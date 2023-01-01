Pope Francis marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

You are here

Pope Francis has hailed Benedict’s stunning decision to become the first pontiff to resign in 600 years and has made clear he’d consider such a step as an option for himself. (AP)
Updated 01 January 2023
AP

  • Benedict died Saturday morning in the Vatican where he had lived since retirement
  • Pope Francis has repeatedly decried the war in Ukraine and its devastation
Updated 01 January 2023
AP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor’s passage to heaven as he presided over a special New Year’s Day Mass Sunday in St. Peter’s Basilica, a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican.
The huge basilica will host Benedict’s coffin starting on Monday. Thousands of faithful are expected to attend the first of three days of viewing.
Benedict, 95, died Saturday morning in the Vatican where he had lived since retirement. He was the first pope in centuries to resign, citing his increasing frailty.
Francis looked weary and sat with his head bowed as Mass began on the first day of the year, an occasion the Catholic church dedicates to the theme of peace.
He departed from his written homily to pray aloud for Benedict, imploring the Virgin Mary to “accompany him in his passage to the hands” of God.
The pontiff will lead Benedict’s funeral on Thursday in St. Peter’s Square. That rite will be a simple one, the Vatican has said, in keeping with the wishes of Benedict, who for decades as a German cardinal had served as the Church’s guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy before he was elected pope in 2005.
In the last years, Francis has hailed Benedict’s stunning decision to become the first pope to resign in 600 years and has made clear he’d consider such a step as an option for himself.
Hobbled by knee pain, Francis, 86, on Sunday arrived in the basilica in a wheelchair, before taking his place in a chair for the Mass, which was being celebrated by the Vatican’s secretary of state.
Francis, who has repeatedly decried the war in Ukraine and its devastation, recalled those who are victims of war, passing the year-end holidays in darkness, cold and fear.
“At the beginning of this year, we need hope, just as the Earth needs rain,” Francis said.

KABUL: An investigation has been launched after an explosion near a checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport killed and wounded several people on Sunday, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

A bomb exploded near the entrance of the facility in the Afghan capital, ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takoor said.

He told Arab News: “A number of our countrymen were martyred and wounded as a result of a bomb blast that took place outside Kabul military airport.”

Takoor gave no figures or further information about the incident, saying that further details will become available later.

Local media outlets, citing security sources, said at least 10 people were killed and eight others wounded.

Residents living near the facility said a loud explosion was heard at about 8 a.m.

Eyewitness Mohammad Fahim said: “We were near the scene of the incident in the morning.

“God protected us. There were some casualties.”

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but a regional affiliate of Daesh has increased its assaults since the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

The security situation in the country has been deteriorating in recent months, with the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate claiming responsibility for multiple attacks that have targeted Russian, Pakistani and Chinese diplomats, and civilians in Kabul.

Other targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

At least two Chinese nationals and more than a dozen others were wounded last month when members of the group stormed a hotel and residential complex in the center of the city.

The attacks come at a time when the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate is attempting to court international recognition as the official government of Afghanistan.

Gen. Sadiq Shinwari, who was active during the previous Afghan administration, said that the recent attacks will affect stability in the country. 

He told Arab News: “If the Taliban do not pay attention to this point in security matters, then the situation may go out of control, not only in Afghanistan but also in the region, which will be a risk for instability in the future.

“The international community may be forced to take action because of the threat of terrorist groups.”

