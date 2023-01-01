Suu Kyi’s party condemns latest jail sentence

You are here

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (REUTERS)
AFP

  • The NLD was decimated by the February 2021 coup, with many senior members in hiding or in jail
BANGKOK: The political party headed by jailed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi condemned her latest sentence and said on Saturday it would continue to oppose the junta whose court imposed it.
Suu Kyi was handed a seven-year jail term for corruption on Friday in the last of a slew of trials in a junta court that rights groups have said were a sham.
The Nobel laureate, 77, has now been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.
Former president and Suu Kyi ally Win Myint received the same sentence on Friday.

The Nobel laureate, 77, has now been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

The junta-appointed judge “did not respect the law,” the National League for Democracy’s (NLD) central committee said in a statement. Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi “worked for development in the country during the time they were in power, and they worked according to the law.”
The NLD “will continue to work with the people ... for the release of all political prisoners, to get rid of the military dictatorship and fight for justice,” it said.
The military has cited alleged widespread voter fraud during elections in November 2020, which were won resoundingly by the NLD, as a reason for its coup, which sparked huge protests and a bloody crackdown.
International observers said at the time the polls were largely free and fair.
The NLD was decimated by the February 2021 coup, with many senior members in hiding or in jail.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since, with the junta razing villages and conducting mass extrajudicial killings and air strikes on civilians, according to rights groups.

 

Revelers throng to New Year's parties after COVID hiatus

Revelers throng to New Year’s parties after COVID hiatus
AP

MELBOURNE, Australia: Revelers in major city centers across Europe and the Middle East were ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks, as many cities around the globe celebrated New Year’s Eve without restrictions for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Children crowded a metro station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, to meet with St. Nicholas and enjoy a special performance ahead of the new year. Meanwhile, some soldiers who said they usually celebrate the holiday with family decided to stay in the trenches as they sought to defend their country.

VIEW THE ARAB NEWS GALLERY AS THE WORLD WELCOMES 2023

Others in Ukraine returned to the capital, Kyiv, to spend New Year’s Eve with their loved ones. As Russian attacks continue to target power supplies, leaving millions without electricity, no big celebrations were planned. A curfew was to be in place as the clock struck midnight.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivered “a message of unity and trust” in a televised address Saturday. Referencing the war in Ukraine several times, Macron also sent a message to France’s “Ukrainian friends,” saying “we respect and admire you.”
“During the coming year, we will be unfailingly at your side. We will help you until victory and we will be together to build a just and lasting peace. Count on France and count on Europe,” he said.
Turkiye’s most populous city, Istanbul, was bringing in 2023 with street festivities and fireworks. At St. Antuan Catholic Church on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian thoroughfare Istiklal Avenue, dozens of Christians prayed for the new year and marked former Pope Benedict XVI’s passing. The Vatican announced Benedict died Saturday at age 95.
The Pacific nation of Kiribati was the first country to greet the new year, with the clock ticking into 2023 one hour ahead of neighbors including New Zealand.
In Auckland, large crowds gathered below the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight preceded fireworks. The celebrations in New Zealand’s largest city were well-received after COVID-19 forced them to be canceled a year ago.
There was a scare in the North Island coastal city of Tauranga, about 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Auckland, when a bouncing castle was blown 100 meters (yards). Tauranga City Council reported one person was hospitalized and four people were treated on site.
Over 1 million people crowded along Sydney’s waterfront for a multi-million dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion. More than 7,000 fireworks were launched from the top of the Sydney Harbor Bridge and a further 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.
It was the “party Sydney deserves,” the city’s producer of major events and festivals Stephen Gilby told The Sydney Morning Herald.
“We have had a couple of fairly difficult years; we’re absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back to the foreshores of Sydney Harbor for Sydney’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations,” he said.
In Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, a family-friendly fireworks display along the Yarra River as dusk fell preceded a second session at midnight.
Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of its normal four-hour curfew in the country’s three biggest cities so residents could celebrate New Year’s Eve. However, opponents of army rule urged people to avoid public gatherings, fearing that security forces might stage a bombing or other attack and blame it on them.
Concerns about the Ukraine war and the economic shocks it has spawned across the globe were felt in Tokyo, where Shigeki Kawamura has seen better times but said he needed a free, hot meal this New Year’s.
“I hope the war will be over in Ukraine so prices will stabilize,” he said. “Nothing good has happened for the people since we’ve had Mr. Kishida,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
He was one of several hundred people huddled in the cold in a line circling a Tokyo park to receive free New Year’s meals of sukiyaki, or slices of beef cooked in sweet sauce, with rice.
“I hope the new year will bring work and self-reliance,” said Takaharu Ishiwata, who lives in a group home and hasn’t found lucrative work in years.
Kenji Seino, who heads the meal program for the homeless Tenohasi, which means “bridge of hands,” said the number of people coming for meals was rising, with jobs becoming harder to find after the coronavirus pandemic hit, and prices going up.

