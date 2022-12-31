You are here

Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’

Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’
The request for a court opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was made in a resolution adopted by the General Assembly with 87 votes in favor. (AP)
Reuters

Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’

Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’
  • Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in a 1967 war
  • The Hague-based ICJ is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestinians on Saturday welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.
“The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Senior Palestinian official Hussein Al-Sheikh said on Twitter that Friday’s vote “reflects the victory of Palestinian diplomacy.”
Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem — areas the Palestinians want for a state — in a 1967 war. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but, along with neighboring Egypt, controls the enclave’s borders.
The Hague-based ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, though the ICJ has no power to enforce them.
The request for a court opinion on Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories was made in a resolution adopted by the General Assembly with 87 votes in favor. Israel, the United States and 24 other members voted against, while 53 abstained.
“No international body can decide that the Jewish people are ‘occupiers’ in their own homeland. Any decision from a judicial body which receives its mandate from the morally bankrupt and politicized UN is completely illegitimate,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said in a statement ahead of the vote.
Israel’s former Prime Minister Yair Lapid — who was replaced on Thursday by Benjamin Netanyahu — last month urged world leaders to oppose the move, saying that bringing the matter to the court would “only play into the hands of extremists.”
The Islamist group Hamas took over Gaza in 2007 after a brief civil war with more moderate Palestinian rivals. Hamas and Israel have since fought three Gaza wars.
Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour noted that the vote came one day after the swearing in of a new hard-right Israeli government that promises to expand Jewish settlements and pursue other policies criticized at home and abroad.
“We trust that, regardless of your vote today, if you believe in international law and peace, you will uphold the opinion of the International Court of Justice when delivered and you will stand up to this Israeli government right now,” Mansour told the General Assembly.
The UN General Assembly asked the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation ... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures.”
The UN resolution also asks the ICJ to advise on how those policies and practices “affect the legal status of the occupation” and what legal consequences arise for all countries and the United Nations from this status.
The ICJ last weighed in on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in 2004, when it ruled that an Israeli separation barrier was illegal. Israel rejected that ruling, accusing the court of being politically motivated.

Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed

Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed
AP

Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed

Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed
  • Suspected Islamic militants have attacked a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia
  • Reports said that security forces killed one of the attackers
AP

CAIRO: Suspected Islamic militants attacked a police checkpoint Friday in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia, killing at least four people, including three police officers, officials and state-run media said.
The attack also wounded 12 others, mostly conscripts who were taken to hospital, according to a casualty tally document at a hospital.
The dead included three police officers and a still unidentified person, the hospital document obtained showed.
The attack took place in late afternoon in Ismailia city, on the western side of the Suez Canal, according to security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media. The media office of Ismailia province described the attack as a terrorist strike.
State-run Al-Qahera New television reported that security forces killed one of the attackers. It broadcast graphic footage purportedly showing a body, saying it was the dead militant.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Egypt has been battling the Islamic State extremist group in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country, mainly targeting security forces, minority Christians and those who they accuse of collaborating with the military and police.
In May, at least 11 Egyptian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a militant attack on a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal.
The pace of Daesh attacks in Sinai’s main theater and elsewhere has slowed to a trickle since February 2018, when the military launched a big operation in Sinai as well as parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country’s western border with Libya.

2022 Year in Review: A time of triumph and turmoil for the Middle East and North Africa

2022 Year in Review: A time of triumph and turmoil for the Middle East and North Africa
Arab News

2022 Year in Review: A time of triumph and turmoil for the Middle East and North Africa

2022 Year in Review: A time of triumph and turmoil for the Middle East and North Africa
  • From a food crisis and political deadlocks to COP27 and the World Cup, 2022 has been a roller coaster year 
  • Post-pandemic optimism has been tempered by conflict, inflation and warning signs of global recession
Arab News

RIYADH: Like much of the world, 2022 in the Middle East and North Africa felt like the year when things finally began returning to normal after the lockdowns, closures and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the residual economic effects, coupled with rising inflation in the wake of the outbreak of war in Ukraine, quickly dashed hopes of a strong post-pandemic recovery, bringing many economies to the brink of recession.

These economic challenges have been keenly felt across much of MENA region as the price of food and fuel skyrocketed over the course of the year — in many cases exacerbating existing domestic problems.

There were, however, moments of triumph and excitement for the region in 2022, with major sporting events, diplomatic summits and cultural extravaganzas lighting a path toward a more sustainable and potentially more peaceful 2023.

