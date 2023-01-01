You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Floating book fair’ opens new chapter in Egyptian tourism

‘Floating book fair’ opens new chapter in Egyptian tourism

The ship will open its floating exhibition to thousands of daily visitors in what the Suez Canal Economic Zone media office described as a major cultural event. (VollwertBIT, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
The ship will open its floating exhibition to thousands of daily visitors in what the Suez Canal Economic Zone media office described as a major cultural event. (VollwertBIT, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8duce

Updated 01 January 2023
Gobran Mohamed

‘Floating book fair’ opens new chapter in Egyptian tourism

‘Floating book fair’ opens new chapter in Egyptian tourism
  • MV Logos Hope to dock in Port Said with 400 volunteers and 50,000 books on board
Updated 01 January 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The floating library MV Logos Hope — the world’s largest ocean-going book fair —  will dock in the Port Said tourist port this week on only its second visit to Egypt in more than 12 years.

The ship will open its floating exhibition to thousands of daily visitors in what the Suez Canal Economic Zone media office described as a major cultural event.

More than 350 passengers on board will also disembark to make tourist visits to Cairo.

The ship is scheduled to dock at Port Said on Jan. 4 after sailing from Beirut. It will stay in Egypt for 20 days before resuming its voyage to the port of Aqaba in Jordan. 

MV Logos Hope first visited Egypt in 2010.

SCZONE has made special preparations for the cultural event, while security in the port and surrounding areas has also been stepped up.

The visit highlights the economic zone’s ability to accommodate cruise ships of all sizes and types, and will help attract more cruise ships to Egyptian ports, the authority said.

Visitors will pay a nominal fee to board the ship and join its activities. Children under 13 and those who are differently abled can enter for free.

The 132-meter long vessel is billed as the largest floating library in the world, and has more than 400 volunteers from 60 nationalities on board.

MV Logos Hope is owned by the German charitable organization Good Books for All.

The floating library contains more than 50,000 titles.

A short film screened in the reception area chronicles the ship’s visits to ports around the world, while interactive presentations introduce the public to the vessel’s work to promote reading.

The ship has previously visited the UAE and last August docked in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

MV Logos Hope has visited 480 ports in more than 150 countries and welcomed more than 49 million visitors in the past 13 years.

The ship shares its goal of “sharing knowledge, providing help and providing hope” in every port it visits. 

Topics: Middle East Egypt tourism

Related

AlUla sets the stage for the next big tourism boom
Business & Economy
AlUla sets the stage for the next big tourism boom
Saudi Arabia aims to boost tourism sector through 10 new regulations   
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims to boost tourism sector through 10 new regulations   

New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism

A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism

A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
  • The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal — a position that is widely shared by the international community
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: The tourism minister of Israel’s new hard-line government on Sunday promised to invest in developing the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.”
Haim Katz made the comments days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government took office, promising in its coalition guidelines to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to roughly 500,000 Israelis.
The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal — a position that is widely shared by the international community. Israel’s commitment to deepening its control of the West Bank has threatened to put it on a collision course with some of its closest allies.
At a ceremony Sunday, Katz said he would channel resources to promote tourism in the West Bank. “We will invest in areas that may not have received sufficient support to date,” he said. “For example, our local Tuscany in Judea and Samaria,” he added, using the biblical term for the West Bank favored by religious and right-wing Israelis.
The West Bank settler community has developed a small tourism sector that includes hotels, bed and breakfasts and wineries. Israel considers these industries to be part of the country’s broader tourism sector, while international human rights groups have said they deepen control of occupied territory.
Airbnb in 2018 said it would bar listings in the Israeli settlements, but it quickly backed down under heavy Israeli pressure. Last year, Booking.com said it was adding warnings to its listings there.
On Friday, the UN General Assembly asked the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu called the resolution “disgraceful” and said Israel is not obligated to cooperate with the International Court of Justice.

