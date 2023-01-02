You are here

  • Home
  • UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  

UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  

UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  
Dubai’s production capacity of clean energy using photovoltaic solar power and concentrated solar power has reached 2,027 megawatts. (Shuttestock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ycunm

Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  

UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s production capacity of clean energy using photovoltaic solar power and concentrated solar power has reached 2,027 megawatts, said Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. 

Reflecting Dubai’s commitment to promoting sustainability and transition toward a sustainable green economy, he announced that this is about 14 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity of 14,517 MW.  

Al-Tayer made the announcement during his visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park, which DEWA is implementing. This is the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer model. 

The solar park will have a production capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030, using PV solar panels and CSP technologies.  

Al-Tayer inspected the progress of work in the fourth phase of the park, where 417MW has been connected to DEWA’s grid. This includes 217MW from PV solar panels, and 200MW from CSP using parabolic basins. The 4th phase of the solar park is 92 percent complete. 

The fourth phase of the solar park is being implemented by Noor Energy 1. DEWA owns 51 percent of the company while ACWA Power holds 25 percent, and the Silk Road Fund owns 24 percent.  

“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability and the transition towards a sustainable green economy,” Al-Tayer said. 

He added: “We achieve this by diversifying energy sources and increasing the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix. This achieves the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”  

Al-Tayer went on to say that, since its launch, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has received considerable interest from global developers, which reflects the confidence of investors from around the world in DEWA’s major projects in collaboration with the private sector using the IPP model.   

On its completion, the project will have the largest thermal storage capacity in the world of 15 hours, allowing for energy availability around the clock.   

Dubai real estate set for 46% jump in growth in 2023  

After property prices in Dubai rose by 20 to 40 percent over the last 12 months with properties in Trade Center First posting up to a whopping 210 percent jump, the emirate’s booming real estate sector is set to see an even bigger bull run in 2023. According to data from proptech firm Realiste, Dubai’s real estate sector is forecast to see market growth of 46 percent this year.  

The Dubai-based company has developed an AI-powered tool that enables investing in real estate in major capital cities, including New York, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and London. Realiste has conducted research based on data collected over 12 months between December 2021 and December 2022. 

Analytics includes the trends of Dubai’s real estate market: the areas of the city showing the most significant increase, the average cost of properties across the city, and the most high-priced or low-priced locations. 

“Most of the areas which saw the sharpest growth in 2022 reached their price limit and will grow moderately through 2023. In contrast, the underestimated areas that have not hit their price limits yet will see tremendous growth,” the AI-based study by Realiste said.  

According to Realiste data, average prices in Dubai vary from 425,000 dirhams ($115,720) in Wadi Al Safa 2 Part 1 to 12,042,618 dirhams in Al Safouh First Part 2. The most expensive district of Dubai, according to Realiste’s AI was Trade Centre First, followed by Al Wasl Part 2.  

In the first part of 2022, trendy districts like Palm Jumeirah next to the waterfront experienced the highest demand for property. Prices in those districts grew largely due to an imbalance between low supply and high demand.  

(With inputs from WAM) 

Topics: UAE solar DEWA real estate

Related

UAE In-Focus: DXB set for 2m passengers over holiday season; AD Ports Group inks deal with Kazakh National Oil Co. subsidiary  
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus: DXB set for 2m passengers over holiday season; AD Ports Group inks deal with Kazakh National Oil Co. subsidiary  
UAE In-Focus: FAB launches sustainability-linked current account; ALEC to acquire Target Engineering  
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus: FAB launches sustainability-linked current account; ALEC to acquire Target Engineering  

Saudi Arabia announces new shipping service to connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports

Saudi Arabia announces new shipping service to connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces new shipping service to connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports

Saudi Arabia announces new shipping service to connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports sector has added yet another trade link from a leading shipping line, with the Kingdom’s Jubail Commercial Port linking with Turkey, the Indian Subcontinent, Africa, and the Middle East, announced the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani. 

