2022 ‘worst year in terms of number of Palestinians killed by Israel’: government

A man rides his horse next to the 2023 sand sculpture on the beach in Gaza City during the last sunset of Dec. 31, 2022, as Palestinians bid farewell to a painful year in terms of human loss. (Reuters)
A man rides his horse next to the 2023 sand sculpture on the beach in Gaza City during the last sunset of Dec. 31, 2022, as Palestinians bid farewell to a painful year in terms of human loss. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

  • The world must shoulder its responsibilities and implement the resolutions of international legitimacy, and everyone must stop the double standards
  • Further deterioration in security situation in West Bank feared in coming weeks
  • Palestinians welcome UN vote on Israel’s occupation as ‘a victory’
RAMALLAH: Most Palestinians will remember 2022 as a painful year in terms of the scale of human loss, the increase in Israeli aggression, and the election of an extreme right-wing Israeli government that will further deny them their rights.

Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that 2022 was “the worst year in terms of the high number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army.”

According to official figures, 225 people were killed in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip over the past 12 months.

However, Melhem believes there is cause for optimism thanks to Arab and international solidarity with the Palestinian cause, which was most publicly displayed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He also said that international organizations had demonstrated a better understanding of the demands and rights of the Palestinian people.

Ahmed Ghuneim, the leader of the Fatah movement in Jerusalem, told Arab News that the most positive occurrence in 2022 was the emergence of a new generation of Palestinian resistance fighters represented by the Lions’ Den group in Nablus and similar brigades in Jenin, Balata, and other areas.

Palestinians claim that the Israel Defense Forces have changed their rules of engagement in recent months, making it acceptable to open fire when they feel threatened and shoot to kill, even if they could easily just injure the attacker.

Sixty percent of the Israeli armed forces currently operate in the West Bank, where 26 combat and 86 reserve battalions are deployed. “There is a soldier to guard every settler,” Palestinians comment sarcastically.

Israeli officials expect a further deterioration in the security situation in the West Bank in coming weeks and an increase in the number of attacks on Israeli army forces and settlers, which will likely mean a rise in the killing of Palestinians.

On a happier note, Palestinians welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly requesting that the International Court of Justice provide an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories including Jerusalem. At the assembly, 87 states voted in favor of the resolution, 26 opposed it, and 53 abstained, a result widely considered by Palestinians to be a victory for Palestinian diplomacy.

Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the vote was “evidence of the whole world’s support for our people and their inalienable historical rights.”

He said in a statement that President Mahmoud Abbas thanked all countries “that stood by Palestinian rights and all parties that worked to make this decision a success.”

Abu Rudeineh said the time has come for Israel to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes.

“The world must shoulder its responsibilities and implement the resolutions of international legitimacy, and everyone must stop the double standards,” he said.

He stressed that the Palestinian leadership would take all available opportunities to protect the Palestinian people, and that “resorting to international institutions is a Palestinian right, and we will continue to join international bodies and institutions.”

He added: “We strongly believe that justice based on international resolutions and the absence of impunity is the only way to achieve lasting peace in Palestine, Israel, and the entire region.”

“This means there are no negotiations on whether this is occupied land,” Palestinian government spokesperson Melhem told Arab News.

“No conditions will be imposed on Palestinians in exchange for Israeli withdrawal,” he added.

 

Topics: Palestine 2022

Lebanese welcome 2023 as concerns grow over fate of crisis-hit country

Lebanese welcome 2023 as concerns grow over fate of crisis-hit country
Lebanese welcome 2023 as concerns grow over fate of crisis-hit country

  • Conflict in region ‘may lead us to further fragmentation,’ analyst says
  • ‘Those remaining in Lebanon are those who do not have the luxury of leaving,’ activist says
  • Playing games to buy more time is frightening, especially since Lebanon is surrounded by regional crises, while an armed group imposes its decisions on the country
BEIRUT: Millions of people across Lebanon gathered in markets, restaurants and nightlife venues on Saturday to welcome in the new year. But despite the good cheer and optimism, 2022 was a difficult time for most people in the country and the outlook for 2023 remains gloomy.

Arab News spoke to intellectuals, academics and activists to get their views on what lies in store for the year ahead.

Academic Bashir Esmat said he feared “the complete collapse of the Lebanese state in 2023, as the ruling political class has become powerless and with no alternative, while state institutions cannot be rebuilt with old stones, especially since the same balance of power still governs.”

He added: “Those who took over the reins of power in Lebanon for decades have neglected the country. They destroyed the middle class. Hezbollah is the political decision-maker and the governor of the central bank controls economic decisions. Those defending Lebanon have become worthless groups.

“What happened during the past year is enough to prove it. Lebanon is unable to survive in its current structure, and the conflict in the region may lead us to further fragmentation.”

Intellectual Youssef Bazzi said that since 2019, when the Lebanese crisis began, he had lost all desire to take part in public affairs.

“I am pessimistic about the possibility of bringing about change or reform, and I am starting to believe that Lebanon is an idea that is no longer viable,” he said.

