Saudi Arabia condemns visit by Israel extreme-right wing minister to Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Saudi Arabia condemns visit by Israel extreme-right wing minister to Al-Aqsa mosque compound
Visitors gather near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City January 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia condemns visit by Israel extreme-right wing minister to Al-Aqsa mosque compound
Visitors walk next to al-Aqsa mosque on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City Jan. 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns visit by Israel extreme-right wing minister to Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Saudi Arabia condemns visit by Israel extreme-right wing minister to Al-Aqsa mosque compound
  • Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI/CAIRO: Saudi Arabia condemned “provocative actions” by an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister who entered Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem Tuesday morning.  

“The foreign ministry expresses the condemnation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the provocative action by an Israeli official who stormed the al-Aqsa mosque compound,” the Kingdom's foreign ministry said in a statement. 

Tuesday’s visit by Itamar Ben-Gvir, who briefly toured the site under heavy security, has triggered a wave of condemnations by Arab states and organizations who saw the act a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the site. 

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the visit describing it “as part of Israel’s attempts to change the existing historical and legal status of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The OIC said it considered the act “a provocation to the feelings of all Muslims and a flagrant violation relevant international resolutions.”  

Ben-Gvir has long called for greater Jewish access to the holy site, which is viewed by Palestinians as provocative and as a potential precursor to Israel taking complete control over the compound. Ben-Gvir did not approach the mosque.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh cast the visit as a bid to turn the mosque complex “into a Jewish temple.”

Addressing his cabinet, Shtayyeh also called on Palestinians to “confront the raids into Al Aqsa mosque.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by the extremist minister Ben-Gvir and views it as unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of the conflict.”

Jordan said on Tuesday it also condemned in the “severest” terms a visit by Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

“Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the Aqsa mosque and violating it’s sanctity,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. Adding that the visit violated international law and “the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem.” 

The UAE condemned what it said was an Israeli minister's “storming” of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, state news agency WAM reported. Kuwait and Egypt have also issued similar statements.

Ben-Gvir’s stated intention of visiting the site earlier this week drew threats from the Islamic militant group Hamas.

A spokesman for Hamas said of Ben-Gvir's visit: “A continuation of this behaviour will bring all parties closer to a big clash.” 

The hilltop site in Jerusalem’s Old City is considered the holiest in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam, and is the emotional epicenter of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

Most rabbis forbid Jews from praying on the site, but there has been a growing movement in recent years of Jews who support worship there.

Ben-Gvir is head of the ultranationalist religious Jewish Power faction and has a history of inflammatory remarks and actions against Palestinians.

 

(With AP and Reuters)  

Topics: Israel Jerusalem

Iran’s judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage

Iran’s judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

Iran’s judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage

Iran’s judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has indicted two French nationals and a Belgian for espionage and working against the country's national security, the judiciary spokesperson said on Tuesday according to the semi-official Student News Network.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Shunned by youth, Morocco cosmetic oil craft faces uncertain future

A tourist buys a bottle of argan oil at a shop near Morocco's western Atlantic coastal city of Essaouira, on October 15, 2022.
A tourist buys a bottle of argan oil at a shop near Morocco's western Atlantic coastal city of Essaouira, on October 15, 2022.
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

Shunned by youth, Morocco cosmetic oil craft faces uncertain future

A tourist buys a bottle of argan oil at a shop near Morocco's western Atlantic coastal city of Essaouira, on October 15, 2022.
  • The fruits are then sorted, roasted, ground and pressed for their oil, which is used in cooking but has also long been famed for its moisturising and anti-aging properties for skin and hair
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

ESSAOUIRA, Morocco: Morocco’s argan oil is highly prized by the cosmetics industry, yet it is now mostly produced by elderly workers, raising questions about how long the artisanal practice can continue.
A dozen women, sitting on the floor of a workshop inland from Essaouira, a port town on Morocco’s Atlantic coast, work to deftly shell argan nuts, crush them and extract the oil.
It is a time-honored and labor-intensive craft, but one increasingly shunned by young people in the North African kingdom.
The women, mostly aged over 60, manually pulp the small yellow fruits at Cooperative Marjana, while others use hammers to crush the robust shells and remove the nuts.

Women squeeze oil out of a paste made from crushed Argan nuts, near Morocco's western Atlantic coastal city of Essaouira, on October 15, 2022. (AFP)

The fruits are then sorted, roasted, ground and pressed for their oil, which is used in cooking but has also long been famed for its moisturising and anti-aging properties for skin and hair.
“It’s difficult work and it requires experience and, most of all, patience,” said Samira Chari, who at 42 is Marjana’s youngest artisanal worker.
Cooperative founder Amel El Hantatti says the job’s physical nature is one reason “young people aren’t taking up this craft anymore,” despite a lack of local employment.
The area’s otherwise arid landscape is home to vast argan orchards. Tourists stopping to see the production process and buy argan products are warmly welcomed by Marjana’s all-female staff.
Argan is so important to the region between the towns of Essaouira and Agadir that in 1998 UNESCO declared a biosphere reserve in the area and later added the tree’s cultivation to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
Argan oil is the main source of revenue in this part of southern Morocco, where few other crops survive the low rainfall and searing summer heat.
It is also widely used in Moroccan cuisine and has been certified with an Appellation of Origin since 2010.
Hantatti founded the cooperative in 2005 and says it now employs 80 women, some working in production and others in sales.
But today, she says, “I really fear that the artisanal production of argan oil might disappear.”

