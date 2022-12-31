You are here

Two-time finalist Ons Jabeur primed for Grand Slam breakthrough

Ons Jabeur will open in Adelaide after a first-round bye against the winner from Romania’s Sorana Cirstea and a qualifier. (AFP)
  • Tunisian top seed at the Adelaide International to Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon
  • World number two Ons Jabeur is the first Arab woman in the WTA top 10
ADELAIDE: World number two Ons Jabeur said on Saturday her pair of 2022 Grand Slam finals have only increased her desire to finally lift a major trophy.
The Tunisian top seed at the Adelaide International lost in three sets to Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon last July, then reached the US Open title match two months later, going down to Iga Swiatek.
She said she was keen to take her game to the highest podium, starting at the Australian Open in January.
“I was ready to win this year (2022), but it didn’t happen,” she said. “I’m doing everything possible to win a Grand Slam. I’m just going to go for it.
“This year, 2023, is about just being free and playing my game. I’m glad I got the experience from two finals in a Grand Slam.”
Jabeur, the first Arab woman in the WTA top 10, said she and her team labored during the off-season to fine-tune her powerful game.
“We’ve worked really hard to improve a lot of things, we are more aware of my game,” she said.
“I feel like this year is going to be very special for me. I gave it all, I put in the hard work during practices, and I’m hitting the ball well.”
And the 28-year-old said the infamous Australian summer weather would not be a problem for her.
“I’m from Tunisia and used to the hot weather — that’s a good thing,” she said.
“The most important thing is to be ready, to hydrate better and do (your) routine for hot weather.”
Jabeur will open in Adelaide after a first-round bye against the winner from Romania’s Sorana Cirstea and a qualifier.

James notches season-high 47 points on 38th birthday, Lakers triumph 

James notches season-high 47 points on 38th birthday, Lakers triumph 
Updated 31 December 2022
AP

James notches season-high 47 points on 38th birthday, Lakers triumph 

James notches season-high 47 points on 38th birthday, Lakers triumph 
  • James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Minnesota to snap a four-game losing streak
Updated 31 December 2022
AP

ATLANTA: LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night.

James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average.

The Hawks blew a 15-point lead but regained a 101-100 lead on Aaron Holiday’s 3-pointer with 10:50 remaining. James hit a 3 from the right wing to make it 103-101 and Los Angeles never trailed again. The Lakers went up 108-105 on James’ straightaway 3.

Thomas Bryant had 19 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for the Lakers, and Russell Westbrook had 14 points and 11 assists. Trae Young led Atlanta with 29 points and Dejounte Murray had 20.

BUCKS 123 TIMBERWOLVES 114

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Minnesota to snap a four-game losing streak.

Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the last to do it Jan. 6-7, 1966.

Antetokounmpo has topped 40 points in four of the last six games.

Bobby Portis added 22 points for Milwaukee.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 30 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Luka Garza and Jaylen Nowell each had 16 points in the Timberwolves’ fifth straight loss. Minnesota center Rudy Gobert sat out because of a non-COVID illness and star forward Karl Anthony-Towns did not play because of a strained right calf.

NUGGETS 124 HEAT 119

In Denver, Jamal Murray scored seven of his 14 points over the final two minutes, Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season and Denver rallied to beat Miami.

Jokic finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. The two-time reigning NBA MVP was 8 of 15 from the floor, marking his team-record 26th straight game shooting 50 percent or better. He has 84th career triple-doubles.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Nuggets with 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the floor.

Tyler Herro had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Miami. Bam Adebayo added 22.

PELICANS 127 76ERS 116

In New Orleans, CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power New Orleans past Philadelphia.

McCollum hit 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the second quarter, giving the Pelicans a 56-40 lead. McCollum finished the half 7 of 11 from long range and 11 of 16 for the game.

Joel Embiid finished with 37 points on 14-for-22 shooting. He scored 15 of Philadelphia’s first 24 points and had 20 first-half points on 8-of-9 shooting. James Harden added 20 points.

RAPTORS 113 SUNS 104

In Toronto, Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and Toronto beat short-handed and sloppy Phoenix to snap a five-game home losing streak.

Siakam has scored at least 25 points in seven consecutive games. Vince Carter did it in a franchise-record eight straight in February and March 2001.

