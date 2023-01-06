You are here

Global markets: Stocks tepid before US jobs test; dollar stands tall

Global markets: Stocks tepid before US jobs test; dollar stands tall
The MSCI World equity index traded steadily on Friday (Shutterstock)
LONDON, TOKYO: Global equities were set to end the first week of 2023 on a tepid note and the dollar stood tall as fears of higher US interest rates hit market sentiment, according to Reuters.

The MSCI World equity index traded steadily on Friday, on course for its fifth consecutive weekly drop despite a brief rally earlier in the week.

The dollar also touched a one-month high against major currencies on Friday as investors braced for the crucial US non-farm payrolls report later in the day.

The official jobs report comes after private payrolls data on Thursday showed a bigger than expected rise in employment and a drop in jobless claims, underscoring the Fed’s determination to prevent a doom loop of rising wages and prices that would embed high inflation in the world’s dominant economy for longer.

Investors have started “to price in a more aggressive path of rate hikes from the Fed,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the non-farm payrolls report is expected to show on Friday that 200,000 jobs were created in December, easing from November’s 263,000 pace but still about double the level the Fed considers sustainable.

Traders will also zero in on any gains in hourly wages, Reid cautioned, “given the Fed’s focus on wage inflation” while there was “little doubting the still strong labor market.”

US two-year Treasury yields, which track interest rate expectations, spiked to a more than two-month high of 4.497 percent overnight before easing to 4.4561 percent in early European trading. The 10-year yield, which rose as high as 3.784 percent in New York overnight, dropped to 3.7088 percent.

“There is concern that the labor market isn’t showing any signs of cooling,” putting financial markets “very much on edge,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts including the yen and euro, stood at 105.24, having earlier touched 105.31 for the first time in a month.

The dollar index is up about 1.7 percent this week, putting it on course to snap a streak of three losing weeks. It is shaping up for the best performance since late September.

In Europe, the broad Stoxx 600 equity index opened 0.4 percent higher on Friday as falling gas prices combined with mild winter weather boosted hopes for that the region may overcome the worst of its inflation crisis. Germany’s Xetra Dax traded flat.

US E-mini stock futures were steady, after a 1.16 percent overnight slide for the S&P 500.

The euro was little changed at $1.05255, after earlier easing to $1.0511, a level last seen on Dec. 12.
 

PARIS: A surge in the cost of most food commodities last year, as the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of shortages, sent the UN food agency’s average price index to the highest level on record, according to Reuters.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 143.7 points in 2022, up 14.3 percent from 2021, and the highest since records started in 1990, the agency said on Friday.

The index had already gained 28 percent in 2021 from the previous year as the world economy recovered from the impact of the pandemic.

Food prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year on fears of disruptions to Black Sea trade. They have pared some of their gains since, in part because of a UN-backed grain export channel from Ukraine and the prospect of improved supplies in producing countries.

In December the benchmark index fell for the ninth consecutive month to 132.4 points, compared with a revised 135.00 points for November. The November figure was previously given as 135.7 points.

“Calmer food commodity prices are welcome after two very volatile years,” FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero said.

The decline in the index in December was driven by a drop in the international price of vegetable oils, together with some declines in cereal and meat prices, but mitigated by slight increases in those of sugar and dairy, the FAO said.

Still over the whole of 2022, four of the FAO’s five food sub-indexes — cereals, meat, dairy and vegetable oils — had reached record highs, while the fifth one, sugar, was at a 10-year high.

The FAO Cereal Price Index index rose 17.9 percent in 2022 due to factors including significant market disruptions, higher energy and input costs, adverse weather and continued strong global food demand, the FAO said. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has signed off on new rules aimed at attracting more investment into the Kingdom’s economy.

The main changes include updating the prudential requirements for carrying out any securities business, such as credit, market, operational and concentration risks.

There are also amendments to the methodology used to calculate the minimum limit of capital adequacy, and changes to the requirements for investment management, arrangement, and advisory activities to be based on expenses.

The Amended Prudential Rules will come into effect on April 1 2023.

According to a report on SPA: “Amending the Prudential Rules comes as part of the CMA's keenness, since its inception, on continuously regulating and developing the entities, subject to the CMA's control, which carry out any of the securities business, enhancing the control procedures and prudential level of such entities, in addition to raising the efficiency of the resources management of such institutions to provide optimum services to their customers in accordance with the best international practices.”

