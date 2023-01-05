Prince Harry says he killed 25 in Afghanistan: Media

You are here

A copy of the “En la sombra” (In the shadow) Spanish version of Britain’s Prince Harry’s autobiography “Spare” is pictured at a reader’s home in Madrid on January 5, 2023, despite the publication date set at January 10 with stringent measures in place. (AFP)
Updated 05 January 2023
AFP

  The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex served two tours of duty against the Taliban
  He said he was neither proud nor ashamed of doing so and described eliminating the targets as like removing "chess pieces" from a board
LONDON: Prince Harry has acknowledged killing 25 people during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, British media reported Thursday, quoting a soon-to-be-published autobiography.
The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex served two tours of duty against the Taliban, first as a forward air controller calling in airstrikes in 2007-2008, then flying the attack helicopter in 2012-2013.
In the book “Spare,” due out next week, he said he undertook six missions as a pilot that led to him “taking human lives,” the Daily Telegraph reported.
He said he was neither proud nor ashamed of doing so and described eliminating the targets as like removing “chess pieces” from a board.
Harry served for 10 years in the British Army, rising to the rank of captain, and has described his time in the military as his formative years.
His first tour was conducted under a strict news blackout for security reasons, which was agreed by British media outlets. He was forced to return home when a foreign publication broke the embargo.
He has never publicly discussed how many Taliban he killed.
Video cameras mounted on the nose of his Apache helicopter enabled him to assess his missions — and determine with certainty how many he had killed.
“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote.
He justified his actions because of his memory of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, and after meeting families of the victims.
Those responsible and their sympathizers were “enemies of humanity” and fighting them was an act of vengeance for a crime against humanity, he added.
Harry has since voiced concern about his security, not just because of his royal status but also because of his time fighting extremists.
The Telegraph quoted the extracts from the Spanish version of the autobiography it obtained after mistakenly being put on sale in bookshops on Thursday before being withdrawn.

  Barber shop owner received bounce-back loans from UK government during the coronavirus pandemic and sent around £11,280 to Daesh militants in Syria
LONDON: The owner of a London barber shop who claimed thousands of pounds in COVID-19 grant payments and sent the money to Daesh militants in Syria was on Thursday jailed for 12 years.

Tarek Namouz, 43, from west London, had received the bounce-back loans from the British government during the coronavirus pandemic to support his hair-cutting business.

The scheme was introduced to help companies during the global virus outbreak, with small and medium-sized enterprises able to borrow between £2,000 and up to 25 percent of their turnover.

Namouz had previously been found guilty of eight counts of funding terrorism and two of possessing information likely to be useful for terrorism, Sky News reported.

The sentence was handed down at Kingston Crown Court and included a further year on extended licence.

Namouz sent around £11,280 to Syria on dates between November 2020 and April 2021, the court heard. The money was intended to fund a militia in the country.

He was also recorded telling someone visiting him in prison while on remand that he had sent around £25,000, the court was told.

Prosecutors said cash and a hidden mobile phone containing messages to a contact in Syria, a Daesh bomb-making video, and a video showing how to kill with a knife, were found at the barber shop after a police raid.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism command, said that terrorist groups relied on funding to carry out their activities and to continue to operate.

“People like Namouz who provide money to terrorist groups — both in the UK and overseas — are enabling others to go and commit serious and deadly attacks, and we will always pursue and investigate those people and seek to bring them to justice,” Smith added.

Judge Peter Lodder said Namouz had shown a “commitment to terrorism” and had planned to “re-establish a state run in accordance with extreme Islamic principles.”

He added: “In 2020 and 2021 you ran a barber’s shop in Hammersmith. You were entitled to COVID-19 bounce-back loans which were paid to you by the local council.

“You sent that money, and other money, through a west London transfer and currency exchange, to terrorists in Syria.”

  11 killed, 7 held in night raids, says govt spokesman
  Chinese at a hotel, Pakistani embassy hit in December
KABUL: The Taliban said on Thursday they had killed 11 Daesh militants and arrested seven during overnight raids in Kabul and two other provinces.

