You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen
25th Arabian Gulf Cup
25th Arabian Gulf Cup

Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen

Saudi Arabia completed on Thursday their preparations for their opening Arabian Gulf Cup fixture against Yemen on Friday in the presence of the head of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mishal. (Supplied/SaudiNT)
1 / 5
Saudi Arabia completed on Thursday their preparations for their opening Arabian Gulf Cup fixture against Yemen on Friday in the presence of the head of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mishal. (Supplied/SaudiNT)
Saudi Arabia completed on Thursday their preparations for their opening Arabian Gulf Cup fixture against Yemen on Friday in the presence of the head of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mishal. (Supplied/SaudiNT)
2 / 5
Saudi Arabia completed on Thursday their preparations for their opening Arabian Gulf Cup fixture against Yemen on Friday in the presence of the head of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mishal. (Supplied/SaudiNT)
Saudi Arabia completed on Thursday their preparations for their opening Arabian Gulf Cup fixture against Yemen on Friday in the presence of the head of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mishal. (Supplied/SaudiNT)
3 / 5
Saudi Arabia completed on Thursday their preparations for their opening Arabian Gulf Cup fixture against Yemen on Friday in the presence of the head of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mishal. (Supplied/SaudiNT)
Saudi Arabia completed on Thursday their preparations for their opening Arabian Gulf Cup fixture against Yemen on Friday in the presence of the head of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mishal. (Supplied/SaudiNT)
4 / 5
Saudi Arabia completed on Thursday their preparations for their opening Arabian Gulf Cup fixture against Yemen on Friday in the presence of the head of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mishal. (Supplied/SaudiNT)
Saudi Arabia completed on Thursday their preparations for their opening Arabian Gulf Cup fixture against Yemen on Friday in the presence of the head of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mishal. (Supplied/SaudiNT)
5 / 5
Saudi Arabia completed on Thursday their preparations for their opening Arabian Gulf Cup fixture against Yemen on Friday in the presence of the head of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mishal. (Supplied/SaudiNT)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2q2y6

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen

Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen
  • The Green Falcons get their campaign under way when they meet the Yemenis at the Basra International Stadium in Iraq
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia completed on Thursday their preparations for their opening Arabian Gulf Cup fixture against Yemen on Friday in the presence of the head of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Mishal.

The Green Falcons get their campaign under way when they meet the Yemenis at the Basra International Stadium in Iraq.

The team were training at the stadium under the supervision of technical director, Saad Al-Shehri, who said he hoped to see continued development from the Saudi team following their FIFA World Cup exploits last year.

“We are very happy to be among our brothers in Iraq, and I thank the Iraqis for their hospitality and the unsurprising reception from them, and we wish them success in hosting and organizing this tournament,” Al-Shehri said.

“We will work hard to achieve our technical goals, including winning the championship, as well as the ultimate goal, which is to move forward in technical development that Saudi football is witnessing and achieving,” he added.

Player Riyad Sharahili explained during a press conference that the match against Yemen would not be easy and pointed out that he and his teammates were focused on performing at a high level to achieve a positive result.

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup Gulf Cup Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

8 nations set to battle it out at 25th Arabian Gulf Cup
Sport
8 nations set to battle it out at 25th Arabian Gulf Cup
90% of tickets for 25th Gulf Cup in Iraq sold online
Football
90% of tickets for 25th Gulf Cup in Iraq sold online

Al-Nassr’s clash with Al-Tai postponed due to bad weather

Al-Nassr’s clash with Al-Tai postponed due to bad weather
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr’s clash with Al-Tai postponed due to bad weather

Al-Nassr’s clash with Al-Tai postponed due to bad weather
  • Match delayed by 24 hours, new signing Cristiano Ronaldo will not make Al-Nassr debut yet
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr’s clash with Al-Tai at Mrsool Park has been delayed for 24 hours due to bad weather.

The announcement was made on Al-Nassr’s official Twitter account on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the scheduled kick-off.

In a statement, the club said: “Due to heavy rain and weather conditions impacting the stadium’s electricity, we have been officially informed that tonight’s match against Al-Tai is postponed for 24 hours.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused to fans and wish everyone safe travels.”

New signing Cristiano Ronaldo, awaiting his international clearance to play for the Riyadh club, was set to miss the match as he serves out outstanding ban from his time at Manchester United.

