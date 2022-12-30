Animated film ‘Lamya’s Poem’ on Syrian refugees gets a US release

DUBAI: Animated film “Lamya’s Poem,” about a young Syrian refugee, is set to be released in North America on Feb. 21, 2023.
The movie, directed and written by Alex Kronemer, tells the story of a 12-year-old girl named Lamya who meets a poet — in a dream world — and must help him write a poem that will save her life. When Lamya escapes the war in her country, she gets a poetry book by the 13th-century Persian poet, Rumi.
“Lamya’s Poem” stars Canadian Egyptian actor Mena Massoud as Rumi, Canadian actress Millie Davis as Lamya and Pakistani American actor Faran Tahir as Baha Walad.
“We were inspired by accounts of displaced Syrians reading poetry and literature in refugee camps to help overcome the trauma of their displacement from home, friends, and family,” Kronemer told Deadline.
“At its center, ‘Lamya’s Poem’ is about the magical relationship between artists and their audiences that can cross time and space to help both heal and transcend difficult circumstances. While rooted in loss, the film ultimately is a life-affirming and family-friendly tale,” he added.
The movie will be available to rent or own on digital HD internet, cable and satellite platforms.
From a simple, viral guess-the-word challenge to a confounding otherworldly mystery, here are the most absorbing games of the past 12 months
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News
‘Elden Ring’
Given the sheer scale of this open-world role-playing game, it’s quite possible it will feature in similar lists next year. Even after playing for dozens of hours, there are still so many discoveries to be made that for all but the most dedicated of gamers, much of “Elden Ring” will still qualify as a new game deep into 2023. The game looks beautiful, and technically it was both familiar and challenging — meaning that while the combat system was fairly easy to get to grips with, the wide range of skilled enemies and powerful bosses meant you could never relax your guard. This hugely ambitious game is now the benchmark for all future RPGs.
‘Wordle’
At the other end of the development spectrum was 2022’s most written-about game, “Wordle.” (Yes, it launched on the web in 2021, but its popularity really bloomed in December last year when developer Josh Wardle added the emoji-style display of guesses that has become ubiquitous on social networks.) Its beauty lies in its simplicity. Every day there’s a single new five-letter word that players must guess/work out within six attempts. The greatest satisfaction generally comes from getting it right second time, since the first time is pure guesswork. The mechanics of the game are so straightforward that pretty much any English-speaking person, from kids to pensioners, can pick up and play immediately. And it became a daily ritual for millions, sparking a real feeling of community around it. Wardle famously sold the game to the New York Times Company for a reported seven-figure sum.
‘Stray’
One of the many COVID-19-delayed releases of 2022, “Stray” was worth the wait. You play as a lost cat wandering through a run-down cybercity populated by droids. The main tactics, as you might expect from a cat, are stealth and mischief. While the droids aren’t too much trouble, the city is also home to more-dangerous creatures from which you must escape if you’re ever to find your kin. The way the developers managed to capture the lovable but weird feline character of the eponymous lead meant this dystopian sci-fi game was easy to get emotionally involved in.
‘God of War Ragnarok’
The Spartan god-killer Kratos and his troublesome son Atreus continued to explore the world of Norse mythology in this action-adventure, the follow up to 2018’s “God of War.” Set three years after that game, “Ragnarok” covers the titular world-ending event predicted at the end of the previous game. Fans would be familiar with the combat system, but there were some nice upgrades, including far more versatility for Kratos’ shield, and Atreus’ vastly improved magical abilities. With nine realms to discover and explore, “Ragnarok” offered great value for money, while the generally excellent voice acting and characterization made for an immersive experience.
‘Neon White’
Has there ever been a more chaotic (in a good way) game than “Neon White”? A hectic, no-time-to-think single-person shooter/platformer/puzzler/parkour speedrunner that demands 100 percent concentration but does its best to distract you with a cast of incredibly (though amusingly) annoying enemies. Demons are wreaking havoc in hell. You — an assassin named White — must wipe out as many as you can for the chance to live permanently in Heaven. But you’re also playing against other demon slayers (also annoying) chasing the same prize. Along the way you’ll pick up various cards that will grant you improved weaponry, but that you can choose to discard to gain special movement abilities that make traversing the divine environment much easier. “Neon White” will leave you breathless.
‘Norco’
Developers Geography of Robots used the skeleton of a classic point-and-click adventure game to create this beautiful and genuinely moving exploration of rural decay and of someone searching for purpose. It’s set in an ‘alternate version’ of the titular small town in Louisiana, which — in both real life and the game — is home to a huge petroleum refinery. Kay has returned to the town following the death of her mother. “Norco” has some of the best writing of any video game (of this year or any other). The elements of magical realism that drift into the downbeat narrative somehow serve to make the story even more grounded and affecting. It’s easy to get lost in its haunting atmosphere.
