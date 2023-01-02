You are here

  • Home
  • Recipes for success: Chef Jill Lee Okkers of Tashas Group talks new menu and shares a ‘fresh’ recipe

Recipes for success: Chef Jill Lee Okkers of Tashas Group talks new menu and shares a ‘fresh’ recipe

Recipes for success: Chef Jill Lee Okkers of Tashas Group talks new menu and shares a ‘fresh’ recipe
Tashas Group Culinary Director Jill Lee Okkers. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yygh4

Updated 02 January 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Recipes for success: Chef Jill Lee Okkers of Tashas Group talks new menu and shares a ‘fresh’ recipe

Recipes for success: Chef Jill Lee Okkers of Tashas Group talks new menu and shares a ‘fresh’ recipe
Updated 02 January 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Growing up in South Africa, Jill Lee Okkers almost gave up on her dream to work as a chef.

The face behind the flavors of the Tashas Group restaurants, which are making waves in the UAE and are soon coming to Saudi Arabia, was asked by her father to consider something a bit more stable.

“I wanted to become a chef — my parents told me that I couldn’t,” Okkers told Arab News. “This was 17 years ago, more or less. And at that time, it was still a very male-dominated industry. It still is on some levels. 

“It was just hard and tough as an industry and I think my dad was very protective and said: ‘Listen, I think maybe you should get an office job.’ 

“And so I studied journalism... I love food and I love cooking. But I was also not sure going into this industry if it was going to actually be my career.”

This fall, Avli by Tashas, the contemporary Athenian restaurant in DIFC Dubai, announced the launch of a new a la carte menu. With the addition of 15 new dishes, it is reflective of founder Natasha Sideris’ love of Greek cuisine, along with an eye for perfection and attention to detail.

“It’s very much Natasha’s vision that we tried to put on a plate,” said Okkers. “A lot of the time, she gives me keywords. For example, with Avli’s latest menu, she said, ‘I just want fresh things.’ And we literally took that and made everything that’s on the menu as fresh as possible.

“So we went completely different to what we’re currently doing at Avli which was very warm and cooked and baked. In comparison to that, we’re now obviously making it very fresh, airy and light. So, a lot of the time, it’s her direction.”

With a Diploma in Culinary Arts, Lee Okkers has been in the hospitality field for over 15 years, holding positions such as Head Chef and Development Chef. She has had the honor of serving the likes of Sir Elton John and Annie Lennox.

When asked about when her fascination with food began, Lee Okkers points to family dinners from her childhood. 

“I think we were a family that gathered around the table quite regularly. So, for us, food was always a gathering and almost like a safe space. 

“Even still, to this day, we as adults still gather at 6pm to have dinner around the table. So, for me, it was always about seeing how people came together to eat, and the enjoyment that came from that as a whole and the satisfaction that came from having a full tummy. 

“And I think also just the community of what was shared at a table; food definitely brings people together.”

Lee Okkers shares with Arab News her favorite dish, pet peeves … and the importance of salt.

What was the most common mistake you made when starting out?

Starting the heat too high, I think. So I tell my team, ‘always start low and slow,’ especially in a pan. If you start too high, it  burns or over-cooks, and you need to start over again.

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?

Always a good knife and a good chopping board. A lot of people tend to neglect that.

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish, and why?

Oh gosh, salt! Also, a very good salt. I swear by Maldon — I season, cook and finish everything with it. And it’s actually not a ‘salty’ salt, unlike (others) that are quite acidic and powerful in the mouth. The best way to sweat onions is adding salt to extract the water, and Maldon is perfect for that.




Octopus Carpaccio. (Supplied)

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself judging the food? And what’s the most common mistake or issue that you find?

I critique the service more than I do the food. I’m quite adaptable if anyone else is cooking for me, I’m super happy. I always tell people that I’m the easiest person to cook for. If someone offers to make me a toasted cheese sandwich, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, thank you.’ But I think the biggest thing that I critique more than anything else is the service.

What is your favorite cuisine or dish when you go out?

Usually, I’m a big fan of a really good noodle or ramen bowl. And depending on where I am, I love a really good piece of fish. And just something that’s simple. It’s just garlic, olive oil, some lemon, nothing complicated. But again, it also takes a lot to get a piece of fish right.

What request or behavior by customers most annoys you?

