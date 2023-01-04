You are here

Republican McCarthy heads for defeat in third US House speaker vote

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens during the second round of voting for the next Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP)
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens during the second round of voting for the next Speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP)
Reuters

  • McCarthy’s hard-line opponents are concerned that he is less deeply invested in the culture wars and partisan rivalries that have dominated the House — and even more so since Trump’s White House years
WASHINGTON: Republican Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become speaker of the US House of Representatives ran into trouble in a series of votes on Tuesday, as hard-line conservatives rebelled against him, leaving the new Republican majority in turmoil.
In what could prove to be a brutal showdown between hard-liners and the overwhelming majority of House Republicans, McCarthy twice fell short of the 218-vote majority needed to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker. It was the first time in a century that the House failed to elect a speaker on the first vote.
McCarthy also appeared to lack enough support as the voting went into a third round on Tuesday afternoon, with at least 20 Republicans voting for popular conservative Representative Jim Jordan to try to block McCarthy, even though Jordan did not put himself forward as a candidate.
McCarthy showed no sign of withdrawing from the contest after the second ballot, telling reporters: “We stay in it ‘til we win ... it will eventually change.”
A protracted speaker election could undermine House Republican hopes of moving forward quickly on priorities including investigations of President Joe Biden’s administration and family, as well as legislative priorities involving the economy, US energy independence and border security.
A standoff would leave the House largely paralyzed and could force lawmakers to consider another candidate. In addition to Jordan, incoming Majority Leader Steve Scalize was seen as a possible candidate.
McCarthy had served as the House minority leader and sought to become speaker, a position second in the line of succession to the US presidency, only to draw strong opposition from his party’s right flank.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries outran McCarthy twice in Tuesday’s voting by 212 to 203 votes. Hard-line conservative Representative Andy Biggs ran against McCarthy in the initial ballot and received 10 votes.
A majority of those voting, not a plurality, is needed to determine a speaker.
In the second vote, popular conservative Jordan sought to rally support for California Republican McCarthy, only to find himself put forward as a nominee by McCarthy opponent Matt Gaetz of Florida.
“We need to rally around him,” Jordan had said in an impassioned speech on the House floor. “I think Kevin McCarthy’s the right guy to lead us.”
Jordan, 58, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and a co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.
A former college wrestler who represents a congressional district in Ohio, Jordan was nominated on Tuesday as a rival to McCarthy but three times voted for him. Jordan is preparing to oversee the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation of the Justice Department and FBI under Biden.
It was a disconcerting start to the new majority for McCarthy and highlights the challenges Republicans could face over the next two years, heading into the 2024 presidential election. Their slim majority gives greater clout to a small group of hard-liners, who want to focus on dealing defeat to Democrats and pushing various investigations.
Republicans won a narrow 222-212 majority in November’s midterm election, meaning that McCarthy — or any candidate for speaker — will need to unify a fractious caucus to win the gavel. Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate.
CULTURE WARS
McCarthy’s hard-line opponents are concerned that he is less deeply invested in the culture wars and partisan rivalries that have dominated the House — and even more so since Trump’s White House years.
Before the vote, McCarthy tried to persuade the holdouts during a closed-door party meeting, vowing to stay in the race until he gets the necessary votes, but many participants emerged from the gathering undaunted.
It was not clear whether McCarthy, who has the support of a wide majority of his caucus, would have the support to overcome the hard-line opposition and win the speakership. He once before, in 2015, tried for the speakership and failed amid conservative opposition.
McCarthy has spent his adult life in politics — as a congressional staffer, then state legislator before being elected to the House in 2006. As speaker, McCarthy would be well placed to frustrate Biden’s legislative ambitions.
But any Republican speaker will have the tough task of managing a House Republican caucus moving ever rightward, with uncompromising tendencies and — at least among some lawmakers — close allegiances to Trump.
The record number of voting rounds to elect a House speaker is 133 over a two-month period in the 1850s.
The Democrats picked Jeffries to serve as minority leader after Pelosi, the first woman to serve as speaker, announced that she would step down from her leadership role. She will remain in office as a representative.