Al-Nassr lead the Roshn Saudi League with 26 points from 11 matches, while Al-Tai are in seventh place on 18 points from the same number of fixtures.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr Al-Tai Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Al-Nassr coach Garcia hails ‘extraordinary’ Ronaldo signing
Saudi Sport
Al-Nassr coach Garcia hails ‘extraordinary’ Ronaldo signing
Update ‘Yellow Fever’: Fans overjoyed as Ronaldo welcomed to Al-Nassr video
Sport
‘Yellow Fever’: Fans overjoyed as Ronaldo welcomed to Al-Nassr

Dubai World Cup Carnival head returns to Meydan with stellar line-ups

Dubai World Cup Carnival head returns to Meydan with stellar line-ups
Updated 05 January 2023
Laura King

Dubai World Cup Carnival head returns to Meydan with stellar line-ups

Dubai World Cup Carnival head returns to Meydan with stellar line-ups
  • Seven races could give major pointers to the identity of Dubai World Cup contenders in March
Updated 05 January 2023
Laura King

DUBAI: The Dubai World Cup Carnival is back with a bang on Friday.

Seven races take place at Meydan and it is a card which could easily unveil some major contenders for the World Cup fixture on March 25.

The official feature is Group 2 Maktoum Challenge Round 1, over a mile on dirt, for which Listed Dubai Creek Mile winner Prince Eiji is the favorite. He deserves to be, as a progressive horse who beat several of these rivals last time. However, he faces some seasoned performers here, with Golden Goal, winner of this event 12 months ago, a viable contender from his own stable. Secret Ambition, winner of the G2 Godolphin Mile in 2021, is another to consider, as is Desert Wisdom, second in this year’s Godolphin Mile.

The other Group 2 on the card is the Al-Fahidi Fort, over 1,400 meters on turf, which Godolphin have won in each of the last five seasons. Trainer Charlie Appleby is responsible for four of those wins and he has Noble Truth here, the hot favorite based on his Group 3 Jersey Stakes win at Royal Ascot. The only thing likely to beat him here is freshness after his break, in which case Alfareeq, as a Group 1 winner who has had a prep and escapes a penalty, might be next best.

The Group 3 Dubawi Stakes is a good pointer towards the G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen and the winner of that race in March, Switzerland, reappears here. He goes very well fresh, so the absence since his big success is not a concern, and he also has the best of the draw in stall one.

He faces some tough rivals though, including Mouheeb, who beat Tuz, Canvassed and Alkaraama in the Garhoud Sprint last time out. He gives weight away to his rivals this time but remains an exciting prospect now that he has been revitalized by trainer Michael Costa.

It is only a listed event, but the closing Dubai Dash is probably the race of the night and it is good to see it named after Ertijaal, one of the most prolific and popular sprinters to race at Meydan. He would be a shoe-in for this, but is not here, so maybe it goes to Man Of Promise, who was third at Al-Quoz Sprint in March. The concern is that he is probably better over 1,200 meters than 1,000, in which case his trainer, Appleby, can win it anyway with Lazuli, who loves this trip. Keep an eye out too for Czech Republic raider Ponntos, a specialist at this distance.

The three-year-olds get their own race in the Jumeirah Classic Trial, over 1,400 meters on turf. It should be another one for Appleby, with Courageous Knight and Highbank heading the overseas markets. However, Meydan dirt winner Long Kiss is a talented horse who should not be ignored, despite this surface switch.

The first thoroughbred race on the card is the 2,410 meter DRC Classic, which is also traditionally a strong race for Godolphin, who run six here.

Walk Of Stars, considered good enough to run in the Derby, is the one most people will put on their pick six forms, but do not ignore Valyrian Steel, who ran a good race here three weeks ago and will appreciate the extra distance this time.

We cannot ignore the Purebred Arabians who clash in the opening G1 Maktoum Challenge R1 (PA). These are some of the best in the world, and RB Rich Lyke Me, winner of this event 12 months ago, will find it tough to hold off Kerless Del Roc, who has had the benefit of a winning start already this season in the Madjani Stakes.

It promises to be another great day of racing, and entry is only 2 dirhams ($0.54), so why miss it?

Topics: Horse Racing Dubai UAE Dubai World Cup Meydan

Related

Spectacular Dubai World Cup closes UAE racing season, but summer action is just beginning
Sport
Spectacular Dubai World Cup closes UAE racing season, but summer action is just beginning
Country Grammer ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Dubai World Cup. (Reuters)
Sport
Saudi co-owned Country Grammer wins Dubai World Cup

Al-Attiyah stretches Dakar 2023 lead after Stage 5 victory in Saudi desert

Al-Attiyah stretches Dakar 2023 lead after Stage 5 victory in Saudi desert
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

Al-Attiyah stretches Dakar 2023 lead after Stage 5 victory in Saudi desert

Al-Attiyah stretches Dakar 2023 lead after Stage 5 victory in Saudi desert
  • Qatari champion’s Toyota finished 1 minute, 57 seconds head of the fast finishing Audi of Carlos Sainz
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

HAIL: Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah on Thursday stretched his lead at the top of Dakar 2023 standings as Sebastien Loeb’s bid for a second successive stage win was frustrated by another late setback for Bahrain Raid Xtreme.

