Christmas 2022
Christmas 2022

World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message

Update World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
Pope Francis earlier called on people to ‘abandon the warmth of worldliness’ and ‘rediscover the meaning of Christmas’ in the face of ‘consumerism.’ (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message

World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
  • World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
  • On Saturday evening, the pope led the traditional Christmas Eve mass at St. Peter’s Basilica
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace.”

Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing and message of his pontificate, he also urged people to look beyond the “shallow holiday glitter” and help the homeless, immigrants, refugees and the poor in their midst seeking comfort, warmth and food.

“Let us see the faces of all those children who, everywhere in the world, long for peace,” he said, speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter Basilica, the same spot from which he first emerged as pope when he was elected on March 13, 2013.

“Let us also see the faces of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes due to the devastation caused by ten months of war,” he said, speaking to tens of thousands of people in the square below.

He spoke just hours after air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine and a day after Kyiv said a Russian strike on the recently-liberated city of Kherson killed at least five people and wounded another 35 on Saturday in what President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned as wanton killing for pleasure.

“May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!” Francis said.

The Ukraine conflict, he said, should not diminish concern for people whose lives have been devastated by other conflicts or humanitarian crises, naming among others, Syria, Myanmar, Iran, Haiti and the Sahel region of Africa.

“Our time is experiencing a grave famine of peace...” he said.

Francis called for a resumption of dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians in the Holy Land, the place of Jesus’ birth.

This year has seen the worst levels of violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in more than a decade, with at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.

As many sat around “a well-spread table,” huge amounts of food daily go to waste and resources are spent on weapons, he said.

He again condemned the use of food as a weapon of war, saying the war in Ukraine had put millions at risk of famine, mentioning Afghanistan and countries in the Horn of Africa.

Erdogan aide blames Paris unrest after shooting on PKK

Erdogan aide blames Paris unrest after shooting on PKK
Updated 25 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Erdogan aide blames Paris unrest after shooting on PKK

Erdogan aide blames Paris unrest after shooting on PKK
  • The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye and its Western allies
  • Some of the people who joined the subsequent protests chanted slogans mentioning the PKK.
Updated 25 min 57 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: A top aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday blamed street unrest that gripped Paris following the killing of three Kurds on outlawed PKK militants.
“This is PKK in France,” Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin tweeted, posting images of overturned and burning cars in Paris.
“The same terrorist organization you support in Syria,” he wrote in apparent reference to the YPG.
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye and its Western allies.
Ankara has been feuding with the US and European powers about their support for Kurdish fighters in the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which it portrays as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.
The YPG played a central role in the US-led campaign against Daesh jihadists in Syria. It is not proscribed as a terrorist organization by either the US or the European Union — an issue of constant tension in their relations with NATO member Turkiye.
“The same PKK that has killed thousands of Turks, Kurds and security forces over the last 40 years. Now they are burning the streets of Paris. Will you still remain silent?” Kalin wrote.
The street protest broke out Friday after a 69-year-old white French gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris, killing three.
A source close to the case said that the gunman admitted to investigators that he was racist.
Some of the people who joined the subsequent protests chanted slogans mentioning the PKK.

Vladimir Putin: West aiming to ‘tear apart’ Russia

Vladimir Putin: West aiming to ‘tear apart’ Russia
Updated 11 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Vladimir Putin: West aiming to 'tear apart' Russia

Vladimir Putin: West aiming to ‘tear apart’ Russia
  • ‘They have always tried to ‘divide and conquer’... Our goal is something else — to unite the Russian people’
Updated 11 min 17 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin blasted the West for trying to “tear apart” Russia, in extracts from an interview to be aired on national television later Sunday.

“At the core of it all is the policy of our geopolitical opponents aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia,” Putin said.

“They have always tried to ‘divide and conquer’... Our goal is something else — to unite the Russian people,” he said.

Putin has used the concept of “historical Russia” to argue that Ukrainians and Russians are one people — undermining Kyiv’s sovereignty and justifying his 10-month offensive in Ukraine.

“We are acting in the right direction, we are protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizen, of our people,” Putin said.

The president repeated claims that Moscow was “ready to negotiate with all participants in this process (to find) an acceptable solution” to the conflict.

In his first trip outside Ukraine since the offensive began in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earned firm pledges of support from US President Joe Biden, including the Pentagon’s most advanced air defense system.

“Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!” Putin said, referring to the Patriot missile battery promised to Zelensky.