 

Japan ‘determined’ to extend UN Security Council mandate for life-saving aid to Syria

Japan ‘determined’ to extend UN Security Council mandate for life-saving aid to Syria
  • As his country assumes council presidency, Ishikane Kimihiro tells Arab News he aims to renew cross-border mechanism despite political divisions in council
  • The heads of several major UN agencies warned of ‘catastrophic’ consequences for millions of Syrians should council members fail to adopt resolution
NEW YORK CITY: The UN’s increasingly fragile cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Syria is set to expire on Monday, and the UN Security Council is due to vote on a resolution to renew its mandate.

Diplomats have expressed fears that Russia, an ally of the Syrian regime, will use its power of veto to force the closure of the Bab Al-Hawa crossing on the border with Turkey, the last remaining UN-facilitated aid gateway to Syria.

Japan holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month. Ishikane Kimihiro, the country’s permanent representative to the UN, told Arab News he is determined to ensure the renewal resolution is adopted.

He highlighted the “intensive discussions” that have taken place and said “a lot of work” has been done, especially on the part of council members Ireland and Norway, who are the “penholders” leading the negotiations and drafting of resolutions relating to humanitarian efforts in Syria.

“The humanitarian situation in Syria is deteriorating,” said Ishikane. The conditions under which the 4.4 million people living in the opposition-held northwest of the country, who rely on foreign aid for their survival, are particularly alarming, he added.

“We definitely need to adopt the resolution which will extend the current humanitarian cross-border operations, and people are working on that,” Ishikane said. 

“I am really hoping — and not just hoping, I am determined — to make it happen. This is a matter of life and death for so many people. So apart from any political divergences, this is something we need to move ahead. (This) is my determination, which I can share with you today.” 

On Tuesday, the heads of several major UN agencies urged members of the Security Council to extend the cross-border agreement, warning that failure to renew Resolution 2642 would have “catastrophic” consequences for millions in northwestern Syria desperate for aid at the height of winter and as a serious cholera outbreak continues to rage.

The statement was issued jointly by the heads of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the International Organization for Migration, UN Children’s Fund, the World Food Program, the World Health Organization, UN Population Fund, and UN Refugee Agency. 

They said that “(without) UN cross-border operations, millions of people, especially those displaced for years and multiple times, will not have access to food and shelter; to help in coping with harsh winter conditions; to the surveillance, treatment and testing capacities needed to contain cholera; to safe water; and to protection from gender-based violence”.

Last year, aid deliveries that crossed the border from Turkiye into Syria reached an average of 2.7 million people every month, the heads of the agencies said.

“We were also able to bolster assistance within Syria from Government-controlled areas across front lines into the country’s northwest, delivering food, health, education and other supplies for thousands of people in need,” they added.

“We are determined to maintain and expand these deliveries, and we call on all stakeholders for unhindered, sustained and predictable humanitarian access to northwest Syria from Government-controlled areas.”

While they are proving effective, these cross-lines deliveries cannot match the scale and scope of the cross-border operations that are needed, which are, and will continue to be, “indispensable,” they added.

The cross-border mechanism was created in 2014 to allow the delivery of UN aid directly to opposition-held areas in Syria.

International humanitarian law requires all aid deliveries to a country to go through the host government. However, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s tactic of using deliveries of humanitarian aid as a weapon of war prompted the Security Council to approve the use of four border crossings for the direct delivery of aid, one from Jordan, one from Iraq, and two from Turkiye. Only the one at Bab Al-Hawa remains open.

UK woman who lied about Asian grooming gang found guilty of perverting course of justice

UK woman who lied about Asian grooming gang found guilty of perverting course of justice
  • Jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice
  • Williams also accused multiple men of rape
LONDON: A woman who claimed to be the victim of an Asian grooming gang in the UK was on Tuesday found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Eleanor Williams, 22, claimed she had been groomed, trafficked, and beaten — posting pictures on Facebook — but prosecutors said her injuries were self-inflicted with a hammer.