Chris Paul had 20 points and 12 assists, but had six of the Suns’ season-worst 27 turnovers that led to 34 points for the Raptors.

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and Torrey Craig had 13 as Phoenix lost for the fifth time in its past six. The Suns played their third straight game without All-Star guard Devin Booker, who is expected to miss at least four weeks because of a strained left groin.

BULLS 132 PISTONS 118

In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored a season-high 43 points and Chicago beat Detroi.

LaVine looked more like his old explosive self than the guy managing his left knee following offseason surgery. And the Bulls ended the game on a 17-3 run after getting all they could handle from the team with the NBA’s worst record.

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points. Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and nine rebounds and the Bulls won for the fifth time in six games.

Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 22 points. The Pistons were down two players, with guard Killian Hayes starting a three-game suspension for striking Orlando’s Moritz Wagner in the back of the head in Wednesday and forward Hamidou Diallo serving a one-game punishment.

WIZARDS 119 MAGIC 100

In Orlando, Florida, Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 13 rebounds and Washington routed short-handed Orlando for its fourth straight victory.

Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and Rui Hachimura had 16 points and seven rebounds. The Wizards played without star guard Bradley Beal for the second straight game because of a strained hamstring.

Franz Wagner had 28 points and eight assists for Orlando. The Magic had only eight players available after suspensions by the NBA in the wake of an incident at Detroit on Wednesday night.

Wout Faes’ disaster own goals hand Liverpool victory; West Ham lose again

Wout Faes’ disaster own goals hand Liverpool victory; West Ham lose again
Updated 31 December 2022
AP

Wout Faes’ disaster own goals hand Liverpool victory; West Ham lose again

Wout Faes’ disaster own goals hand Liverpool victory; West Ham lose again
  • Faes became just the fourth player to score two own goals in a Premier League game
Updated 31 December 2022
AP

LIVERPOOL: Leicester defender Wout Faes had an evening to forget as Liverpool ended the year by closing the gap to the Premier League’s top four.

Faes became just the fourth player to score two own goals in a Premier League game, helping Liverpool come from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 on Friday in a match marked by defensive errors from both sides.

After a tough start to the season, Liverpool are now just two points behind fourth-place Tottenham heading into 2023 following a run of four straight wins.

West Ham, meanwhile, is staring at a crisis after a fifth straight loss. David Moyes’ team conceded two goals against the run of play to lose 2-0 at home against Brentford, and the London club could find itself in last place once the rest of the weekend games are played.

Both games started with a tribute to Pele, who died Thursday at the age of 82, as will the rest of the weekend fixtures.

At Anfield, Liverpool gifted the hosts the lead in the fourth minute with some calamitous defending as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was allowed to run straight down the middle of the pitch unopposed after a long goal kick to chip the ball over Alisson Becker.

But on a night when Liverpool’s forward were repeatedly off target, they got some much needed help from Faes.

The Belgian center-back had disastrous seven-minute spell before halftime as he first ignored a shout from his goalkeeper Danny Ward to leave a low cross from Alexander-Arnold and lunged in to make an attempted clearance, only to mishit the ball so it looped over Ward and in at the far post.

Darwin Nunez was then played through on goal by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and dinked a shot over Ward that bounced back off the far post. The back-tracking Faes tried to clear the ball but only succeeded in hammering it into the net — and then had to endure taunts of “shoot” from the Liverpool fans every time he touched the ball.

“He’s a strong character, and he will get over that this evening,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.

It was far from a vintage performance from Jurgen Klopp’s team but Liverpool now have four successive league victories for the first time since April.

“It’s all about getting three points and trying to get into a position in the league where we feel like we need to be and haven’t been this season,” Liverpool defender Trent Alexander Arnold said. “These are the ones that you look back on and know that you needed to win it. Whether you win well or ugly, it doesn’t really matter.”

West Ham would be more than happy to get an ugly win, after outplaying Brentford for large parts of the game and still losing.

The team was booed off the field after first-half goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva inflicted another damaging loss on Moyes.

“I thought we played well today,” Moyes said. “The goals were completely against the run of play, we’ve lost two goals to throw-ins. We made a lot of opportunities, we just couldn’t take them.”

Brentford climbed to ninth, although the win was came at a cost as Toney left on a stretcher in stoppage time after landing awkwardly.

