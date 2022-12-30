You are here

Pele: Arabs mourn the king of football

Pele: Arabs mourn the king of football
Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele, is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time. (AFP)
Eduardo Campos Lima

Pele: Arabs mourn the king of football

Pele: Arabs mourn the king of football
  • Pele, who died on Thursday aged 82, was as much a hero among Arabs as he was among Brazilians
SAO PAULO: Football legend Pele, who died on Thursday aged 82, was as much a hero among Arabs as he was among Brazilians.

It is “very common” for Arabs to root for the Brazilian team during World Cups — “the main reason for that was the 1970s squad led by Pele,” Mustafa Dahla, a Brazilian-born lawyer who lives in the Palestinian city of Beitunia, told Arab News.

That squad won the World Cup in Mexico, and is considered by analysts as one of the best of all time.

Dahla said many Palestinians joined the Brazilian community in Beitunia and cheered for the Latin American country during the recent World Cup in Qatar.

Born in Sao Paulo in 1971, Dahla never saw Pele in action, only in videos, but his Palestinian father and grandfather always told him that he was unparalleled.

On many levels — not only as a footballer — he was indeed incomparable. The king, as he was called by Brazilians, scored 1,281 goals, and won two Intercontinental Cups with the club Santos and three World Cups with the Brazilian team.

He left Santos to retire but ended up joining the New York Cosmos in 1975, a club owned by Warner Communications, and acted as the face of US soccer for a couple of years.

After his retirement, he continued to be a celebrity involved in multiple causes. He attended humanitarian events, promoted social campaigns in several countries, and remained connected to the football world. In the 1990s, he was even Brazil’s sports minister for a few years.

His ties with Arab nations were established since his younger days as a footballer. In his autobiography, Pele describes one of Santos’ tours in Europe that ended up being extended to Egypt.

“On our way there (…) on a stopover in Beirut, an enormous crowd stormed the airport and threatened to kidnap me unless we agreed to play a match against a Lebanese team,” he recalled years later. The police intervened so that the athletes could take the plane to Cairo.

With Santos, he played in the UAE, Qatar and North African countries. After leaving the club, Pele kept visiting Arab nations every now and then in order to attend football events.

In April 1975, for instance, he toured with Cosmos and joined Lebanese club Nejmeh in a match against a team formed by players from French-language universities.

The game drew more than 30,000 people to the stadium in Beirut. Only a few days later the Lebanese civil war broke out.

“He was not only superbly talented, but he also had a beautiful, creative way of playing football. It was joyful to see it,” Jihad Hammadeh, a Syrian-born sheikh in Brazil, told Arab News.

Hammadeh spent the first part of his childhood in the Lebanese village of Sultan Yaaqoub in the Beqaa Valley — a region where thousands of Arab Brazilians live — before moving to Brazil aged 7.

“We learn to love Brazil from the beginning of our lives there. Everybody roots for the Brazilian team and wears Brazilian jerseys. Pele has always been the major figure for us in that context,” he said.

“I met Brazilians who had to flee war zones in very complex situations during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. When they told the soldiers that they were Brazilians, a friendly attitude emerged and they even played football together.”




Jihad Hammadeh, a Syrian-born sheikh in Brazil, with Pele. (Supplied)

Hammadeh studied in Madinah in the 1980s, and said his colleagues from Saudi Arabia and the Arab world as a whole had great expectations of playing football with him and the other Brazilian students due to Pele’s fame.

Mamede Jarouche, a professor of Arab literature at the University of Sao Paulo, was one of Hammadeh’s colleagues in Madinah and recalled the “aura of sympathy” that the name Pele created among his Arab friends.

“I was there during the 1982 World Cup and saw how they were rooting for Brazil, and how they got sad when Italy eliminated us,” Jarouche told Arab News.

National teams of students were formed for a tournament, and a Togolese colleague of Hammadeh’s and Jarouche’s loved Pele so much that he asked to join the Brazilian squad.

“We could notice that Arabs and Africans had a huge identification with Pele,” Jarouche said. Part of this empathy came from the fact that Pele was a black player of poor origin who had gigantic talent and success but never forgot his humble childhood in the Brazilian city of Bauru.