'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California

AP

  • The storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean
SACRAMENTO, California: A powerful storm Saturday ushered in the new year in California, with much of the state witnessing drenching rain or heavy snowfall that was snarling traffic and closing highways.
In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive.
The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, and flooding and rock slides triggered by the storm closed portions of roads across northern California.
Weather service meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said the storm could drop over an inch of rain Saturday in the Sacramento area before moving south. One ski resort south of Lake Tahoe closed chair lifts because of flooding and operational problems, and posted a photo on Twitter showing one lift tower and its empty chairs surrounded by water.
“We’re seeing a lot of flooding,” Carpenter said.
The Stockton Police Department posted photos of a flooded railroad underpass and a car that appeared stalled in more than a foot (30 centimeters) of water.
The rain was welcomed in drought-parched California, but much more precipitation is needed to make a significant difference. The past three years have been California’s driest on record.
A winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe, where as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow is possible atop the mountains, the National Weather Service said in Reno, Nevada.
A flood watch was in effect across much of Northern California through New Year’s Eve. Officials warned that rivers and streams could overflow and urged residents to get sandbags ready.
Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches (10 centimeters).
The state transportation agency reported numerous road closures, including Highway 70 east of Chico, which was partially closed by a slide, and the northbound side of Highway 49, east of Sacramento, which was closed because of flooding. In El Dorado County, east of Sacramento, a stretch of Highway 50 was closed because of flooding.
Humboldt County, where a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck on Dec. 20, also saw roadways begin to flood, according to the National Weather Service’s Eureka office. A bridge that was temporarily closed last week due to earthquake damage may be closed again if the Eel River, which it crosses, gets too high, officials said.
It was the first of several storms expected to roll across California over the next week. The current system is expected to be warmer and wetter, while next week’s storms will be colder, lowering snow levels in the mountains, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
The Sacramento region could receive a total of 4 to 5 inches (10 to 13 centimeters) of rain over the span of the week, Chandler-Cooley said.
“Strong winds could cause tree damage and lead to power outages and high waves on Lake Tahoe may capsize small vessels,” the weather service in Reno said.
Avalanche warnings were issued in the backcountry around Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes south of Yosemite.
On the Sierra’s eastern front, flood watches and warnings continue into the weekend north and south of Reno, Nevada, where minor to moderate flooding was forecast along some rivers and streams into the weekend.
In Southern California, moderate-to-heavy rain was falling Saturday. The region will begin drying out on New Year’s Day and the Jan. 2 Rose Parade in Pasadena should avoid rainfall.
Another round of heavy showers were forecast for Tuesday or Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Oxnard said.

Banks seek to quash women's lawsuits in Jeffrey Epstein case

Banks seek to quash women’s lawsuits in Jeffrey Epstein case
AP

  • The lawsuits claim that Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase knowingly benefitted from Epstein’s sex trafficking
NEW YORK: Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase are asking a federal court to throw out lawsuits that claim the big banks should have seen evidence of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein, the high-flying financier who killed himself in jail while facing criminal charges.
The banks said in filings late Friday they didn’t commit any negligent acts that caused harm to the women who filed the lawsuits and that the lawsuits failed to show that they benefitted from Epstein’s sex trafficking.
The filings in federal district court in New York came about a month after two women who were both identified as Jane Doe sued the banks and the government of the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home on a small island that he owned.
The lawsuits, which seek class-action status to represent other Epstein victims, claim that the banks knowingly benefitted from Epstein’s sex trafficking and “chose profit over following the law” to earn millions of dollars from the financier.
They suggested that the banks should have steered clear of Epstein after his 2006 arrest in Florida — he eventually pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution — and fallout from a federal investigation and news coverage.
“Without the financial institution’s participation, Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme could not have existed or flourished,” the lawsuits claim.
JPMorgan Chase said Friday that the Jane Doe in its case “is entitled to justice ... But this lawsuit against JPMC is directed at the wrong party, is legally meritless, and should be dismissed.”
Deutsche Bank said it provided “routine banking services” to Epstein from 2013 to 2018, and the lawsuit “does not come close to adequately alleging that Deutsche Bank ... was part of Epstein’s criminal sex trafficking ring.”