After victory 24 hours earlier in his BRX Prodrive Hunter, Loeb was locked in an epic battle with Qatari Al-Attiyah and fellow Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel on the 375 km fifth stage, as all three held the lead at various points, with just seconds separating them.

But with just 20 km remaining, Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin came to a halt for 15 minutes with mechanical problems, and eventually finished ninth on the day.

Taking the stage in his Toyota by 1 minute, 57 seconds from the fast finishing Audi of Carlos Sainz, Al-Attiyah now leads by 22 minutes, 36 seconds overall from Peterhansel, who set today’s third fastest time in his Audi.

Guerlain Chicherit, stage winner on Tuesday with Alex Winocq in his Prodrive Hunter, produced a fine recovery from his loss of 90 minutes yesterday to clock the fifth best time.

Also bouncing back strongly after being sent back to the bivouac yesterday with suspension damper failure, Lithuanians Vaidotas Zala and Paulo Fiuza completed the top 10 on the day in their Prodrive Hunter.

For much of the day, Loeb was in the hunt to complete a BRX hat-trick of stage victories following his success 24 hours earlier, and the win by Chicherit.

Having recovered from a series of punctures and technical issues to climb from 54th to 14th position overall, the nine-time World Rally Champion was climbing the top 10 in his Prodrive Hunter before his late mishap left him in 11th.

Thursday’s action unfolded on a second successive stage looping around Hail, the focal point of all-terrain racing in Saudi, which presented a challenging route twisting through dunes and camel grass.

The drivers will now turn their attention to securing World Rally-Raid Championship points in Friday’s 467 km sixth stage from Hail To Al-Duwadimi.

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Rally 2023 Dakar Rally Nasser Al-Attiyah Saudi Arabia

Related

Loeb wins second successive Dakar Rally stage to extend lead over Al-Attiyah
Sport
Loeb wins second successive Dakar Rally stage to extend lead over Al-Attiyah
Guerlain Chicherit fights back with win as rain hits Dakar Rally
Sport
Guerlain Chicherit fights back with win as rain hits Dakar Rally

8 nations set to battle it out at 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

8 nations set to battle it out at 25th Arabian Gulf Cup
Updated 05 January 2023
John Duerden

8 nations set to battle it out at 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

8 nations set to battle it out at 25th Arabian Gulf Cup
  • Saudi Arabia bringing youthful squad to Basra, hosts Iraq looking for success on and off pitch, and Qatar aiming to put World Cup disappointment behind them
Updated 05 January 2023
John Duerden

The World Cup may still be very fresh in the memory but for football fans in the GCC there is another football tournament to be played. The 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq kicks off on Friday with eight teams from the region vying for the title.

The tournament will be played at two venues: Basra International Stadium and Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium. The action starts with the host nation’s clash against Oman on Jan. 6 and ends with the final on Jan. 19.

Here are eight talking points, one for each competing nation, ahead of the big kickoff.

Group A

Saad Al-Shehri and young Saudi Arabia stars can work their magic again

With the Saudi Professional League pausing for two months so that the Green Falcons could prepare for the World Cup — and sensationally beat champions Argentina — it was always unlikely that there would be another break for clubs to release their star players so soon after.

This may make it less likely that there will be a first title win since 2004 especially as other teams have named experienced squads, but it will give young and fringe players the chance to shine. Turki Al-Ammar is one of the few to have been capped at senior level, and the 2018 Young Asian Footballer of the Year starred as the U-23s won the Asian Championships, and has the chance to do so once more.

With the same coach, Saad Al-Shehri, in place over the coming weeks and looking to cement a growing reputation, Saudi Arabia will be able to get the tests they need against Yemen, Oman and hosts Iraq.

Iraq want stability on and off the pitch

Last year was a disappointment for Iraq as they struggled in the final round of World Cup qualification, and there have been a string of coaches who have come and gone.

Now they have a chance to start 2023 in style both on and off the pitch.

The last and only time the country hosted the Gulf Cup was 1979 and their most recent tournament win came nine years later. Success off the pitch is as important as success on it but both will give football a boost in the country. With Basra staging the games, and new Spanish coach Jesus Casas calling up players with talent and plenty of experience, expectations are high.

The likes of Hussein Ali, Dhurgam Ismail, Amjad Attwad and Gothenburg midfielder Amir Al-Ammari have what it takes to lead Iraq to the latter stages and deliver some much-needed good news for fans.

