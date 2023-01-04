You are here

SAMA launches Open Banking Lab to facilitate financial innovation 

SAMA launches Open Banking Lab to facilitate financial innovation 
SAMA launched its Open Banking Framework in November (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

SAMA launches Open Banking Lab to facilitate financial innovation 

SAMA launches Open Banking Lab to facilitate financial innovation 
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Open banking services in Saudi Arabia are set for a boost after the Kingdom’s central bank announced the launch of a new lab to allow businesses to test out their products against an established framework.

The service is a new concept that enables the consumers of financial institutions to securely share their data with a third-party provider, facilitating new and innovative services and products for consumers.  

The announcement by the bank, also known as SAMA, comes in the wake of its Open Banking Framework issued in November 2022,  and is aimed at aiding innovation and accelerating development in the sector.

“The lab will provide banks and fintechs with a technical testing environment to enable them to develop, test and certify their open banking services to ensure compatibility with the Open Banking Framework,” the central bank said in the statement, adding: “It will create a positive impact in the industry by strengthening the partnership between banks and fintechs, improving the financial infrastructure to guarantee better use of consumers’ financial data.”

Launched in November, the Open Banking Framework includes a comprehensive set of legislation, regulatory guidelines and technical standards based on international best practices to support banks and fintechs in the Kingdom.  

The first version focused on account information services, and the second will concentrate on the payment initiation service. 

The implementation of open banking services is one of the initiatives of the Fintech Strategy, one of the pillars of the Financial Sector Development Program under Saudi Vision 2030.  

The Fintech Strategy was approved by the Council of Ministers in May 2022 and aimed to make the Kingdom a global fintech hub where technology-based innovation in financial services is the foundation to enhance individuals’ economic empowerment and society. 

Saudi Central Bank is tracking the development of banks and fintechs to ensure their readiness to launch open banking services within the first quarter of 2023. 

According to the recent Fintech Saudi Annual Report, the year 2022 saw a 79 percent increase in the number of active fintech companies to 147 from 82 in 2021. The industry also grew 14.5 times in the last four years. 

The report revealed that 79 percent of these companies were based in Riyadh, while the rest were headquartered overseas.

Topics: Open banking services Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

UAE’s non-oil private sector growth further eases in December: S&P Global 

UAE’s non-oil private sector growth further eases in December: S&P Global 
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

UAE’s non-oil private sector growth further eases in December: S&P Global 

UAE’s non-oil private sector growth further eases in December: S&P Global 
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The growth of the non-oil private sector in the UAE further slipped in December, for the second consecutive month, as waning demand prompted an ease in output and new orders, the latest S&P Global report showed.  

The deceleration in business activity dragged down the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index to 54.2 in December from 54.4 in November.  

Even though the PMI fell slightly, the global consultancy firm said it does not mean that business conditions in the UAE are deteriorating.  

According to the S&P Global Index, readings above the 50-mark show growth, while those below 50 signal contraction. 

“The UAE PMI fell for the second month in a row to 54.2 in December, almost registering the lowest reading in 2022 (54.1 in January 2022) and providing further signs that growth momentum has moderated from its post-pandemic peak in the third quarter,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.  

He added: “The slowdown reflected downward movements in three of the PMI’s largest components, with output and new business growth both easing to 15-month lows, whilst employment rose at the softest rate in eight months.”  

Owen further noted that weakness in the global economy has led to a first decrease in new export business since August 2021.  

According to the S&P Global report, the new orders subindex fell to 55.5 in December from 55.7 in November, while the employment index also eased, down to 50.6 last month from 51.5 in November.  

“The broad slowdown in growth led non-oil firms to make fewer additions to staffing in December. Job numbers rose at the softest rate in eight months and only marginally overall,” said S&P Global in the report.  

The report explained that reduced hiring efforts among non-oil companies resulted in an accelerated increase in backlogs of work.  

Reflecting the softer demand outlook, firms were less optimistic about future activity in December, while expectations fell to their lowest since early 2021, the report pointed out.  

However, the non-oil economy in the UAE witnessed a renewed decrease in overall cost burdens, driven by improved input availability and a stabilization of wage costs.  

Meanwhile, S&P Global, on Tuesday, revealed that Saudi Arabia’s job numbers witnessed their strongest growth rate since January 2018, as non-oil companies witnessed a sharp expansion in business activity driven by robust market demand and business intake.  

According to the Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index report, the Kingdom’s headline PMI stood firmly above the 50.0 no-change mark at 56.9 in December 2022 — a slight decline from November when the index hit 58.5. 

Topics: UAE PMI private sector S&P

Oil Updates — Crude down; Iraq exports over $115bn of oil in 2022 

Oil Updates — Crude down; Iraq exports over $115bn of oil in 2022 
Updated 04 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude down; Iraq exports over $115bn of oil in 2022 

Oil Updates — Crude down; Iraq exports over $115bn of oil in 2022 
Updated 04 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil edged lower on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by concerns about weak demand due to the state of the global economy. 

Brent futures for March delivery fell 13 cents to $81.97 a barrel, a 0.1 percent loss, by 0511 GMT. US crude dropped 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $76.65 per barrel. 