The cooperative’s younger workers prefer to work in the gift shop, selling argan soap, shampoo and moisturiser.
One of them, Assia Chaker, 25, said: “I tried to work a few days with the craftswomen but I couldn’t carry on, it’s a hard process and really tiring.
“I like having contact with people and practicing other languages with tourists who come into the shop every day, instead of spending the whole day crushing and pulping argan nuts.
“Anyway, one day the job will be done by machines,” she added.
But Hantatti said the process is hard to mechanize, insisting that “oil extracted by machines will never have the same flavour as what the women produce.
“It contains all the positive vibes of these artisans, their laughter, the stories they share as they’re working. There’s a spiritual quality that makes it special and unique.”
The cooperative produces up to 1,000 liters (about 265 gallons) of oil a year and works with tour companies bringing groups of visitors as they pass through the popular coastal region.
Morocco produces around 5,640 tons of argan oil annually, according to official figures, around 40 percent of it for export.
The sector’s turnover tripled between 2012 and 2019 to reach around $115 million, according to the agriculture ministry.

But producers in Essaouira say the next generation has little interest in learning their craft.
“All I’ve known all my life is argan oil,” said Samira as she roasted nuts in a large clay oven. “For me, it’s as essential as oxygen and water.”
The divorcee did not have the opportunity of an education and works 10 hours a day to provide for her children.
Samira learned every stage of argan oil production from her parents, skills traditionally passed from generation to generation.
But she says her children have no desire to go into the industry — a choice she understands.
Yet, with a growing body of scientific research backing up its health claims, argan oil remains an important part of the local economy and a sought-after commodity worldwide.
Morocco’s government has also been paying more attention to the sector, notably by building 13 reservoirs to collect scant rainfall and help mitigate the region’s ever-worsening droughts.
Rabat aims to double argan oil production by 2030, hoping to support the emergence of a “new generation of the rural middle class.”
But with fewer and fewer young people taking up the craft, time will tell whether another generation will learn the traditions associated with the tree.

 

Topics: Morocco's argan oil

Britain to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terror group — report

Britain to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terror group — report
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

Britain to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terror group — report

Britain to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terror group — report
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

Britain will officially declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which has arrested seven people with links to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, as a terrorist group, the Telegraph reported on Monday, citing sources.
The move, which will be announced within weeks, is supported by Britain’s security minister, Tom Tugendhat, and Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the report said.
Proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group would mean that it would become a criminal offense to belong to the group, attend its meetings, and carry its logo in public.
The UK Home Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Telegraph report.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards last week arrested seven people with links to Britain over anti-government protests that have rocked the country following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian who was arrested for wearing “inappropriate attire” under Iran’s strict Islamic dress code for women.
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday urged Iran to stop detaining dual nationals, saying the practice should not be used to obtain “diplomatic leverage.”

Mother jailed in Iran for 13 years describes ‘hell’ of prison life

Mother jailed in Iran for 13 years describes ‘hell’ of prison life
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Mother jailed in Iran for 13 years describes ‘hell’ of prison life

Mother jailed in Iran for 13 years describes ‘hell’ of prison life
  • In her letter, Monfared also shared a message of solidarity with protesters currently demonstrating against the regime
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A woman imprisoned in Iran since 2009 has shared a letter from inside her “hell-like” prison, it was reported on Monday.

Maryam Akbari Monfared, 47, who is a mother to three daughters, was detained more than 13 years ago on charges of supporting the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran.

She has been separated from her children since her arrest, and her three brothers and sister were killed by the regime, the Independent reported.

“As of December 29, 2022, 13 years have passed since I was separated from my four-year-old Sarah and my two 12-year-old daughters on that winter midnight,” Monfared wrote in her letter.

“Without giving me a chance to say goodbye to my loved ones, they took me to Evin prison to give some explanations, and made the ridiculous promise that ‘you will return to your children in the morning.’

“This is not a 4,000-page story, but the pure reality of a life under the domination of fascists who imposed it on us while we refused to give in. On this side of the bars, in the dark desert of torture and oppression, as far as one can see – even where one cannot see – there is just vileness and brutality,” she added.

Amnesty International and Center for Human Rights in Iran have repeatedly called for Monfared’s release, describing her as a “prisoner of conscience” being held in “cruel, unlawful and inhumane” conditions and facing “baseless” charges.

In her letter, Monfared also shared a message of solidarity with protesters currently demonstrating against the regime in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the regime’s “morality police.”

“To my daughters and sons, who are bravely on the streets ... I say: if you are arrested, do not trust the interrogators even an iota,” she wrote.

“To the grieving families ... I say that I share in their grief too. I hold their hands from here and stand shoulder to shoulder with them, stronger than before, for justice.

“With the news of every protest and every uprising, and with the sparks of this rebellious flame, the hearts of women whose only hope of freedom is to break these iron gates are filled with hope,” she added.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Iran protests

Yemen coalition investigation team looks into allegations of rights violations at sites

Yemen coalition investigation team looks into allegations of rights violations at sites
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Yemen coalition investigation team looks into allegations of rights violations at sites

Yemen coalition investigation team looks into allegations of rights violations at sites
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Joint Incidents Assessment Team conducted a field visit to Yemen during the past week, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The inspection tour included a number of visits within the cities of Aden, Mansoura, and Abyan, where a number of sites were inspected, including the central security building in Zinjibar — a coastal town in south-central Yemen, the capital of Zinjibar District and the Abyan Governorate, and May 22 stadium in Sheikh Othman, the report said.
“During the visit, which comes within the framework of the mission entrusted to it, the delegation of the team met with the chairman and members of the National Committee for Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Yemen, where meetings were held between the two sides within the framework of the existing cooperation between them,” the report added.
The JIAT report also said that team members undertook investigation tasks and field inspections of the sites where the alleged violations occurred, and interviewed witnesses and families of the victims and those affected. It also said that they “listening to their statements.”
The team’s specialists documented the observations and voted.

Topics: Yemen Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT)

