  China's southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou plans projects worth $945bn

China’s southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou plans projects worth $945bn

China’s southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou plans projects worth $945bn
A power plant in Guangzhou Industrial Zone (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

China’s southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou plans projects worth $945bn

China’s southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou plans projects worth $945bn
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou plans 1,722 projects in 2023 worth more than 6.5 trillion yuan ($945 billion), state media CCTV reported on Thursday, after the city was hit by stringent COVID-19 curbs in late 2022, according to Reuters.

In 2023 alone, 526.1 billion yuan is expected to be invested in the projects which span areas including transport, new energy vehicles and biomedicine, the report said.

Guangzhou’s infrastructure push echoes policymakers’ calls to spur economic growth, which was hurt not only by COVID-19 outbreaks and strict restrictions, but by a protracted property downturn and now a fading exports outlook.

To revive growth, authorities have dusted off an old playbook, issuing debt to fund big public works projects.

The finance minister said the country would step up fiscal expansion in an appropriate manner in 2023 by boosting spending and investment via local government special bonds to spur the economy.

More than 480 transport infrastructure projects have been scheduled by Guangzhou as the city aims to build itself as an international transportation hub, CCTV said.

Chen Xu, an official at Guangzhou’s development and reform commission, said that the city would strive to complete about 30 percent of planned annual investment by the end of the first quarter, in a bid to shore up growth, according to the CCTV report.

Guangzhou, a manufacturing powerhouse that is home to nearly 19 million people, suffered the city’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks in November last year.

After Beijing’s abrupt COVID policy U-turn, analysts expect the surging virus infections may continue hitting businesses and consumers in winter months. 

Topics: China Guangzhou

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration is to sign a contract with a Chinese company to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin in the country’s north, the acting mining minister said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The contract would be signed with Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co., officials told a news conference in Kabul.

It will be the first major public commodities extraction deal the Taliban administration has signed with an foreign company since taking power in 2021.

It also underscores neighboring China’s economic involvement in the region even though the Islamic State militant group has targeted its citizens in Afghanistan.

“The Amu Darya oil contract is an important project between China and Afghanistan,” China’s ambassador, Wang Yu, told the news conference.

China has not formally recognized the Taliban administration but it has significant interests in a country at the center of a region important for its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

The Chinese company will invest $150 million a year in Afghanistan under the contract, the spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter.

Its investment would increase to $540 million in three years for the 25-year contract, he said.

The Taliban-run administration will have a 20 percent partnership in the project, which can be increased to 75 percent, he added.

The announcement came a day after the Taliban administration said its forces had killed eight Islamic State members in raids, including some who were behind an attack last month on a hotel catering to Chinese businessmen in the capital, Kabul.

China’s state-owned company National Petroleum Corp. signed a contract with Afghanistan’s previous, US-backed government in 2012 to extract oil at the Amu Darya basin in the northern provinces of Faryab and Sar-e Pul.

At the time, up to 87 million barrels of crude were estimated to be in Amu Darya.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar told the news conference that another Chinese company, which he did not identify, had not continued extraction after the fall of the previous government so the deal had been struck with CAPEIC.

“We ask the company to continue the procedure according to international standards, also we ask them to provide for the interest of the people of Sar-e Pul,” he said.

The mining minister said a condition of the deal was that the oil be processed in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is estimated to be sitting on untapped resources of more than $1 trillion, which has attracted the interest of some foreign investors though decades of turmoil has prevented any significant exploitation.

A Chinese state-owned company is also in talks with the Taliban-led administration over the operation of a copper mine in eastern Logar province, another deal that was first signed under the previous government. 

Topics: Taliban oil extraction China Afghanistan

Updated 05 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices rebounded on Thursday amid dollar weakness and as investors emerged to buy dips after two sessions of steep losses, though economic concerns capped recovery. 

Brent crude futures had climbed 95 cents, or 1.22 percent, to $78.79 a barrel by 08.30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 94 cents, or 1.29 percent to $73.78 a barrel. 

Big declines in the previous two days were driven by worries about a potential global recession, especially since short-term economic signs in the world’s two biggest oil consumers, the US and China, appeared shaky. 

China, Philippines to promote cooperation on oil, gas projects 

The Philippines and China will promote cooperation on oil and gas exploration in non-disputed areas, Beijing’s ambassador to the Philippines said on Thursday. 

Ambassador Huang Xilian made the comment in a post on Facebook after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

Xi pledged to work with the Philippines on properly handling maritime issues through friendly consultation, resume negotiations on oil and gas exploration, promote cooperation on oil and gas exploration in non-disputed areas, and conduct green energy cooperation on photovoltaics, wind power, and new energy vehicles, Huang said. 

Exxon sees oil and gas earnings ease in fourth quarter 

Exxon Mobil Corp. said on Wednesday that it expected earnings from its oil and gas production to slow down in the fourth quarter from the prior quarter. 