‘Immortality’
2022’s most original game was this full-motion video effort from director Sam Barlow. Ostensibly, players are attempting to discover what has happened to the fictional model-turned-actress Marissa Marcel. She was the star of three unreleased movies shot three decades apart, and the player must run through clips from those three films (as well as interviews, TV appearances and behind-the-scenes footage), pausing and clicking on items or people to gain further information. Piecing together the non-chronological plot is tricky enough, but it’s when you get to the story behind the story that “Immortality” becomes a game that will occupy your brain for hours, even when you’re not actually playing it.
3 highlights from Ukranian artist Anna Chekh’s Dubai exhibition
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Here are some highlights from Ukranian artist Anna Chekh’s Dubai exhibition ‘Faceless’ exhibition, which runs until Jan. 10 at BOCCARA Gallery in Dubai
‘Shadow Man’
The Thailand-based Ukranian contemporary artist Anna Chekh’s second exhibition in Dubai once again has a faceless “Shadow Man” as its central theme. It is supposed to symbolize the way that people have “removed themselves from the reality of physical interactions and rely on virtual social networks to experience life while remaining anonymous,” according to the gallery.
‘Modern Society’
This piece, Chekh wrote on Instagram, is “a vivid satire on what modern society looks like. Expressed in cariacaturesque emoji manner, the pattern of horses and buttocks reflects a limited range of emotions and the monotony of digital reality.” Chekh’s belief, according to a press release, is that an artist’s obligation is “to restore energy to society.”
‘Chaos’
“By being easy to find, yet hard to recognize, Anna’s Shadow Man in each artwork reveals society’s desire to be faceless,” the gallery’s statement continues. “Chaos” is a good example of the artist’s attempt to blend “contemporary surrealism with expressionism to showcase current social topics through cartoonish characters.”
Vivienne Westwood, punk queen turned fashion dame, dies aged 81
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP
PARIS: Doyenne of British design Vivienne Westwood, who melded music and fashion together to help define punk and brought rebellious politics to the catwalk, died on Thursday aged 81, her family said.
Westwood made provocation itself into an art form — from the leather bondage gear she popularised in the 1970s to the time she went without underwear to Buckingham Palace to receive her damehood from the late Queen Elizabeth II.
“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” her fashion label’s Twitter account said.
In a statement quoted by the PA news agency, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”
Leading tributes, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum described Westwood as a “true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion,” while Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said she had been a “towering figure.”
“Her punk style rewrote the rule book in the 1970s and (she) was widely admired for how she stayed true to her own values throughout her life,” she wrote on Twitter.
In an ever-colorful career, Westwood sent a bare-breasted Kate Moss down the runway munching on ice cream, and almost broke Naomi Campbell’s ankle when the supermodel failed to stay upright on a pair of her nine-inch platform heels.
And she held on to her edge even as she was embraced by the establishment, thanks largely to her energetic activism for environmental causes.
It was all a long way from the village of Tintwistle in northern England where Vivienne Isabel Swire was born on April 8, 1941 to a mother who worked in a cotton mill and a father who mended shoes.
She made her own tailored suits as a teenager and studied jewelry in London, but quickly dropped out, later saying: “I didn’t know how a working-class girl like me could possibly make a living in the art world.”
She became a teacher, married factory worker Derek Westwood and had a son by the time she was 22.
Her life took a major swerve when she left her husband for Malcolm McLaren, manager of the Sex Pistols, a few years later.
Together, they opened a clothing store on London’s King’s Road that became the epicenter of the punk movement.
The shop morphed over time, but at its peak, under the name “SEX,” the ripped T-shirts, latex and leather bondage gear became the provocative uniform of a generation set on tearing down the last cultural taboos.
“We saw it as a question of youth against age. Who needs leaders who are a total rip-off, who create war and torture?” she told L’Officiel magazine in 2018.
Chrissie Hynde, who worked at SEX before going on to form the band the Pretenders, tweeted on Thursday that “the world is already a less interesting place” without Westwood.
Westwood later claimed she had no interest in becoming a fashion designer — that she had only done it to support McLaren’s ambitions — but she knew where her talents lay.
Her first proper fashion show came in 1981. Remembered as the Pirate Collection, it was an instant hit, modelled as much on Native Americans as nautical miscreants.
“No designer had ever done this before, they’d been inspired by historical clothes, but I actually copied them,” she told L’Officiel.