“He had some pain, hopefully nothing serious,” Brentford said of Toney, who scored his 13th goal of the season. “It is something with the knee, we hope it is nothing serious.”

Benzema nets 2 as Madrid win 1st game after World Cup break

Benzema nets 2 as Madrid win 1st game after World Cup break
Updated 31 December 2022
AP

Benzema nets 2 as Madrid win 1st game after World Cup break

Benzema nets 2 as Madrid win 1st game after World Cup break
  • Madrid moved one point ahead of Barcelona at the top of the standings before Xavi Hernandez’s side plays a derby against Espanyol on Saturday
Updated 31 December 2022
AP

BARCELONA: Playing his first match since his World Cup hopes were dashed by an injury, Karim Benzema came to the rescue of Real Madrid with a pair of late goals to snatch a 2-0 victory at 10-man Valladolid on Friday.

Benzema had a subdued showing in his first competitive match since Nov. 2 following injuries that had limited his availability for his club and finally sidelined him for his France at soccer’s elite competition.

But the Ballon d’Or winner came through in the final minutes to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side the three points it needed to provisionally move to the top of the Spanish league standings.

Madrid also relied on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to keep the score deadlocked as they struggled to create chances in its first game since the league paused for seven weeks for the tournament in Qatar.

Valladolid defended well and threatened on the break at its Jose Zorrilla stadium until the game finally swung in Madrid’s favor when the video assistant referee spotted a handball in the area by defender Javi Sanchez.

Benzema stepped up and coolly slotted his penalty kick into the left corner as goalkeeper Jordi Masip fell the other way to grab the lead in the 83rd minute.

Valladolid’s chances of hunting for a late equalizer were hurt when striker Sergio Leon, one of their most incisive players, was shown a direct red card apparently for using inappropriate language while protesting the penalty decision.

Benzema then got his brace in the 89th after a pass by substitute Eduardo Camavinga.

“Benzema played very well given that he had barely played in the last three months,” Courtois said. “Maybe he was lacking a bit of pace. I bet the Karim of last year would have scored even more goals, but it is good for him to get this double.”

Before Benzema put Madrid ahead, Courtois made two great saves to deny Leon and midfielder Álvaro Aguado. Courtois used a one-handed diving save to stop Aguado’s long-range strike in the first half. He then got low to turn back León’s header in the 68th.

“Courtois’ saves were decisive,” said Valladolid coach Pacheta Martín, whose team slid into 15th place.

Madrid moved one point ahead of Barcelona at the top of the standings before Xavi Hernandez’s side plays a derby against Espanyol on Saturday.

Before kickoff, a moment of silence was held in memory of Brazil great Pele, who died on Thursday. Ronaldo, the former Brazil and Madrid star and the current owner of Valladolid, stood alongside Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in the stands during the tribute. Brazil forward Vinicius Junior closed his eyes and lifted his head upwards in midfield with the other players.

SEVILLA STALLED

Sevilla remained in the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo.

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli overhauled his attacking scheme after playmaker Isco Alarcon, who had been used as a “false nine” before the World Cup break, left the club by mutual agreement last week. In his place, Sampaoli started his two big strikers, Youssef En-Nesyri and Rafa Mir.

Celta’s Gabri Veiga chipped Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in the 33rd after Iago Aspas met his run with a perfectly weighted pass after Veiga had recovered the ball. It was the 20-year-old Veiga’s fourth goal of the season.

After Sevilla failed to generate scoring chances in the first half, Sampaoli sent on Erik Lamela for En-Nesyri at halftime.

Monents after Celta’s goalkeeper pushed Lamela’s shot onto the post, Kike Salas headed in the resulting corner kick to level the score in the 54th.

Sevilla finished with 10 men after Jose Carmona was shown a second yellow card in the 86th.

Argentina defender and world champion Marcos Acuña started for Sevilla.

Elsewhere, Borja Mayoral struck twice in the second half to help earn Getafe to a 2-0 win over Mallorca while Lucas Pérez’s late goal salvaged Cádiz a 1-1 draw at home with Almeria.