 

Topics: Palestine West Bank Israel

Related

Developing Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
Middle-East
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
A Palestinian member of a census commission walks past Israeli soldiers patrolling in the West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP)
Middle-East
Results of Palestine census will cause concern for Israel, analyst says

Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
Updated 6 min 5 sec ago
AP

Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
Updated 6 min 5 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of the capital Damascus early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said.
The attack, the first this year, also caused material damage in nearby area, the army said without giving further details.
It was the second time the Damascus International Airport was put out of service in less than a year.
There was no comment from Israel.
On June 10, Israeli airstrikes that struck Damascus International Airport caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways. It reopened two weeks later after repairs.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

 

Topics: Syria Israel Palestine

Related

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Middle-East
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’
Middle-East
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’

Yemeni leader vows to defeat Houthis and repair broken country

Yemeni leader vows to defeat Houthis and repair broken country
Updated 01 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni leader vows to defeat Houthis and repair broken country

Yemeni leader vows to defeat Houthis and repair broken country
  • Militia-run court in Sanaa condemns three teachers from province of Mahwet to death on espionage allegations
Updated 01 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s leader has promised to liberate his country from the Houthis, pay public wages and restore deteriorating public services in his new year message.

“Your armed and security forces, popular resistance, and patriotic alignment will remain our exemplar for restoring the state, putting a stop to the coup, and defending the republican system,” said Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, in a message on Twitter.

He said that the council, with the assistance of the Arab coalition headed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, will prioritize promoting harmony and collaboration between diverse Yemeni forces to restore peace to Yemen.

Al-Alimi went back on a previous statement that his government would be unable to pay government salaries due to Houthi assaults on oil infrastructure, and reassured the public that the council would attempt to secure regular salary payments.

“We reiterate our resolve to continue our efforts to relieve the suffering caused by the terrorist Houthi militia supported by Iran, including the regular payment of wages to civil and military personnel, diplomatic missions, and state-funded students in compliance with comprehensive government reforms.”

The eight-member presidential council came to power in April when former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi stepped down.

Yemenis say that previous guarantees by the Yemeni government and the presidential council have not resulted in any changes on the ground in the freed provinces, as they continue to complain about rising costs, a depreciating currency, and severe and worsening power cuts.

The Yemeni riyal began the new year falling further against the dollar, extending a week of declines against other currencies for the first time in many months.

Traders said on Sunday that the Yemeni riyal was trading at 1,230 per dollar, down from 1,200 last week, following an official announcement on a full stop to oil shipments, the country’s principal source of income.

Unlike past years during winter, Al-Mukalla, Aden, and other government-controlled cities have experienced long periods without power.

Public workers say that their wages have not increased since 2011 and have lost 200 percent of their worth owing to the fast depreciation of the riyal and rising inflation.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the new year, fighting subsided in Taiz, Hodeidah, Marib and other provinces.

The calm came almost two days after fierce fighting between government forces and the Houthis in the southern province of Dhale left scores of combatants dead or injured on one of the worst days since the breakdown of the UN-brokered truce in October. 

Separately, a Houthi-run court in Sanaa condemned three teachers from the province of Mahwet to death on espionage accusations on Saturday, the latest in a series of death sentences against hundreds of people.

Abdul Majeed Sabra, a Yemeni defense lawyer based in Sanaa, told Arab News on Sunday that his clients who were abducted in 2015 from their home province Mahwet for allegedly collaborating with the Yemeni government and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

They were sentenced in the capital’s Specialized Criminal Court.

Last month, a Houthi court sentenced 16 Yemenis to death for collaborating with the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and the militia’s Yemeni adversaries.

The escalation in death sentences has been seen by Yemeni observers as a means of intimidating the population in Houthi-controlled areas, where discontent is rising due to the militia’s failure to pay public employees and its savage crackdown on the media and dissidents.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis Rashad Al-Alimi

Related

President Al-Alimi calls for active Arab role in support of Yemeni people
Middle-East
President Al-Alimi calls for active Arab role in support of Yemeni people
Arrests carried out by Houthis reflect militia’s ‘state of terror,’ says Yemeni government
Middle-East
Arrests carried out by Houthis reflect militia’s ‘state of terror,’ says Yemeni government

Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 

Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 
Updated 01 January 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 

Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 
  • Analyst says meeting would be a cautious step on long road to solving Syrian crisis
Updated 01 January 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkiye, Russia and Syria are to hold a meeting of foreign ministers later this month following landmark talks between the three countries’ defense ministers in Moscow that signaled a warming of relations between Ankara and Damascus.

