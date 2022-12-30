You are here

UK archives reveal government unease at Mandela mediation over Lockerbie

UK archives reveal government unease at Mandela mediation over Lockerbie
Paul Hudson, whose daughter Melina was one of the victims in the Pan Am Flight 103 Lockerbie bombing, holds up a banner of pictures of additional victims outside the federal court before the trial for a Libyan man accused of making the bomb that exploded the plane. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

  • Ex-South African president told Blair UK was ‘wrong to hold Libya legally responsible’ for bombing
  • Ex-FM’s secretary: ‘Mandela is, at best, suffering from selective memory and a basic misunderstanding of international law’
LONDON: Documents released by the National Archives in the UK have revealed that Tony Blair’s government believed Nelson Mandela was “unlikely to be helpful” in mediation efforts with Libya in the aftermath of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, but that he could be used “against” Tripoli in the event of negotiating compensation.

At a meeting in London in 2001, former South African President Mandela told Blair that the UK was “wrong to hold Libya legally responsible for the Lockerbie bombing” following the conviction of Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi earlier that year.

Mandela had earlier suggested that the UK had broken promises over lifting sanctions on the country if it cooperated in handing over Al-Megrahi and his co-accused Lamin Khalifah Fhimah to stand trial for their alleged involvement in the bombing.

Blair told Mandela that Libya was “liable for Al-Megrahi’s actions” as he “had been a member of the Libyan intelligence service” when the attack took place, but that the UK did not necessarily consider Libya “directly responsible,” nor did it definitively believe the attack had been ordered by the country’s leader at the time, Muammar Gaddafi, according to John Sawers, a former foreign policy advisor to the government.

However, Blair said if Al-Megrahi, who was appealing against his conviction by a court in the Netherlands at the time, lost his appeal, “then presumably Libya would have to come to some arrangement on paying compensation.”

In the documents, Sawers wrote that the UK “might even be able to use Mandela back against (Gaddafi) if the Libyans reject a reasonable (compensation) offer,” adding that it would be important that Tripoli acknowledged some responsibility for the atrocity.

But Mandela’s usefulness was disputed within Downing Street, with Mark Sedwill, the private secretary to then-Foreign Secretary Robin Cook, telling Sawers in a note: “Mandela is, at best, suffering from selective memory and a basic misunderstanding of international law.”

Another aide wrote to Sedwill saying: “Mandela evidently sees himself acting as mediator between the prime minister and Gaddafi. This is unlikely to be helpful. Might there be value in mentioning this to the South Africans, given their wider concerns about Mandela’s interventions in international issues?”

Al-Megrahi lost his appeal and was released on compassionate grounds in 2009. He died of cancer in 2012.

Updated 30 December 2022
AP

Israel indicts soldiers for trying to bomb Palestinian home

Israel indicts soldiers for trying to bomb Palestinian home
  • Prosecutors charged the two soldiers with making an explosive device, aggravated intentional assault, intentional harm to property and impeaching the investigation
Updated 30 December 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said its prosecutor has filed indictments against two soldiers who allegedly hurled an explosive device at a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank, a rare instance of Israeli troops facing serious charges over an offense against Palestinians.
Prosecutors charged the two soldiers with making an explosive device, aggravated intentional assault, intentional harm to property and impeaching the investigation, the army announced late Thursday. The court ordered the soldiers to remain in detention until a hearing next month. They were arrested on Nov. 28.
The indictment said the two defendants acted out of revenge for the abduction of the body of an Israeli schoolboy in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin on Nov. 22.
Palestinian militants in Jenin had snatched the body of 17-year-old Tiran Fero, a member of Israel’s Druze Arab minority, from a local hospital where he was receiving treatment after a car crash. Fero’s father accused the militants of removing his son from his life-support machine while he was still alive. The Israeli military had said he was already dead when the militants took him.
The seizure of the boy’s body spread alarm among Israel’s Druze community. As anger rose, videos circulated on social media of Druze men threatening to take revenge against Palestinians. Police said Druze villagers even attacked and tied up three Palestinian laborers in northern Israel.
Amid the standoff over Fero’s body, the two defendants — reportedly Druze soldiers — teamed up with another soldier to assemble an explosive device, the military said on Thursday. The soldiers identified a Palestinian home near the West Bank city of Bethlehem as their target and lobbed stones at it. A few days later, they threw the explosive into the crowded house “with the intent of starting a fire in the home,” the military added.
The extent of the damage or any casualties was unclear. There were no details about the targeted family in Palestinian media.
The military said it would issue an indictment against the third soldier in the coming days. The three soldiers were not named. The military did not immediately respond to request for comment on the penalties they could face.
Such a swift military prosecution is highly unusual and underscored the seriousness of the case. Rights groups long have alleged that Israeli military investigations into the killings of Palestinians reflect a pattern of impunity. Earlier this month, Israeli human rights group Yesh Din reported that Israeli soldiers accused of harming Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip over the last five years have been indicted in less than 1 percent of the 1,260 complaints against them.
Critics have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of using excessive firepower in the West Bank as violence in the occupied territory reaches its highest level in years. The Israeli military has conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns, killing more than 150 Palestinians. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
Meanwhile, Palestinian attacks using knives, bombs and shootings have killed 29 Israelis in 2022, both soldiers and civilians, Israel’s Foreign Ministry reported.
Most of the Palestinians were killed during Israeli military raids and fighting in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus. On Friday, the Israeli military entered Nablus to carry out an arrest of a wanted Palestinian, authorities in the city reported, sparking fierce clashes with Palestinian militants who shot at Israeli soldiers and hurled stones and explosive devices at Israeli vehicles. The streets were ablaze with gunfire and burning tires.
The Palestinian Health Ministry later reported that eight Palestinians were wounded by flying shrapnel from bullets.

