Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great

Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great
Pallbearers carry the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele to the centre circle of his former club Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium where he will lie in state for 24 hours before his funeral (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great

Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great
  • The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer
  • Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

SANTOS: Fans lined up early Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos.
The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.
Pelé scored scored some of the best goals of his career at the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His funeral is scheduled start at 10 a.m. local time, and the burial will take place in a vertical cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday.
Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé.
One of them was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.
“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”
Mendes also said Pelé was a humble man despite his global fame, and that he deserves every tribute.
Inside the Vila Belmiro, a large tent has been set to place Pelé’s coffin.
After Pelé’s funeral, his casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.
Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

No Messi, no Neymar as PSG suffer first loss of season

No Messi, no Neymar as PSG suffer first loss of season
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

No Messi, no Neymar as PSG suffer first loss of season

No Messi, no Neymar as PSG suffer first loss of season
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

LENS: Paris Saint-Germain, without World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Neymar, lost for the first time in any competition since March 20 last year when they were defeated 3-1 at Lens on Sunday.
“Lens deserved their win,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.
Lois Openda scored one and set up another as Lens, who have only lost once in Ligue 1 this season, closed the gap on PSG at the top to four points after 17 rounds.
“We are happy to be four points behind,” said Lens coach Franck Haise. “This victory proves that we can beat anyone in this championship.”
PSG’s last loss was more than nine months ago when they fell 3-0 at Monaco in Ligue 1, although that still left them 12 points clear at the top of the table.
On Sunday at Lens, PSG were without Messi and suspended Brazilian Neymar, but Kylian Mbappe, the Golden Boot winner in Qatar, received a rousing welcome from the Lens fans as he warmed up.
Galtier said he hoped French fans would give Messi a similar reception.
“He’s going to join us on January 3, in 48 hours,” said Galtier. “I hope Leo will be well received. He won the most beautiful trophy by being very good. We know he’s a great and decisive player so we hope he’ll be well received obviously.”
“Kylian worked had,” said Galtier. “He showed a very good attitude.”
“Leo and ‘Ney’ were not there but that is no excuse.”
Lens took the lead after five minutes when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked an effort from Massadio Haidara to Przemyslaw Frankowski who scored.
Hugo Ekitike replied three minutes later, swinging hard as Brice Samba dived to gather a cross and driving the ball through the Lens goalkeeper’s grasp.
Lens took control after 28 minutes. Seko Fofana won possession on the edge of his own box, drove through a couple of challenges then measured a pass between the PSG central defenders to Openda. The Belgium sprinted clear, and squeezed a shot under Donnarumma.
Lens pressed from the start of the second half and in the 48th minute won possession deep in the PSG half.
The ball reached Openda in the box, his backheel left the defense flat-footed and allowed Alexis Claude Maurice to take a touch and score from close range.
The French league normally takes the holiday season off but with matches to make up following the World Cup, it played one round immediately after Christmas and another on Sunday and Monday.
They have dubbed the games ‘Celebration Week’, in English, as a nod to the English tradition of Boxing Day games, but many fans are suspicious or hostile.
Among protest banners unfurled by fans in an almost empty stand at Nantes, where the home team beat Auxerre 1-0, was one that complained that the league and broadcasters were “killing” them.
In Monaco, Aleksandr Golovin smashed in the only goal from outside the penalty area as the home team did just enough to beat Brest 1-0 and tighten their grip on fourth place.
Angers remain anchored to the bottom after suffering a ninth straight loss, falling 2-1 to visiting Lorient who broke their own run of six games without a victory.
The home team’s Moroccan World Cup stars Sofiane Boufal and Azzedine Ounahi, who have just returned from vacation and reportedly been promised lucrative transfers, were honored before the match but did not appear.
“I was happy to see Sofiane and Azzedine,” said Angers coach Abdel Bouhazama. “For the moment they are here. For the rest, I leave that to the club directors. I take care of what happens on the pitch.”