I’m generally open to a lot of requests (but) we do get weird and wonderful ones. At one Tashas cafe, someone asks us to weigh all their food. 

When someone wants to completely change a dish to suit a dietary requirement I’m just like, order something else or don’t leave your home. You’re going to eat something that I know you’re not going to enjoy, because it’s not what it should be. So there’s a fine line because I don’t mind requests. But I also don’t want people changing the full vision of what we want to present just because they don’t eat cheese or something.

What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?

I think my go-to dish at home is always a good robust steak, because it’s something that just comes together really easy. And you know, I put the potatoes in the oven, garlic in the pan with butter, do the steak. And then in another pan, just a quick sauce happening on the side. It’s the easiest thing to put together, and it happens in just 15-20 minutes, if not less.




Dakos Sald. (Supplied)

RECIPE: Dakos Salad

Serves 4

Herby Vinaigrette:
90 mL of olive oil
45 mL of red wine vinegar
60 g of caster sugar
1 tablespoon of fresh oregano, chopped
1 tablespoon of fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to season

Seasoned Tomato Dressing:
250 g of beef tomatoes, grated
50 mL olive oil
1 teaspoon of fresh oregano, chopped fine
Salt and pepper to season

Whipped Feta:
250 g of feta
70 mL of cream

Using a handheld electric whisk, whip the cream and feta until combined and smooth.

To plate:
300 g of carob rusks
20 mL of balsamic reduction
Seasoned tomato dressing
400 g of heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
100 g of kalamata olives, green and black, halved
Herby vinaigrette
Whipped feta
Salt and pepper to season

Garnish:
Olive oil
10 g of chopped dill
10 g of torn basil

Procedure:
Add the carob rusks, balsamic reduction and seasoned tomato dressing to a bowl. Mix well, allowing the carob rusks to soak up some of the dressing.
In another bowl, add the Heirloom cherry tomatoes, olives and the herb vinaigrette. Season well.
On a big plate, add the carob rusk mix and top with dollops of the creamed feta. Top the feta with the tomatoes and olives. Drizzle the top with any of the left-over dressing in the bowls.
Garnish with olive oil, chopped dill and torn basil leaves.

Notes:
Dehydrated tomatoes or olives add extra texture to the salad.
Maldon salt is preferred.
 

Topics: Jill Lee Okkers Avli by tashas Tashas Group

Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery

Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Matt Ross

Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery

Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery
Updated 10 min 8 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: Shortly after the release of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” director Rian Johnson revealed in an interview that he had reluctantly agreed to add the title’s suffix. He would have preferred, it seems, for the movie to exist in its own right, rather than relying on its 2019 predecessor, the excellent “Knives Out,” which introduced Daniel Craig’s legendary detective Benoit Blanc.

It is understandable why Johnson would have wanted “Glass Onion” to be its own movie — Blanc aside, there is an entirely new cast and story. Though it is technically a sequel, there is no need to watch the first movie, and no backstory that will diminish audiences’ enjoyment of the storyline.

Blanc is invited to a Greek island to attend the murder mystery party of tech billionaire Miles Bron and his inner circle. There is an hilarious exchange in which Blanc solves the contrived murder mystery in a few seconds, before a real murder is committed, and the group of friends must face the fact that a killer is among their number.

The all-new cast is excellent. Janelle Monae is outstanding as Miles’ former partner, while Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick are a riot as a clueless model and her beleaguered assistant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

But much like the first film, it is Craig’s Blanc who is the anchor of this whole picture — his hyper-intelligent detective sits at the heart of a story that twists and turns at the whim of Johnson’s directorial dexterity.

The carefully revealed mystery is drip-fed to audiences so that, just as you think you have cracked it, another element is thrown into the mix. It is an entertaining, brain-tickling exercise. 

Sure, Edward Norton’s narcissistic Miles feels a little one-note, and we actually do not learn whole lot more about Blanc, which feels odd, if he is to be the sole carry over from one “Knives Out” film to the next, but this is still an expertly crafted whodunnit.

Topics: Glass Onion Knives Out Daniel Craig

Brazilian model Cindy Mello is latest celebrity to don Lebanese label Georges Chakra

Brazilian model Cindy Mello is latest celebrity to don Lebanese label Georges Chakra
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

Brazilian model Cindy Mello is latest celebrity to don Lebanese label Georges Chakra

Brazilian model Cindy Mello is latest celebrity to don Lebanese label Georges Chakra
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Brazilian model Cindy Mello is the latest celebrity to step out in a sparkling creation from Lebanese designer Georges Chakra.