Iran summons Italian envoy in rebuke over protests

Iran summons Italian envoy in rebuke over protests
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

Iran summons Italian envoy in rebuke over protests

Iran summons Italian envoy in rebuke over protests
  • The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini
  • Iran executed two people in connection to the protests earlier in December
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has summoned the Italian ambassador to protest “interventionist” policies, the foreign ministry said late Thursday, a day after Rome called in Tehran’s envoy over its response to nationwide protests.
The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, following her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.
Iran says hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested nationwide.
Tehran summoned Italy’s Giuseppe Perrone to protest “the continuation of the interventionist statements and actions of some Italian officials in the internal affairs” of Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Selective and double standard approaches regarding human rights are completely unacceptable and rejected from the perspective of the Islamic republic of Iran,” it added.
In more than 100 days of protests in the country, Iran has called in over a dozen ambassadors from Western countries including Britain, France and Germany.
But the latest move by Tehran came just a day after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri to protest the “unacceptable” response by Iranian authorities.
“I strongly requested not to carry out any more executions, to stop the violent repression and to enter a dialogue with protesters,” Tajani tweeted on Wednesday.
“The Italian government will do everything possible to guarantee respect for human rights in Iran.”
Iran executed two people in connection to the protests earlier in December. The judiciary has said nine others have also been sentenced to death.
Tajani had previously condemned the situation in Iran as an “unacceptable shame,” saying Rome adopted a “hard line” in defense of women.
Iranian authorities accuse hostile foreign powers, mainly its arch-enemy the United States but also some European countries, of stoking what they call “riots.”

Ten oil field workers killed in Syria attack: State media

Ten oil field workers killed in Syria attack: State media
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

Ten oil field workers killed in Syria attack: State media

Ten oil field workers killed in Syria attack: State media
  • Two others have been wounded in a terrorist attack that targeted three buses transporting workers from Al-Taim oil field
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: An attack in eastern Syria killed 10 oil field workers, state news agency SANA reported on Friday, a day after Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced an offensive against jihadists.

In addition to the nearly dozen dead, “two others have been wounded in a terrorist attack that targeted three buses transporting workers from Al-Taim oil field in Deir Ezzor” province, SANA reported.

It did not provide any information on the nature of the attack in the Kurdish-held area or who may be behind it, but a British-based war monitor said “cells of the Daesh group” carried out the assault near the oil field.

“The attack began with explosive devices that went off as the buses drove by, and then the group’s militants shot at them,” Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

On Thursday the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said they had begun an offensive against Daesh group fighters, following an earlier jihadist assault on a prison in Raqqa, northwest of the attack on the bus.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the offensive, dubbed “Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt,” aimed to “eliminate” Daesh fighters from areas that had been “the source of the recent terrorist attacks.”

The SDF said it was carrying out the operation alongside the US-backed coalition, although there was no immediate confirmation from the international force that they were taking part.

The SDF statement said that in addition to the thwarted Raqqa attack, Daesh fighters had recently carried out eight assaults in the Deir Ezzor area, Hasakah and the Al-Hol camp for displaced people, which houses family members of Daesh militants.

On Monday, six Kurdish fighters were killed when Daesh militants attacked the complex in Raqqa, the jihadist group’s former de facto capital in Syria, in a bid to free fellow militants imprisoned there.

Referring to recent Turkish airstrikes on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, the SDF said Daesh was trying to “take advantage” of the situation by “carrying out more terrorist attacks.”

After a meteoric rise in Iraq and Syria in 2014, Daesh saw its so-called caliphate collapse, but fighters remain.

Supported by an international anti-jihadist coalition led by the United States, the SDF spearheaded the fight against Daesh in Syria and drove the group from its last stronghold in the country in 2019.

Daesh continues to claim attacks in Iraq and Syria, and the SDF regularly launches operations against the jihadists.

Daesh said Monday’s attack on Raqqa aimed to avenge “Muslim prisoners” and female relatives of jihadists living in Al-Hol camp.

This was the most significant jihadist attack on a prison since Daesh fighters launched their biggest assault in years in January, when they attacked the Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled city of Hasakah.

Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz

Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz
Updated 30 December 2022
AP

Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz

Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz
  • Strait is located at the mouth of the Arabian Gulf and is crucial to global energy supplies
  • Iran regularly holds such drills to improve its defensive power and test weapons
Updated 30 December 2022
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s military on Friday kicked off its annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state TV reported, even as the authorities continue their crackdown on anti-government protests that have been underway for over three months.

The strait is located at the mouth of the Arabian Gulf and is crucial to global energy supplies, with about a fifth of all oil traded at sea passing through it.

The TV report said commandos and airborne infantry would participate in the wargames, dubbed “Zolfaghar-1401,” along with drones, fighter jets, helicopters, military transport aircraft and submarines. Iran’s military is to fire missiles and air defense systems as well, it added.

The maneuvers are aimed at “improving readiness in confronting foreign threats and any possible invasion,” the TV said.

Iran regularly holds such drills to improve its defensive power and test weapons.

Since mid-September, Iran has been shaken by anti-government protests. They were ignited by the death of a woman who was detained by the country’s morality police. The demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for an end to more than four decades of the country’s clerical rule.

Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers

Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers

Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers
  • Million of Iraqis are deprived of crucial civil status documents
  • Marriage contracts agreed under the militant group’s rule have yet to be recognized
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

MOSUL: Married for over a decade, Alia Abdel-Razak is one of a million Iraqis deprived of crucial civil status documents, often caught in legal limbo in a country paralyzed by bureaucracy and the ravages of war.

The 37-year-old has to overcome countless hurdles just to get her children into school, and she cannot register her family to obtain the food subsidies she and her husband so desperately need.

A mother of four, Abdel-Razak relies on a pro-bono lawyer from aid group the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to help her navigate the labyrinthine processes required to get her papers in order.

Like many others, she struggles with endless red tape — but also the fallout from the country’s gruelling battle to defeat the Daesh group — to obtain documents like marriage and birth certificates.

“I don’t have the means, lawyers want $300-500. Where can I get this money when I don’t even have enough to eat?” she explained.

Her dilapidated Mosul apartment bears witness to her daily struggle, with its bare concrete floors and broken windows patched up with cardboard.

She was married in 2012 and gave birth to her first daughter a year later.

But in 2014, Daesh seized Mosul and declared it the capital of its “caliphate,” driving out local officials in favor of their own administration.

The absence of civil status documents obstructs access to basic services such as “education, health care, and social security benefits,” according to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

It can also “lead to restricted freedom of movement, increased risk of arrest and detention,” the agency says.

Abdel-Razak’s lawyer has launched a legal process to have her marriage and children officially recognized, with a decision expected in January.

In the meantime, they have scored one small victory — at nearly 10 years old, her firstborn Nazek has just joined school for the first time.

But to obtain some of the documents requested by the judge, it took three visits just to get the intelligence services’ seal on some papers.

One major hurdle has been the fact that her jailed brother is accused of having ties with Daesh.

According to the UN, one million Iraqis are living with at least one missing civil status document in a country still struggling to recover five years on from Daesh defeat back in 2017.

Marriage contracts agreed under the militant group’s rule have yet to be recognized, along with the children born out of these unions.

On top of that, many of the civil bureaus that kept such documentation on record were destroyed when Daesh rose to power or in the years-long battle to drive the militants out, according to the spokesman for the Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons.

In cooperation with the interior ministry, his ministry coordinates mobile missions in camps to allow displaced people to obtain their missing documents, Ali Jahangir said.

IRC communications coordinator, Jordan Lesser-Roy, pointed to the work of non-governmental organizations in raising awareness among state bodies and reducing the waiting time for such paperwork.

“You need mayoral approval for these processes... and then of course you need policy change,” she said, calling for budget increases to the Civil Affairs Directorate and for more “mobile missions.”

In a report published in September, aid groups including the IRC pointed to the added complexities faced by families “with perceived Daesh affiliation.”

To obtain a birth certificate, mothers must provide DNA samples from up to three male relatives, and these documents can only be obtained in Baghdad.

They must also provide “evidence of the whereabouts of the child’s father in the form of a death certificate or evidence of incarceration.”

This is “an impossibility for many households where the head of household died or disappeared during the conflict,” according to the report.

Hussein Adnan, 23, lost his ID card while fleeing the battle against Daesh in 2017.

He was subsequently arrested and spent five months in detention before he was declared innocent.

He was married and had a son under the Daesh reign.

With the help of an IRC lawyer, Adnan was able to obtain a divorce after having his marriage and his six-year-old recognized, though he has yet to obtain a birth certificate for his son.

The process was further complicated as his ex-wife remarried and became pregnant again in the interim.

He was “beaten and tortured” while in detention and, despite family pressure to work, he remains frozen by fear of another arrest.

“I can’t work or go anywhere... I’m staying at home until my ID card is issued,” he said.

