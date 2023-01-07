Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah wins stage six — weather hits Saturday’s stage

You are here

Team Audi Sport’s Stephane Peterhansel and co-driver Edouard Boulanger during stage 6, during which their race was over. (Reuters)
AFP

  • It was announced that Saturday’s motor-cycling stage will be canceled after heavy, cold rain caused delays Friday
AFP

RIYADH: France’s Stephane Peterhansel, a record 14-time winner of the Dakar Rally, crashed out of the 2023 edition on Friday as Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah won the sixth stage in his Toyota.
The 57-year-old Peterhansel, whose nickname is ‘Mr Dakar’ after eight car victories and six on a motorbike, “had an accident after 212km of the day’s special,” organizers said.
“His co-pilot Edouard Boulanger has been injured by the impact leaving him with pain in the back. He has been evacuated by the Dakar medical team to the hospital in Buraydah to undergo further examinations.”
Peterhansel told AFP that he did not remember the car landing such was the violence of the accident, suggesting that Boulanger had taken hold of the steering wheel before their car came to a halt.
Peterhansel’s Audi team-mate Carlos Sainz, a three-time former Dakar car winner, also suffered an accident at the same place.
Sainz and his co-pilot were unharmed, according to organizers, but any hopes of victory were washed away after hours spent trying to fix their Audi in the middle of the desert.
In the absence of Peterhansel and in light of Sainz’s problems, Al-Attiyah made no mistake in notching up his third stage victory despite mechanical problems of his own.
The defending champion won the stage 3min 29sec ahead of nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb (Prodrive), with South African Henk Lategan (Toyota) 8:52 adrift.
Lategan moves into second in the overall standings, 1hr 06min behind Al-Attiyah, with Brazilian Lucas Moraes (Overdrive) in third, a further 7min off the pace.
“It was a very tough stage, not easy,” said Al-Attiyah. “We really pushed a lot but for the last 40km we broke the steering pump, so we didn’t have any steering.
“We had a lot of oil coming out, but we’ll try to repair it now and then we’ll go to Riyadh.”
Loeb now stands sixth, 1hr 57min off the Qatari, but was left satisfied with his stage podium.
“It was a clean stage for us,” the Frenchman said. “We lost a little bit of time on some way points, but not too much, just like two or three minutes.
“When you see what happened on the stage, I think in the end that we did a good stage, with second time overall. It was better than the previous ones and I think we’ve made a good step in the general rankings, so that’s not too bad.”
Luciano Benavides won the sixth stage of the motorbike section to make it seven different winners for seven days of racing.
The Argentinian Husqvarna rider beat teammate Skyler Howes home by 0.56sec, with Red Bull KTM’s Toby Price in third, at 2:28.
The result saw Howes increase his lead over his direct pursuers, whose positions have not changed on the provisional podium. Price now trails by 3:31, with Benavides 7:01 behind.
It was announced that Saturday’s motor-cycling stage will be canceled after heavy, cold rain caused delays Friday.
“In view of the very late return of very tired bikers, and due to the rain, the event is canceled in this category,” said race boss David Castera.
Saturday’s stage will be a truncated affair for the car competitors, raced over 288km toward Al Duwadimi.

Saudi Arabia get Arabian Gulf Cup campaign off to perfect start with win over Yemen

Saudi Arabia get Arabian Gulf Cup campaign off to perfect start with win over Yemen
Updated 07 January 2023
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia get Arabian Gulf Cup campaign off to perfect start with win over Yemen

Saudi Arabia get Arabian Gulf Cup campaign off to perfect start with win over Yemen
  • The top two from each of the four-team groups progress to the semi-finals with the final game taking place on Jan. 19
Updated 07 January 2023
John Duerden

BASRA: Saudi Arabia defeated Yemen 2-0 in their opening game of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup on Friday to move top of Group A.

First half goals, and first international goals, from debutants Sumayhan Al-Nabit and Musab Al-Juwayr put the three-time winners in the driving seat at Basra International Stadium and that is where they stayed. It wasn’t always comfortable for the victors but coach Saad Al-Shehri knows getting points on the board early in tournaments is crucial. He also knows that there will be tougher tests to come against the hosts Iraq and Oman.

With Al-Shehri taking an inexperienced and untested squad to Iraq –in many ways, a ‘B’ team –, it was always going to be difficult for this experimental Green Falcons line-up to hit the heights of November when the full-strength side defeated Argentina at the World Cup. It was no surprise that the youngsters lacked a little cohesion in the early stages but as the minutes ticked over, Saudi Arabia put some good moves together. The signs are promising.

Yemen did their bit too. Perhaps buoyed by hosts Iraq being held to a 0-0 draw by Oman earlier in the day, the Reds started brightly and had a great chance to open the scoring in the tenth minute. Ahmed Maher found himself unmarked near the penalty spot as the ball came in from the left but his first time shot was well-saved by Nawaf Al-Aqidi. It was a missed opportunity that the Reds were always likely to regret and there was a warning five minutes later as Turki Al-Ammar, one of the few players with senior appearances under his belt, shot straight at the goalkeeper from just inside the area.

It didn't matter as the Greens were in front after 18 minutes and in some style. There seemed to be no danger when Al-Nabit collected the ball outside the area in a central position. Yet the Yemen defence was slow to react which gave the Al-Taawoun midfielder time to pick his spot and bend a delicious shot –via the post – into the bottom left-hand corner of the Yemen net, just beyond the hand of Salem Al Harsh.