Al-Wehda goalkeeper Monir El-Kajoui voted Saudi Pro League player of the week

Al-Wehda goalkeeper Monir El-Kajoui voted Saudi Pro League player of the week
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

Al-Wehda goalkeeper Monir El-Kajoui voted Saudi Pro League player of the week

Al-Wehda goalkeeper Monir El-Kajoui voted Saudi Pro League player of the week
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Monir El-Kajoui has been voted the Roshn Saudi Pro League player of the week by statistical website Sofascore after an incredible performance in round 11 of the season.

The 33-year-old Moroccan goalkeeper of Al-Wehda got a  rating of 9 after 7 saves, 6 of them from inside box and that managed to earn team a point after a draw with Al-Adalah.

The rest of the team of the week included defenders Fai (Al-Tai), Santos ( Al-Shabab ), Chafai (Damac), Zakaria Hawsawi ( Al-Ittihad).

It also contained midfielders Benga (Al-Shabab), Semedo ( Al-Tai), F.Fajr (Al-Wehda ), Dener (Al-Tai), and strikers Saayoud ( Al-Tai) and Gonzales (Al-Adalah).

 

Aston Villa punish Hugo Lloris mistake to shock Spurs

Aston Villa punish Hugo Lloris mistake to shock Spurs
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Aston Villa punish Hugo Lloris mistake to shock Spurs

Aston Villa punish Hugo Lloris mistake to shock Spurs
  • Villa manager Emery, dismissed by Arsenal in 2019, has now won three of his four Premier League matches since replacing the sacked Steven Gerrard
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Antonio Conte admitted Tottenham face a fight to finish in the Premier League’s top four after a costly mistake from Hugo Lloris condemned the north Londoners to a damaging 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.
Playing for the first time since France’s World Cup final defeat against Argentina, Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris weakly spilled Douglas Luiz’s shot early in the second half and Emiliano Buendia pounced to put Villa ahead.
Lloris was left on the bench for Tottenham’s draw against Brentford on December 26 as he rested after France’s agonizing final loss in Qatar.
The 36-year-old, who conceded three times against Argentina before France lost on penalties, might have wished he had been given longer to recover after his blunder against Villa.
Brazilian midfielder Luiz added Villa’s second goal in the closing stages, leaving Conte’s side to endure jeers from frustrated fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham had hoped the first Premier League match of 2023 would serve to kick-start their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish.
Instead, they suffered a New Year’s Day hangover as mid-table Villa punished a lethargic display.
Fifth placed Tottenham have failed to win both of their matches since the World Cup break, a dip in form which has allowed fourth placed Manchester United to climb two points above them.
“We understand very well that the league will be really difficult for us,” Conte said.
“I want to be honest, I want to be very clear. I have said this to the club, I have said my opinions.
“The fans deserve the best. Maybe to stay in 5th is the best. Maybe 6th, 7th, 5th or 4th is the best.”
Claiming Tottenham lack the creative quality to break down defensive opponents like Villa, Conte said: “We found a team that defended too deep and then we conceded the first goal.
“I’m sure that if we don’t concede the goal, we could win the game. The goal that we conceded killed us in confidence.
“We don’t have many players who are really good to beat the man. We don’t have many creative players in our team.”
Adding insult to injury for Tottenham, it was former Arsenal boss Unai Emery who masterminded Villa’s success on his return to north London.
Villa manager Emery, dismissed by Arsenal in 2019, has now won three of his four Premier League matches since replacing the sacked Steven Gerrard in November.
No player has scored more Premier League goals on New Year’s Day than Harry Kane’s five.
But the Tottenham striker was denied another at the start of the year when he nodded Ivan Perisic’s cross goalwards, only to see Ashley Young clear off the line with an agile diving header.
Although Tottenham dominated possession for long periods, they couldn’t make the breakthrough.
Villa hit them with a sucker punch five minutes after half-time as Lloris’s blunder allowed the visitors to snatch the lead.
Luiz’s long-range shot lacked the power to beat Lloris, but the keeper failed to hold it and Ollie Watkins pounced on the loose ball, flicking it to Buendia, who slotted home from 10 yards.
It was the seventh successive Premier League game in which Tottenham had conceded the first goal.
Perisic couldn’t convert a golden opportunity to equalize when he fired over from Son’s free-kick, while Kane miscued a decent chance from just inside the area.
Reprieved by those misses, Villa delivered the knockout blow in the 73rd minute.
John McGinn’s superb pass split the Tottenham defense and Luiz took a touch before guiding a clinical finish past Lloris.