To be operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Co., the new service will connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports via weekly sailings to Middle Eastern ports Khalifa, Jebel Ali, Hamad, Karachi, Mundra, Hazira, Alexandria, Tekirdag, Aliaga, Mersin, and King Abdullah. The service will operate five vessels with an average carrying capacity of 8,000 twenty-five equivalent units. 

The latest route will position Jubail Port as a competitive hub and uncover a host of value-added opportunities for importers and exporters aligned with the objectives of the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, according to a press release. 

Jubail Commercial Port operates as a gateway to local industries to export their products to global markets bolstering Saudi foreign trade and economic growth. 

Saudi Arabia’s ports sector is set to welcome other trade links from leading shipping lines that are choosing the Kingdom as a vital port thanks to its strategic location at the crossroads of three continents, Mawani added. 

Last week, Mawani and MSC’s MEDLOG also signed an agreement to establish the first-ever integrated logistics park and re-export zone at King Abdulaziz Port with an investment exceeding $26 million. 

Also last week, another shipping service connecting India to East Med commenced linking Qatar’s Hamad port with other global ports including Jubail Commercial Port. 

Over the last two years, Mawani had struck significant partnerships worth over $500 million with national and international giants to establish six modern logistics parks that could create more than 6,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. 

Mawani was established in 1976 to transform Saudi ports into investment platforms and facilitate the Kingdom’s trade with the rest of the world. 

The Authority seeks an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. 

Topics: Mawani Saudi ports

Related

Update MAWANI achieves 14% increase in container volume this year
Business & Economy
MAWANI achieves 14% increase in container volume this year
Mawani, Globe sign contract for integrated logistics zone at Jeddah Islamic Port 
Business & Economy
Mawani, Globe sign contract for integrated logistics zone at Jeddah Islamic Port 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 
Updated 02 January 2023
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 
Updated 02 January 2023
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index inched up 31.67 points — or 0.30 percent — on Monday to close at 10,578.34, picking up from Sunday’s 68 points increase. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Monday rose to SR3.67 billion ($980 million) from Sunday’s SR2.3 billion. The advance-decline ratio endorsed the market sentiment as 176 stocks of the listed 223 moved further while 36 lagged. 

The slight pickup in the trading turnover is encouraging, especially after the International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday warned that a third of the world would fall into recession in 2023.  

The turnover remained subdued in 2022 as the oil-led economic slowdown dampened investor sentiments. The total volume of shares traded last year declined by 35 percent to 43.5 billion shares compared to 66.9 billion in 2021. 

According to data compiled by Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, the total value traded during the year also declined by 23.8 percent to reach SR1.7 trillion compared to SR2.23 trillion in 2021. 

The sectoral pulse on Monday also gathered some sheen, as 18 of the 21 indices booked gains. The topmost gainer was the Capital Goods Index which advanced 173 points to close at 5,525.46. Its constituent Riyadh Cables upped 7.13 percent to close at SR39.80. 

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul also rose 1.28 percent and 0.1 percent to close at 19,434.51 and 1,473.12, respectively. 

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region on Jan. 2 moved cautiously as four of the six indices tanked while Qatar and Abu Dhabi progressed by 1.44 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Cable Co. informed that it had scrapped its earlier capital reduction plans and planned to increase its capital to SR346.73 million through an SR280 million rights issue.  

The company pointed out that this amendment was based on many discussions with financial advisers. The board withdrew its previous recommendation to reduce capital, as it negotiated with several investors to purchase part of its debt, which will be converted into ordinary shares at nominal value.  

Ataa Educational Co. also informed that it signed a lease contract for an educational complex in the Sulaymaniyah district in Riyadh with Tatweer Buildings Co. for SR118.03 million. 

The integrated educational complex spans an area of 13,940 square meters, with an annual rental value of SR4 million, the company said in a statement on Tadawul. The share price of the company closed marginally lower at SR53.70. 

Meanwhile, Halwani Bros. Co. signed on Jan. 1 a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement at SR120 million with the Gulf International Bank, according to a statement to Tadawul. 