She continued to plumb British and French history to great acclaim, creating the Mini-Crini (combining Victorian crinoline with the modern mini-skirt) in 1985.
Her “Witches” collection, a collaboration with graffiti artist Keith Haring, was beloved by Madonna at the height of her stardom.
In 1992, she married Kronthaler, an Austrian former student of hers, 25 years her junior.
He became her creative director and increasingly took over the design work in later years.
By the 2000s, she was a full-fledged celebrity — designing wedding dresses not just for the elite, but for iconic TV characters including Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City” and even Miss Piggy.
In 2014, Westwood designed glamorous new uniforms for Virgin Atlantic’s flight attendants, with the airline hailing her on Thursday as a “true British icon and... visionary.”
Westwood’s political activism became ever more pronounced in later years, advocating against arbitrary detention, nuclear weapons and especially supporting environmental causes and groups like Greenpeace.
Critics have pointed out that Westwood hardly stuck to the pledges in the “Climate Revolution Charter” she issued during her 2013-14 fall-winter collection.
Advocacy group Remake gave her brand a failing score of 21 out of 100 on its sustainability index.
Few, however, could deny that she brought a unique form of engagement and humanity into the world of fashion.
She was also a staunch supporter of jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, protesting on his behalf and even designing his wife’s dress for their wedding at Belmarsh prison outside London earlier this year.
WikiLeaks tweeted news of Westwood’s death along with side-by-side photos of her and Assange wearing the same Westwood-designed T-shirt, adding “Rest in Power.”
Year in review: The best international movies of 2022
William Mullally picks his favorite feature films from the past year
Updated 30 December 2022
William Mullally
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller
Movies are so rarely great art, the long-tenured film critic Pauline Kael once wrote, that if we cannot appreciate great trash, viewers have very little to be interested in. Accepting that as true, there was no greater — nor bigger, bolder, or more breathtaking — trash to be found at the cinema this year than “Top Gun: Maverick.” Nor was there a film that united the world quite like it. The characters won’t stick with you, nor will the story or the scant themes, but the exhilarating feeling of watching its unparalleled third act on the biggest screen possible, a propulsive and emotional testament to the power of practical effects — not to mention the magnetism of Tom Cruise, our greatest living movie star — are among the highest highs in the history of the art form.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Director: James Cameron
Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver
It’s going to sound corny, but James Cameron, the visionary filmmaker behind “Terminator,” “Titanic” and “Aliens,” wants to change the world with the “Avatar” franchise. The first was a scathing treatise on extraction colonialism, endless war and environmental catastrophe hidden underneath a beautifully animated children’s movie about blue people from another planet. The second is no different, this time shifting its empathy to the creatures of the sea. Most magic of all, the films are so entertaining, so well crafted and acted, with such inspired storytelling throughout, you never feel lectured to. Instead, you go home wondering how a silent space whale named Payakan ended up becoming the year’s best film character. Drop your cynicism at the door, “Avatar” is transcendent storytelling.
‘Barbarian’
Director: Zach Cregger
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell, Justin Long
What “Psycho” once did for showers, hit horror film “Barbarian” has done for the AirBnB. It begins with a woman arriving late at night at the house she’s booked to find a man already staying inside. He, too, has a booking — his from a competing app. Let’s both stay the night, they decide. What’s the worst that could happen? While things don’t work out for the two lodgers as they expect, this is a film that’s best left with as little said as possible, full of some of the scariest moments — as well as some of the funniest — found in a film in recent memory, often simultaneously. Jordan Peele may be the best comedian-turned-horror director, Zach Cregger, formerly a sketch comedy goof himself, has given him a run for his money right out the gate.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
Director: Martin McDonagh
Starring: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan
After the success of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” British-Irish writer-director Martin McDonagh has gone back to his roots with his latest film, reuniting with his “In Bruges” (2008) stars Farrell and Gleeson with a comedic drama that finds one man (Gleeson) in the throes of an existential crisis and his kind-hearted best friend (Farrell) watching his life fall apart in its wake. While the performances make the film sing — with Farrell once again proving that he is truly one of the best actors of his generation and rising star Keoghan showing why the best directors in the world keep hiring him — this is a story that lingers in the mind long after, as its achingly relatable characters navigate feelings they don’t fully understand.
Describing “Hit the Road” — the debut feature from the Iranian filmmaker Panah Panahi, son of the renowned filmmaker Jafar Panahi — without making it sound like another dark and depressing window into the lives of the unfortunate is tough. After all, it follows a son fleeing from Iran to Turkey with his family driving him to the border as their terminally ill dog sits awaiting death in the car with them, and serious conversations about the hardest aspects of their lives. In context though, Panahi’s gentle touch, offbeat sense of humor and wistful spirit transform “Hit the Road” into something transcendent, complete with long dance sequences, absurd asides and a crescendo of hallucinatory imagery that follows its heart-wrenching conclusion.