Al-Nassr lead the way for Ronaldo's arrival

Al-Nassr lead the way for Ronaldo’s arrival
Updated 01 January 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr lead the way for Ronaldo’s arrival

Al-Nassr lead the way for Ronaldo’s arrival
  • Former Manchester United ace set for debut
  • Star may first take field for new club on Thursday
Updated 01 January 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: 2022 came to an end with plenty of Saudi Professional League action and here are five things we learned at Arab News.

Ronaldo comes to the league leaders

Al-Nassr won 1-0 at struggling Al-Khaleej to end 2022 as the league leaders, and sit a point above Al-Shabab who have played one game fewer.

The headlines did not focus too much on the fifth-minute decisive strike from Vincent Aboubaker, a fine diving header from one of the league’s top strikers, that won the game.

All the talk was of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. There is going to be plenty more of that in the coming days, weeks and months.

It could be that the Portuguese star, always fit and ready to go, plays his first club game outside Europe on Thursday at home to Al-Tai.

There is going to be a big crowd to welcome one of the best players in the history of the game.

It remains to be seen how the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star will fit into the side but there is no doubt that he is joining a team who have what it takes to lift the title.

Rivals in the race will be looking on with trepidation and wondering what a forward who scored 18 goals in the English Premier League last season can do in Saudi Arabia.

It is going to be quite a ride.

Sloppy Al-Hilal slip up

While winning the title last season, there were numerous occasions when Al-Hilal won games and points at the death, with their never-say-die attitude truly impressive.

However, in the 2-2 draw at Damac, the opposite happened.

It started so well. The champions pushed forward from the get-go and Odion Ighalo slotted home a deserved opener seven minutes before the break.

Luciano Vietto doubled the lead from the shortest of ranges and the points looked to be in the bag. Even when Abdulelah Al-Shammry pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining, there seemed no need to panic.

Then two things happened. World Cup hero Saleh Al-Shehri first missed one of the easiest chances he will ever have, failing to score when just inches out, and then in injury time, goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf spilled the ball and it fell to Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani who earned Damac a point. The champions had been denied, and reminded that, in this league, mistakes are punished.

Grohe saves Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad picked up a 2-1 win at Abha and, as expected against a team who had won their previous five games, it was a difficult and hard-fought encounter, but one that showed their fighting spirit.

Abderrazak Hamdallah was again on the scoresheet with an opportunistic opening goal just after 20 minutes, and when Romarinho made it two early in the second half from close range, it looked like game over, especially as, under coach Nuno Santo, the Jeddah giants had conceded just two goals in nine league games.

But then Abha, in front of a big crowd in the sunshine, came back. Goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe saved a penalty which, had it gone in, would have helped earn Abha a draw as they netted 18 minutes from time through Saleh Al-Amri.

As it was, the Tigers came away with the win. Others in this star-studded team often get the headlines, but this time plaudits should be given to the goalkeeper who saved his team two points.

Al-Shabab bounce back

The 3-0 over Ettifaq restored, for 24 hours at least, Al-Shabab’s place at the top of the table, but more importantly it was a much-needed return to winning ways.

The 4-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Fateh on the resumption of league action last week was a surprise for a team that had conceded just twice in the previous eight games.

It was crucial then that Vicente Moreno’s men bounced back immediately and did not let a blip become a wobble. And they did just that against an Ettifaq side that had conceded only six goals before meeting Al-Shabab.

In the rain of Riyadh, the hosts could have won by more, and did not look in danger once Santi Mina put them ahead midway through the first half.

Iago Santos was left at the far post at a corner just before the break and that was that, apart from a late own goal.

This was a case of the result being more important than the performance, but both were exactly what Al-Shabab needed.

Title race shaping up nicely

Al-Hilal’s slip-up means that they drop down to fifth, but they are just four points behind leaders and rivals Al-Nassr.