A Facebook post she published was shared more than 100,000 times and led to demonstrations in her hometown of Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, and a visit by English Defense League founder Tommy Robinson to “investigate,” Sky News reported.

A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.

In addition to claiming an Asian gang abused her, Williams had accused multiple men of rape, going back to 2017.

Williams published the pictures in May 2020 after claiming she had been taken to a house and raped, but prosecutors said the injuries were self-inflicted with a blood-stained hammer recovered by police at her home.

“The defendant goes online to her social media contacts and effectively finds random names on the internet she presents as being victims of trafficking or perpetrators,” Jonathan Sandiford KC told the jury.

Williams reportedly sent social media messages to herself, claiming they were from traffickers or other victims, and is also believed to have pressured people into sending messages which she then said were from abusers.

A Snapchat account she claimed belonged to an Asian trafficker actually belonged to a man from Essex who worked in Tesco, the trial heard.

Jurors were also told about Williams’ claims that businessman Mohammed Ramzan had groomed her from the age of 12, making her work in brothels in Amsterdam and selling her at an auction in the city.

Prosecutors compared it to the storyline from the film “Taken” featuring Liam Neeson, and said that at the time she was in Amsterdam, Ramzan’s bank card was being used at a B&Q store in Barrow-in-Furness.

During questioning, Ramzan asked Williams’ lawyer: “Don’t you think you have put my life through enough hell, or your client has?”

Another man she accused of rape told the court the claims had ruined his life.

Williams denied telling lies and told the court she wanted “people to know what was going on in Barrow, still is going on.”

She pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice at a previous hearing, after contacting her mother and sister to ask them to take the hammer to her solicitor.

Williams will be sentenced in March.

Philippines’ Marcos seeks to forge ‘higher gear’ ties with China on Beijing trip

Philippines’ Marcos seeks to forge ‘higher gear’ ties with China on Beijing trip
  • Marcos said he will seek to resolve ‘issues’ during meeting with China’s Xi
  • Two-day trip is Marcos’s first bilateral visit outside Southeast Asia
MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his government expects to sign more than 10 agreements with China during his Beijing visit starting Tuesday, as he seeks to “open a new chapter” of strategic cooperation.

The two-day trip is Marcos’ first to China since becoming president last June, and his first bilateral visit to a country outside Southeast Asia.

Speaking to officials and diplomats ahead of his flight, Marcos said the Philippines will seek to broaden cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure, as well as trade and investment.

“As I leave for Beijing, I will be opening a new chapter in our comprehensive, strategic cooperation with China,” Marcos said.

“I look forward to my meeting with President Xi (Jinping) as we work towards shifting the trajectory of our relations to a higher gear that would hopefully bring numerous prospects and abundant opportunities for peace and development to the peoples of both our countries.”

Marcos will also seek to resolve political and security “issues” between the two countries during his trip.

“The issues between our two countries are problems that do not belong between friends such as the Philippines and China,” Marcos said.

“We will seek to resolve those issues to the mutual benefit of our two countries.”

While he did not specify which matters will be on the table, the Philippine Foreign Affairs Ministry said last week that one of them will be the territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

The strategic and resource-rich waterway has been claimed by China almost in its entirety, but other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.  

The Philippines has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against China’s activity in the maritime region in the past few years, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed Beijing’s sweeping claims to the region in 2016.  

Chinese vessels, however, continue to be spotted in the territory’s Philippine part, the West Philippine Sea, and new military facilities and airstrips have also been spotted there.

Marcos’ immediate predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, had adopted a Beijing-friendly approach, partly in an attempt to distance the Philippines from the US, its key defense ally and former colonial master.

Marcos said he will continue warm relations ushered in by Duterte but vowed he would not lose an inch of Philippine territory to any foreign power.

Froilan C. Calilung, assistant professor of political science at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, told reporters ahead of the president’s departure that he will try to define his administration’s relations with Beijing.

“(The visit) is also very important for us,” he said.

“China is a very important player in the geopolitical as well as in the economic dimensions of the world right now.”

China accounts for 20 percent of the Philippines’ foreign trade and is a major source of foreign direct investment. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese tourists were the second-largest source of international arrivals for the archipelagic nation.

