Football federation chief praises Saudi squad ahead of 25th Gulf Cup in Iraq

Football federation chief praises Saudi squad ahead of 25th Gulf Cup in Iraq
Al-Misehal joined the squad at their headquarters in Riyadh as they continued their preparation before heading to Iraq for the tournament, held from Jan. 6-19. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Football federation chief praises Saudi squad ahead of 25th Gulf Cup in Iraq

Football federation chief praises Saudi squad ahead of 25th Gulf Cup in Iraq
  • Yasser Al-Misehal visited the squad at training camp in Riyadh before they head to Iraq for the contest from Jan. 6-19
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Yasser Al-Misehal, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Football Association, on Monday met players and staff of the national team that will contest the 25th Gulf Cup in Basra.

Al-Misehal joined the squad at their headquarters in Riyadh as they continued their preparation before heading to Iraq for the tournament, held from Jan. 6-19.

Al-Mishal praised the discipline and attitude of the players at the camp, and wished them success ahead of their first fixture of the competition against Yemen on Friday.

The Green Falcons kicked off their latest training camp with a workout at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, under the supervision of SAFF technical director Saad Al-Shehri, and will continue their preparation on Tuesday in a session that will be closed to the media and public.

Following the opener against Yemen, Saudi Arabia will face hosts Iraq on Monday, Jan. 9, before concluding their Group A matches against Oman on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Group B includes the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFA) 2023 Gulf Cup sport football Saudi sport

Moussa Marega return boosts Al-Hilal ahead of Clasico clash with Al-Ittihad

Moussa Marega return boosts Al-Hilal ahead of Clasico clash with Al-Ittihad
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Moussa Marega return boosts Al-Hilal ahead of Clasico clash with Al-Ittihad

Moussa Marega return boosts Al-Hilal ahead of Clasico clash with Al-Ittihad
  • Malian forward had missed the recent 2-2 draws against Al-Nassr and Damac
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

Malian forward Moussa Marega has returned to training to give Al-Hilal a major boost ahead of their clash with Al-Ittihad on Thursday night.

Marija had missed his team’s recent matches against Al-Nasr in the Riyadh Derby during the 10th round of the Saudi Roshn League, and against Damac, both of which ended in 2-2 draws.

Al-Hilal now sit in fifth place in the table on 22 points from 11 matches, while Al-Ittihad are third on 24 points, having played one less fixture.

On Monday, the Saudi and Asian champions returned to training after the day’s rest Argentine coach Ramon Diaz gave players following the draw with Damac, and after a completing a period of rehabilitation, Marega was among the squad as they were put through their paces.

Al-Hilal will travel to Jeddah to take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Clasico at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the 12th round of the 2022-23 season.

Topics: Al Hilal football Saudi sport

"Yellow Fever": Riyadh dons Al-Nassr FC colors as Ronaldo given a hero's welcome in Saudi capital

“Yellow Fever”: Riyadh dons Al-Nassr FC colors as Ronaldo given a hero’s welcome in Saudi capital
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

"Yellow Fever": Riyadh dons Al-Nassr FC colors as Ronaldo given a hero's welcome in Saudi capital

“Yellow Fever”: Riyadh dons Al-Nassr FC colors as Ronaldo given a hero’s welcome in Saudi capital
  • Ronaldo will attend his first training session on Tuesday night
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo will attend an official welcoming reception later today – Tuesday - at the Al-Nassr club at Marsool Park Stadium, where he will sign a contract sealing the two-year deal and meet fans and media.

The Portuguese star arrived in Riyadh, accompanied by his family late Monday.

Football shirts sporting his name and trademark number “7” have been flying off the shelves of sports shops across the Kingdom since the announcement of the spectacular sporting deal was first announced.

Ranaldo was received on Monday evening by chairman of the board of directors of Al-Nasr Club, Musli Al Muammar, his deputy, Abdullah Al-Amrani, and the CEO of the club, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, as well as a group of children from the club’s fans.

 

 

The club posted a video of a clearly enthusiastic Ronaldo shortly before his arrival in the Saudi captial on Monday night.

 

The signing – which was announced by Al-Nassr on Friday - has been billed as kicking off a new era in Asian soccer.

The club’s president, Musalli Al-Muammar, said the agreement was “more than writing a new historical chapter,”

And within 24 hours of the announcement the club’s saw a surge in new followers on its social media accounts.

Ronaldo has won five European Champions Leagues with Real Madrid and Manchester United, but his controversial second tenure at the English club ended after 15 months with him as a bench regular without trophies and out of contract after it was prematurely terminated.

Al-Nassr coach Rudy Garcia said: “The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary, and contributes to the development of Saudi football.”

Tonight’s ceremony, which will be hosted by the capital, Riyadh, will start at 7 p.m., where the international star will meet fans, wearing the victory shirt for the first time.

He will then attend a training session open to the fans, along with his fellow players.

