You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi water reforms hand Kingdom’s economy a head start as global supply problems increase

Saudi water reforms hand Kingdom’s economy a head start as global supply problems increase

Saudi water reforms hand Kingdom’s economy a head start as global supply problems increase
At least 112 countries are facing high or even extreme water stress (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j9h7p

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi water reforms hand Kingdom’s economy a head start as global supply problems increase

Saudi water reforms hand Kingdom’s economy a head start as global supply problems increase
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Reforms to Saudi Arabia’s water sector are set to give the Kingdom a “competitive advantage” over other countries which face supply problems, according to a new analysis by the Saline Water Conversion Corp..

The report from the organization highlights how Saudi Arabia — one of the most water-stressed countries in the world — is taking a range of measures to ensure its water security as a foundation to achieve the socioeconomic transformation targeted in the Vision 2030 plan.

The actions include reducing water demand by optimizing use in agricultural production, increasing water supplies by increasing desalination and storage capacity, and improving the resilience of the water system by boosting transmission and interlinkage projects.

SWCC notes that at least 112 countries are facing high or even extreme water stress entirely or in parts of their territory, with countries in the Middle East and North Africa, among the hardest hit.

“With increasing water stress across the world, water will soon emerge as a key limiting factor to socioeconomic development, giving countries that have invested in creating a water-resilient system a competitive advantage,” the report said.

As Saudi Arabia has limited natural water sources, with most of its total water supply sourced from non-renewable groundwater, the Kingdom is ramping up investment in desalination plants and strategic storage.

“SWCC is investing in increasing its capacity to desalinate, transmit, and store water to meet increasing demand and further enhance water supply security. Today, Saudi Arabia can store 21 million cubic meters, which is equivalent to 2.2 days of current municipal water demand,” said the report.

The analysis further pointed out that projects are ongoing in the Kingdom to expand storage capacity by 14 percent, and the expansion of a further 225 percent is planned to reach seven days of strategic storage by 2030.

The Kingdom is also planning to increase desalination capacity by an additional 17.4 percent by 2030.

Saudi Arabia is also reducing water demand by optimizing water usage in agricultural production.

In the past, farmers in Saudi Arabia who primarily cultivate wheat mostly relied on non-renewable groundwater, which ultimately resulted in its depletion.

To combat this, it was decided to change the policy and phase out the production of water-intensive crops – such as wheat and alfalfa – between 2008 and 2016, said SWCC in its report.

The Kingdom also aims to increase treated wastewater and reuse it for irrigation.

“Vision 2030 targets achieving 100 percent treated wastewater, of which 70 percent will be reused. In 2021, 86 percent of wastewater is being treated, and 26.12 percent is being reused,” SWCC said in the report.

The full report can be read here.

Topics: Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) desalination water supply

Related

Saudi Aramco awards contract to develop $690m seawater desalination plant
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco awards contract to develop $690m seawater desalination plant
Saudi private sector to drive water industry growth as Kingdom ups desalination capacity 
Business & Economy
Saudi private sector to drive water industry growth as Kingdom ups desalination capacity 

Attracting foreign investment is Egypt’s top priority, says PM

Attracting foreign investment is Egypt’s top priority, says PM
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Attracting foreign investment is Egypt’s top priority, says PM

Attracting foreign investment is Egypt’s top priority, says PM
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Wednesday reviewed measures to boost investment opportunities in various economic sectors and stressed the need for concerted efforts to create an environment conducive to investments and friendly for foreign investors.

He described boosting domestic and foreign investments top priority of the government. The prime minister chaired a meeting attended by various ministers of the Cabinet to discuss preparations for the upcoming investment promotion conference in the North African country, said Cabinet spokesperson Nader Saad.

Major international institutions, investment banks, representatives of international companies, and business leaders are scheduled to be invited to the business event.

Saad said the meeting focused on the mechanisms for the implementation of a policy recently approved by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. It lays emphasis on increasing the private sector’s role in the economic development of the country.