Houthis attack UAE

The year began on a low note for the Gulf with a dangerous escalation in the long-running war in Yemen when the Iran-backed Houthi militia launched fresh attacks against regional states. The UAE, which announced the withdrawal of its troops from Yemen in 2019 but remains part of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, was hit by a Houthi drone and missile assault on January 17. The attack, which killed three oil workers in the capital Abu Dhabi, was the first deadly assault on the UAE claimed by the Houthis and the first in a series of attacks.

Food insecurity

When Russia launched what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, the effects were quickly felt around the globe. In the MENA countries, the most obvious effect was the sudden leap in the price of basic foodstuffs, as the blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports deprived the markets of grain and fertilizers. Although a UN-brokered deal was reached in July to resume grain exports, supply-chain disruptions caused prices to rise in import-dependent nations like Egypt and Lebanon, and led to outright panic in nations like Yemen on the cusp of famine.

Libya turmoil

After hopeful signs in 2021 that Libya’s warring parties were approaching a political resolution to the decade-old conflict, the country again seemed on the brink of civil war. A UN-brokered ceasefire in October 2020 between the Government of National Accord based in Tripoli and the Libyan National Army in the east paved the way for elections in December 2021, but polls were postponed due to disagreement over their legal basis. In August, deadly clashes rocked Tripoli. The crisis was triggered in March after the eastern parliament selected a new government, but UN-backed Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh refused to stand down.

Dubai Expo closes

In late March, Expo 2020 Dubai drew to a close. Delayed by a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the first World Expo held in the Middle East and the first where each participating nation — 192 in total — had its own pavilion, making it the most inclusive ever. Spread across three thematic districts based on the sub-themes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability, the exhibition recorded 22.93 million visits as of March 29. Saudi Arabia’s pavilion won multiple awards, setting it in good stead to host the 2030 expo.

Abu Akleh shooting

Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian American journalist, was killed on May 11 while reporting on an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, sparking global outcry. Abu Akleh was wearing a bulletproof vest marked “press” and a blue helmet when she was shot in the head in the Jenin refugee camp, a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Israeli army conceded on September 5 that one of its soldiers had likely shot Abu Akleh after mistaking her for a militant. There are now calls for a US-led investigation.

Lebanon political deadlock

Lebanon has had a caretaker government since elections in May, despite warnings from creditors that reforms are needed to clear the way for billions of dollars in emergency loans. The World Bank has dubbed Lebanon’s economic crisis one of the worst in modern history. Parliament has repeatedly failed to elect a successor to former president Michel Aoun. Lawmakers are split between supporters of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia and its opponents, neither of whom command a clear majority.

Biden’s Middle East tour

In July, US President Joe Biden traveled to the Middle East to address high oil prices and to encourage further steps towards normalization between Israel and the Arab states. Biden spent two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem. Afterward, he took a direct flight from Israel to Jeddah for talks with Saudi officials and Gulf allies. The two sides struck deals covering defense, energy and climate, space exploration, supply chains, travel and business visas, sports, technology and health, as well as an agreement to work toward peace in Yemen.

Al-Qaeda chief killed

Ahead of the US withdrawal from Afganistan last year, the Taliban pledged it would not harbor terrorists as it had prior to the 9/11 attacks on the US. However, the US accused the Taliban of violating its commitment after Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri was discovered hiding out in Kabul. In August, Al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike on the Afghan capital.

Iranian drones strike Ukraine

In September, Iranian-made kamikaze drones made their combat debut in Ukraine in the service of the Russian military. Iranian drones supplied to Tehran’s regional proxies have been used to devastating effect against civilian infrastructure in the Gulf and wider Middle East. Given recent Russian setbacks on the battlefield, the new weaponry does not appear to have turned the tide in Ukraine.

FSO Safer

In September, the UN announced it had raised the $75 million required to salvage the stricken FSO Safer off the coast of Yemen to avert a disastrous Red Sea oil spill and potential $20 billion cleanup. The decaying 45-year-old tanker, long used as a floating storage platform and now abandoned off the Houthi-held Yemeni port of Hodeidah, has not been serviced since Yemen plunged into civil war more than seven years ago.