On more than one occasion, Pele told reporters that he was so poor as a child that he never had money to buy a football — he used to play with one made up of a sock stuffed with paper or rags and tied with a string.

“That created a kind of third-worldist sense of identification with him and the Brazilian team among some Arab peoples,” Jarouche said.

Hammadeh met with Pele on three occasions and saw how well he treated the poor. Pele once invited him for lunch as he wished to get to know him. On other occasion, Pele — a Catholic — asked the sheikh to bless his knee when he underwent surgery.

“He was an open-minded person with no religious prejudices. And he was friendly with the Islamic community in Sao Paulo,” Hammadeh said.

During their talks, Pele told him about his trips to Gulf nations and how he was always warmly welcomed.

“He said he always received so many gifts from Arab people that he usually didn’t know how he’d bring them all back to Brazil with him,” Hammadeh said.

Pele was also very generous, and gave him a signed Brazilian jersey and his autobiography. “Life is about memories. He was a great promoter of football and of Brazil, and will be remembered as such by many,” Hammadeh concluded.

Topics: football Pele

Celtics beat Clippers, Doncic on fire again for Mavs

Celtics beat Clippers, Doncic on fire again for Mavs
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

Celtics beat Clippers, Doncic on fire again for Mavs

Celtics beat Clippers, Doncic on fire again for Mavs
  • Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-126 with Tyrese Haliburton scoring 29 points
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

MIAMI: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 29 points each as the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-110 in the NBA on Thursday.

The Celtics (25-10) closed out their seven-game homestand, which began with three losses, with a fourth straight win.

Twice in the game, Brown pulled the Celtics clear of the 21-15 Clippers with runs of seven straight points.

With Boston just three up with 33 seconds remaining Derrick White produced a superb block to deny Paul George’s layup and the Celtics kept a firm grip on the game from that point.

“It was a rough start obviously but we bounced back well and now we have got four tough games on the road and we have to find a way to get wins,” said White, reflecting on the homestand and the New Year’s Day trip to the Denver Nuggets, second in the West.

Kawhi Leonard top-scored for the Clippers with 26 points and eight rebounds while Paul George had 24 points.

Luka Doncic continued his extraordinary season with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 129-114 win over the Houston Rockets.

Doncic recorded a 30-point triple-double in the first three quarters of the game – the fifth time in his career he has accomplished the feat.

There have been just seven instances of a 30-point triple-double through three quarters since the 1997-98 season, and Doncic has five of them.

Ja Morant provided a career high 17 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Toronto Raptors 119-106 with Dillon Brooks helping himself to 25 points.

The Raptors have now lost five straight home games and eight of their last 10 games despite Pascal Siakam’s strong form — he now scored 25 or more in the last six games.

The Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-126 with Tyrese Haliburton scoring 29 points, one of four Indiana players to put up more than 20 points.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the third quarter after angrily protesting a non-call on a travel by Donovan Mitchell.

“I’ve been on that guys to stay off the referees and then it was the mortal sin,” said Carlisle.

“I got a lot of nice text messages during the fourth quarter from people who agreed with my assessment but that is all I will say about it,” he added.

The New York Knicks suffered a fifth straight loss with a 112-115 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs with Keldon Johnson scoring 30 points.

Julian Randle had a season high 41 points but couldn’t stop the Knicks slipping to an 18-18 record with the loss to the next to bottom team in the West.

Topics: bsket NBA Celtics Clippers

Dune and dusted as Dakar Rally tests limits of endurance

Dune and dusted as Dakar Rally tests limits of endurance
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

Dune and dusted as Dakar Rally tests limits of endurance

Dune and dusted as Dakar Rally tests limits of endurance
  • “Be Afraid’ seems to be the message of the route for the 2023 Dakar,” said organizers when they revealed the course at the start of December
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

SAUDI ARABIA: When it comes to endurance races in motor sport, nothing can quite compete with the annual Dakar Rally which starts its 45th edition on the shores of the Red Sea on Saturday.