Developing story.

Topics: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi sport Al-Nassr

Sloppy Liverpool tumble again in loss at Brentford

Sloppy Liverpool tumble again in loss at Brentford
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

Sloppy Liverpool tumble again in loss at Brentford

Sloppy Liverpool tumble again in loss at Brentford
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

LONDON: Liverpool lost more ground in the race for a top-four English Premier League finish when it lost to Brentford 3-1 on Monday.
Sloppy defending cost Liverpool twice in the first half, prompting angry boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at halftime.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed off Liverpool as Brentford beat the visitors for the first time since 1938 in all competitions.
Brentford rose from 10th to seventh in the standings. It was two points behind Liverpool.
Ibrahima Konate’s own goal gave the Bees the lead and Yoane Wissa’s header just before halftime put them in control.
Wissa, the replacement for Ivan Toney, the Bees’ 13-goal top scorer, had two goals ruled out for offside before he scored in a breakneck first half.
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez added to his growing catalogue of wasted opportunities in front of goal. He was slipped in behind by Mohamed Salah and took the ball around Bees goalkeeper David Raya and rolled it toward goal, only for Ben Mee to arrive in the nick of time to slide in and block.
At the other end, Wissa sent Mbeumo clean through on goal but the latter’s shot was well saved by Alisson. However, from the corner, Brentford took the lead when the ball ricocheted off the knee of France World Cup finalist Konate and squirmed past Alisson.
Mbeumo’s corners continued to cause the visitors problems and Wissa put two of them into the net only for both goals to be chalked off.
However, the winger made it third time lucky four minutes before halftime when he buried a superb header from Mathias Jensen’s cross. Alisson got a hand to the ball and scooped it out but referee Stuart Attwell’s watch buzzed to confirm Wissa finally had his goal.
Klopp had seen enough of the shambles at the back and replaced Van Dijk with Joel Matip as one of three halftime changes.
The luckless Nunez managed to find the net shortly after the restart after breaking through one on one with Raya, only for VAR to pull him up for offside.
Moments later, Liverpool made one count, Oxlade-Chamberlain glancing in a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s tempting cross.
They pressed for an equalizer but Raya did well to keep out a Fabinho shot and Konate headed wide.
Brentford ended their hopes six minutes from time after Mbeumo brushed off a feeble challenge by Konate and tucked away the third.

Topics: Liverpool Brentford

Arsenal game a true test for Newcastle's European ambitions, says Howe

Arsenal game a true test for Newcastle’s European ambitions, says Howe
Updated 02 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

Arsenal game a true test for Newcastle's European ambitions, says Howe

Arsenal game a true test for Newcastle’s European ambitions, says Howe
  • The Magpies signed off an impressive 2022 with an underwhelming point against a well-organized but struggling Leeds United side at the weekend
  • United head to London without two players, with Matt Targett and Jonjo Shelvey carrying injuries
Updated 02 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United’s trip to leaders Arsenal is a litmus test for the club’s Champions League ambitions.

The Magpies signed off an impressive 2022 with an underwhelming point against a well-organized but struggling Leeds United side at the weekend —  but nevertheless sit in third place in the Premier League as they head to the Emirates.

While Howe has steered clear of talking his team up as title or top-four contenders, he does think taking on the best tomorrow night will show just how far his side have progressed.

“We’ll learn a lot,” said the Newcastle head coach. “It’ll be a fascinating and high-level game. I’ve watched a lot of Arsenal this year and been hugely impressed. I think Mikel (Arteta) has done an incredible job. You look at the turnaround of the team and how they play, their identity is clear every week. 

“Players look like they’re enjoying their football and playing a high level game. It’s going to be a really good examination of how far we’ve come.”

Howe’s first proper game in charge came in the same fixture last season, having been forced to sit out an earlier dugout debut due to contracting COVID-19.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli netted in a one-sided win for the Gunners in November 2021 as Howe was still getting to grips with his squad low on morale after the two-year tenure of Steve Bruce.

A lot has changed in that time —  and not just for United.

On Arsenal, Howe said: "I just think they’ve continued to grow from that moment. They were on a journey of improvement throughout last season. This season they’ve really carried that on and gone again. 

“The consistency has been hugely impressive for me, home or away, they’ve got the hallmark of a team that is free-flowing, scoring a lot of goals and are tight defensively, so a really good examination for us.”

Howe admits United go everywhere to win now — including Arsenal. That approach is a far cry from that of Magpies managers before him.

“There are certain times in games where you might need that mindset within the game but I think as a starting point, how do you grow if that is your consistent way of approaching these types of games? I’m not sure you can,” he said.

“We’ve tended not to go down that route, we want players to believe they can win every game and in order to do that, you have to prepare as you believe you can win the game, so we try to be consistent with that. 

“But within the game, there may be moments where you have to go ‘right, batten down the hatches and see the game out,’ or whatever the situation requires. But in our preparation, those won’t be our messages.”