Iran protests

On Sept. 13, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women. In the custody of the regime’s notorious morality police, she suffered a catastrophic head injury and, after three days in a coma, died in hospital. Her death triggered nationwide protests, with women openly shunning the hijabs and cutting their hair in public as a gesture of defiance. After a brutal police crackdown, the protesters broadened their demands to the outright removal of the clerical regime. The protests are ongoing.

Iraq’s new government

In October, Iraq’s parliament approved the government of Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani after more than a year of political paralysis. Al-Sudani now faces the gargantuan task of delivering on pledges to fight corruption and offer jobs to the country’s disaffected youth. But oil-rich Iraq has for years suffered rampant corruption preventing the adequate distribution of funds, and analysts predict no imminent end to the country’s protracted crises.

Netanyahu returns

Israel’s veteran politician and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu secured a mandate on Nov. 1 to form a new government, paving the way for his comeback at the helm of what is expected to be the most right-wing administration in the country’s history. After a period of unprecedented political gridlock tested the electorate with five votes in less than four years, November’s election gave Netanyahu and his far-right allies a clear majority in the 120-seat parliament.

COP27 Egypt

The UN Climate Change Conference — COP27 — took place in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh in November, marking the first such summit to take place in the Middle East. Among the most significant takeaways from the conference was a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters. Alongside the summit, Saudi Arabia hosted the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, aimed at promoting afforestation, conservation and emissions reduction across the region. COP28 is due to take place next year in the UAE.

Qatar World Cup

The year concluded with the greatest sporting spectacle on Earth. In another first for the Middle East, Qatar hosted the 2022 football World Cup. The standout performance came from Morocco, which progressed further in the tournament than any Arab or African side in history. Among the highlights of the tournament was Saudi Arabia’s shock 2-1 win over Argentina and one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time. Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title. Saudi Arabia is reported to be considering a bid to host the World Cup along with Egypt and Greece in 2030.
 

Results of Palestine census will cause concern for Israel, analyst says

A Palestinian member of a census commission walks past Israeli soldiers patrolling in the West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP)
A Palestinian member of a census commission walks past Israeli soldiers patrolling in the West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP)
Mohammed Najib

Results of Palestine census will cause concern for Israel, analyst says

A Palestinian member of a census commission walks past Israeli soldiers patrolling in the West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP)
  • Figures show Palestinians now equal to Jews in terms of population
  • There are now 14.3 million Palestinians around the world, it says
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The results of a 2022 census carried out by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics will worry Israel’s leaders, according to a Palestinian political expert.

“Israelis are constantly concerned about Palestinian demographic superiority as they want control over the Palestinians … still, at the same time, they want a pure Jewish society,” Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News.

“The most important fact is that we are equal to the Jews in terms of demography,” he said.

The survey showed a high growth rate among Palestinians and that half of them were part of the diaspora living outside Palestine, he added.

The figures also indicate that Palestinian society is young, with more than a third of its population aged under 15.

Al-Khatib said Israel was unable to give up the West Bank for political reasons but also unable to annex it for demographic reasons, which constituted an embarrassment for Israel.

“There is a great contradiction between demographic aspects and democratic principles in Israel,” he said.

The survey shows that there are now about 14.3 million Palestinians around the world. Of those, 5.4 million are in the West Bank and Gaza Strip — an increase of 2.4 percent from the previous year — while 1.7 million are in Israel, 6.4 million in Arab countries and 761,000 elsewhere in the world.

It is expected that by the end of this year the number of Jews living in Israel and its settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem will be 7.1 million, or about the same number as there are Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and Israel.

Israel, whose leaders reject the idea of Palestinians establishing an independent state, has always feared their becoming a majority.

A senior official at the statistics bureau, who asked not to be named, told Arab News that the survey’s key revelation was the demographic equality between the number of Jews living in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The most important fact is that we are equal to the Jews in terms of demography and the high growth rate of Palestinians, and that half of Palestinians live in the diaspora outside Palestine,” the person said.

The survey shows that children aged 14 or under account for 38 percent of the population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, while those aged 65 years and above represent just 3 percent in Palestine, 4 percent in the West Bank and 3 percent in the Gaza Strip.

It also shows that the average size of a Palestinian family dropped to five members in 2021, from six in 2010.

The survey also highlights the growing problem of unemployment, especially among young graduates. In the Gaza Strip, 45 percent of people of working age are jobless, with the figure standing at 14 percent in the West Bank.

The unemployment rate is 21 percent among men and 39 percent among women.