The largest US oil producer posted earnings of $12.4 billion from the unit in the third quarter, according to a securities filing. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: OPEC Oil China

Updated 04 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC oil output rose in December, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday, despite an agreement by the wider OPEC+ alliance to cut production targets to support the market.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 29 million barrels per day last month, the survey found, up 120,000 bpd from November. In September, OPEC output had been its highest since 2020. 
December’s rise was led by recovering output in Nigeria, which has been battling for months with crude theft and insecurity in its oil-producing region.
Many Nigerian crude streams produced more in December, sources in the survey said, with some companies citing improving security.
OPEC+ had been boosting output for most of 2022 as demand recovered. For November, with oil prices weakening, the group made its largest cut to production targets since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Its decision from November called for a 2 million bpd cut to the OPEC+ output target, of which about 1.27 million bpd was meant to come from the 10 participating OPEC countries. The same target applied in December.
With the rebound in Nigerian output in December, compliance with the agreement weakened slightly to 161 percent of pledged cuts, according to the survey, down from 163 percent in November.
Output is still undershooting targeted amounts because many producers - notably Nigeria and Angola - lack the capacity to pump at the agreed levels.
The 10 OPEC members required to cut production pumped 780,000 bpd below the group’s December target, the survey found. The shortfall in November was 800,000 bpd.

Topics: OPEC Oil Production OPEC+

Updated 04 January 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Wednesday reviewed measures to boost investment opportunities in various economic sectors and stressed the need for concerted efforts to create an environment conducive to investments and friendly for foreign investors.

He described boosting domestic and foreign investments top priority of the government. The prime minister chaired a meeting attended by various ministers of the Cabinet to discuss preparations for the upcoming investment promotion conference in the North African country, said Cabinet spokesperson Nader Saad.

Major international institutions, investment banks, representatives of international companies, and business leaders are scheduled to be invited to the business event.

Saad said the meeting focused on the mechanisms for the implementation of a policy recently approved by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. It lays emphasis on increasing the private sector’s role in the economic development of the country.

The meeting also discussed the global and regional developments that are affecting the world economies. The ministers also highlighted the issues the North African country is currently facing due to geopolitical tensions such as the Ukraine war, fluctuating oil prices, and the declining value of the Egyptian pound against the US dollar.

Egypt’s economy was hit hard after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February unsettled global investors and led them to pull billions out of the North African country.

The war sent wheat prices spiraling, heavily impacting Egypt, one of the world’s largest grain importers, and piling pressure on its foreign currency reserves.

With costs driven up further by soaring global energy prices, official inflation topped 18 percent in November, while billions of dollars worth of imported goods remain locked in Egypt’s ports.

As the foreign currency crunch continues, the Egyptian pound has plummeted, losing 70 percent of its value over 10 months.

The most recent dip — just over 8 percent — came Wednesday, the same day experts rang alarm bells when two state-owned banks announced one-year saving certificates with a whopping 25 percent interest rate.

Egyptian Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhi faced harsh criticism from parliamentarians.

The minister told the meeting the prices of commodities will go down within two months. He said more than 60 percent of the country’s food items are imported and prices are going up due to an increase in the prices of imported raw materials.

He said his ministry was preparing a new law to regulate random markets and control prices.

Topics: Egypt economy Inflation Investment

Updated 04 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Financial Center’s latest Purchasing Managers Index survey reveals rapid growth in business activity in December and November due to the FIFA World Cup.

Wholesale, retail, and service providers in Qatar registered huge expansion activity driving a record overall increase in prices charged for goods and services.

Qatar’s PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of non-energy private sector performance that is derived from new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times, and stock of purchases.

The PMI rose for the second month running from 48.8 in November to 49.6 in December pointing to a near-stabilization in overall non-energy private sector business conditions at the end of 2022.

Non-oil private sector output rose for the thirtieth consecutive month in December. 

The rate of growth was little-changed since November and is well above the long-run survey average.

The output index in November was 62.8 which was countered by a construction-driven pause in new work and improving supply chains.

The index trended at 69.0 throughout the entire year which represented the highest figure in the survey’s history compared to a long-run trend of 54.8.

“The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 makes its mark on the Qatari economy in December, with another rapid increase in business activity fueled by the retail and services sectors. The December data round off a stellar 2022 with the Output Index and headline PMI trending at 69.0 and 57.7 respectively, the highest annual averages since the survey began in 2017,” Yousuf Al-Jaida, CEO at QFC Authority, said in a statement.

The financial services sector also recorded a massive increase in business activity in the last month of 2022 demonstrating the strongest growth in the near-six-year period.

Input prices paid by financial services companies rose only fractionally in December, while charges imposed for services increased for the first time in six months.

“The tournament's legacy is also looking secure, with widespread reports from companies of post-competition business opportunities and an expected permanent boost to tourism. The Future Activity Index, tracking the 12-month outlook, rose to a 29-month high in December,” Al-Jaida added.

The QFS is a business center located in Doha that provides a platform for firms to do business in Qatar offering a legal, regulatory, tax and business environment.

Topics: FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