One player key to the Magpies’ recent rise has been midfielder Joe Willock.

Picked up from Tuesday’s opponents before Howe’s arrival, Willock has excelled with his energetic performances and will go back to his former home with a point to prove, particularly being a boyhood Gunner.

“I’ve been really pleased with Joe,” said Howe.

“He’s maturing nicely and I think he’s got really good raw ability. He’s very athletic, got an eye for goal, technically very good and tactically improving. He’s been excellent for me, I’ve forged a good relationship with him, I really like him as a person. 

“The big thing with Joe is I know there is a lot more in there as well, there’s a lot more to come. I’m excited about his future.”

United head to London without two players, with Matt Targett and Jonjo Shelvey carrying injuries that will keep them out until around the end of February. 

Callum Wilson could feature despite not fully recovering from illness. Martin Dubravka has also returned from his Manchester United loan spell and could take a place on the bench.

On whether the injuries to Targett and Shelvey had altered his January transfer thinking, Howe said: “If we didn’t sign anybody, we didn’t sign anybody. I love the group, I think we’ve got a really strong team. 

“The thing we have to guard against, of course, at this time of year, is injuries and every player we lose is a blow and it does open up potential weaknesses in the squad. 

“We’re very aware of that. I think when you look at Jonjo and Matt Targett’s injury, we don’t quite know how long they’ll be out but I don’t think either of them are long-term so we will get them back. 

“We obviously have to think about that as well so there’s a lot to take in.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Arsenal Premier league UEFA Champions League

No Messi, no Neymar as PSG suffer first loss of season

No Messi, no Neymar as PSG suffer first loss of season
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

No Messi, no Neymar as PSG suffer first loss of season

No Messi, no Neymar as PSG suffer first loss of season
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

LENS: Paris Saint-Germain, without World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Neymar, lost for the first time in any competition since March 20 last year when they were defeated 3-1 at Lens on Sunday.
“Lens deserved their win,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.
Lois Openda scored one and set up another as Lens, who have only lost once in Ligue 1 this season, closed the gap on PSG at the top to four points after 17 rounds.
“We are happy to be four points behind,” said Lens coach Franck Haise. “This victory proves that we can beat anyone in this championship.”
PSG’s last loss was more than nine months ago when they fell 3-0 at Monaco in Ligue 1, although that still left them 12 points clear at the top of the table.
On Sunday at Lens, PSG were without Messi and suspended Brazilian Neymar, but Kylian Mbappe, the Golden Boot winner in Qatar, received a rousing welcome from the Lens fans as he warmed up.
Galtier said he hoped French fans would give Messi a similar reception.
“He’s going to join us on January 3, in 48 hours,” said Galtier. “I hope Leo will be well received. He won the most beautiful trophy by being very good. We know he’s a great and decisive player so we hope he’ll be well received obviously.”
“Kylian worked had,” said Galtier. “He showed a very good attitude.”
“Leo and ‘Ney’ were not there but that is no excuse.”
Lens took the lead after five minutes when PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma blocked an effort from Massadio Haidara to Przemyslaw Frankowski who scored.
Hugo Ekitike replied three minutes later, swinging hard as Brice Samba dived to gather a cross and driving the ball through the Lens goalkeeper’s grasp.
Lens took control after 28 minutes. Seko Fofana won possession on the edge of his own box, drove through a couple of challenges then measured a pass between the PSG central defenders to Openda. The Belgium sprinted clear, and squeezed a shot under Donnarumma.
Lens pressed from the start of the second half and in the 48th minute won possession deep in the PSG half.
The ball reached Openda in the box, his backheel left the defense flat-footed and allowed Alexis Claude Maurice to take a touch and score from close range.
The French league normally takes the holiday season off but with matches to make up following the World Cup, it played one round immediately after Christmas and another on Sunday and Monday.
They have dubbed the games ‘Celebration Week’, in English, as a nod to the English tradition of Boxing Day games, but many fans are suspicious or hostile.
Among protest banners unfurled by fans in an almost empty stand at Nantes, where the home team beat Auxerre 1-0, was one that complained that the league and broadcasters were “killing” them.
In Monaco, Aleksandr Golovin smashed in the only goal from outside the penalty area as the home team did just enough to beat Brest 1-0 and tighten their grip on fourth place.
Angers remain anchored to the bottom after suffering a ninth straight loss, falling 2-1 to visiting Lorient who broke their own run of six games without a victory.
The home team’s Moroccan World Cup stars Sofiane Boufal and Azzedine Ounahi, who have just returned from vacation and reportedly been promised lucrative transfers, were honored before the match but did not appear.
“I was happy to see Sofiane and Azzedine,” said Angers coach Abdel Bouhazama. “For the moment they are here. For the rest, I leave that to the club directors. I take care of what happens on the pitch.”

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