Muscovites mark muted New Year without fireworks, hope for peace

Muscovites mark muted New Year without fireworks, hope for peace
Reuters

  • New Year’s Day is Russia’s main seasonal holiday, while Orthodox believers also celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7.
MOSCOW: People in the center of Moscow prepared late on Saturday to mark a somewhat muted New Year’s Eve without the usual fireworks and celebrations on Red Square, with many saying they wanted peace in 2023.
Authorities closed off the famous cobbled square in the heart of Moscow, citing restrictions to fight COVID-19, and increased the number of police in nearby side streets.
New Year’s Day is Russia’s main seasonal holiday, while Orthodox believers also celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7.
“We hope that there will be a predictable year, we hope there will be world peace, as strange as it may sound in such a situation,” said Moscow resident Alexander Tsvetov.
“We hope that people will be happy, on each side of this conflict, and there will be peace,” he continued, in a reference to what President Vladimir Putin calls the 10-month “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Deprived of the chance to gather on Red Square and watch a traditional New Year’s Eve firework display, people walked along the wet streets, looking at Christmas markets, brightly lit storefront displays and trees set up with baubles.
New laws adopted in March prescribe fines and jail terms for discrediting or spreading “deliberately false information” about the armed forces.
“I am sure that those very — to put it mildly — unexpected, harsh, aggressive events, will surely moderate. Next year there will be a turn for the better, for sure,” predicted 68-year-old Yelena Popova.
The canceled fireworks display, she said, was an act of solidarity with what was happening in Ukraine.
“One should not pretend that nothing is happening — our people are dying there. A holiday is being celebrated, but there must be limits,” she said.
Tatyana, a woman who did not give her full name, said she hoped for “world peace, clear skies, happiness and health for everyone.” Russian troops were undoubtedly having a hard time “so spiritually we are supporting them,” she said.

Dhaka opens first metro line in bid to ease traffic congestion

Dhaka opens first metro line in bid to ease traffic congestion

  • Initial section of Line 6 runs from northern suburb to city center
  • Traﬃc jams in Bangladeshi capital estimated to cost city $4.2bn a year
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The residents of Dhaka are hoping 2023 heralds an end to the city’s notorious traffic congestion after the Bangladeshi capital this week opened its first metro line.

A 2021 study by Khulna University put the annual cost of traﬃc jams in the city of 20 million people at $4.2 billion, adding that commuters spent an average of two hours a day traveling 5-10 km.

The new metro service is operated by the state-owned Dhaka Mass Transit Co. Ltd. and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.

Developed with funding from Japan, construction began in 2017. An initial 12-km section of the planned 20-km Line 6 connects Dhaka’s northern suburb of Uttara to Agargaon in the city center.

“We have initiated this mass rapid transit project aiming to address two major areas: reducing traffic congestion and environmental pollution,” M.A.N. Siddique, DMTCL’s managing director, told Arab News on Saturday.

“This is hugely timesaving for the passengers.”

While there are currently no stops between Uttara and Agargaon, new stations are scheduled to open in March, and by the end of the year the service is set to be expanded to Motijheel, Dhaka’s business and commercial hub.

“Currently, it takes around three hours to travel from Urtara to Motijheel, which will be reduced to 38 minutes when this metro rail service is fully operational,” Siddique said.

“Every day it will carry 500,000 people, which will automatically reduce the number of small vehicles and private cars on the streets.”

Uttara resident Abdur Rahman said he was delighted to have a metro service in his city.

“I have experienced metro rail services abroad but now I am enjoying this service in my country. I used to spend two hours traveling to my office in Mohammadpur area. Now it takes only 50 minutes. This service brought a huge benefit to me,” he said.

“I think in the new year, people will enjoy the benefits more and more and it’s expected that the traffic congestion in the city will be reduced.”

The new metro is also expected to make traveling in Dhaka safer, especially for women, many of whom fear being sexual harassed on the city’s roads.

A 2022 UN-backed survey by the National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh showed that 87 of women in the country had experienced harassment at least once, 36 percent regularly faced sexual harassment on public transport and 57 percent considered public transport as the most unsafe public space.

Company executive Rashida Begum told Arab News that commuting on public transport in the city was “everyday suffering” for her and other working women.

“Women encounter much harassment while trying to board a passenger bus. Almost every day, because of this I’m late to the office,” she said.

Begum said she had found the new metro service to be “very safe and comfortable.”

“There are many entry and exit points which made travel hassle-free. I hope the metro rail services will bring a sigh of relief for many working women in the city,” she said.

Prof. Shamsul Hoque from the Department of Civil Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology praised the new service but said there was still work to be done to ensure it was fully integrated within the city.

“Metro rail is definitely a good mass transport medium. But to maximize (its) benefits we need to take an integrated approach,” he said.

“Some policy support is needed to be considered here.”

If the development of the metro network was not accompanied by the necessary infrastructure, it may make the congestion even worse as traffic jams would build up around the stations, he added.

“At every station, there should be more systematic feeder, ride-sharing services, so that there will be no bottleneck situations on the streets,” Hoque said.

“Otherwise, this project may turn into a counterproductive one.”