Lawyer Ashraf Al-Moussawi said: “I am concerned about the collapse of the judicial authorities in Lebanon and the loss of confidence in justice. The new year will weaken, in my opinion, citizens’ confidence in the judiciary.”

Public affairs activist Walid Fakhreddine said Lebanon “is a country that produces crises, not solutions. We repeat our mistakes and never adopt a reform project.”

He added: “Hezbollah insists on showing that it has the power in this country and the attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers is evidence of that.

“There is no stability and no solutions at the regional level. Playing games to buy more time is frightening, especially since Lebanon is surrounded by regional crises, while an armed group imposes its decisions on the country.”

Fakhreddine said that the idea of Lebanon being the link between East and West no longer held true.

“We need to determine the economic feasibility and the type of services that we want to provide. We also need to reconsider our stances, even in terms of the conflict with Israel, which requires a different vision.”

Political activist Dr. Khaldoun Al-Sharif fears that if the state continues to fall apart it will be difficult to reunify it.

“The social situation is disintegrating and the people’s ability to withstand it is declining,” he said.

“Those remaining in Lebanon are those who do not have the luxury of leaving, and what keeps Lebanon alive is the flow of migrants’ money to their families.

“We need to launch a dialogue about Lebanon’s prospects. Do we have added value? We have to look for a role after the destruction of our banking, educational and health sectors.”

Wadad Halawani, who heads the Committee of the Families of the Kidnapped and Disappeared in Lebanon, said she was not feeling optimistic about the future.

“Every year, we repeat sentences like parrots and wish for prosperity, which we know in advance will not be achieved under the rule of the corrupt ruling class.

“They cut off the electricity, we start looking for private generators. We begin to go hungry, we receive $100 from abroad to keep us going for a while. We start running out of fuel, we queue at gas stations. We applaud them while insulting them.”

She added: “We need to get rid of the sectarian issues plaguing us and determine our problems so we can resolve them. I am not optimistic.

“We overcame the war without really dealing with its traumas. As long as there is no sense of citizenship, we will remain in this hole that we have been struggling to climb out of for 47 years now.”

Sheikh Zuhair Kubbi, director of the Zakat Fund at Dar Al-Fatwa, said he expected the crises to continue in the new year.

“About 70 percent of the middle class is now below the poverty line. Even the rich are struggling because they no longer have access to their savings and their businesses are no longer as profitable as they used to be.

“There are no positive signs because we always settle for the negative. Our concerns revolve around securing food, water and medicine.”

Maroun Helou, the head of the Syndicate of Public Works Contractors, said he was apprehensive about the presidential vacuum in the new year.

“The ruling class is part of Lebanon’s failure. As long as these parties rule, we can expect more disruption of all state institutions and failure to meet citizens’ needs.

“In the absence of a recovery plan and nonfunctioning banks, the contracting sector is in peril.”

Retired judge Shukri Sader said: “What could eliminate concerns relatively quickly is electing a president in order to revive state institutions.

“We need a president who adheres to Lebanon and its constitution to make up for the six years we lost in the previous term.”

Topics: Lebanon

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began

Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began
Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began

  • Ceasefire sees major drop in fighting outside Marib, Taiz, elsewhere
  • Fuel tankers trickle into Hodeidah port
BEIRUT: At least 3,825 people have died in Syria’s war in 2022, the lowest yearly toll since the start of the conflict more than a decade ago, a war monitor said on Saturday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had put the death toll at 3,746 throughout 2021, before revising it up to 3,882.
After years of deadly battle and bombardments following the brutal suppression of 2011 anti-regime protests, the conflict has largely abated in the last three years.
Sporadic fighting at times breaks out and jihadist attacks continue, mainly in the east of the country.
Among those killed in 2022 were 1,627 civilians, including 321 children, according to the figures from the Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources on the ground in Syria.
Of the civilians killed, 209 people — about half of them children — were killed by mines or other explosive devices.
In addition, 627 government security force personnel were killed along with 217 other fighters loyal to the regime of Bashar Assad, the Observatory said.
Some 387 members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and their allies were also among the dead, as well as more than 500 terrorists
The director of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, said a large number of the deaths occurred due to security chaos, dozens of strikes launched by Israel, and attacks by Daesh in the Syrian desert.
The war has killed nearly half a million people since it broke out over a decade ago, displacing almost half of Syria’s pre-war population.
Assad has retaken most of the territory initially lost to rebel groups, though the SDF — which the regime maintains a degree of cooperation with — continues to control areas in the north and northeast.
Turkey, a key player in the war, has repeatedly threatened to launch a ground offensive against the Syrian Kurds in recent months, having already pursued three such offensives previously.
In addition, about half of the northwestern province of Idlib and areas bordering the neighboring provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia are dominated by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and other rebel factions.