KYIV: Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year’s Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.
Shortly after midnight, air raid alerts sounded in the capital, followed by a barrage of missiles that interrupted Ukrainians’ small celebrations at home. Ukrainian officials say Russia is now deliberately targeting civilians, seeking to create a climate of fear and destroy morale.
Many waking up on New Year’s Day, when Kyiv was largely quiet, savored the snippets of peace.
“Of course it was hard to celebrate fully because we understand that our soldiers can’t be with their family,” Evheniya Shulzhenko said while sitting with her husband on a park bench overlooking the city.
But a “really powerful” end-of-year speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on New Year’s Eve lifted her spirits and made her proud to be Ukrainian, Shulzhenko said. She recently moved to Kyiv after living in Bakhmut and Kharkiv, two cities that have experienced some of the heaviest fighting of the war.
Multiple blasts rocked the capital and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday and through the night, wounding dozens. An AP photographer at the scene of an explosion in Kyiv on Saturday saw a woman’s body as her husband and son stood nearby. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two schools were damaged, including a kindergarten.
The strikes came 36 hours after widespread missile attacks Russia launched Thursday to damage energy infrastructure facilities. Saturday’s unusually quick follow-up alarmed Ukrainian officials. Russia has attacked Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October, increasing the suffering of Ukrainians, while its ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.
Nighttime shelling in parts of the southern city of Kherson killed one person and blew out hundreds of windows in a children’s hospital, according to deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Ukrainian forces reclaimed the city in November after Russia’s forces withdrew across the Dnieper River, which bisects the Kherson region.
When shells hit the children’s hospital on Saturday night, surgeons were operating on a 13-year-old boy who was seriously wounded in a nearby village that evening, Kherson Gov. Yaroslav Yanushevych said. The shelling blew out windows in the operating room, and the boy was transferred in serious condition to a hospital about 99 kilometers (62 miles) away in Mykolaiv.
Elsewhere, a 22-year-old woman died of wounds from a rocket attack in the eastern town of Khmelnytskyi, the city’s mayor said.
Instead of fireworks, Oleksander Dugyn said he and his friends and family in Kyiv watched the sparks caused by Ukrainian air defense forces countering Russian attacks.
“We already know the sound of rockets, we know the moment they fly, we know the sound of drones. The sound is like the roar of a moped,” said Dugin, who was strolling with his family in the park. “We hold on the best we can.”

 

MANILA: Tens of thousands of travelers were stranded at Philippine airports on Sunday after a power outage knocked out communication and radar equipment at the country’s busiest hub in Manila, forcing hundreds of flights to be canceled, delayed or diverted.
Aviation authorities detected a “technical issue” on Sunday morning involving the air traffic management center at Manila’s domestic and international airport.
More than 360 flights in and out of Manila were canceled, diverted or delayed, affecting around 56,000 passengers.
The outage hit as many people began returning to the capital for work and school after the Christmas and New Year break.
There were chaotic scenes at check-in counters across the country as thousands of people tried to re-book tickets or find when their flights might take off.
Others who had boarded their aircraft before the glitch was announced waited for hours and were then disembarked.
Airport officials did not initially specify the cause of the problem.
But transportation department secretary Jaime Bautista said the air traffic management center, which controls inbound and outbound flights, “went down” due to a power outage that resulted in the loss of communication, radio, radar and Internet.
“The secondary problem was the power surge due to the power outage which affected the equipment,” he said.
Airport authorities said the air traffic management system was partially restored by 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT) and flights were beginning to take off and land in Manila.
“The flight delays and diversions are only precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft,” the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.
Stranded travelers were outraged and annoyed by the malfunction and lack of information given by airport staff.
A woman who was supposed to fly to Singapore said she spent several hours sitting in a plane on the tarmac.
She and her fellow passengers were eventually taken off the plane and offered hotel rooms.
“We were told it was a complete failure of radio comms at air traffic control,” she told AFP.
Tycoon Manny Pangilinan tweeted that he had been flying from Tokyo to Manila when the plane was diverted to Haneda due to “radar and navigation facilities” going down.
“6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travelers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh,” Pangilinan wrote.
Manila passenger Daryll Delgado said she had managed to rebook her flight for a later date after a “frustrating” experience.
An AFP reporter in the southern city of Davao said travelers were advised not to go to the airport but many only found out their flights had been canceled after they arrived to check in.