‘Triangle of Sadness’
Director: Ruben Ostlund
Starring: Harris Dickinson, Dolly De Leon, Woody Harrelson
Money is power—at least in the world we’ve built for ourselves. But when the trappings of modern society are stripped away after an ultra-luxury cruise ship sinks, leaving a mix of its wealthiest guests stranded on an island alongside the working-class crew, power begins to assert itself very differently. The latest laugh-out-loud farce from Sweden’s most merciless contemporary satirist is a spiritual sequel to his 2014 film “Force Majeure,” in which a father’s masculine image falls apart after running away from his family during a moment of crisis. This time, not only is the spotlight shined on the absurdities of male and female roles in society, but on society itself, and the ways in which we use the trappings of the modern world to obscure our true selves.
Has there ever been a greater chasm between critics and audiences than in this current moment? Take “Bullet Train.” On Twitter you’ll find critics and movie snobs lining up to dismiss the film as an empty star vehicle, a sub-Tarantino pastiche, or worse. Ask anyone in the real world and you’ll get a decidedly different response. “Bullet Train” is a film that evokes the madcap soul of action comedies from the late 90s and early 2000s — a time when video store clerks excitedly recommended films that flew under the radar, ones with well-drawn characters, off-the-wall performances, kinetic action sequences and plots full of twists and turns — ones you would tell your friends about, too. Let Twitter cynics have their jokes. In five years, they’ll be pretending they were David Leitch fans all along.
‘The Woman King’
Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood
Starring: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch
Long before Wakanda, there was Dahomey, a prosperous kingdom on the African continent whose might spanned centuries, powered by remarkable female warriors who ignited the spirit of their countrymen. That it took until 2022 to tell their story is a crime. That the creative powers of Viola Davis, Prince-Bythewood and their collaborators were able to will it into the big-budget epic it always should have been feels like a miracle. Though it boasts a career-best performance from Davis, long considered one of our fines actors, this is far from a one-woman show, with a bevy of great performers all of whom give humanity and depth to characters who are not simply one-dimensional heroes as they grapple with the evils they have committed to serve a better future.
‘Bones and All’
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance
What if I told you that the most romantic film of the year followed two teenage cannibals as they traverse the country, unable to quell their desire for both each other and their victims? If I haven’t lost you yet, you’ll find much to sink your teeth into in “Bones and All,” the latest from the Italian filmmaker behind “A Bigger Splash” (2015) and 2018’s remake of “Suspiria.” While Chalamet is once again expertly put to use as a scared boy pretending he’s ready to be a man, it's Russell who steals the show with a deeply felt performance of a girl searching for the people who have abandoned her, unsure who she can trust. See it twice; your repulsion should fade after the initial shock, leaving this film’s heart to beat louder than any movie’s in recent memory.
William Mullally picks the best movies by Arab filmmakers over the past year
Updated 30 December 2022
William Mullally
‘Perfect Strangers’
Director: Wissam Smayra
Starring: Mona Zaki, Nadine Labaki, Georges Khabbaz
The original Italian version of “Perfect Strangers” had already been remade across the world before its Arabic-language iteration was released on Netflix. But nowhere else has it caused the stir that it did in the Middle East. The conceit is simple: Seven friends at a dinner party decide to play a game, placing their phones in the center of the table to make their calls and messages known to all. As the night goes on, their secrets are revealed, upending everything they thought they knew about each other. Not only was this the best version of the film so far, with pitch-perfect casting and memorable performances, it was also the bravest: each of its stars pushed themselves in ways they had never been able to in regional film previously, shattering taboos, capturing the world’s attention and changing Arab cinema forever.
The highest grossing film in the history of Egyptian cinema, “Kira & El Gin” is Marwan Hamed at his best. This is a crowd-pleasing historical epic that not only captures the spirit of Egypt past and present, but sets a course for a new future for the country’s film industry. Following two men fighting the British occupation in Egypt during the 1919 revolution, Hamed’s film rarely sags despite its nearly three-hour run time and sprawling cast, structured more as a suspense thriller than a social studies lecture. As Hamed jumps from genre to genre across his films, proving equally adept at each, one wonders how he will top this, should he try. But it would be foolish to bet against him as he continues to notch up career high after career high.