Sounds of explosions rang out in the Afghan capital on Wednesday evening in what the chief spokesman of the Taliban administration, Zabihullah Mujahid, said hours later was part of an operation targeting “a dangerous and significant network of Daesh” that was behind recent high-profile attacks in Kabul.

Mujahid said in a statement that the militants had “organized and carried out attacks on Langan Hotel, the airport and the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, and were still planning attacks on some other important places.”

In the past few weeks, a regional affiliate of Daesh — known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K — claimed responsibility for a Dec. 2 attack on the Pakistani embassy in what officials in Islamabad said was an attempt to assassinate the country’s top envoy in Afghanistan.

On Dec. 11, Daesh gunmen stormed a hotel that caters to Chinese businessmen in central Kabul. The hours-long attack left the assailants dead and another 21 people wounded, including two foreigners.

On Jan. 2, a Daesh-claimed explosion outside the Kabul military airport caused multiple casualties among Taliban security forces.

The operations on Wednesday night targeted the militants in two areas of Kabul, in one location of Zaranj, the capital of southwestern Nimroz province, and in eastern Nangarhar province.

In Kabul and Nimroz, “eight Daesh, including foreign nationals were killed and seven were arrested alive,” Mujahid said, adding that large numbers of weapons and explosives were seized from the scene.

In a tweet posted hours after his initial statement, the spokesman added that the operation in Nangahar saw three militants killed, including a Daesh leader known as Musa.

Officials at the Ministry of Interior did not respond to requests for comment on whether Wednesday’s raids were a new operation to counter the Daesh threat in the country.

Hamza Momen Hakimi, professor of law and political science at Salam University in Kabul, told Arab News that they were “counterattacks and operations by the Taliban forces to control these attacks.”

A surge in Deash attacks has been seen as the group’s attempts to further destabilize the country, and undermine its already battered economy, in the wake of the US and several international organizations placing it under sanctions when the Taliban took control in August 2021.

“The growing sequence of attacks by ISIS shows that the operational power of this group is increasing daily, which seems to be impossible without external aid and support,” Hakimi said.

“Whether it’s on civilians, like in mosques and educational centers, or on political and highly guarded places like the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense and other places that they have targeted in the past few months ... These operations and these attacks are targeting the stability and peace in Afghanistan.”

  The practice is common in some African, Middle Eastern and Asian countries and involves the partial or total removal of a young girl's clitoris and labia
  More than 200 million girls and women alive today have been subjected to the practice: WHO
Motorbike ambulances help women survive childbirth in rural India

Motorbike ambulances help women survive childbirth in rural India
  Service operates in remote forest areas of Chhattisgarh
  Since 2014, more than 21,000 pregnant women in region have benefited from motorbike service
NEW DELHI: When Mungli Korram was giving birth in October, an ambulance sidecar took her to the nearest health center along near-impassable forest paths in Narayanpur.

The remote district of Chhattisgarh, a tribal state in central India, is a heavily forested area, where many villages are miles away from roads suitable for vehicle access.

The state has one of the highest maternal mortality rates, around 1.5 times the national average, with 137 pregnancy-related deaths for mothers per 100,000 births.

The death rate has, however, significantly decreased in the past few years, partly due to the motorbike ambulance service which helped Korram safely deliver her child.

“For women like us the bike ambulance has come as a savior,” she told Arab News.

“The ambulance is saving many lives of women in rural areas who were earlier deprived of such facilities.”

The sidecar hospital beds covered with a white canopy were introduced to the area eight years ago by Bhupesh Tiwari, the founder of Saathi, a developmental non-governmental organization working with rural communities.

“The problems women faced moved me and keeping in mind their problems I designed this ambulance, and I am happy that in the last eight years we have made substantial differences in the lives of women in these inaccessible areas,” Tiwari said.

“In 2014, when I started the motorbike ambulance, the situation was acute in remote villages with many women losing their lives during childbirth as they did not have access to any hospital.”

In 2014, the maternal mortality rate in the region was 159 per 100,000 births.

The initiative was initially supported by the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund until local authorities stepped in when the project’s tenure ended.