Oman can show they are among region’s top dogs

After Saudi Arabia, Oman were the best performing Arab team in the final stage of the road to Qatar, finishing just a point behind Australia, a team that narrowly lost to winners Argentina in the second round of Qatar 2022.

Had The Reds been in the other group last time then they might have made it all the way. Now they are in Group A, Branko Ivankovic’s men are one of the favorites and not least since they won the tournament before last.

Like his counterpart in Iraq, the wily Croatian coach has named a strong and experienced squad and there is no better time to show that the results in the World Cup qualifiers were no fluke.

Energetic Yemen searching for first-ever win

The Eagles are preparing for a 10th appearance at the Gulf Cup and are searching for a first-ever win. It will not be easy for a team that has not played a game since the first half of 2022.

Preparations are also difficult in a country that has been devastated by war for years. A training camp in Saudi Arabia has helped and there has also been time spent in Egypt.

Coach Miroslav Soukup has spent years in the region and is now in his second spell in charge. He has gone for youth with half the squad aged 25 or under and this should be a great experience, and if they could get a win, so much the better.

Group B

Qatar need to start new era on a high

Everyone knows that the World Cup was a disaster for the host nation with three defeats from three. There was a feeling that coach Felix Sanchez had kept faith too long with the team that won the 2019 Asian Cup and there was an expectation that the Spaniard would not be kept on when his contract expired on the last day of 2022, and so it was.

The pressure at the World Cup was all too much but now, temporarily at least, it is the responsibility of Portuguese tactician Bruno Pinheiro, who is without the likes of stalwarts Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali and several others. It leaves opportunities for new blood to restore pride to Qatari football.

UAE starts road to 2026

The UAE had to sit and watch the World Cup in Qatar with all the surprises and shocks in the knowledge that they could have been there as they narrowly lost a playoff against Australia. While they could have been there, “should” is a different matter as, in truth, UAE were poor throughout the qualification campaign.

Now that coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena has had more time with the team, there needs to be a long-term vision, with more than eight Asian teams qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The likes of Ali Mabkhout and Omar Abdulrahman, the stars of the so-called golden generation from the previous decade, are out but there is still ample talent in the squad. The group looks competitive but winnable and with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and even Oman eclipsing the UAE in recent years, there is some pressure to succeed in Basra, but a first World Cup appearance since 1990 remains the main prize.

Kuwait have to bounce back from poor 2022

Kuwait have won 10 out of 24 Gulf Cups but in recent years this former powerhouse of football in Asia — the whole continent and not just the west — have fallen behind the teams they used to beat routinely. World Cup qualification was an expected failure but not making the 2023 Asian Cup was really disappointing, especially losing at home to a young Indonesian team.

That led to Rui Bento taking the reins, a third Portuguese coach in the group. There is no more Bader Al-Mutawa — the 37-year-old talisman is the most-capped international player in history — and the Blues need to move on from that era but are still looking for an identity.

Bento has gone for youth and there is a sense that this is the beginning of a new journey for Kuwait.

Bahrain looking to defend title

Bahrain may not have the glittering history of Kuwait but arrive in Iraq as defending champions. The win over Saudi Arabia in 2019 will never be forgotten and it should also be pointed out that the team reached the last 16 of the Asian Cup in the same year when they were narrowly defeated by South Korea. After a disappointing period, things were looking up.

Then came COVID-19 and momentum was halted. Coach Helio Sousa has been in place for almost four years and, despite a disappointing World Cup qualification campaign, the team is settled, full of experience and more inventive on the ball than many of their neighbors. After showing that they can upset bigger nations previously at this tournament, Bahrain cannot be counted out.

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup football

Related

FIFA World Cup 2022 bolsters Qatar’s retail and service sectors
Business & Economy
FIFA World Cup 2022 bolsters Qatar’s retail and service sectors
Basra officially chosen to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup next year
Sport
Basra officially chosen to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup next year

Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting

Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting
Updated 05 January 2023
Paul Williams

Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting

Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting
  • Kingdom’s World Cup win over Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr have placed a spotlight on the local game
  • Talented players will benefit from playing in Europe
Updated 05 January 2023
Paul Williams

In Saudi Arabian football at the moment it’s hard to think about anything other than the stunning signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Saudi Pro League table-toppers Al-Nassr.

It’s not just the talk of Saudi football, it is the talk of world football.

Go back a month and it was another winger, Salem Al-Dawsari, who was the name on everyone’s lips after his wonder strike gave the Green Falcons a famous victory over eventual World Cup champions Argentina — La Albiceleste’s only loss since the 2019 Copa America.

