Review: 'The Turban and the Hat' tackles French invasion of Egypt

Review: ‘The Turban and the Hat’ tackles French invasion of Egypt
"The Turban and the Hat" is by author Sonallah Ibrahim.
Updated 40 sec ago
Manal Shakir

Review: ‘The Turban and the Hat’ tackles French invasion of Egypt

Review: ‘The Turban and the Hat’ tackles French invasion of Egypt
Updated 40 sec ago
Manal Shakir

CHICAGO: Acclaimed Egyptian writer Sonallah Ibrahim’s 2008 historical novel “The Turban and the Hat,” about France’s invasion of Egypt, is remarkably relevant today for its exploration of themes of power, colonialism and conflict.

The experience of the occupation — led by Napoleon Bonaparte from 1798 to 1801 — is told through the eyes of a student, the novel’s unnamed narrator. He records in his diary observations and conversations with people who resisted change and those who welcomed it.

Translated into English by Bruce Fudge, Ibrahim’s novel pays homage to the witnesses who patiently endured a powerful new invader in their lives.

Ibrahim’s narrator is a student of Abd Al-Rahman Al-Jabarti, a fictionalized version of the real-life Egyptian scholar who wrote the only Arab account of the invasion and occupation. The narrator has learnt to speak some French, through an apprenticeship, and gets a job as a translator and researcher at the library of the Institut d’Egypte.

There he is able to communicate with French scientists, scholars, artists, and other researchers, learning everything he can to report back to his teacher. When the French arrive, they displace the Ottomans, who had, according to Fudge’s introduction, never supported the local population.

Although Bonaparte comes to shore with tens of thousands of educated French men and women — scholars, scientists, botanists, geographers and mathematicians —the French massacre the locals and impose harsh taxes.

Like the rest of the populace who struggle to survive, Ibrahim’s narrator is clever and conscientious, and engages both the Egyptians and French so that he can determine how the political landscape will unfold.

The beginning of the end of French rule in Egypt comes when Bonaparte insists on an expedition to Syria. The narrator gets a firsthand account of the horrific journey which brings with it death and destruction.

With English warships nearby and the Turkish vizier on his way, the people of Cairo wait as the tide changes once again. Ibrahim masterfully details this moment in the history of Egypt.

Topics: The Turban and the Hat

Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery

Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery
Updated 02 January 2023
Matt Ross

Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery

Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery
Updated 02 January 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: Shortly after the release of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” director Rian Johnson revealed in an interview that he had reluctantly agreed to add the title’s suffix. He would have preferred, it seems, for the movie to exist in its own right, rather than relying on its 2019 predecessor, the excellent “Knives Out,” which introduced Daniel Craig’s legendary detective Benoit Blanc.

It is understandable why Johnson would have wanted “Glass Onion” to be its own movie — Blanc aside, there is an entirely new cast and story. Though it is technically a sequel, there is no need to watch the first movie, and no backstory that will diminish audiences’ enjoyment of the storyline.

Blanc is invited to a Greek island to attend the murder mystery party of tech billionaire Miles Bron and his inner circle. There is an hilarious exchange in which Blanc solves the contrived murder mystery in a few seconds, before a real murder is committed, and the group of friends must face the fact that a killer is among their number.

The all-new cast is excellent. Janelle Monae is outstanding as Miles’ former partner, while Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick are a riot as a clueless model and her beleaguered assistant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

But much like the first film, it is Craig’s Blanc who is the anchor of this whole picture — his hyper-intelligent detective sits at the heart of a story that twists and turns at the whim of Johnson’s directorial dexterity.

The carefully revealed mystery is drip-fed to audiences so that, just as you think you have cracked it, another element is thrown into the mix. It is an entertaining, brain-tickling exercise. 

Sure, Edward Norton’s narcissistic Miles feels a little one-note, and we actually do not learn whole lot more about Blanc, which feels odd, if he is to be the sole carry over from one “Knives Out” film to the next, but this is still an expertly crafted whodunnit.

Topics: Glass Onion Knives Out Daniel Craig

