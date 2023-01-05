You are here

‘Saudi Treasures’ initiative launches to document rich culture, intellectual contribution

'Saudi Treasures' initiative launches to document rich culture, intellectual contribution
The Treasures initiative has produced six films including “A Difficult Stage,” “Nawras Al-Arab,” “Both,” and “The Prophet’s Argument”. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  Several new films, documentaries in the pipeline
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media has launched a human capacity development program that will document and promote the nation’s rich culture.

The “Saudi Treasures” — or “Konoz” — project was launched at a ceremony on Wednesday under the auspices of Acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi at the Abu Bakr Salem Theater in Riyadh Boulevard City, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The project aims to “highlight the success stories of Saudi citizens at all levels, by collaborating with local companies to produce the best artistic work,” the ministry stated.

Abdullah Al-Ahmari, the executive director of the initiative, said the project forms part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan, and would see the development of local visual content for a global audience.

Al-Ahmari said several documentaries have been completed, with a number in the planning phase including “What Do Saudis Eat.” Also in the pipeline is a project to document the nation’s wildlife and endangered animals.

The Treasures initiative has produced six films including “A Difficult Stage,” “Nawras Al-Arab,” “Both,” and “The Prophet’s Argument.”

Saudi program signs $7.3 million deal to boost Yemen's sustainable development
Arab News

  The program aims to fund and implement projects in key economic sectors that create jobs
  KARelief continues work to improve lives in Yemen
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen (SPDRY) signed a $7.3 million agreement with the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) and the Yemeni government to support sustainable development in Yemen.

The deal represented the first phase of the executive program for development cooperation between SPDRY and IsDB, which was signed last year, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The program aims to fund and implement projects in key economic sectors that create jobs for Yemeni youth and alleviate poverty.

“The agreement aims to establish a general framework for activating development cooperation in Yemen, addressing challenges related to agricultural production chains, and improving access to markets by addressing current gaps in the trade and production sectors,” read the SPA statement.

SPDRY was part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support the economic development of Yemen. Since its launch in 2018, it has carried out 224 development projects and initiatives across the country to assist the Yemeni people in various sectors, according to SPA.

Meanwhile, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has continued its work to improve lives in Yemen.

The center’s water and environmental sanitation project pumped 777,000 liters of water in the camps of Hodeidah Governorate, benefiting 9,800 individuals during the second week of December.

Saudi authorities seize multimillion-dollar drugs haul – millions of amphetamine tablets stashed in lorry compartments
Arab News

  Over 3 million amphetamine tablets were seized and 3 people were arrested
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have thwarted a multimillion-dollar drugs smuggling operation, the General Directorate for Drug Control said on Wednesday.

Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, the spokesman for the Kingdom’s anti-drug authority, said  3,049,451 tablets were found hidden inside compartments of a truck, that traffickers were trying to bring into the Kingdom.

The drugs haul had an estimated street value of approximately $30.494m to $76.236m according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users paid in the range of $10-$25 a pill

Al-Nujaidi said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, adding that three Saudi nationals have been arrested in the capital, Riyadh, and in the Eastern Province.

Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East – but the money raised through the sale of all narcotics is not only used to further supply of the illegal drugs trade, but to fund other organized crime and terrorism.

Preliminary legal measures have been taken against the three men captured and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution, Al-Nujaidi said.

Saudi defense minister, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff discuss military cooperation 

Saudi defense minister, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff discuss military cooperation 
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi defense minister, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff discuss military cooperation 

Saudi defense minister, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff discuss military cooperation 
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met in Riyadh Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Thursday.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance defense and military cooperation.

“Pleased to meet H.E General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff. We emphasized the strategic partnership between our brotherly countries, reviewed the bilateral military and defense relations, and discussed ways of strengthening our cooperation,” Prince Khalid tweeted.

He also congratulated General Munir on being appointed as Chief of Army Staff.

Saudi and Pakistani military and civil officials attended the meeting.

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Sayel, regional coordinator for Arab countries at ISPRS

Who's Who: Mohammed Al-Sayel, regional coordinator for Arab countries at ISPRS
Mohammed Al-Sayel
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Sayel, regional coordinator for Arab countries at ISPRS

Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Sayel, regional coordinator for Arab countries at ISPRS
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel has been appointed as the regional coordinator for the Arab countries at the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing, after a royal decree approved his nomination.

Al-Sayel, who is also the president of the Kingdom’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information since 2021, was nominated for his new position by ISPRS’s board of directors.

The General Authority is mandated with developing national capacities in the sector, in cooperation with universities and specialized institutes inside and outside the Kingdom. This is in addition to coordination and cooperation with its counterparts in other countries, international bodies and organizations related to the sector.

ISPRS is a non-governmental organization devoted to the development of international cooperation for the advancement of photogrammetry, remote sensing and their applications.

Al-Sayel received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1984 from Roger Williams University, Rhode Island, US. He also received a high diploma in geodesy and map production from the Royal School of Military Survey.

He was granted a master’s degree in geomatics in 1994 from the University of Toronto, Canada, and obtained a doctorate in surveying engineering and geospatial information from Leibniz University Hannover, Germany.

Al-Sayel has taken a number of advanced training courses on geographic information and global positioning systems. He attended several training courses on negotiations and boundary delimitation at Durham University in the UK.

Al-Sayel, who is both the CEO of Quality Geospatial Engineering Co. and Vision Intelligence, a digital sustainability solution-providing company, has risen in the military to the rank of major general and was an assistant director at the General Directorate of Military Survey. He was also the head of the boundaries and documents department.

He is the secretary-general of the Cooperative Society of Moringa and Desert Plants, one of the first Saudi cooperative societies aiming at increasing the country’s vegetation. Al-Sayel is a consultant member of the Saudi Council of Engineers and a member of the American Imaging and Geospatial Information Society, as well as the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing.
 

OIC chief receives chairman of Islamic Solidarity Fund permanent council

OIC chief receives chairman of Islamic Solidarity Fund permanent council
Updated 05 January 2023
SPA

OIC chief receives chairman of Islamic Solidarity Fund permanent council

OIC chief receives chairman of Islamic Solidarity Fund permanent council
Updated 05 January 2023
SPA

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha on Wednesday received Nasser Al-Zaabi, chairman of the Permanent Council of the Islamic Solidarity Fund, in Jeddah.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 66th session of the ISF’s permanent council, was also attended by Saleh Al-Suhaibani, the ISF’s vice chair, and Ibrahim Al-Khuzaim, the ISF’s executive director.

The meeting addressed the importance the OIC gives ISF as one of the most prominent Islamic charitable institutions and the need to support the fund, allowing it to fulfill its responsibilities in implementing developmental projects for the needy across the Islamic world.

On Tuesday, the OIC chief received Liselotte Kjaersgaard Plesner, ambassador of Denmark to Saudi Arabia. The meeting discussed cooperation between the OIC and Denmark and how it can be enhanced, particularly in supporting peace and security.

Taha also held a meeting with Maher Karaki, the permanent representative of Palestine to the OIC. During the meeting, the OIC chief received a written update from Palestine’s foreign minister on critical developments in the Palestinian territories, especially the occupied Al-Quds.

The meeting also touched on the recent voting on draft resolutions regarding Palestine at the UN, in particular, the resolution requesting the International Court of Justice to issue an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s ongoing violations of Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

The secretary-general emphasized that the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds has been the central issue on the OIC agenda since its inception and continues to be a priority.
 