Today, the NGO operates 17 motorbike ambulances in the least accessible forest districts, covering 368 tribal villages with a population of around 100,000.

Saathi records show that since 2014 its team has attended to more than 21,000 pregnant women in the areas.

Pramod Potoi, a local community member who has been working with Saathi since the beginning of the project, noted that its presence had encouraged more women to seek professional medical help.

“In 2014, when the ambulance started, there were only a few women going to the nearest clinic. Now almost 90 percent of women prefer to do so,” he said.

“Health workers reach out to these villages and monitor the pregnancy of women in villages ... We are saving the lives of many women and infants through the ambulance service.”

List of countries that mandate COVID-19 tests for China travelers

List of countries that mandate COVID-19 tests for China travelers
  WHO's latest report showed 22,416 new hospitalizations for mainland China in the week to Jan.1 versus 15,161 the previous week
BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China defended on Thursday its handling of its raging COVID-19 outbreak after US President Joe Biden voiced concern and the World Health Organization (WHO) said Beijing was under-reporting virus deaths.
The WHO’s emergencies director, Mike Ryan, said on Wednesday in some of the UN health agency’s most critical remarks to date, that Chinese officials were under-representing data on several fronts.
China scrapped its stringent COVID-19 controls last month after protests against them, abandoning a policy that had shielded its 1.4 billion population from the virus for three years.
Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travelers from China as COVID-19 cases there surged following its relaxation of “zero-COVID” rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID-19 data.
PLACES IMPOSING CURBS
United states
The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China beginning on Jan. 5. All air passengers aged two and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said US citizens should reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau.
EU
European Union government officials recommended on Wednesday that passengers flying from China to the EU should have a negative COVID-19 test before they board. They also suggested all passenger on flights to and from China should wear face masks, that EU governments introduce random testing of passengers arriving from China and that they test and sequence wastewater in airports with international flights and planes arriving from China.
Sweden
Sweden will require travelers from China to show they have tested negative for COVID before they can enter the country, the government said.
UK
The UK will require a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test for passengers from China as of Jan. 5, the Department of Health said on Friday. However, a report in The Independent on Monday said passengers from China who arrive in the United Kingdom next week will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests on arrival.
France
France will require travelers from China to provide a negative COVID test result less than 48 hours before departure. Starting Jan. 1, France will carry out random PCR COVID tests upon arrival on travelers coming from China, a government official told reporters.
France has urged all 26 other European Union member states to test Chinese travelers for COVID.
Australia
Travelers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said on Sunday.
India
The country has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for travelers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. Passengers from those countries will be quarantined if they show symptoms or test positive.
Canada
Air travelers to Canada from China must test negative for COVID-19 no more than two days before departure, Ottawa said.
Japan
The country will require negative coronavirus test results within 72 hours of passengers boarding direct flights from China, the prime minister said on Jan 4. That is in addition to an existing regulation that passengers who had been in China in the seven days prior to their flight will be subject to a COVID-19 test on arrival in Japan. Those who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days.
Italy
Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travelers from China. Milan’s main airport, Malpensa, has already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai.
Spain
Spain will require a negative COVID-19 test or a full course of vaccination against the disease upon arrival for travelers from China.
Malaysia
Malaysia will screen all inbound travelers for fever and test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for COVID-19.
Taiwan
Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center said all passengers on direct flights from China, as well as by boat at two offshore islands, will have to take PCR tests upon arrival, starting on Jan. 1.
South Korea
South Korea will require travelers from China, Macau and Hong Kong to provide negative COVID-19 test results before departure, health authorities said.
Morocco
Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality, from Jan. 3.
Qatar
Qatar will require travelers arriving from China from Jan. 3 to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, state news agency QNA said.
Belguim
Belgium will test wastewater from planes arriving from China for new COVID-19 variants as part of new steps against the spread of the coronavirus, the government announced on Monday.
Israel
Newly appointed Health Minister Aryeh Deri announced new COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections, according to the Times of Israel.

Places monitoring situation
Philippines
The Philippines sees a need to intensify monitoring and implementation of border controls for incoming individuals especially from China, Manila’s health ministry said.