Both benchmarks plunged more than 4 percent on Tuesday, with Brent suffering its biggest one-day loss in more than three months. 

Chevron to send 500,000-barrel cargo of Venezuelan oil to its Pascagoula refinery 

US oil producer Chevron Corp. plans to export this month its first cargo of Venezuelan crude to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery following a US license granted last year, according to shipping documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday. 

The 500,000-barrel cargo of Hamaca heavy crude, to be loaded at state-run PDVSA’s Jose port, comes from the Petropiar oil joint venture operated by both companies. 

As of Tuesday, the tanker scheduled to carry the shipment, the Bahamas-flagged Caribbean Voyager, was waiting to load near Jose, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. 

Iraq exported more than $115bn of oil in 2022: Ministry 

Iraq exported more than 1.209 billion barrels of oil in 2022 worth more than $115 billion, the oil ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday, quoting Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani. 

Iraqi oil exports averaged 3.32 million barrels per day in 2022, it added. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Saudi US

Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023

Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023

Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold started the new year on a solid note after ending a volatile 2022 largely unchanged, with prices rallying to a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve’s latest policy minutes.

Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,838.54 per ounce by 1000 GMT, having hit a high since June 17 last year. US gold futures gained 1 percent to $1,844.70.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields fell to their session lows, reducing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not pay any interest.

“Alternatively, the new year is supporting new inflows into all asset classes,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

However, “we continue to see rising US interest rates and lower US inflation as a headwind for gold, but look for higherprices later in the year, when the Fed rate hikes are expected to end,” Staunovo said.

The market focus now turns to the minutes from the Fed’s December policy meeting due on Wednesday and other economic data expected this week.

While gold is seen as a hedge against economic uncertainty, it tends to loose its appeal in a higher interest rate environment.

Bullion posted a yearly loss in 2022, albeit a small one, as hawkish Fed policies fueled a dollar rally that challenged the precious metal’s role as a safe haven.

“The de-dollarization seen by several central banks last year, when a record amount of gold was bought look set to continue, thereby providing a soft floor under the market,” according to a Saxo Bank note.

On a technical front, above $1,842, the 50 percent of the 2022 correction, gold will be looking for resistance at $1,850 and $1,878 next, the note said.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.6 percent to $24.37 per ounce, platinum scaled 1.4 percent to $1,083.98, and palladium advanced 0.6 percent to $1,805.01.

Topics: Gold prices

Tunisia unveils economic plan betting heavily on private investment

Tunisia unveils economic plan betting heavily on private investment
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

Tunisia unveils economic plan betting heavily on private investment

Tunisia unveils economic plan betting heavily on private investment
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

 

TUNIS: The Tunisian government on Tuesday presented a three-year development plan that relies heavily on private sector investment, particularly in industry, and boosting phosphate production.

The cash-strapped North African country is battling 10 percent inflation alongside slow growth, high unemployment and shortages of basic goods, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The 2023-2025 plan “puts forward a new model of development” to reset Tunisia’s economy and battle poverty, which currently affects around a fifth of the 12 million population, Economy Minister Samir Saied said.

Tunisian authorities are hoping to secure a nearly $2-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund they hope will unlock other sources of international financing.

Saied said the plan unveiled Tuesday, which is based on growth of 2.1 percent this year — compared to 1.8 percent last year — was “realistic and prudent.”

He predicted a fall in unemployment of just one percentage point to 14 percent between 2022 and 2025.

Saied said private sector investment should be the “engine of growth,” calling for improvements to Tunisia’s closed business climate.

He laid out plans for $12.3 billion in public investments over the three years, two-thirds via the state budget and the remainder through publicly owned companies.

Industry Minister Neila Gonji, who presented part of the plan, said increased investment in industry could see the sector grow from 15 to 18 percent of gross domestic product by 2025, with exports growing by a third to $18 billion a year.

The plan also seeks to boost production of phosphates, one of Tunisia’s rare natural resources, from 3.7 million tons last year to 12 million tons in 2025.

The government also plans to allow farming land to be used for solar and wind energy generation, as well as allowing small-scale solar projects in a market that is currently dominated by state-owned firm STEG.

The plan lays out a program of improvements to the social security system, with payouts for families looking after elderly non-relatives, and investments in education for school dropouts.

Topics: Tunisia economy private sector GDP

First Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference to be held in February in Riyadh

First Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference to be held in February in Riyadh
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

First Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference to be held in February in Riyadh

First Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference to be held in February in Riyadh
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority is organizing a conference on Feb.8-9 in Riyadh to discuss the latest global taxation trends.

Top Saudi officials, heads of international tax authorities, and local, regional, and global experts will take part in the two-day event to be held under the theme “An Integrated Digital Ecosystem for Sustainable Economy and Improved Security.”

The conference will discuss key global and local experiences in the tax, zakat, and customs sector. Registration for the first Zakat, Tax, and Customs Conference has started online.

Registration will be allowed for members of the business sector, including taxpayers, importers, exporters, experts, and researchers from around the world. The event seeks to promote a joint line of action for the sector and discuss new visions and developments in the field.

Topics: Saudi Arabia zakat Tax and Customs Authority Experts Views Discussion