The meeting also discussed the global and regional developments that are affecting the world economies. The ministers also highlighted the issues the North African country is currently facing due to geopolitical tensions such as the Ukraine war, fluctuating oil prices, and the declining value of the Egyptian pound against the US dollar.

Egypt’s economy was hit hard after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February unsettled global investors and led them to pull billions out of the North African country.

The war sent wheat prices spiraling, heavily impacting Egypt, one of the world’s largest grain importers, and piling pressure on its foreign currency reserves.

With costs driven up further by soaring global energy prices, official inflation topped 18 percent in November, while billions of dollars worth of imported goods remain locked in Egypt’s ports.

As the foreign currency crunch continues, the Egyptian pound has plummeted, losing 70 percent of its value over 10 months.

The most recent dip — just over 8 percent — came Wednesday, the same day experts rang alarm bells when two state-owned banks announced one-year saving certificates with a whopping 25 percent interest rate.

Egyptian Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhi faced harsh criticism from parliamentarians.

The minister told the meeting the prices of commodities will go down within two months. He said more than 60 percent of the country’s food items are imported and prices are going up due to an increase in the prices of imported raw materials.

He said his ministry was preparing a new law to regulate random markets and control prices.

Topics: Egypt economy Inflation Investment

Related

Ducab Group pens deal to supply power cables to Egyptian wind farm
Business & Economy
Ducab Group pens deal to supply power cables to Egyptian wind farm

FIFA World Cup 2022 bolsters Qatar’s retail and service sectors

FIFA World Cup 2022 bolsters Qatar’s retail and service sectors
Updated 7 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

FIFA World Cup 2022 bolsters Qatar’s retail and service sectors

FIFA World Cup 2022 bolsters Qatar’s retail and service sectors
Updated 7 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Financial Center’s latest Purchasing Managers Index survey reveals rapid growth in business activity in December and November due to the FIFA World Cup.

Wholesale, retail, and service providers in Qatar registered huge expansion activity driving a record overall increase in prices charged for goods and services.

Qatar’s PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of non-energy private sector performance that is derived from new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times, and stock of purchases.

The PMI rose for the second month running from 48.8 in November to 49.6 in December pointing to a near-stabilization in overall non-energy private sector business conditions at the end of 2022.

Non-oil private sector output rose for the thirtieth consecutive month in December. 

The rate of growth was little-changed since November and is well above the long-run survey average.

The output index in November was 62.8 which was countered by a construction-driven pause in new work and improving supply chains.

The index trended at 69.0 throughout the entire year which represented the highest figure in the survey’s history compared to a long-run trend of 54.8.

“The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 makes its mark on the Qatari economy in December, with another rapid increase in business activity fueled by the retail and services sectors. The December data round off a stellar 2022 with the Output Index and headline PMI trending at 69.0 and 57.7 respectively, the highest annual averages since the survey began in 2017,” Yousuf Al-Jaida, CEO at QFC Authority, said in a statement.

The financial services sector also recorded a massive increase in business activity in the last month of 2022 demonstrating the strongest growth in the near-six-year period.

Input prices paid by financial services companies rose only fractionally in December, while charges imposed for services increased for the first time in six months.

“The tournament's legacy is also looking secure, with widespread reports from companies of post-competition business opportunities and an expected permanent boost to tourism. The Future Activity Index, tracking the 12-month outlook, rose to a 29-month high in December,” Al-Jaida added.

The QFS is a business center located in Doha that provides a platform for firms to do business in Qatar offering a legal, regulatory, tax and business environment.

Topics: FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Related

Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience
Media
Qatar boosts tourism with interactive visitor experience

Dubai unveils $8.7tn plan to double its economy by 2033

Dubai unveils $8.7tn plan to double its economy by 2033
Updated 24 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai unveils $8.7tn plan to double its economy by 2033

Dubai unveils $8.7tn plan to double its economy by 2033
Updated 24 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai rolled out a 32 trillion dirham ($8.7 trillion) economic plan on Wednesday with targets to spur trade and investments over the next decade as it looks to double the size of the emirate's economy. 