 

Topics: Beirut

Saudi Arabia condemns deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city as Daesh claims responsibility

Saudi Arabia condemns deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city as Daesh claims responsibility
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city as Daesh claims responsibility

Saudi Arabia condemns deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city as Daesh claims responsibility
CAIRO: The Daesh group said Saturday that it carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia the previous day.
“A cell of soldiers of the caliphate managed to attack an Egyptian police roadblock... with a machine gun,” the jihadist group’s Amaq news agency said.
Three Egyptian policemen were killed in the attack, the first of its kind in nearly three years in mainland Egypt, which has largely been spared the deadly insurgency in the nearby Sinai peninsula.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia condemned the attack.

In the past few years, attacks against Egyptian security forces have been concentrated in the Sinai, where jihadists affiliated with Daesh operate.
Eleven soldiers were killed on May 7 in an attack in western Sinai.
Days later, another five soldiers and seven jihadists died when the army was attacked in the peninsula.
Ismailia is one of the key cities overlooking Egypt’s Suez Canal, a vital waterway between Asia and Europe that sees about 10 percent of the world’s maritime trade.
 

16 arrested in Iraqi Kurdistan after video of teen girl’s assault

An Iraqi policeman checks the ID of a driver at a checkpoint in Mosul. (AFP)
An Iraqi policeman checks the ID of a driver at a checkpoint in Mosul. (AFP)
16 arrested in Iraqi Kurdistan after video of teen girl’s assault

An Iraqi policeman checks the ID of a driver at a checkpoint in Mosul. (AFP)
  • The victim was 17 years old, he added, noting that three of the suspects arrested had filmed the incident and posted it on social media
SULAIMANIYAH: Police in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region said they had arrested 16 young men after a viral video showed a teenage girl being attacked at a motorcycle rally.
The incident took place in the suburbs of Sulaimaniyah, the Kurdistan region’s second city, where footage shared online showed dozens of young men and teenage boys following the girl before some of them assaulted her, kicking her against a car.
“Between yesterday evening and today, we arrested 16 suspects involved ... in the assault of a young woman,” Sulaimaniyah police spokesman Sarkawt Omar told a press conference.

BACKGROUND

Police in Sulaimaniyah announced the arrest of seven people suspected of having kidnapped and sexually assaulted a young woman.

The victim was 17 years old, he added, noting that three of the suspects arrested had filmed the incident and posted it on social media.
He added that this was not the first time that girls or women attended such an event.
While Kurdistan works on projecting a more progressive and tolerant image than other areas of Iraq, gender-based violence remains prevalent.
On Tuesday, police in Sulaimaniyah announced the arrest of seven people suspected of having kidnapped and sexually assaulted a young woman.
The Kurdish authorities denounced the “disgraceful” and “unacceptable” assaults in a statemen, underlining that they were “against all kinds of violence and violations of human rights in general, including women’s rights.”

 

Topics: Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran tests drones, warns off spy plane in Strait of Hormuz drills

Iran tests drones, warns off spy plane in Strait of Hormuz drills
Iran tests drones, warns off spy plane in Strait of Hormuz drills

Iran tests drones, warns off spy plane in Strait of Hormuz drills
DUBAI: Iran’s military launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Saturday.

The report did not specify the nationality of the reconnaissance aircraft, but Iranian forces have had repeated similar confrontations with US forces in the Gulf.

There was no immediate US reaction available.

Iran launched annual joint naval, air, and ground exercises in the Gulf on Friday near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway.

“During the exercises, a P-8 manned intelligence aircraft belonging to extra-regional forces, which had tried to reduce altitude to collect more accurate information from the exercise area, was forced to leave the area by the firing of a Karrar drone by (Iran’s) air defense,” Fars said.

The US Departments of Defense and State did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, antigovernment protests underway for over three months continued. Videos on social media showed protests in Tehran’s grand bazaar and several cities and towns including in the Kurdish area. Part of Tehran’s bazaar closed in the wake of the protests which authorities cracked down on.

Iran’s military tested new attack drones in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz Saturday as part of its ongoing annual drill, state TV reported.

State TV said the Ababil-5 attack drone was used during wargames for the first time and successfully hit its target with a bomb after traveling 400 kilometers (250 miles). Iran has tested many other military drones over the past decade.

The military drones have been a point of contention between Iran and the United States and its allies, which claim Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been used in attacks in West-backed Ukraine.

In November, Iran acknowledged it has supplied Russia with drones, adding that the supply came before Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Iran says it is committed to stopping the conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz is located at the mouth of the Arabian Gulf and is crucial to global energy supplies, with about a fifth of all oil traded at sea passing through it.

Commandos and airborne infantry participated in the wargames, dubbed “Zolfaghar-1401,” along with fighter jets, helicopters, military transport aircraft and submarines. Iran’s military will fire missiles and air defense systems as well. Iran regularly holds such drills to improve its defensive power and test weapons.

Since mid-September, Iran has been shaken by antigovernment protests which were ignited by the death of a woman who was detained by the country’s morality police. The demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for an end to more than four decades of the country’s clerical rule.

More than 500 protesters have been killed and over 18,500 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have not released figures for those killed or arrested.

Topics: Iran

