Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah win global acclaim

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah have marked the year off on a high note with distinctive awards at The World Luxury Hotel Awards and The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, further consolidating the hotels’ positions as addresses of true luxury and choice for discerning travelers.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards recognized The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh as a “Luxury Palace Hotel,” with a sustained commitment to excellence in hoteliering. The international restaurant reputed for its Italian dishes and tranquil ambiance, Azzurro, part of the majestic property’s fine dining portfolio, was also awarded for its “Most Romantic Atmosphere,” during the ceremony. Moreover, The Ritz Carlton Riyadh was recognized as a winner of The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, in the category of “Best Luxury Business in Saudi Arabia.” Meanwhile, The Ritz Carlton Jeddah was recognized as a winner in the category of “Best Luxury Beachfront hotel in Saudi Arabia.”

Both The World Luxury Hotel Awards and The Luxury Lifestyle Awards are the pinnacle of achievement in the industry, offering recognition to leading international companies for world-class products and service excellence. Winners are selected by public voters online and are acknowledged for the hard work and dedication exhibited by staff. With the luxury industry currently booming, it is a true accomplishment for The Ritz Carlton hotels to gather such prestigious awards, emphasizing their substantial efforts to stand out in the industry through their unparalleled offerings.

Mohammed Marghalani, cluster general manager at The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah, said: “We’re honored to be recognized with such award ceremonies. I would like to congratulate the teams for their great accomplishments, and reflecting what is true to the Ritz-Carlton brand. In such a competitive landscape, and especially within the luxury sector, this is a true testament to the team’s commitment to ensuring our guests are welcomed with the finest of facilities and attentive service for an exceptional and memorable stay.”

The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh is one of the region’s most respected five-star hotels in the region, featuring 492 guest rooms and suites, seven dining outlets, luxurious spa amenities, and expansive event spaces, built over 52 acres surrounded by lavishly landscaped gardens, situated in the heart of the city.

Meanwhile, The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah is a luxury hotel located in the heart of the city overlooking the Red Sea. The hotel features elegant guest rooms and suites, with a variety of dining options including an all-day dining restaurant, fine dining restaurant, and lounge. Being home to the city’s largest convention center with over 21 meeting rooms makes it a popular choice for business travelers. The hotel also has a health club with a state-of-the-art fitness center. The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah is known for its impeccable service and attention to detail, making it a top choice for travelers seeking a luxurious and comfortable stay in the city.