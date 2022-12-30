You are here

  • Home
  • UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show

UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show

UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show
British support for the killing of Bin Laden was mentioned to Blair in a pre-dinner briefing before the prime minister was set to meet with US President Bill Clinton, who was shortly replaced by Bush.(AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bu7p8

Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show

UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show
  • US aimed to assassinate Al-Qaeda leader after deadly embassy bombings in Africa
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK supported a US plan to assassinate Osama bin Laden nine months before the 9/11 attacks, The Times reported on Friday.

Newly declassified documents show that the British government led by former Prime Minister Tony Blair favored the strategy to kill the Al-Qaeda leader in an airstrike.

At the time, Bin Laden was on the FBI’s most-wanted list of terrorists following a series of Al-Qaeda attacks, including the bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that left more than 200 people dead.

A suicide bombing masterminded by Bin Laden against the USS Cole, a US Navy destroyer, also killed 17 people.

John Sawers, Blair’s foreign affairs adviser, told him at the time: “We’re all in favor of whacking OBL. The Americans don’t yet have proof that he was responsible for the attack on the USS Cole.

“They won’t launch airstrikes until they have a smoking gun, and that may not be until after Jan. 20 (when George W. Bush would become president).”

British support for the killing of Bin Laden was mentioned to Blair in a pre-dinner briefing before the prime minister was set to meet with US President Bill Clinton, who was shortly replaced by Bush.

“We’re all in favour of whacking OBL but we need a bit of notice and a chance to influence the timing,” Sawers told Blair.

Since the attacks on its embassies, the US had been pursuing Bin Laden. A day before the 9/11 attacks, Clinton was recorded as saying the US had the opportunity to kill the Al-Qaeda leader in Afghanistan, but the plan was avoided due to the risk of civilian deaths.  

“I nearly got him,” Clinton said on the tape that was released in 2014. But he added that the risk was too high so “I didn’t do it.”

Topics: UK Unites States

Related

Osama bin Laden was planning a second terrorist attack targeting the US just three years after masterminding the atrocities of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP/File Photo)
World
Osama bin Laden was planning more attacks on the US three years after 9/11, documents reveal
UK teacher suspended for using image of Bin Laden to portray Prophet Muhammad
World
UK teacher suspended for using image of Bin Laden to portray Prophet Muhammad

South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 34

South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 34
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 34

South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 34
  • Among the victims were people who had approached to see the truck stuck under the bridge before being caught in the blast
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
JOHANNESBURG: The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a South African city east of Johannesburg last week has climbed to 34, the health ministry said on Friday.
A truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) became stuck under a bridge in Boksburg last Saturday, triggering a leak and blast that instantly killed 10 people.
“The death toll from (the) Boksburg explosion incident has risen to 34,” the ministry said on Friday, after 24 people died over the following days of severe burns or other wounds.
Among the victims were people who had approached to see the truck stuck under the bridge before being caught in the blast, as well as “11 health workers” at the nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital, it said.
Dozens at the hospital, including patients and staff members, sustained serious burns after the explosion blew out its windows and caused the roof to collapse.
Videos on social media showed a huge fireball under the bridge, which the tanker appeared to have been too high to go under.
It was carrying 60,000 liters of LPG, which is used especially in cooking and gas stoves.

Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus

Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago

Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus

Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday.
Belarus’ defense ministry said on Thursday its air defense forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile near the village of Harbacha in the Brest region, some 15 km (9 miles) from the Belarus-Ukraine border.
It happened while Russia was firing dozens of missiles at cities across Ukraine in one of the biggest waves of strikes of the conflict.
“This is an incident that causes extreme concern, not only for us, but for our Belarusian partners,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday in Moscow’s first public comment on the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Thursday.
The S-300 is a Soviet-era air defense system used by both Russia and Ukraine. In November, an S-300 believed to have strayed after being fired by Ukrainian air defenses — also during Russian air raids — landed on the territory of NATO-member Poland, triggering fears of an escalation that were rapidly defused.
Belarus allowed Moscow to use its territory in February as a staging post for Russian troops and equipment at the start of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
There has also been a growing flurry of Russian and Belarusian military activity in Belarus in recent months.
Peskov on Friday stressed the close military ties between the two countries, saying they were in “constant dialogue and constant coordination.”
Minsk has, however, insisted that it is not participating in the conflict in Ukraine, and will not participate unless its own security is threatened by Ukraine or Ukraine’s Western allies.

EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China

EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China

EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China
  • EU health agencies and the World Health Organization met to discuss how to deal with the outbreak in China
  • Health experts are expected to hold a crisis response meeting next week
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of COVID-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China, the bloc’s health chief said.
In a letter to health ministers of the EU’s 27 members, Stella Kyriakides said the bloc should be “very vigilant” as China lifted travel restrictions on Jan. 8 as reliable epidemiological and testing data for China were quite scarce.
Kyriakides advised ministers in the letter, to assess their current practices on genomic sequencing of the coronavirus “as an immediate step.”
If sequencing had been scaled down, countries might want to consider scaling it back up, she wrote, adding that it was important to continue or start surveillance of waste water, including sewage from key airports.
If a new variant appeared, the bloc needed to detect it early to be able to react quickly, the commissioner wrote.
The commissioner’s letter, dated Dec. 29, followed an online meeting of over 100 representatives from EU members, EU health agencies and the World Health Organization to discuss how to deal with the outbreak in China.
Health experts are expected to hold a crisis response meeting next week, according to an EU source.
Italy has urged the rest of the European Union to follow its lead and test travelers from China, but most EU members have said they saw no need to do so. Kyriakides said some EU members had proposed measures such as the random testing of travelers.
Spain said on Friday it would join other countries setting new restrictions by requiring travelers from China to test negative or show they have been fully vaccinated.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control says it does not currently recommend measures on travelers from China.
It said the variants circulating in China were already in the European Union, EU citizens had relatively high vaccination levels and the potential imported infections were low compared to the number of daily infections in the EU, with health care systems currently coping.

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus China EU

Related

Update Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated
World
Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases
World
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases

Putin says Russia expects China’s Xi to make state visit in spring

Putin says Russia expects China’s Xi to make state visit in spring
Updated 10 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Putin says Russia expects China’s Xi to make state visit in spring

Putin says Russia expects China’s Xi to make state visit in spring
  • A video conference between the two leaders, broadcasted on state television was held on Friday
Updated 10 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023, in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing amid Russia’s flailing military campaign in Ukraine.

In introductory remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin said: “We are expecting you, dear Mr.Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting for you next spring on a state visit to Moscow.”

He said the visit would “demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations.”

Speaking for around eight minutes, Putin said Russia-China relations were growing in importance as a stabilizing factor, and that he aimed to deepen military cooperation between the two countries.

In a response that lasted around a quarter as long, Xi said China was ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia against the backdrop of what he called a “difficult” situation in the world at large.

China’s President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Beijing and Moscow should closely coordinate and cooperate in international affairs, according to Chinese state media.

Xi told Putin that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its “objective and fair stance” on the issue, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The relationship between Russia and China, which the two sides have hailed as a “no limits” partnership, has taken on great significance since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Though Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, China has refrained from condemning Moscow’s military campaign, instead stressing the need for peace.

Russian energy exports to China have risen significantly since the outbreak of the conflict, with Russia now China’s single largest oil supplier.

However, Beijing has so far been careful not to provide the sort of direct material support that could provoke Western sanctions against China.

At a September summit in Uzbekistan, Putin acknowledged his Chinese counterpart’s “concerns” about the situation in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia China

Related

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Business & Economy
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan. 1
Business & Economy
China to adjust trade tariffs on some goods from Jan. 1

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated
  • Countries such as Italy, South Korea, the United States, India and Japan have imposed mandatory testing for visitors from China
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

MADRID: People traveling from China to Spain will be required to test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been fully vaccinated against the disease, Spain’s top health official said on Friday.
Earlier this month, China began dismantling the world’s strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing in an abrupt change of policy.
“At a national level, we will implement airport controls requiring all passengers coming from China to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a full vaccination course,” Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters.
The new measure comes after the European Union’s Health Security Committee met on Thursday to discuss the bloc’s common strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus with the influx of visitors from China after the Asian country lifted most of its travel restrictions.
Darias added that Spain would coordinate at a high level with other member countries to adopt a common policy, while pushing for a revision of the current conditions that need to be met by travelers seeking to obtain the EU’s so-called Digital COVID Certificate.
Earlier, countries such as Italy, South Korea, the United States, India and Japan have imposed mandatory testing for visitors from China.
Chinese state media said on Friday the testing requirements imposed around the world in response to a surging wave of infections were “discriminatory.”

Topics: COVID-19 China Spain

Related

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases
World
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases
South Korea imposes restrictions on travelers from China over COVID-19 surge
World
South Korea imposes restrictions on travelers from China over COVID-19 surge

Latest updates

UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show
UK backed plan to kill Bin Laden before 9/11 attacks, documents show
South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 34
South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll climbs to 34
Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
UK archives reveal government unease at Mandela mediation over Lockerbie
UK archives reveal government unease at Mandela mediation over Lockerbie
‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report
‘Welcoming investment climate’ key to Saudi Arabia’s central role in global mining sector: Report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.