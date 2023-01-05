‘Saudi Treasures’ initiative launches to document rich culture, intellectual contribution

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media has launched a human capacity development program that will document and promote the nation’s rich culture.

The “Saudi Treasures” — or “Konoz” — project was launched at a ceremony on Wednesday under the auspices of Acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater in Riyadh Boulevard City, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The project aims to “highlight the success stories of Saudi citizens at all levels, by collaborating with local companies to produce the best artistic work,” the ministry stated.

Abdullah Al-Ahmari, the executive director of the initiative, said the project forms part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, and would see the development of local visual content for a global audience.

Al-Ahmari said several documentaries have been completed, with a number in the planning phase including “What Do Saudis Eat.” Also in the pipeline is a project to document the nation’s wildlife and endangered animals.

The Treasures initiative has produced six films including “A Difficult Stage,” “Nawras Al-Arab,” “Both,” and “The Prophet’s Argument.”