 

UK justice secretary blocks Home Office plan to reform Britain’s treason laws

UK justice secretary blocks Home Office plan to reform Britain’s treason laws
  • Dominic Raab put the brakes on the new legislation on the grounds that it did not make for good law
  • Legal watchdogs will review the proposals but this is a lengthy process
LONDON: A row has broken out in the British cabinet after the UK’s deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, blocked Home Office plans to reform the country’s 650-year-old treason laws.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Security Minister Tom Tugendhat had proposed new legislation that set out offenses for which extremists, hackers and other “malign” actors who swear allegiance to hostile foreign powers could be prosecuted, the Times revealed on Tuesday.

The plans were intended to make it easier to take legal action against British extremists such as Daesh bride Shamima Begum, and members of the so-called Daesh “Beatles” cell Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh.

Braverman and Tugendhat submitted to the cabinet their proposed changes as part of an amendment to the National Security Bill that is going through parliament. Home Office sources said relevant government departments and No. 10 had informally agreed to the plans before Rishi Sunak replaced Liz Truss as prime minister in October.

The plans were submitted for formal clearance through the cabinet’s “write-round” procedures, the final stage of the process, shortly after Sunak took office. By then, however, Raab had been appointed deputy PM, justice secretary and lord chancellor, and he objected to the changes to the treason legislation on the grounds that they did not make for good law, according to sources.

He therefore insisted that the Law Commission, an independent watchdog that reviews legislation in England and Wales, consider the changes. The commission has been asked to begin its review but this is a lengthy process and so any changes to existing laws are highly unlikely to be made before the next election, which is due to take place by January 2025.

“It’s a complete mess of a law and it needs tidying up but the ship has sailed now,” a government source said. “The Home Office had an amendment ready for the Commons report stage of the National Security Bill that would’ve helped strengthen our laws against those who would betray our country but the lord chancellor blocked it when he returned to government.”

Sources close to Raab said the changes proposed by the Home Office had not been drawn up properly and would have failed to solve “real-world” problems. One source accused Tugendhat of “political posturing” in an attempt to make himself “look tough” but his plans had no “practical law enforcement value.”

A source from the Ministry of Justice said that there is 670 years of “complex law to unravel” in relation to the proposed amendment, which is why the government agreed to consult the Law Commission.

“Rushing something through isn’t the right thing to do,” the source said.

Iranian chess player arrives in Spain after being warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab

Iranian chess player arrives in Spain after being warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab
DUBAI: An Iranian chess player arrived in Spain on Tuesday after receiving what a source close to her said were warnings not to return to Iran for competing without a hijab at an international tournament in Kazakhstan.
Sara Khadem, born in 1997, took part in last week’s FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without the hijab — a headscarf mandatory under Iran’s strict dress codes.
The source, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Khadem subsequently received multiple phone calls in which individuals warned her against returning home after the tournament, while others said she should come back, promising to “solve her problem.”
The source also said Khadem’s relatives and parents, who are in Iran, had also received threats, without giving further details.
Iran’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.
Khadem, who is also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, arrived in Spain on Tuesday, the source said.
She has not responded to Reuters request for comment. Newspapers including Le Figaro and El Pais reported last week that Khadem would not be returning to Iran and moving to Spain.
The phone calls led to organizers deciding to provide security with the cooperation of Kazakh police, resulting in four bodyguards being stationed outside Khadem’s hotel room, the source said.
Iran has been swept by demonstrations against the country’s clerical leadership since mid-September, when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police who detained her for “inappropriate attire.”
Laws enforcing mandatory hijab wearing have become a flashpoint during the unrest, with a string of sportswomen competing overseas appearing without their headscarves in public.
Khadem is ranked 804 in the world, according to the International Chess Federation website. The website for the Dec. 25-30 event listed her as a participant in both the Rapid and Blitz competitions.
The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.
Women have played a prominent role, removing and in some cases burning headscarves, while protesters have taken heart from what they have seen as shows of support from both female and male Iranian athletes.