TRT, the Turkish state broadcaster, announced on Saturday that Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discussed preparations for the new meeting, most likely in the second half of this month. The location has yet to be determined.

Defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of three countries recently met in Moscow as part of the ongoing reconciliation process between Ankara and Damascus. They also agreed to continue their meetings.

Dr. Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, told Arab News that the foreign minister meeting would be “an important step on the road to restoring some normalcy to the region.” 

It “will allow for the rebuilding of trust and security along the 900km border between the two countries,” he said.

Ankara and Damascus are united in their opposition to the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria, considered by Turkiye as an offshoot of the outlawed PKK group that has waged a bloody war against the Turkish state for decades.

Damascus sees the YPG as an impediment to the country’s territorial integrity.

Ankara has been also threatened to launch a ground offensive into northern Syria to ensure “domestic security” following a suicide bombing last year in Istanbul that it has blamed on Kurdish militants. 

Turkiye and Syria discussed cooperation on counterterrorism efforts during the meeting of defense chiefs. 

According to Landis, diplomacy is the only alternative to war and further incursions and bombings would only radicalize people and undermine law and order.

“The end to the Daesh threat will require the restoration of Syrian sovereignty and a unified military and police force. So long as Syria is divided into three waring mini-states, Daesh will have room to maneuver,” he said.

“From Turkiye's point of view, only the Syrian regime can restore security along the border,” Landis added.

"The 1998 Adana Agreement was a great success in restoring normal relations between the two countries. It allowed for the rapid growth of trade and good relations between the two countries," he added.

The Adana agreement was made between Turkiye and Syria in 1998 for expelling the PKK from Syrian soil and eliminating Turkey’s domestic security concerns.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkiye’s foreign minister, hinted on Thursday that Turkiye was ready to hand over Syrian areas under its control to Damascus “when political stability is established.”

Ankara insists on the establishment of a 30km-deep “buffer zone” along its southern borders and the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces, an umbrella group of which the YPG is a senior member. 

Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers had a brief informal talk in 2021 on the sidelines of a regional summit, while Turkish and Syrian intelligence agencies have been in constant communication.

However, Landis said that he did not expect the apparent detente to end the Syrian conflict this year.

“It is optimistic to think that the many border problems can be solved in a year, but a good start can be made with the meeting of foreign ministers and then Turkish and Syrian presidents,” he said.

The ongoing reconciliation between Ankara and Damascus also has the potential to boost Russia’s role in determining Syria’s future, while Moscow is currently pushing for three-way negotiations in order to prevent any escalation of Turkiye’s military advance into Syria.

According to Sinan Ulgen, director of Istanbul-based think-tank EDAM, a meeting of foreign ministers would signal a new milestone in the recently initiated rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus.

“The expectations from this initial meeting should be kept relatively low because the conditions of progress on these talks are quite substantive,” he told Arab News.

He said that there was a long way to go before Turkiye agreed to end support for opposition groups fighting the Syrian regime and withdrew from the country’s north.

“The outcome of these initial deliberations would possibly be to agree a roadmap on full normalization, where both sides would fulfill conditions and Damascus would meet security guarantees for Turkiye, reminiscent of the Adana agreement,” he said.

However, he said that Ankara currently has no incentive to withdraw its troops. He added it would need guarantees that the Syrian regime could control these zones and prevent their use against Turkiye’s security interests.

The normalization process with Damascus would likely hasten the return of millions of Syrian refugees in Turkiye, which would boost President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s domestic support amid rising anti-immigration sentiment.