Passenger laptop fire forces plane evacuation at JFK Airport

Passenger laptop fire forces plane evacuation at JFK Airport
Updated 54 min 45 sec ago
AP

Passenger laptop fire forces plane evacuation at JFK Airport

Passenger laptop fire forces plane evacuation at JFK Airport
  • Aircraft was taxing to a gate at Terminal 5 when a lithium battery in a passenger’s laptop caught fire
  • Fire was quickly extinguished by the crew of JetBlue Flight 662 from Bridgetown, Barbados
Updated 54 min 45 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City as a result of a small fire in a passenger’s laptop on Saturday evening, officials said.
Officials from the FAA, JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the aircraft was taxing to a gate at Terminal 5 when a lithium battery in a passenger’s laptop caught fire, the New York Daily News reported.
The fire was quickly extinguished by the crew of JetBlue Flight 662 from Bridgetown, Barbados.
First responders and the crew evacuated 67 people from the Airbus A320 jet using an emergency slide system. Another 60 passengers exited the plane normally, the Port Authority said.
Seven passengers suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation and bruised elbows, the Port Authority said.
“Safety is always our number one priority, and we are investigating this incident in coordination with the FAA and NTSB,” JetBlue said in a statement to the Daily News.

Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff

Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff
Updated 25 December 2022
AFP

Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff

Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff
  • ‘Serious complaints’ women working in NGOs not observing proper Islamic dress code
  • Taliban authorities order all NGOs to stop women employees from working
Updated 25 December 2022
AFP

KABUL: Top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan are meeting Sunday to discuss the way ahead after the Taliban authorities ordered all NGOs to stop women employees from working, aid officials said.
The hard-line Islamists on Saturday threatened to suspend the operating licenses of NGOs if they failed to implement the order.
The Ministry of Economy, which issues these licenses, said it had received “serious complaints” that women working in NGOs were not observing a proper Islamic dress code.
“A meeting of Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) is scheduled later today to consult and discuss how to tackle this issue,” Tapiwa Gomo, public information officer for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said.
The HCT comprises top UN officials and representatives of dozens of Afghan and international NGOs who coordinate distribution of aid across the country.
The meeting will discuss whether to suspend all aid work following the latest Taliban directive, some NGO officials said.
The United Nations, which said it would seek an explanation from the Taliban about the order, condemned the ministry’s directive.
It said the order excluding women “systematically from all aspects of public and political life takes the country backward, jeopardizing efforts for any meaningful peace or stability in the country.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ban would be “devastating” to Afghans as it would “disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions.”
The ban comes at a time when millions across the country depend on humanitarian aid provided by international donors through a vast network of NGOs.
Afghanistan’s economic crisis has only worsened since the Taliban seized power in August last year, which led to Washington freezing billions of dollars of its assets and foreign donors stopping aid.
The ministry said women working in NGOs were not observing “the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organizations.”
It remained unclear whether the directive impacted foreign women staff at NGOs.
Dozens of organizations work across remote areas of Afghanistan and many of their employees are women, with several warning a ban on women staff would stymie their work.
The latest restriction comes less than a week after the Taliban authorities banned women from attending universities, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.
Since returning to power in August last year, the Taliban have already barred teenage girls from secondary school.
Women have also been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative and ordered to cover up outside of the home, ideally with a burqa.
They are also not allowed to enter parks or gardens.

China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
Updated 25 December 2022
AP

China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
  • Wang Yi has defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine
  • Wang blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world’s two largest economies
Updated 25 December 2022
AP

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year.
Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world’s two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States’ erroneous China policy.”
China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, human rights and its claims to a broad swath of the western Pacific, accusing the US of bullying. Its refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further frayed ties and fueled an emerging divide with much of Europe.
Wang said that China would “deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Russia.
“With regard to the Ukraine crisis, we have consistently upheld the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, without favoring one side or the other, or adding fuel to the fire, still less seeking selfish gains from the situation,” he said, according to an official text of his remarks.
Even as China has found common ground with Russia as both come under Western pressure, its economic future remains tied to American and European markets and technology. Leader Xi Jinping is pushing Chinese industry to become more self-sufficient, but Wang acknowledged that experience has shown “that China and the United States cannot decouple or sever supply chains.”
He said that China would strive to bring relations with the US back on course, saying they had plunged because “the United States has stubbornly continued to see China as its primary competitor and engage in blatant blockade, suppression and provocation against China.”