In 2013 the CMA initiated the application of Prudential Rules on institutions carrying out the securities activities with the aim of specifying a minimum limit of capital requirements to ensure the availability of required financial resources and limiting the size of risks that may be incurred.

The decision comes a month after the CMA approved regulations put forward by the Saudi stock exchange involving market-making procedures.

That move, in December 2022, aimed to regulate the activities of listed securities market-making, through providing continuous listed securities buy/sell orders during the market open session to provide liquidity to the relevant listed securities.

Also, among the conditions of the market-maker, it shall have a membership of the market or derivatives market and shall have the written policies and procedures to separate between the market making activities and any other activities practiced by the maker.

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, supported by hopes of a China demand boost and after data showed lower US fuel inventories following a winter storm that hit at the end of the year, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were $0.75, or 1 percent, higher at $79.44 a barrel at 0645 GMT, after settling $0.85 stronger at $78.69 on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $0.74, or 1 percent, at $74.41 a barrel. They had settled $0.83 higher at $73.67 in the previous session.

“China’s reopening optimism, especially further stimulus measures to boost the property sector, is the main bullish factor for the oil prices, which has improved the demand outlook in the near year,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

“A softened US dollar has also added upside momentum to the oil markets,” she added.

China announced more state support measures on Thursday, including establishing a dynamic adjustment mechanism on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers, in a bid to boost its highly indebted property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the country’s economy.

The total number of passenger trips via road, rail, water and air during the upcoming Lunar New Year is expected to reach 2.1 billion this year, transport officials said on Friday, double the 1.05 billion during the same period last year.

Daily passenger flights scheduled during the holiday season beginning on Saturday are averaging 73 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has ended its stringent zero-COVID policy, leading to a surge in COVID infections across the country.

In the US, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday that distillate inventories , which include diesel and heating oil, dropped more than expected in the week to Dec. 30. They fell by 1.4 million barrels, compared with expectations of a 396,000-barrel drop.

Meanwhile, US gasoline stocks fell 346,000 barrels last week, according to the EIA data, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 486,000-barrel drop.

On a weekly basis, however, oil prices were on track to end lower, with both the Brent and WTI contracts down around 7 percent on a week earlier. Concern about the possibility of a global recession have weighed on trading sentiment.

“Oil is trying to rally but demand concerns are keeping the gains small,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a note.

“The Saudis are slashing prices as the short-term crude demand outlook seems like it won’t quite get a major boost from a robust China reopening.”

The world’s top crude exporter Saudi Arabia lowered prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to its lowest since November 2021 amid global pressures hitting oil.

Topics: Oil China

RIYADH: Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held a meeting with the Bahraini Minister of Sustainable Development Noor bint Ali Al-Khalif in Riyadh on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two sides discussed opportunities and areas of cooperation between the two countries in implementing the circular carbon economy approach, as well as ways to best achieve sustainable development.

They also spoke about the Saudi Green and Green Middle East initiatives, and ways both countries can support them. the achievement of , the common interests of the two countries, and the aspirations of their two brotherly leaderships and peoples.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain sustainable development

LONDON: Saudi Arabia lowered the February official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $1.80 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the country’s state oil producer Aramco said on Thursday.

The price is $1.45 a barrel less than the January OSP. The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at minus $1.50 a barrel against ICE Brent for February, $1.40 a barrel lower than its price for January.

The price cut comes as Russia diverts its oil from Europe to Asia, after the EU banned seaborne crude oil imports from Dec. 5, alongside a price cap introduced by the G7 nations that restricts Russian oil trade using Western financial, shipping and insurance services.

Oil steadies

Oil steadied on Thursday in volatile trade after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with the shutdown of a US fuel pipeline providing support and economic concerns capping gains.

Big declines in the previous two days were driven by worries about a global recession, especially since short-term economic signs in the world’s two biggest oil consumers, the US and China, looked weak.

Helping drive gains early on Thursday was a statement from top US pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline, which said its Line 3 had been shut for unscheduled maintenance with a restart expected on Jan. 7.

Brent crude was up 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $78.44 a barrel at 1435 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $72.58. Both contracts were up over $2 earlier.

Both benchmarks’ cumulative declines of more than 9 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday were the biggest two-day losses at the start of a year since 1991, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