This year’s event stretches 8,549 km over 15 days of racing, including a four-day excursion into the as yet unexplored desert dunes of the vast Rub’ Al-Khali, or Empty Quarter.

“Be Afraid’ seems to be the message of the route for the 2023 Dakar,” said organizers when they revealed the course at the start of December.

The warning does not appear to have put anyone off: More than 800 riders, drivers and co-drivers will set off in an array of motorcycles, cars, quads, trucks and light vehicles when the race begins on Saturday.

Among them some well-known names, including nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) who is relishing the prospect of competing in his sixth Dakar.

“It’s 14 stages, it’s very long, a proper endurance rally,” he said. “We need to find the right pace to get to the finish with as few mistakes as possible.”

The Frenchman, who has just won the 2022 edition of the Extreme E, has a tough battle in front of him if he is to improve on his three podium finishes and chalk up that first win.

Notably, he will need to unseat defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota), a quadruple winner of the event, but he will also be up against another WRC legend Carlos Sainz (Mini) as well as the Dakar great Stephane Peterhansel (Audi) who has won the event 14 times — eight in a car and six on a bike.

On the motorcycle side, defending champion Sam Sunderland (GasGas) will face a stiff challenge from the likes of Daniel Sanders (GasGas), Pablo Quintanilla (Honda), Matthias Walkner (KTM) and Adrien Van Beveren (Honda).

Last year, preparations were rocked by an explosion two days before the start of the race which left French driver Philippe Boutron seriously injured.

An “accident” according to Riyadh, although French investigators concluded in February that the explosion had been caused by an improvised explosive device.

Amaury Sport Organization, which runs the event, says it has increased security around the bivouacs where the 2,700 people of the Dakar caravan will be accommodated.

The rally, of course, is no stranger to security issues.

The first race in 1978 set off from the Trocadero in Paris and ended in the Senegal capital but after 29 years in Africa, the threats became too great.

That meant moving the race to South American for 11 years before switching it to Saudi Arabia in 2020.

The rally ends on Jan. 15 on the Kingdom’s eastern sea border.

Topics: Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia rally

Marseille pay tribute to Pele before 6-1 win against Toulouse, Lens held 0-0

Marseille pay tribute to Pele before 6-1 win against Toulouse, Lens held 0-0
Updated 30 December 2022
AP

Marseille pay tribute to Pele before 6-1 win against Toulouse, Lens held 0-0

Marseille pay tribute to Pele before 6-1 win against Toulouse, Lens held 0-0
  • Marseille fans observed a moment’s applause for Pele, who died on Thursday
Updated 30 December 2022
AP

PARIS: Marseille paid tribute to Brazilian soccer great Pele before routing Toulouse 6-1 to rise to third place Thursday, while Lens failed to keep pace with league leader Paris Saint-Germain after drawing 0-0 at Nice.

The draw left second-place Lens seven points behind PSG, who won on Wednesday to remain unbeaten.

Midfielder Salis Abdul Samed went close for Lens, who host PSG on Sunday, after a brilliant turn and mazy run, only to be foiled by veteran goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 31st minute.

Marseille’s home win moved them four points behind Lens but two ahead of Rennes in third, which earns a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds. Rennes lost 3-1 at Reims.

Marseille fans observed a moment’s applause for Pele, who died on Thursday. He was 82. The three-time World Cup winner’s face was shown on a giant screen at Stade Velodrome.

Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet had tears in his eyes as he joined in the applause, before Marseille’s crowd chanted “Pele, Pele, Pele,” several times.

It was Marseille’s best attacking performance under coach Igor Tudor. He seems to have figured out how best to use the former France playmaker Payet, whose vision and passing illuminated the game.

Central defender Samuel Gigot broke down the right to set up midfielder Valentin Rongier from close range in the 13th minute, and Marseille doubled its lead in the 41st when Toulouse defender Rasmus Nicolaisen lobbed his own goalkeeper with a botched header.

Left back Sead Kolasinac made it 3-0 in the 52nd when he controlled the ball with an improvised backheel and then turned past a defender to shoot home.

Ten minutes later, Payet superbly curled in the fourth goal from just inside the area before Dutch midfielder Branco van den Boomen reduced the deficit soon after with a penalty.