The survey shows that Israeli authorities destroyed 1,058 buildings — 353 of them residential properties — in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2022, the largest proportion of which (29 percent) were in the Jerusalem governorate.

Israel, meanwhile, is building hundreds of settlement units. At the end of 2018, there were more than 700,000 settlers living in 151 settlements on Palestinian lands in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, as of Monday, 224 Palestinians had been killed in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

According to the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, there were 4,700 Palestinians in Israeli occupation prisons at the end of November, including 34 women and about 150 children.

 

Palestinians condemn ‘extremist’ Israeli government amid escalation in West Bank

Palestinians condemn ‘extremist’ Israeli government amid escalation in West Bank
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians condemn ‘extremist’ Israeli government amid escalation in West Bank

Palestinians condemn ‘extremist’ Israeli government amid escalation in West Bank
  • Activists warned previously that the new right-wing government in Israel would ‘escalate its crimes in an unprecedented manner against our people’
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian leaders have called on the international community and human rights groups to intervene to stop the ‘extremist’ Israeli government from escalating violence in the West Bank.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said that it had warned previously that the new right-wing government in Israel would “escalate its crimes in an unprecedented manner against our people” and called for “unity at the highest levels to repel this aggression.”

The appeal came as the Israeli army targeted the Lions’ Den armed group with an attack in Nablus involving dozens of soldiers and armored vehicles on Friday.

The offensive took place hours after Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister, heading what analysts call the most right-wing government in the country’s history.

Violent clashes erupted as the Israeli military used drones to drop tear gas and the operation ended with the arrest of Ahmed Al-Masry, 17, a Lions’ Den member.

Ahmed Jibril, director of ambulance and emergency at the Red Crescent in Nablus, said that 35 people were injured during the storming of the city.

Two of those were shot by Israeli forces, he said, including a volunteer paramedic who was shot in the back and chest.

Jibril said that 25 people suffered the effects of tear gas, while one was hit on the head by a canister and suffered shrapnel injuries.

Taysir Nasrallah, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council in Nablus, told Arab News that the Israeli army’s use of overwhelming force to arrest a 17-year-old indicated the magnitude of the escalation that awaited Palestinians at the hands of the new Netanyahu government.

“We expect Nablus to witness more security escalations in the coming days, which will lead to more wounded, martyrs, and detainees,” he said, adding that Palestinians were ready to fight back.

“The youth who attacks an Israeli armored vehicle with a stone is fully aware that it will not harm it, but he is determined to impede the army and their security activities that target Palestinian resistance fighters.

"Just as 2022 was a bloody year during which 225 Palestinians were killed, we expect a hot, bloody winter after the advent of the Netanyahu government and his extremist gang of ministers.”

On Thursday night, the Israeli army handed over the body of a young man, Ammar Mufleh, who was shot dead by an Israeli soldier at point-blank range on Dec. 2 in the main Hawwara Street.

It fueled local and international anger, with Palestinian leaders describing his death as an execution.

Meanwhile Salah Hamouri, a Palestinian with French citizenship, criticized the failure of France and the Palestinian Authority to help after he was deported by Israel to France after being freed from jail about two weeks ago.

“I will keep struggling until I can return to my country Palestine,” Hamouri, a human rights lawyer, told Arab News from Paris.

Hamouri said he was considering approaching the international criminal court against the Israeli deportation decision, stating that it was a war crime.

He criticized the negligence of the French government and its lack of pressure on Israel to prevent his deportation, adding that no French official had spoken to him.

Hamouri told Arab News that the Israeli authorities had only told him he was being deported hours before being thrown out.

His feet and hands were restrained as he was taken to an El Al plane by four members of the Israeli security service, he said, and remained in cuffs until the aircraft landed in Paris.

 

 

2022: A year of missed opportunities in Lebanon

NAJIA HOUSSARI

2022: A year of missed opportunities in Lebanon

  • Series of events deepened dire political, economic and social situation
  • People fear worse days ahead amid calls for rescue plan to ensure economic recovery
NAJIA HOUSSARI

LEBANON: Lebanese celebrating New Year’s Eve are looking back on a period that deepened the political and economic crisis in the country, with 2022 being described as a year of missed opportunities.

In January, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri retreated, along with the Future Movement, from political life.

“There is no room for any positive opportunity in Lebanon in light of Iranian influence, international confusion and national division,” Hariri had said.