The credit facility included a sum of SR100 million to finance the working capital, extending for one year and renewable on an annual basis, and a sum of SR20 million to fund treasury products which will extend for five years. The share price of the company climbed 2.91 percent to close at SR46. 

Real estate developer Cenomi Centers Co.’s board of directors also declared a 7.5 percent cash dividend or SR0.75 per share for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2022, totaling SR356.25 million. The company’s share price soared 4.31 percent to SR19.86. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse closes flat on the last trading day of 2022 at 10,478 points 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse closes flat on the last trading day of 2022 at 10,478 points 

Saudi Arabia’s ICT market value hit $40.9bn in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s ICT market value hit $40.9bn in 2022
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s ICT market value hit $40.9bn in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s ICT market value hit $40.9bn in 2022
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first global spectrum auction, the launch of the latest generation of Wi-Fi, and the initial application of fifth-generation technology in the region all helped the Kingdom’s information and communications technology market hit SR154 billion ($40.9 billion) in 2022, according to new figures released by the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission.

The developments helped consolidate Saudi Arabia’s position as the largest ICT market in the Middle East and North Africa, and the growth of the Kingdom’s digital economy is set to double the impact in the field of user protection and institutional excellence, Saudi Press agency reported.

During 2022, Saudi Arabia witnessed several developments that boosted its ICT sector.

This included up to 600 firms registering in the first global spectrum auction aimed at covering the airspace with internet services, with the size of investment opportunities forecasted to stand at SR1 billion.

Additionally, as a result of the commission’s regulatory capabilities, the number of ICT firms aiming to be listed in the financial market hit 11, reflecting a growth rate of 350 percent when compared to 2021.

The commission also launched an experimental regulatory environment specializing in emerging technologies in support of innovative digital business models, which was adopted by 10 international as well as local companies in the field.

Moreover, the authority registered over 87 local technical products – whose annual sales exceed SR500 million – to customers and distributors across 28 countries globally.

As part of its organizational roles, the authority launched the Digital Regulations Academy aimed at developing human cadres in the field of digital regulations and to contribute to further propelling the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.

A total of 19 private and government agencies benefited from the seven training programs offered by the academy so far.

The CST Commission's ambition is to enable the digitization and adaption of emerging technology while elevating the services of the telecommunications and information technology sector to new heights.

Topics: ICT Communications space and Technology Commission

Related

Number of Saudi females in ICT sector rises significantly in five years: Minister
Business & Economy
Number of Saudi females in ICT sector rises significantly in five years: Minister

AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 

AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 

AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: AJEX Logistics Services has inked a new partnership agreement with Dammam Airports Co. to enable it to operate from King Fahd International Airport. 

The deal was signed between Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hassany, CEO of Dammam Airports Co., and Mohammed Al-Bayati, CEO of AJEX, according to a press release. 

Dammam Airports Co. is also working to expand its logical capabilities in 2023, especially considering the fact that the regional importance of King Fahd International Airport is growing, in line with the goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the press release added. 

Al-Hassany said: “At Dammam Airports Company, we are keen to raise the capacity of our express cargo facilities at King Fahd International Airport. 

“This new partnership with AJEX Logistics Services supports our strategic objectives, which are aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy for transportation and logistics services.”

Al-Bayati said that the partnership agreement will help Saudi Arabia emerge as a global logistics hub, both regionally and globally. 

“Located just a few hours by road from Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, Dammam, with its strategic location, is an important logistics center to the GCC region that will enable us at AJEX to enhance our capacity and service times for our customers,” said Al-Bayati. 

He added: “We are vitally supporting the Vision 2030 objective to transform the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into the preferred logistics hub in the region and a leading logistics hub globally.” 

Earlier in December, AJEX announced the launch of two new services as a part of its expansion strategy into China and the Middle East.

The services are the AJEX international e-commerce express, known as ICX, and AJEX international express service, called IXS, both will provide businesses in China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain with a portfolio of express cross-border delivery services for customers. 