Turkiye winger Cengiz Ünder scored from the spot in the 80th for Marseille’s fifth before left back Nuno Tavarez grabbed a fine sixth moments later, chesting down a cross from right back Jonathan Clauss and firing the ball in under the crossbar.

Earlier, England under-21 striker Folarin Balogun put Reims ahead and fellow forward Alexis Flips made it 2-0 after 22 minutes.

Defender Arthur Theate pulled a goal back for Rennes just before the break, but Balogun continued his fine form with his 10th goal of the season in the 84th.

Also, Montpellier won 2-0 at Lorient to move closer to mid-table.

Midfielder Teji Savanier’s early free kick put the visitors ahead and striker Elye Wahi made it 2-0 midway through the first half.

PSG scraped a 2-1 home win against struggling Strasbourg on Wednesday, thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s penalty deep into stoppage time.

Topics: football Pele

Kvitova downs world No. 3 Pegula but US win United Cup tie

Kvitova downs world No. 3 Pegula but US win United Cup tie
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

Kvitova downs world No. 3 Pegula but US win United Cup tie

Kvitova downs world No. 3 Pegula but US win United Cup tie
  • Italy wrapped up their tie against Brazil when they won both singles matches in Brisbane, with the tournament being played across three cities
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

SYDNEY: Petra Kvitova upset world No. 3 Jessica Pegula Friday, but the US still won their United Cup tie against the Czech Republic in Sydney.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova clinched a thriller, saving seven set points in the first set before winning 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

After the Americans won the opening two rubbers on Thursday, Kvitova’s victory gave her country hope in the inaugural tournament, which features two men’s and two women’s singles matches along with a mixed doubles.

But the US clinched the tie when Tomas Machac injured his ankle against 19th-ranked Francis Tiafoe and was forced to retire hurt while down 6-3, 2-4.

Kvitova, ranked 16, looked back to her best against Pegula, who burst into the top 10 in 2022 by winning the WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara for the biggest title of her career.

After a topsy-turvy first set that could have gone either way, she got a double break at the start of the second set and while the American got one back, Kvitova was able to hold on and take the match in two hours.

Tiafoe, a US Open semifinalist this year, started brilliantly against Machac, racing through the first set with relative ease.

Machac fought back in the second and was a break up before rolling his ankle and retiring.

“He picked up his game and broke me twice — I was a little sloppy there,” Tiafoe said.

“At 3-2 he played a great game to break me and we were in the midst of a battle in that 4-2 game.

“Unfortunately that happened — you don’t want to see that and I hope he’ll be all good for the Australian Open.”

The Czech Republic will face Alexander Zverev’s Germany on Saturday while the US have two days off before they close out group play against the Germans.

Italy wrapped up their tie against Brazil when they won both singles matches in Brisbane, with the tournament being played across three cities.

Matteo Berrettini downed Thiago Monteiro in a gruelling clash 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) before Lucia Bronzetti saw off an outclassed Laura Pigossi 6-0, 6-2.

Brazil face Norway on the weekend while Italy take on the Norwegians on Monday and Tuesday.

In Perth, world No. 6 Maria Sakkari gave Greece an unassailable 3-0 lead over Bulgaria when she beat Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-2.

“I was a little nervous in the beginning, especially being 2-0 up in the tie I knew my match was crucial in winning the tie,” said Sakkari. “She was very solid, but I found my game and got better.”

Her teammates Stefanos Tsitsipas and Despina Papamichail won their matches on Thursday.

Topics: US Open tennis tennis

When Pele conquered America with the New York Cosmos

When Pele conquered America with the New York Cosmos
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

When Pele conquered America with the New York Cosmos

When Pele conquered America with the New York Cosmos
  • Some 300 reporters crammed into New York’s plush 21 Club for a press conference unveiling Pele, where he declared: “You can tell the word that soccer has finally arrived in the USA.”
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Pele was 34 and semi-retired when the New York Cosmos fended off interest from Juventus and Real Madrid to lure the world’s greatest player to the footballing backwater that was America in 1975.