One of the repercussions of Hariri’s move was a gap in the Sunni representation in Parliament, resulting in a minimal role for the branch within national politics.

At the end of January, the Cabinet headed by Najib Mikati regained its ability to convene. This came after Hezbollah and the Amal movement returned to join the government once they ensured that their powerful street movement had succeeded in paralyzing the work of the judicial investigator in the Beirut port explosion.

BACKGROUND

The term of former president Michel Aoun ended on Oct. 30 after six years of disputes. Parliament has since failed to elect a new president despite holding 10 voting sessions.

The government failed to seize the opportunity to implement a recovery plan agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund, despite having the authority and ability to execute decrees and draft laws.

Most of the required reforms, especially those related to resolving the financial crisis, have yet to be enacted.

The Cabinet had to approve the bank restructuring strategy, amend the laws on banking secrecy, detect and investigate financial crimes, recover assets and conduct a special audit into the foreign assets of the Banque du Liban.

However, Parliament only approved the amended 2022 budget and the BDL initiated procedures to unify exchange rates.

The Mikati government’s sole achievement was holding parliamentary elections in May.

Many counted on the elections to end the hegemony of Hezbollah and its allies through a surge in votes from expatriates.

The elections did carry a glimmer of hope for change through the arrival of 13 new independent MPs from the 2019 protest movement.

However, the Change bloc quickly stumbled and its MPs were left divided.

Parliament later failed to elect a new president.

The smuggling of goods, fuel, medicine and wheat across the border with Syria surged in 2022, as well as illegal human trafficking to Europe on what became known as the “death boats.”

The biggest such tragedy of the year came on April 23 when a boat capsized, leading to 22 deaths, including children.

Mikati was designated to form a new government following the parliamentary elections, but was unable to reach a breakthrough following political differences between Hezbollah and its opponents.

Amid all of these failures, Lebanon signed a maritime border demarcation agreement with Israel on Oct. 27 through US mediator Amos Hochstein. Lebanon and Israel divided the disputed areas with Hezbollah’s approval.

In August, a wave of bank raids began. Employees and clients were taken hostage by depositors, whose savings were seized three years ago.

Among those who raided banks was a female MP in Lebanese Parliament, a young woman an elderly woman and several serving soldiers. They demanded their savings in order to pay hospital bills, educate their children or treat relatives suffering from cancer.

The worsening financial crisis forced the military and security services to wait for aid from allied countries.

The judiciary went on strike for the very first time to protest the decline in judge salaries.

The strike continued until the end of the year and led to the paralysis of the Public Prosecution Office and the inability of security services to make arrests. It represented a new stage in the collapse of state institutions.

Armed conflicts broke out in Hezbollah-dominated areas, with the party rebuffed from its attempts to use Christian lands in the southern border town of Rmeish to set up party facilities.

Public criticism of Hezbollah grew, especially following the death of an Irish peacekeeper after his UNIFIL vehicle was shot at in the southern town of Al-Aqabiya.

The party announced that the suspect in the shooting had been handed over to security services, although it denied ordering the attack.

New taxes were imposed on telephone and Internet services, and on state electricity, which had been completely cut off.

People took to the streets to protest declining wages as a result of inflation. The black market exchange rate was 25,000 Lebanese pounds/USD in January but now stands at 50,000.

Corruption files were opened in official sectors, including the BDL, Land Registry and Car Registration Authority, leading to dozens of arrests.

The term of former president Michel Aoun ended on Oct. 30 after six years of disputes.

Parliament has since failed to elect a new president despite holding 10 voting sessions.

Hezbollah and its allies cast blank votes or disrupted activities because officials did not approve of the available candidates.

In December, a political row erupted between two allies, the Free Patriotic Movement and Hezbollah, after ministers took part in a Cabinet session that the FPM deemed illegal.

The repercussions of the dispute are ongoing and could affect Hezbollah’s choice of presidential candidate.

The probe into the Beirut port explosion is still suspended, obstruction of justice is ongoing, and more than 1 million Syrian refugees remain in Lebanon.

The country succeeded in attracting more than 1 million tourists in 2022, mainly during the summer season.

The Lebanese public rejoiced at dance group The Mayyas being crowned winners of US talent show “America’s Got Talent.” The win gave people in the country a much-needed dose of patriotism at a time when many remain skeptical of Lebanon’s future.

 

 