Topics: Middle East Turkiye Syria Russia

Related

New meeting between Turkiye, Syria and Russia slated for January
Middle-East
New meeting between Turkiye, Syria and Russia slated for January
Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began
Middle-East
Syria records lowest annual death toll since war began

Palestinian Authority facing year of critical challenges

Updated 01 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian Authority facing year of critical challenges

Updated 01 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority is facing critical challenges and existential threats that could endanger its existence, Palestinian officials and experts have claimed to Arab News.

They pointed to the most worrying threat as the new Israeli government, which includes extreme right-wing ministers and a prime minister whose policies deny Palestinian rights and weaken an already fragile PA.

The authority was established in 1994 after the signing of the Oslo Accords between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel. It was tasked with responsibility for about 5 million Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and with limited civil service responsibility for 350,000 Palestinians living in East Jerusalem and its district.

But in recent years it has lost Gaza to Hamas, canceled elections and become riven by local and factional rivalries. Weak leadership, including from President Mahmoud Abbas, now 87, has done little to aid the Palestinian people, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

No one knows how to deal legally, constitutionally and politically with such a situation in the absence of a Palestinian parliament or elections, leading to fears of a violent transition of power as Fatah faction leaders jostle to replace the aging Abbas.

Ghassan Khatib, a political analyst and former minister, told Arab News that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich might deduct more Palestinian tax money that Israel collected on its behalf.

Such actions will weaken the PA’s ability to pay, preventing in fulfilling its obligations toward its citizens and the payment of 80 percent of the value of the salaries of its 170,000 civil and military employees, he said.

Khatib added that he believed the PA's weakness and its inability to fulfill its financial obligations locally will exacerbate the security deterioration in the West Bank.

An Israeli escalation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the incursions into Al-Aqsa, and the rush to build settlements constitute another factor in weakening authority.

The PA’s role is no more than that of a spectator during the clashes that take place. Its security services are unable to do anything.

Khatib said he believed that the authority’s power and influence have greatly diminished during the last two years.

It is unable to complete any development projects, new infrastructure, or paving roads — weakening its popularity with the Palestinian public.

Khatib previously worked as minister of planning and labor in the PA.

The weak material capabilities of the PA have limited it from paying its financial obligations to Palestinian private hospitals in the east of Al-Dass and the West Bank and contractors and private sector companies in return for their services to the Authority.

It is also unable to absorb new employees from Palestinian graduates annually.

Meanwhile, some PA officials believe that it is not in the interest of Israel, the US or the EU to allow the collapse of the PA given that the alternative would be a state of total security chaos from which Israel might also suffer.

Palestinian Social Development Minister Ahmed Majdalani told Arab News that the PA would “take the necessary steps in the next stage to face most of the challenges while Israel is fighting us financially, politically, security and economically.”

Majdalani said the most important challenge that the PA faces “is the change in regional and international priorities concerning the Palestinian cause.”

Israel meanwhile plans to impose sanctions on the Palestinians following a UN General Assembly resolution that asked the International Court of Justice in The Hague to rule on the legal issue of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

According to Israeli sources, Israel is drafting a list of sanctions against the leadership of the PA, including withdrawing 70 VIP permits from officials.

These will be part of the basket of sanctions prepared in the recent period against the PA, the sources added.

The decision is expected to be made at the political level, with Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen consulting with relevant security officials.

 

Topics: Palestine

Related

Special Palestinian Authority steps up diplomatic drive to counter Netanyahu regime
Middle-East
Palestinian Authority steps up diplomatic drive to counter Netanyahu regime
Special Frustration grows over Palestinian Authority’s crackdown on political activists
Middle-East
Frustration grows over Palestinian Authority’s crackdown on political activists

Latest updates

South Korea, US eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says -newspaper
South Korea, US eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says -newspaper
Iranian dissident journalist released: media
A man checks in the Iranian capital Tehran on October 30, 2022, a copy of the Hammihan newspaper. (AFP)
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
Israeli strikes put Damascus airport out of service, kill 2 Syrian soldiers: state media
Israeli strikes put Damascus airport out of service, kill 2 Syrian soldiers: state media
Saudi FM participates in swearing-in ceremony of Brazil’s president
Saudi FM participates in swearing-in ceremony of Brazil’s president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.