“If you go there all you can do is win a championship. You come here, you win a country,” Englishman Clive Toye, then the Cosmos’ general manager, recalls telling the three-time World Cup winner.

And capture a nation Pele did. In just over two years, he transformed “soccer” in the United States from a sport barely anyone cared about to one attracting sell-out crowds of 80,000.

He won a North American Soccer League championship, launching an era of dominance for the Cosmos, and opened the door for a host of other stars, including Johan Cruyff and George Best, to play stateside.

Brazilian soccer star Pele, and New York Cosmos coach Julio Mazzei, embrace at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., April 16, 1982. Mazzei helped persuaded Pele to play in the US and coached the Cosmos to a North American Soccer League title in 1982.  (File/AP)

The Cosmos were a motley crew of part-timers and journeymen pros playing in front of just a few hundred fans when flamboyant owner Steve Ross, boss of cinema giant Warner, and Toye decided they needed a marquee signing to spur interest in their team and the flagging NASL.

The pursuit of Pele took Toye around the world, including to Jamaica, Brussels and Rome, with the Englishman recalling that the Brazilian required an “enormous amount of persuading.”

“At first he asked what the hell I was talking about,” Toye, now 89, told AFP in September 2021, recalling his “win a country” pitch.

“But finally, finally, finally we got him to understand fully what that meant and what he could do. It was an incredible chase, but it was worth it.”

Pele, suffering some financial difficulties back home, signed a three-year deal worth around $4.5 million, although senior Cosmos executives have all cited different figures.

Brazil’s president Ernesto Geisel tried to block the signing and the Cosmos used their connections to get then-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a keen football fan, to intervene to ensure the move.

Some 300 reporters crammed into New York’s plush 21 Club for a press conference unveiling Pele, where he declared: “You can tell the word that soccer has finally arrived in the USA.”

“It was a mob scene,” remembers Toye. “The place was absolutely jam-packed. You could hardly move. It was just utter, overwhelming chaos.”

Days later, on June 15, 1975, Pele made his Cosmos debut against Dallas Tornado at the dilapidated Downing Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York’s East River.

Broken bottles lay strewn on the pitch following a city-organized function the night before, said Toye, who remembers Cosmos coach Gordon Bradley brushing garbage off the stadium’s seats before the match.

Large areas of the pitch were bereft of grass and the groundsman decided to spray paint the pitch green for the benefit of the CBS television cameras broadcasting the game.

Pele scored a powerful header to snatch a 2-2 draw in front of a 22,500-capacity crowd, with thousands of others reportedly turned away at the gates.

But he left the pitch perturbed.

“Pele came in and had this strange green stuff on his legs and he thought he’d caught some bloody disease! We had to explain to him it was paint,” said Toye.

The Cosmos began setting attendance records at grounds across the United States as tens of thousands of people flocked to see Pele.

“Getting him through a crowd of people onto the team bus to get to the airport on time was a nightmare,” recalled Toye. “We used to tell him the bus was leaving half an hour earlier.”

Pele and his teammates also became a fixture of New York nightlife, partying with celebrities like Mick Jagger and Liza Minnelli at Studio 54, as detailed in the 2006 documentary “Once in a Lifetime: The Extraordinary Story of the New York Cosmos.”

Pele scored 64 goals in 106 games for the Cosmos, winning the NASL championship in his third and final season in 1977, by which point Franz Beckenbauer and Carlos Alberto had joined the team.

He played his last game in a friendly with his long-time Brazilian club Santos on October 1, 1977, in front of a capacity crowd at Giants Stadium in New Jersey, where the Cosmos had moved to the previous year.

Pele scored a free kick in the first half for the Cosmos before playing the second half for Santos. He broke into tears as he led 75,000 spectators in chants of “love, love, love!,” the New York Times reported.

The Cosmos won three more championships before dissolving under financial pressures in 1984. The NASL collapsed a year later.

Americans now play for top European clubs and that is Pele’s legacy, says Toye.

After Pele, “there wasn’t anybody in the whole country who didn’t know what soccer was. Lots and lots of kids started to play. Pele made our game important.”

Topics: Pele