No one who remembers how the champions clawed back a double-digit deficit last season will be counting them out at this early stage; anything could happen.

While it is unlikely that Al-Taawoun, currently going well in fourth after an exciting 3-2 win at Al-Raed, will be able to stay the course and top the table at the end of the season, the other four of the top five all have genuine ambitions to lift the trophy.

As ever, mentality will be just as important as ability on the pitch. Al-Hilal have been here many times before and have the strongest squad, but both Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad are desperate for the title after years without the honor, and look very good indeed.

Al-Nassr are top and have the arrival of a certain megastar to boost their ranks. The title race is shaping up to be another roller coaster.

Doncic scores 51 as Dallas win streak reaches six, Nets extend unbeaten run to 11

Doncic scores 51 as Dallas win streak reaches six, Nets extend unbeaten run to 11
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

Doncic scores 51 as Dallas win streak reaches six, Nets extend unbeaten run to 11

Doncic scores 51 as Dallas win streak reaches six, Nets extend unbeaten run to 11
  • Ja Morant scored 32 points and host Memphis Grizzlies beat New Orleans 116-101
Updated 01 January 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Luka Doncic scored 51 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their sixth victory in a row while the Brooklyn Nets stretched their NBA win streak to 11 on Saturday.

Doncic added nine assists, six rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot in a maestro performance for the Mavericks in a 126-125 victory at San Antonio.

“I’m exhausted,” Doncic said. “Our defense wasn’t great. At the end we got a couple stops. Overall we win the game and that’s it.”

The 23-year-old Slovenian guard sank two free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining for the last Dallas points, then grabbed a rebound after the Spurs’ Tre Jones missed a tying free throw attempt with 2.1 seconds remaining to seal the Mavs’ triumph.

It was the third 50-point effort in five games for NBA scoring leader Doncic, who was at a loss to explain his high-point nights of the season.

“I don’t know,” Doncic said. “Some games they are going to double (cover) me, some games they are going to let me run the pick and roll. I just accept the coverage and go from there.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich joked that San Antonio’s goal had been to keep Doncic to 50 points after he had 60 in a triple double on Tuesday in a Dallas victory.

Christian Wood, who added 25 points and seven rebounds for Dallas, marveled at what he sees as a Most Valuable Player-style effort.

“It’s incredible,” Wood said. “In my seven years in the league, I’ve never seen anybody do what he’s able to do.

“He’s on an incredible run. He’s playing like an MVP, clearly one of the best players in the league.”

Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and Kevin Durant added 23 to spark the Nets to a 123-106 victory at Charlotte, extending their win streak to 11.

The Nets improved to 24-12 and moved into second place in the Eastern Conference, becoming only the second club this season to reach 24 wins.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points and 11 assists while Mason Plumlee added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, which fell to 10-27.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their sixth straight defeat, a humbling 116-104 home loss to league-worst Detroit (10-29).

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead the Pistons while Anthony Edwards netted 30 in a losing cause.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid achieved his fifth career triple double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the 76ers’ 115-96 triumph at Oklahoma City.

Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 23 points while Shake Milton added 18 and De’Anthony Melton had 17 points for Philadelphia.

Ja Morant scored 32 points and the host Memphis Grizzlies beat New Orleans 116-101. New Zealander Steven Adams grabbed 21 points for Memphis (22-13), which pulled within a game of Western Conference leader Denver.

Zion Williamson scored 20 points to lead the Pelicans (23-13), who fell half a game behind Denver.

Tyler Herro sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Miami a 126-123 victory at Utah. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 32 points while Herro added 29 for Miami.

Julius Randle scored 35 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead New York’s 108-88 romp at Houston, which snapped the Knicks’ five-game losing streak.

Caris LeVert scored 23 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak by edging Chicago 103-102 when DeMar DeRozan missed a winning jump shot for the Bulls at the buzzer.

Myles Turner scored 34 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 24 to lead the Indiana Pacers over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 131-130. Chris Paul scored a game-high 45 points for the Clippers.