European leagues to honor Pele with pre-match tributes

European leagues to honor Pele with pre-match tributes
Updated 31 December 2022
AFP

European leagues to honor Pele with pre-match tributes

European leagues to honor Pele with pre-match tributes
  • Death of ‘O Rei’ triggers a wave of tributes from around the globe to the man who both transformed football and transcended the sport
Updated 31 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Top flight football matches in England, Spain, Italy, France will all honor Pele before each match in the upcoming round of games, it was announced Friday.

“In tribute to Pele, Premier League clubs will remember his contribution to football by holding a minute’s applause prior to kick-offs,” said a statement on the English Premier League’s Twitter feed.

“Players and match officials will wear black armbands.”

A similar announcement was made by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Serie A action returns after its winter break on Wednesday where a minute’s silence will be observed for the Brazilian legend.

Games in France’s Ligue 1 will be preceded by a minute’s applause while a photo of Pele with the World Cup is shown on the big screens in the stadiums.

In Spain, La Liga announced that a minute of silence would be observed before each match this weekend.

Brazil started three days of national mourning Friday for Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who died Thursday at the age of 82.

The death of “O Rei” (The King) triggered a wave of tributes from around the globe to the man who both transformed football and transcended the sport.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday that Pele’s influence on football would be “eternal.”

“On behalf of Manchester City, the biggest condolences for his family and friends,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Football is football thanks to these types of people.

“Neymar said a great sentence when he said before (Pele) No. 10 was just a number and after it became something special.”

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he had known about Pele’s quality from an early age.

“The first person who spoke to me about Pele was my father,” he said. “My father was in love with Pele because for him, he was the best player in the world and many times he spoke about him.

“Then I watched some games that he played and especially the final of the World Cup and some situations it was incredible what he did with the ball. The memories are this.”

Former Spurs star Cliff Jones played against Pele when he broke through onto the global stage as Brazil won the 1958 World Cup.

The winger was a member of the Wales team that lost 1-0 to Brazil in the quarter-finals — with Pele on target as he became the youngest player to score at a World Cup at the age of 17 years and 239 days.

In an era before social media, Pele had arrived in Sweden largely unknown to European football, but went onto score six goals in the tournament as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.

“Pele? We’d never heard of Pele,” Jones told the Daily Mail recently.

“I can remember him picking the ball up in his own half, and he’s gone past three Welsh defenders, smashed the ball toward goal.

“Jack Kelsey’s had to tip it over the bar and we’re all looking around at each other like ‘Who is this kid? Who is he?’

“No-one had heard of him, but my word they were going to.”

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr a new highpoint for club football in Saudi Arabia and Asia

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr a new highpoint for club football in Saudi Arabia and Asia
Updated 31 December 2022
John Duerden

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr a new highpoint for club football in Saudi Arabia and Asia

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr a new highpoint for club football in Saudi Arabia and Asia
Updated 31 December 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: There have been some big stories in Saudi Arabian football in recent months and years but there has been nothing like Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Al-Nassr. 

The World Cup win over Argentina was huge and will never be forgotten, providing arguably the nation’s greatest moment in football.

But when it comes to domestic club football, nothing has come close to the Portuguese legend’s arrival in the Roshn Saudi League.

The presence of one of the world’s greatest-ever players in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and elsewhere will be watched over the next few weeks, months, and, maybe even, years, by hundreds of millions in every corner of the planet.

Forget just Saudi Arabian football, this is one of the biggest stories in football — period. Few thought it would happen but here we are. It is sure to be an unforgettable adventure.

Ronaldo is set to play for the Riyadh giants for two years. After that, it has been reported he will be in line to take on an ambassadorial role at the club until the end of the decade.

 

 

During the World Cup, when rumors of Ronaldo’s move to Saudi peaked, Al-Nassr’s coach Rudi Garcia revealed his excitement at the prospect of working with one of the best players in the history of the sport.

He said: “I think that any coach would be delighted to train a great star like Cristiano.

“I have always thought that the great players are the easiest to manage because they are very intelligent.”

Wherever the Portuguese star goes, attention follows. He is the most popular person — not footballer or athlete, but person — on instagram with in excess of 500 million followers on the social media platform.

Even if just 10 percent of those take an interest in what he does with Al-Nassr, the Saudi Professional League will be one of the most watched in the world.

At the stroke of a pen and the signing of a contract, Al-Nassr have become one of the most talked about teams in the world.