Saudi Arabia considers logistics as a crucial sector, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

In October, while speaking at the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser said that Saudi Arabia is working to inaugurate 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chains and logistic services.

Earlier in June, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program said that Saudi Arabia would provide the right business environment to attract world transportation companies to operate in the Kingdom. 

Al-Mazroua further added that Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector needs a huge investment combined between the government and private sector by 2030, to materialize its Vision 2030 goals.

Topics: AJEX Dammam Airport Co. (DACO) King Fahd International Airport

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Ajex expands its logistics services to China and Middle East 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Ajex expands its logistics services to China and Middle East 

Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022

Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022

Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world's sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever — and to the tune of $2.2 trillion, an annual study of the sector has estimated.

The report on state-owned investment vehicles by industry specialist Global SWF found that the value of assets managed by sovereign wealth funds fell to $10.6 trillion from $11.5 trillion, while those of public pension funds dropped to $20.8 trillion from $22.1 trillion.

Global SWF's Diego López said the main driver had been the "simultaneous and significant" 10 percent-plus corrections suffered by major bond and stock markets, a combination that had not happened in 50 years.

It came as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted commodity prices and drove already-rising inflation rates to 40-year highs. In response, the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks jacked up their interest rates causing a global market sell-off.

"These are paper losses and some of the funds will not see them realized in their role as long-term investors," López said. "But it is quite telling of the moment we are living."

The report, which analyzed 455 state-owned investors with a combined $32 trillion in assets, found that Denmark’s ATP had had the toughest year anywhere with an estimated 45 percent plunge that lost $34 billion for Danish pensioners.

Despite all the turbulence though, the money funds spent buying up companies, property or infrastructure still jumped 12 percent compared with 2021.

A record $257.5 billion was deployed across 743 deals, with sovereign wealth funds also sealing a record number of $1 billion-plus "mega-deals".

Singapore's supersized $690 billion GIC fund topped the table, spending just over $39 billion in 72 deals. Over half of that was piled into real estate with a clear bias towards logistics properties.

In fact, five of the 10 largest investments ever by state-owned investors took place in 2022, starting in January when another Singapore vehicle, Temasek, spent $7 billion buying testing, inspection and certification firm Element Materials from private equity fund Bridgepoint.

In March, Canada's BCI then agreed to acquire 60 percent of Britain's National Grid Gas Transmission and Metering arm with Macquarie. Two months later, Italy's CDP Equity wealth fund spent $4.4 billion on Autostrade per l’Italia alongside Blackstone and Macquarie.

"If financial markets continue to fall in 2023, it is likely that sovereign funds will keep 'chasing elephants' as an effective way of meeting their capital allocation requirements," the report said.

It tipped SWFs from the Gulf such as ADIA, Mubadala, ADQ, PIF, and QIA to become much more active in buying up Western firms having received large injections of oil revenue money over the past year.

Topics: economy Global wealth fund PIF

Related

Aramco deal pushes Saudi Arabia’s PIF up in global ranking: SWFI
Business & Economy
Aramco deal pushes Saudi Arabia’s PIF up in global ranking: SWFI
Qatar’s SWF part of group to buy stake in UK’s National Grid
Business & Economy
Qatar’s SWF part of group to buy stake in UK’s National Grid

Latest updates

Reference work documents design history of Prophet’s Holy Mosque
Reference work documents design history of Prophet’s Holy Mosque
Nasser Al-Attiyah survives rocky route to win Dakar stage
Nasser Al-Attiyah survives rocky route to win Dakar stage
Cristiano Ronaldo due to arrive in Riyadh on Monday
Cristiano Ronaldo due to arrive in Riyadh on Monday
Jordan welcomes water deal amid fears on refugee, climate crises
Jordan welcomes water deal amid fears on refugee, climate crises
Four tons of drugs seized by French navy in the Arabian Sea
Four tons of drugs seized by French navy in the Arabian Sea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.