Also referred to as D33, the new agenda includes as many as 100 transformative projects in Dubai as the government wants to place the emirate among the top three economic cities in the world. 

"We have more than 300,000 investors in Dubai and I invite everyone to join our journey to be one of the fastest growing cities in the world," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai said in a tweet.

 

 

Under the plan, foreign trade is targeted to reach 25.6 trillion dirhams over the next ten years, up from 14.2 trillion dirhams in the past decade. 

The ruler of Dubai also tweeted that the emirate is planning on attracting foreign direct investment at an average of 60 billion dirhams annually in the next decade to reach over and above 650 billion dirhams by 2033.  

On the other hand, government expenditures are expected to reach 700 billion dirhams by 2033, when compared to the 512 billion dirhams in the previous ten years. 

As for private sector investments, they are projected to hit 1 trillion dirhams in the coming decade, up from 790 billion dirhams in the past ten years. 

The value of domestic demand for goods and services is forecasted to stand at 3 trillion dirhams by 2033, up from 2.2 trillion dirhams in the past decade. 

Meanwhile, digital transformation will witness 100 billion dirhams as an annual contribution to digital transformation projects. 

Similarly, in November, the UAE set out a plan to double its gross domestic product to 3 trillion dirhams by 2031 through driving up the country’s non-oil exports and tourism sector.  

Unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed at the UAE Annual Government meetings held in Abu Dhabi, the "We The UAE 2031" plan has a focus on social, economic, investment and development aspects. 

Topics: Dubai economy Investment

Related

UAE’s non-oil private sector growth further eases in December: S&P Global 
Business & Economy
UAE’s non-oil private sector growth further eases in December: S&P Global 
Dubai ends 30 percent tax on alcohol sales, fee for liquor licenses
Middle-East
Dubai ends 30 percent tax on alcohol sales, fee for liquor licenses

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market slips 129 points as oil prices weigh down 

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market slips 129 points as oil prices weigh down 
Updated 45 min 27 sec ago
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market slips 129 points as oil prices weigh down 

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market slips 129 points as oil prices weigh down 
Updated 45 min 27 sec ago
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index snapped its three-day rally by falling 129.04 points — or 1.21 percent —  on Wednesday to close at 10,516.90, burdened by the concerns of a sharp fall in crude oil prices and lingering demand concerns.  

Brent LCOc1 futures fell 2.3 percent or $1.88 to $80.22 a barrel by 1:32 p.m. Riyadh time, even as US crude CLc1 slipped 2.2 percent or $1.68 to $75.25 per barrel.  

The benchmark index touched 10,697.71 at 11:33 a.m. but erased its gains later in the day.  

“Oil prices came under some selling pressure due to demand concerns and the rising cases of COVID-19 in China. It is expected that the wave of fluctuations in the markets will continue in the coming period with continued caution until awaiting economic data from major countries indicate the overall economic picture,” Raed Mohamed Diab, vice president of investment strategy and research of Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News.  

The advance-decline ratio reflected the pulse of the market as 177 stocks of the listed 223 slipped while 36 gained. 

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul 30 Index declined 1.2 percent and 1.26 percent to close at 19,323.88 and 1,465.70, respectively.  

However, the total trading turnover of TASI on Wednesday rose to SR4.51 billion ($1.2 billion) from Tuesday’s SR3.88 billion.  

“The Saudi market declined in today’s trading after several sessions of bullishness, awaiting new incentives. Eyes now have shifted toward the financial results of the listed companies for the year 2022,” said Diab.   

He added that the sense of uncertainty persists about the prospects for the global economy in light of the high inflation rates, monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, continued interest rate hikes, and fears of entering a recessionary phase in several major global capitals.  