In terms of marketing, there is no one like the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus megastar, as the Yellows and the rest of the league are going to find out.

Everywhere he plays, stadiums are going to be full. Press boxes will have an international flavor, while social media will go crazy in dozens of different languages.

There have been some great players who have come to Saudi Arabia over the years, and some great stars active in the league right now, but there has never been a signing like this in this part of the world.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

DATE OF BIRTH: February 5, 1985

PLACE OF BIRTH: Funchal, Madeira

NATIONALITY: Portuguese

HEIGHT: 1.85m

WEIGHT: 85kg

CLUBS:
Sporting Lisbon (POR/2002-2003)
Manchester United (ENG/2003-2009)
Real Madrid (ESP/2009-2018)
Juventus (ITA/2018-2021)
Manchester United (ENG/2021-2022)
Al-Nassr (KSA/starting 2022)

INTERNATIONAL CAPS: 196

INTERNATIONAL GOALS: 118

INTERNATIONAL DEBUT: August 20, 2003 v Kazakhstan (1-0)

INTERNATIONAL HONORS:
European championship 2016;
Nations League 2019

CLUB HONORS:
Five Champions Leagues (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)
 Four Club World Cups (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)
Three European Super Cups (2014, 2016, 2017)
Two Italian championships (2019, 2020)
Two Spanish championships (2012, 2017)
Three English championships (2007, 2008, 2009)
One FA Cup (2004)
Two English League Cups (2006, 2009)
Two Spanish Cups (2011, 2014)
One Italian Cup (2021)
Two English Community Shields (2007, 2008)
Two Spanish Super Cups (2012, 2017)
Two Italian Super Cups (2018, 2020)

INDIVIDUAL HONORS:
Five Ballons d'Or (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)
Three FIFA Best Player awards (2008, 2016, 2017)
Top goalscorer in Champions League history - 140 (not including preliminary rounds)

— Compiled by AFP

Asia has never seen anything like it. In the previous decade, the Chinese Super League spent hundreds of millions, billions even, on huge stars. The likes of Carlos Tevez, Nicolas Anelka, Didier Drogba, Oscar and others were major stars, but the arrival of Ronaldo is on a different level.

He is so famous that his achievements don’t really need repeating, but there are so many that it is easy to forget a few.

This is a player who has won the Ballon d’Or five times, the Champions League five times and the league title seven times during stays in England, Spain and Italy.

He also led Portugal to the 2016 European Championships. There are all kinds of other cups and trophies; his trophy cabinet is full to bursting.

His presence will shine the biggest possible spotlight on the league, this at a time when the international stock of the SPL is relatively high, following a decent set of performances at the World Cup.

The famous win over Argentina made headlines everywhere. Then came an unfortunate 2-0 loss against Poland and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mexico. It was an up and down group, but fans everywhere saw that there is talent in Saudi Arabia. The team were competitive from start to finish and in with a chance of progression.

It is now generally recognized that there are talented players in the country, such as Salem Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri and Mohamed Kanno.

Not just that, but there are a whole host of top-class imports. At Al-Nassr Ronaldo will be linking up with Vincent Aboubakar, last seen scoring the winner for Cameroon against Brazil at the World Cup; 2018 South American Player of the Year Pity Martinez; Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina; Anderson Talisca of Brazil; and six of the Saudi World Cup squad. This is a team that would stand against many in Europe.

If Lionel Messi is expected to head to the US before long to play MLS, there is no reason for surprise at Ronaldo’s move to the SPL, one that can lay claim to being the best league in Asia, a continent that had three national teams make the last 16 of the World Cup.

Ronaldo became a free agent after his contract was canceled by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview. Whatever the rights and wrongs of the situation, the fact that the interview became a worldwide sensation shows the player’s global reach.

At the age of 37, the fact that there are 30 games in the season as opposed to 38 in England should be welcome news for the forward.

He is not able to cover the same ground as in his heyday, but is still incredibly fit and scored 18 English Premier League goals last season.

And while his presence will make waves off the pitch, he has responsibilities on it.

Here is an ideal opportunity for domestic-based players to learn from the ultimate professional.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to not just leave a legacy but to change Saudi Arabian football forever and, just as much as his undoubted skills, that is what makes this move exciting. Whatever happens, the world will be watching.