The model was attending the charity gala LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF, held on the Caribbean island of Saint-Barthelemy, and sponsored partly by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CINDY MELLO (@cindymello)

RSIFF is is the founding partner of the charity night, which raises funds in support of UNICEF’s projects around the world.

Mello, who has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, opted for a peach embroidered gown from Georges Chakra’s spring-summer 2022 collection.

The model also wore the label at the charity gala’s summer edition in Italy earlier this year when she appeared in a draped sequined knit maillot gown with a black velvet belt that added a feminine touch to the creation.

The glitzy dress, from the designer’s fall/winter 2022 haute couture collection, featured a long train and plunging neckline.

Apart from Mello, other celebrities to have championed the Lebanese designer include Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, Brazilian model Adriana Lima, singer and television show host Nicole Scherzinger, and K-Pop star Victoria Song.

The Oscar-nominated actress Bakalova stepped out in a glittering black gown from Georges Chakra at the 35th edition of the European Film Awards earlier this month, held at the Harpa concert hall in Reykjavik.

The actress opted for a piece from the label’s fall-winter 2023 couture collection, featuring a fitted, sheer bodice with see-through sleeves.

Bakalova made her debut with her portrayal of the character Milena in the 2017 movie “XIIa.”

However, she stepped into the limelight playing the role of Tutar Sagdiyev in the 2020 mockumentary “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” winning the Critics’ Choice Movie Award and gaining a nomination for the Academy Awards.

The actress was most recently in “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” released on Disney+, where she voiced the character of Cosmo the Space Dog.

Topics: Cindy Mello Georges Chakra

Saudi camel festival hosts classic car parades

Saudi camel festival hosts classic car parades
Updated 31 December 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi camel festival hosts classic car parades

Saudi camel festival hosts classic car parades
  • Mohammed Al-Harbi, spokesman for the Camel Club, which organizes the annual event, told Arab News that the celebration aims to revive local heritage, as it is customary for camel owners celebrating a special occasion
Updated 31 December 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A classic car show at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival has opened a window into the past with parades featuring timeless vehicles.

The show offered car owners the chance to demonstrate their commitment to preserving classic cars.

Held 130 km north of Riyadh, the 45-day camel festival that opened on Dec. 1 is one of the largest of its kind in the Middle East.

It reflects the history of the Arabian Peninsula and the life of its people through several interactive sections that transport visitors to the past, highlighting Saudi efforts in consolidating culture and national heritage.

Mohammed Al-Harbi, spokesman for the Camel Club, which organizes the annual event, told Arab News that the celebration aims to revive local heritage, as it is customary for camel owners celebrating a special occasion.

The festival is not about some camels in the desert — it portrays the history of families and their traditions, passed down from one generation to another.

Mohammed Al-Harbi, Spokesman, Camel Club

He added that classic car shows were launched so that camel owners could rent and escort the luxury vehicles on parades. Classic cars are known and loved among the people of the Arabian Peninsula, Al-Harbi said, adding that the vehicles “simulate the experiences of many in the past.”

Al-Harbi said that the festival activities, including camel shows and classic car processions, are among the important cultural components of the Arabian Peninsula and are based on a heritage that the Kingdom is proud of.

“We can see that the audience positively interacts with festival activities. We can also see the excitement in the eyes of visitors. The festival is not about some camels in the desert — it portrays the history of families and their traditions, passed down from one generation to another,” Al-Harbi added.

“This heritage is not only related to the Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula but also villagers who relied on camels to transport their daily needs such as water and food.”

He said that the people of the Arabian Peninsula should treasure the heritage surrounding camels and their place in the history of the region.

“No matter how much progress we have made, we adhere to our values, principles and our great heritage,” he added.

“We are extremely proud that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the general supervisor of the Camel Club, and the largest award in this field presented in the world is the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.

“This is proof of both the official and popular interest in what we do.”