ZAGREB: Croatia on Sunday switched to the euro and entered Europe’s passport-free zone — two major milestones for the country after joining the European Union nearly a decade ago.
At midnight, the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and became the 20th member of the eurozone.
It is now the 27th nation in the passport-free Schengen zone, the world’s largest, which enables more than 400 million people to move freely around its members.
“It is the season of new beginnings. And there is no place in Europe where this is more true than here in Croatia,” tweeted EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, as she arrived in Croatia to mark the occasion.
She met Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar at a border crossing with EU member Slovenia, and was then to head on to Zagreb.
Experts say the adoption of the euro will help shield Croatia’s economy at a time when inflation is soaring worldwide after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent food and fuel prices through the roof.
But feelings among Croatians are mixed.
While they welcome the end of border controls, some fear the euro switch will lead to an increase in the cost of living as businesses round up prices when they convert them.
“It will be difficult. Prices that are already high will become even higher,” said Ivana Toncic, a teacher from Zagreb.
But tourist agency employee Marko Pavic said Croatia was joining “an elite club.”
“The euro was already a value measure — psychologically it’s nothing new — while entry into Schengen is fantastic news for tourism,” he said
Use of the euro is already widespread in Croatia.
Croatians have long valued their most precious assets such as cars and apartments in euros, displaying a lack of confidence in the local currency.
About 80 percent of bank deposits are denominated in euros and Zagreb’s main trading partners are in the eurozone.
Officials have defended the decision to join the eurozone and Schengen, saying that the country thus completes its full EU integration.
Croatia, a former Yugoslav republic of 3.9 million people that fought a war of independence in the 1990s, joined the European Union in 2013.
Experts say the adoption of the euro will lower borrowing conditions amid economic hardship.
Croatia’s inflation rate reached 13.5 percent in November compared to 10 percent in the eurozone.
Analysts stress that eastern EU members with currencies outside of the eurozone, such as Poland or Hungary, have been even more vulnerable to surging inflation.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday hailed Croatia’s switch to the euro, describing it as a “stable and solid” currency that had contributed to Europe’s resilience in facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine.
Earlier on Sunday, Croatian National Bank governor Boris Vujcic symbolically withdrew euros from a cash machine in downtown Zagreb.
In recent days, customers have queued at banks and ATMs to withdraw cash, fearing payment problems during the immediate aftermath of the transition period.
As the clock struck midnight, a series of events were held along Croatia’s borders with its EU neighbors to symbolize barrier-free travel.
Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman took part in a ceremony at a crossing point with EU member Hungary, where the New Year countdown ended with a traffic barrier being raised.
A similar ceremony was held at the Slovenia border, with Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic and Slovenian Public Administration Minister Sanja Ajanovic Hovnik.
“Tonight we are celebrating New Year, new Europe with Croatia in Schengen,” Bozinovic told reporters.
Croatia’s entry into the Schengen borderless area is expected to provide a boost to the Adriatic nation’s key tourism industry, which accounts for 20 percent of its GDP.
Previously long queues at the 73 land border crossings with Slovenia and Hungary will become history.
But border checks will only end on March 26 at airports due to technical issues.
And Croatia will still apply strict border checks on its eastern frontier with non-EU neighbors Bosnia, Montenegro and Serbia.
The fight against illegal migration remains the key challenge in guarding the European Union’s longest external land border at 1,350 kilometers.

PARIS: France on Sunday urged European Union peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19 after Paris decided to do so amid an outbreak sweeping the country.
Only Italy and Spain also require tests in the 27-nation, largely border-free EU and health officials from across the bloc failed last week to agree on a joint course.
More talks will follow this week.
From Sunday, France is requiring that travelers from China provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure and will randomly test those arriving.
“France will push for this methodology to be applied across the EU,” Health Minister François Braun said as he and Transport Minister Clement Beaune checked on the new procedures at Paris’ Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport.
Asked about the fact that a Chinese traveler with COVID-19 could for the time being land in another EU country and then travel unchecked to France, Beaune said: “This is why we must coordinate (across the EU), to be more efficient.”
Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing, Beijing abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on Dec. 7, and infections have spread rapidly in recent weeks.

