AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 

RIYADH: AJEX Logistics Services has inked a new partnership agreement with Dammam Airports Co. to enable it to operate from King Fahd International Airport.

The deal was signed between Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hassany, CEO of Dammam Airports Co., and Mohammed Al-Bayati, CEO of AJEX, according to a press release.

Dammam Airports Co. is also working to expand its logical capabilities in 2023, especially considering the fact that the regional importance of King Fahd International Airport is growing, in line with the goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the press release added.

Al-Hassany said: “At Dammam Airports Company, we are keen to raise the capacity of our express cargo facilities at King Fahd International Airport.

“This new partnership with AJEX Logistics Services supports our strategic objectives, which are aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy for transportation and logistics services.”

Al-Bayati said that the partnership agreement will help Saudi Arabia emerge as a global logistics hub, both regionally and globally.

“Located just a few hours by road from Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, Dammam, with its strategic location, is an important logistics center to the GCC region that will enable us at AJEX to enhance our capacity and service times for our customers,” said Al-Bayati.

He added: “We are vitally supporting the Vision 2030 objective to transform the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into the preferred logistics hub in the region and a leading logistics hub globally.”

Earlier in December, AJEX announced the launch of two new services as a part of its expansion strategy into China and the Middle East.

The services are the AJEX international e-commerce express, known as ICX, and AJEX international express service, called IXS, both will provide businesses in China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain with a portfolio of express cross-border delivery services for customers.

Saudi Arabia considers logistics as a crucial sector, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy which has been dependent on oil for several decades.

In October, while speaking at the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser said that Saudi Arabia is working to inaugurate 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chains and logistic services.

Earlier in June, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program said that Saudi Arabia would provide the right business environment to attract world transportation companies to operate in the Kingdom.

Al-Mazroua further added that Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector needs a huge investment combined between the government and private sector by 2030, to materialize its Vision 2030 goals.