‘Boy From Heaven’
Director: Tarik Saleh
Starring: Fares Fares, Tawfeek Barhom, Mohammad Bakri
Egyptian-Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh has a bone to pick. Growing up in Europe, he was always labeled as ‘other’ — an idea reinforced in the books in his school library describing Arabs as “stupid” and “uncivilized.” Now firmly entrenched as a filmmaker, Saleh refuses to make films tailored to the Western gaze, turning his camera deep into the inner workings of Egyptian society and forcing international viewers to accept that they are seeing things through eyes that are not their own. In “Boy from Heaven,” Saleh goes deep into a corruption scandal at the influential Al-Azhar Mosque, following a hero whose strong Muslim faith is unrattled as he uncovers the evils hiding from plain sight, with scenes and images you won’t soon forget.
‘The Alleys’
Director: Bassel Ghandour
Starring: Maisa Abd Elhadi, Nadia Omran, Munther Rayahna
In 2014’s “Theeb,” Jordanian writer Bassel Ghandour crafted perhaps the greatest example of the Bedouin Western in cinema history. With “The Alleys,” Ghandour steps into the director’s chair for the first time and turns the streets of Amman into the setting for a modern noir, in which the darkness hiding in the city’s back streets slowly boils to the surface. The film’s sprawling nature is both benefit and detriment, but it’s a stirring snapshot nonetheless, elevated by star-making performances from Maisa Abd Elhadi and Nadia Omran.
‘You Resemble Me’
Director: Dina Amer
Starring: Dina Amer, Mouna Soualem, Lorenza Grimaudo
Filmmaker Dina Amer is most familiar to global audiences for her fearless journalism in 2013’s “The Square” and various Vice News stories she produced as their foreign correspondent from the front lines of regional conflicts. “You Resemble Me” cements her as a filmmaker to watch, as her harrowing experimental recounting of the life of Hasna Ait Boulahcen, the woman miscredited as Europe’s first suicide bomber, is a deeply affecting dissection of the roots of terrorism and the racism that Arab women face in Europe. One of the most original films released this year.
The story of Yusra and Sara Mardini, two sisters from Syria who risked their lives to escape conflict for a better future only for one of them to become an Olympian, is so powerful that a film capturing their story could not help but be inspirational. El-Hosaini, the Welsh-Egyptian filmmaker behind 2012’s excellent “My Brother the Devil,” made it into something more — a thought-provoking reframing of the refugee experience at a time when Syrians and many others still suffer from that stigma, as well as a chronicle of women’s empowerment as the structures that held them back crumble, all told with a light touch that never alienates the huge global viewership the Netflix film has enjoyed.
‘Mediterranean Fever’
Director: Maha Haj
Starring: Amer Hlehel, Ashraf Farha, Anat Hadid
Palestinian cinema is often, understandably, a no-holds-barred dissection of the plight of its people. But that is by no means its only manifestation, as Maha Haj, a previous collaborator with renowned satirist Elia Suleiman, proves with her latest feature, “Mediterranean Fever,” the follow up to her acclaimed 2016 feature “Personal Affairs.” Haj focuses here on smaller human problems, following an aspiring writer who suffers from depression and befriends a small-time crook living next door. At times comedic, the film drifts into dark territory while always keeping its audience guessing. After winning best screenplay at Cannes in 2022, Haj has confirmed herself as one of the region’s most singular voices.
There is no more versatile actor working in Arab cinema today than Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, who, with Touzani’s “The Blue Caftan,” has capped off a tremendous run of eight films in the last two years, including Farah Nabulsi’s Oscar-nominated “The Present” and Mohammed Diab’s “Amira.” This is perhaps his best performance yet. He plays Halim, a struggling master tailor in Morocco whose life is turned upside down when he and his wife take in a young apprentice. Stealing the strikingly-filmed show, however, is his co-star Lubna Azabal as his wife Mina, who is quietly enduring her own private battle with breast cancer as she and her husband struggle to communicate. With this and 2019’s “Adam,” Touzani is already one of Morocco’s great chroniclers.
‘Raven Song’
Director: Mohamed Al-Salman
Starring: Asem Alawad, Ibrahim Alkhairallah, Abdullah Aljafal
The singular contemporary Gulf filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman is not making films so that the world may understand Saudi Arabia — he’s making them so that Saudi Arabia may understand itself. “Raven Song,” his debut feature after years of acclaimed shorts, is a stylish jump back to 2002 in the Kingdom, a formative time for both the filmmaker and his country, in which the fight between traditionalism and modernity was so heated that it manifested prominently even in the world of poetry. At times dream-like, “Raven Song” is a film that defies definition, with interpretations likely to roll in for years to come.