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region on Jan. 4 also mirrored a lackluster mood as all indices except Dubai and Bahrain fell. However, the gains registered by the duo were minor.   

On the announcements front, Al Moammar Information Systems Co. informed the stock exchange that it won a contract worth SR36 million from the Saudi Data and AI Authority to develop solutions for the Boroog visual communication platform.  

The project aims to raise the level of compliance with cybersecurity controls, expand Boroog’s infrastructure, and build and develop the platform’s applications, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. Its share price inched up 0.43 percent to SR94.40.  

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. announced it was awarded a contract to provide cooperative health insurance services for the employees and family members of Al-Othaim Holding Co. and its subsidiaries for one year. The insurer’s share price rose 1.74 percent to SR11.70. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: TASI sparks 82-point jump as Saudi PMI fuels hopes 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI sparks 82-point jump as Saudi PMI fuels hopes 

Future Minerals Forum’s historic Ministerial Roundtable aims to promote responsible mining in MENA

Future Minerals Forum’s historic Ministerial Roundtable aims to promote responsible mining in MENA
Updated 04 January 2023
Arab News

Future Minerals Forum’s historic Ministerial Roundtable aims to promote responsible mining in MENA

Future Minerals Forum’s historic Ministerial Roundtable aims to promote responsible mining in MENA
Updated 04 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A roundtable of ministers set to kick off the Future Minerals Forum has been described as the “largest-ever gathering of its kind” by event organizers as more details of the event’s agenda were revealed.

According to a press release, the Ministerial Roundtable will analyze the ways in which global collaboration can be enhanced to unleash the mining potential of the region, and also focus on measures that can be taken to turn the Middle East and North Africa region into a future hub of “green metals”.

Representatives from more than 60 high-level government delegations and non-governmental organizations involved in the mining sector will take part in the gathering on Jan.10, before the Forum proper gets underway the next day at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

In a statement setting out details of the event, the organizers said: “This makes it the largest-ever gathering of its kind.”

This year’s FMF – the second edition of the event – is expected to attract over 13,000 in-person and virtual delegates coming from 130 countries to hear from over 200 speakers.

In a press conference, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Saudi vice minister for mining affairs, said: “FMF 2023 will be even bigger and better than last year, which set a high bar for success. Reaction to last year’s event has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to welcoming even more minerals and metals industry leaders this year.”

He added: “We are keeping the high level of dialogue and opportunities to do business, while adding new features in 2023 that make FMF one of the premier events in the world.”

On Jan.11 and 12, FMF will feature dozens of speeches and panel discussions related to various issues and challenges in the mining sector which include decarbonization, resilience, and the adoption of technology in the industry.

FMF 2023 also will feature numerous informal engagement and networking sessions to ensure that delegates can achieve their business goals.

This year’s FMF will also include an Industry and Technology Exhibition, anchored by the Saudi Pavilion, which will showcase the latest trends, technologies and tools available to the minerals and metals industry.

“We are thrilled with the industry response to the exhibition and expect that it will be a very busy area within the event. We also are grateful to all of the key catalysts in Saudi Arabia’s government, who have partnered to create this pavilion,” added Al-Mudaifer.

Topics: FMS2023 Future Minerals Forum

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Future Minerals Forum partners with global think tanks ahead of January conference
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Future Minerals Forum partners with global think tanks ahead of January conference

Latest updates

Madinah urban design contest aims to develop identity of holy city
Madinah urban design contest aims to develop identity of holy city
Attracting foreign investment is Egypt’s top priority, says PM
Attracting foreign investment is Egypt’s top priority, says PM
Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown
Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown
FIFA World Cup 2022 bolsters Qatar’s retail and service sectors
FIFA World Cup 2022 bolsters Qatar’s retail and service sectors
Saudi water reforms hand Kingdom’s economy a head start as global supply problems increase
Saudi water reforms hand Kingdom’s economy a head start as global supply problems increase

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.