 

 

Topics: King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Related

Saudi Camel Club hosts economics seminar at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Camel Club hosts economics seminar at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival
Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a Saudi academic and former cultural attache to the US turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh. (AN photos by Yazeed Alsamrani) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi classic car collector brings slice of history to heart of KSA’s desert

Wedding of Jordanian crown prince, Saudi fiancee to go ahead in June

Wedding of Jordanian crown prince, Saudi fiancee to go ahead in June
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News

Wedding of Jordanian crown prince, Saudi fiancee to go ahead in June

Wedding of Jordanian crown prince, Saudi fiancee to go ahead in June
  • Crown Prince Hussein got engaged officially in August to Saudi citizen Al-Saif in a ceremony which was held in the presence of King Abdullah II
Updated 31 December 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court announced on Saturday that the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif will take place on June 1, 2023.

Crown Prince Hussein got engaged officially in August to Saudi citizen Al-Saif in a ceremony which was held in the presence of King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and the bride-to-be’s family in Riyadh.

“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote at the time on Instagram to mark her eldest son’s engagement.

Al-Saif is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al-Saif and was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.

 

Topics: Jordan Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif

Related

Jordan’s crown prince announces engagement to Saudi national
Lifestyle
Jordan’s crown prince announces engagement to Saudi national
Jordan’s Queen Rania celebrates 52nd birthday with family, including new additions
Lifestyle
Jordan’s Queen Rania celebrates 52nd birthday with family, including new additions

Asmahan: The Syrian star who remains forever young

Asmahan: The Syrian star who remains forever young
Updated 31 December 2022
Iain Akerman

Asmahan: The Syrian star who remains forever young

Asmahan: The Syrian star who remains forever young
  • For this week’s edition of our series on Arab icons, we profile one of the Arab world's most popular stars
  • Complex, independent, daring and enigmatic, Asmahan is still adored across the Middle East nearly 80 years after her death
Updated 31 December 2022
Iain Akerman

DUBAI: On the morning of July 14, 1944, the singer and actress Amal Al-Atrash took a break from filming in Cairo and headed to the seaside resort of Ras El-Bar. Accompanied by her friend and sometime secretary, Marie Qelada, she wore a yellow dress and carried with her a partly-read French novel. Both were seated in the back of a two-door sedan.

At around midday, and with a suddenness that would shock the Arab world, the car in which Al-Atrash and Qelada were travelling careered into a canal near the city of Mansoura, trapping both women inside. They both drowned. The driver — an acquaintance of Al-Atrash’s third husband, Ahmed Salem — escaped unharmed and mysteriously disappeared.

The untimely death of Al-Atrash — better known by her stage name of Asmahan — would cement her status as a cultural icon. A powerful, independent woman, provocative and divisive, Asmahan was a “glorious voice, a wanton woman, a daredevil, the mistress of many, and a self-destructive force,” wrote Sherifa Zuhur in “Asmahan’s Secrets.” Her tragic death only compounded her already controversial reputation, with conspiracy theories multiplying as the days and weeks turned into years.

In the immediate aftermath of her death, Asmahan left behind an unfinished film — director Youssef Wahbi’s “Gharam Wa Intiqam” (Love and Revenge) — and a multitude of unanswered questions, most of which related to her work for British intelligence during the Second World War. Had she been murdered? Who had killed her? Had she been operating as a double agent? The altering of the ending of “Love and Revenge” to mirror the star’s passing, as well as the use of a stunt double, only added to the intrigue that surrounded her.

“Asmahan’s life is so rocambolesque and romantic that the most daring of scriptwriters would not venture to invent it,” says the Moroccan film director Yasmine Benkiran, who is currently writing a film centered on an investigation into Asmahan’s mysterious death. “A Syrian princess with a golden voice, an actress with many escapades, husbands and lovers, an adventurer, a spy for the British (she helped the Allied troops against the Nazis). Envied by the queen and — some would say — by Umm Kulthum herself, she died in a mysterious car accident. Who killed her? Until today, no one knows. This life already makes her an icon.”

A photograph of Asmahan from the 1940s. (AFP)

Yet much of her life remains a mystery. Even her age is uncertain, with estimates of the year of her birth ranging from 1912 to 1918. In contrast, her legacy endures. She is revered as a cultural icon more than ever before, with her representation in the arts manifesting itself in all forms of expression. Her vocal range, her formidable character, her glamour, her alleged espionage, and her on-screen persona resonate as loudly today as they ever did.