It is a moment that will live long in the memory of every Saudi football fan.

Not since 1994 and the magical run of Saeed Al-Owairan has a Saudi Arabian player had such an impact on the global stage. That mazy run from Al-Owairan is still replayed almost 30 years on, and so seismic was Al-Dawsari’s strike that it too will be replayed for years and decades to come.

But the important question facing Saudi Arabia after the World Cup will be how to ensure it isn’t another 28 years before their next magical moment.

With so much positive energy around Saudi football, especially on the back of Ronaldo’s arrival in Riyadh, it’s imperative those in charge leverage this moment to build sustained success rather than the boom-bust cycles we’ve seen previously.

To do so Saudi football needs to face and overcome a number of challenges that stand in its way.

For as momentous as Ronaldo’s signing is, for Saudi Arabia to truly take the next step as a football nation and a football team, it’s players heading the other way that is most important.

At least for the foreseeable future, Europe remains the epicenter of world football. It is where the best players ply their trade and it’s where the rest of the world sends its players to develop further.

Saudi Arabia can no longer be an exception to that rule.

The talent of the players has never been in question, but unlike their North African neighbors, the willingness and desire of the players to leave their home comforts is what is holding them back.

Sami Al-Jaber was one of the rare ones who ventured west, while current striker Saleh Al-Shehri, who scored the equalizer against Argentina, also had a brief stint in Portugal in his late teens. Then of course there was the ill-fated deal to send players to La Liga ahead of the 2018 World Cup that never translated into anything substantial.

As good as the Saudi Pro League is within an Asian football context, there will always exist a ceiling the players will hit by remaining at home.

Privately, those involved in Saudi football concede this must happen, but making it happen is an entirely different challenge.

Talking to Arab News in 2021, Saudi Arabia’s coach Herve Renard conceded that he would like to see players in Europe, but acknowledged the difficulty of making it happen.

“The future can be bright in this country,” he said.

“In my opinion, we have to improve to be more professional. So think about the players themselves, to prepare themselves very well, maybe better than some are doing now. But the potential is there.

“I was very impressed by the quality of the players, and I’m sure with or without me this country will get very good results in the future.”

“I am sure 100 percent (that players are good enough). I think it would be a very good thing if they can do it, I would like one day to see Saudi players play for a very big team in Europe.

“(But) do you want to leave your country or do you want to stay in Saudi with your family around? This is a culture, maybe it will be difficult for the first time it happens. You need experience. You need to open your mind; it’s a completely different culture.

“It would be nice for them, but I have to respect their choice if they prefer to stay in Saudi.”

On the back of their World Cup success, despite not making the Round of 16, and with Ronaldo now playing in the country, there have never been more eyes on Saudi football which offers a fantastic platform for the players to showcase their wares.

The opportunity that exists for them over the next few years is enormous.

In 12 months they return to Qatar for the AFC Asian Cup, a tournament at which they will rightly be considered one of the favorites, to end a 28-year title drought.

Looking a further three years ahead, they will host the Asian Cup, remarkably for the first time ever. Renard has a contract through until that tournament and that stability will stand them in good stead.

As a number of this generation begin to age, it will be imperative that the next batch of talented Saudi players take their place. Perhaps it is some of this generation that look to take on the challenge of Europe?

Whether they do or not, Saudi Arabia’s impressive results at recent youth tournaments in Asia gives reason for optimism around the composition of the squad for 2027, when fringe and emerging players like Ayman Yahya, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Turki Al-Ammar — all MVPs at recent youth international tournaments — will all be approaching their prime.

With so many foundations in place, the future for Saudi football looks bright — almost as bright as a Cristiano Ronaldo smile.

Topics: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi Arabia sport

Related

Al-Nassr coach Garcia hails ‘extraordinary’ Ronaldo signing
Saudi Sport
Al-Nassr coach Garcia hails ‘extraordinary’ Ronaldo signing
Saudi Football Federation, Ecuadorian counterparts sign MoU in Doha
Saudi Sport
Saudi Football Federation, Ecuadorian counterparts sign MoU in Doha

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen
Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen
Saudi energy minister meets with Bahraini sustainable development minister
Saudi energy minister meets with Bahraini sustainable development minister
What We Are Reading Today: How to Speak Whale by Tom Mustill
What We Are Reading Today: How to Speak Whale by Tom Mustill
Riyadh’s perfume expo offers heady, exquisite scents
Riyadh’s perfume expo offers heady, exquisite scents
Gaza says Israel not allowing in enough X-ray machines for medical care
Gaza says Israel not allowing in enough X-ray machines for medical care

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.