Born into the al-Atrash clan of southern Syria in the early years of the 20th century, Asmahan had been expected to conform to cultural tradition. That meant a life of dedication to a Druze husband and the raising of children, not the sinful life of a singer and entertainer. This pressure to conform was compounded by her family’s prominent role in the fight against French occupation, which meant Asmahan was born into a life of patriotic struggle. That struggle would lead to her relocation to Cairo with her mother and siblings following the French shelling of their Syrian home in 1922.

Yet both she and her brother — the singer, composer and virtuoso oud player Farid Al-Atrash — showed exceptional talent from an early age. Discovered by the Egyptian composer Dawood Hosni during a visit to their family home in Cairo, Asmahan ultimately rejected the life that had been allotted her.

Asmahan’s voice was powerful, extraordinary even, and she was blessed with exceptional range. She epitomized the melancholy and drama of the tarab tradition, yet was simultaneously fragile — something you can hear quite clearly in her voice. As Benkiran says, it was about “the ecstasy of the music, the transport of the soul, a place where melancholy and pleasure meet to become one.” She was also equally at ease with both Arab and Western musical traditions, which meant she was in the vanguard of cultural change.

“Her voice was incredible,” says Lebanese artist and author Zena El-Khalil. “Her vocal depth and breadth were phenomenal and that would have continued to develop had she lived longer. She would’ve had the same kind of stature as Umm Kulthum and the only reason she doesn’t is because she didn’t get to live as long.”

 

The effect of her appearance on those she encountered was striking. She often appeared on screen bathed in a white glow and embraced her sexuality rather than deny it. Edward Spears, the British High Commissioner in Lebanon, believed “she was, and always will be, one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen,” and she left an indelible impression on all she met. Her untimely death also bestowed eternal youth upon her.

It is her image as a strong and rebellious woman, however, that resonates the most. She lived boldly and freely, regardless of the expectations placed upon her by her family and the wider community. Although she was supported by her brother and mother, she was viewed with shame and horror by conservative Druze society and came under intense pressure. Sometimes she gave into that pressure, marrying her cousin Prince Hassan al-Atrash twice and living in Syria for six years, but she eventually returned to Cairo, where she rekindled her career and entered the world of cinema.

Asmahan pictured in the 1930s. (AFP)

“When I first heard that Asmahan was young and Druze, she really felt like the closest thing I could have to a role model,” says El-Khalil, who is distantly related to Asmahan through her paternal grandmother. “I really felt a kinship with the desire to express yourself fully as an artist, but also having to hold back because of social pressure. She did a really good job of breaking out of that mold. We come from very similar family backgrounds and there’s a part of me that felt that, not only could I relate, but I looked up to her. When I needed strength, I would think of her. If Asmahan could do this 80 years ago, so could I (today).”

Asmahan features prominently in El-Khalil’s book, “Beirut, I Love You,” and she sees parallels in her own life as an artist. “When Asmahan didn’t sing, she got sick. When I don’t paint, I get sick. Sometimes you cannot not be what consciousness is desiring to express through you. And there is something very courageous in the way we both had to break through social norms to not just be artists, but women who express themselves, women who are seen, women who are heard, women who are in the public eye. In Druze culture, women are not allowed to do that. Your job is to follow the orders, follow the patriarchy, and birth children and be a good mother and a good member of society.”

Of all the icons featured in this series, Asmahan is arguably the most complex. This complexity has led to a level of devotion that is often absent in relation to other stars of the Arab world. The filmmaker Azza El-Hassan once told me two stories about her. One was of an Iraqi man who shot himself outside a cinema after watching “Love and Revenge.” The other was of a woman who died whilst trying to catch a glimpse of the Druze princess and is forever known as ‘The Martyr of Asmahan.’

“What is so meaningful about Asmahan — and what makes her so different from the others — is that she is not perfect,” said El-Hassan, whose documentary “The Unbearable Presence of Asmahan” was released in 2014. “She is a star, but also an alcoholic. She is a princess and a concubine. She is simply a bundle of contradictions, which makes her just like you and I. Someone who is far from being perfect. Her imperfection makes it easy to relate to her and to sympathize with her downfalls.”

Topics: Arab Icons Asmahan

Latest updates

Iran issues warning on mandatory headscarf in cars: Media
Iran issues warning on mandatory headscarf in cars: Media
UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  
UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  
Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery
Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery
Exiled Iran opposition figures in united ‘victory’ message
Exiled Iran opposition figures in united ‘victory’ message
Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51
Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.