The goal rocked Yemen and just after the half-hour, Al-Nabit went down in the area under a challenge from Emad Al-Godaimah and the referee pointed to the spot with VAR giving its agreement. Up stepped Al-Hilal’s Al-Juwayr to blast the ball high into the left side of the net to give the goalkeeper no chance.  From then it really was an uphill struggle for Yemen who had, heading into this contest, lost 24 of their 30 games at the tournament and never tasted victory. 

Just three minutes before the break however Yemen should have pulled a goal back. Omar Al-Dahi broke into the left side of the area. His first shot was blocked by Al-Aqidi but the forward was given another bite of the cherry and, once again, the Al-Nassr goalkeeper was equal to the task to preserve his team’s two goal lead.

Yemen should have reduced the deficit just before the hour. A long ball from deep caused problems for the Saudi Arabia defence and Maher was able to advancem skipping past Al-Aqidi who had come out of the box, but from the left corner of the area, the striker pulled his shot wide of the post. 

Both teams kept pushing forward with both goalkeepers called into action more than once in the latter stages. Neither side was able to add to the scoreline however. Al-Shehri will be pleased with the win against an energetic and determined opponent and will have taken positives ahead into Monday’s game.

That is sure to be a massive test for these youngsters. Iraq are on home soil and, as well as a passionate crowd, have selected an experienced and talented squad. A win would put the Falcons into the last four and given the circumstances, such a result would be almost as impressive as beating Argentina. Yemen, meanwhile, go on to face Oman.

The top two from each of the four-team groups progress to the semi-finals with the final game taking place on Jan. 19.

Al-Nassr defeat Al-Tai 2-0 but Ronaldo missing from team

Al-Nassr defeat Al-Tai 2-0 but Ronaldo missing from team
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr defeat Al-Tai 2-0 but Ronaldo missing from team

Al-Nassr defeat Al-Tai 2-0 but Ronaldo missing from team
  • Portuguese star unavailable as he serves 1st game of 2-match ban
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr’s first match following the historic signing of Cristiano Ronaldo ended in a 2-0 victory over Al-Tai at Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Friday night.

The new hero was not eligible to make his debut as he was serving the first game in a two-match ban outstanding from his time while at Manchester United.

The match was initially scheduled for Thursday evening but bad weather conditions had hit electrical circuits, resulting in a 24-hour postponement.

Conditions had barely improved overnight and match officials conducted several inspections of the wet pitch before giving the game the green light.

The match kicked off 10 minutes late, but Al-Nassr went on to record their ninth win from 12 matches thanks to two goals from Talisca either side of halftime.

The Riyadh giants now lead the Roshn Saudi League table on 29 points, four ahead of second-place Al-Shabab who have played one match fewer. Al-Tai are in seventh place with 18 points from 12 outings.

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said that while he was pleased with the three points, he was unhappy the match had gone ahead on a pitch he described as a “swimming pool.”

He added that the playing conditions were worse than Thursday’s and presented injury risks for the players.

Cristiano Ronaldo must serve two-match ban before Al-Nassr debut: Official

Cristiano Ronaldo must serve two-match ban before Al-Nassr debut: Official
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo must serve two-match ban before Al-Nassr debut: Official

Cristiano Ronaldo must serve two-match ban before Al-Nassr debut: Official
  • Ronaldo was given a the ban in November for hitting a mobile phone out of a teenage fan’s hand
  • The Portuguese superstar was unveiled to fireworks and deafening cheers on Tuesday
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo still needs to serve a two-match English Football Association ban before making his Al-Nassr debut, an official at the Saudi club said Friday.
Ronaldo was given a the ban in November for hitting a mobile phone out of a teenage fan’s hand after Manchester United, his club at the time, lost to Everton in the Premier League.
“The ban is applicable after he is officially registered,” another Al-Nassr official said.
Al-Nassr had not yet registered Ronaldo due to a foreign player quota, but his registration was set to be completed on Friday, sources close to the club said.
Ronaldo, whose deal is worth an estimated 200 million euros to June 2025, is Al Nassr’s ninth foreign player — one more than the eight allowed by Saudi football authorities.
The Portuguese superstar was unveiled to fireworks and deafening cheers from a capacity crowd at a ceremony at the club’s home stadium on Tuesday.
Al-Nassr’s first game since Ronaldo’s arrival was held on Friday at Mrsool Park, in which the home team beat Al-Tai 2-0, after the match had been postponed due to heavy rains in Riyadh.

* With AFP

Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia postpones 2nd edition of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Cup

Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia postpones 2nd edition of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Cup
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia postpones 2nd edition of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Cup

Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia postpones 2nd edition of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Cup
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia announced Friday it was postponing the second edition of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Cup, which was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, due to heavy rainfall in Riyadh.

“The race will take place next Friday 13 January 2023, in ceremony No. 83 in the sixth round of the Kings Cups nights,” a statement by The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia said.

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia hosted the first edition of prestigious Cup in January 2022 following the death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman to commemorate the life of one of the world’s most prominent international horse owners and breeders of the past four decades.

Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman was the owner of Juddmonte Farms, who owned legend horses like Frankel, Arrogate and Enable.

Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah Cup to honor legacy of legendary Saudi owner-breeder

Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah Cup to honor legacy of legendary Saudi owner-breeder
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah Cup to honor legacy of legendary Saudi owner-breeder

Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah Cup to honor legacy of legendary Saudi owner-breeder
  • 14 runners will compete over 2100m in $266,000 race inspired by late owner of Juddamonte Farms
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh is set to host the second running of the Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah Cup on Saturday, highlighting the enduring horse racing legacy of the legendary Saudi Arabian owner-breeder.

Prince Khalid was known throughout the racing world as the founder of breeding operation Juddmonte, which produced over 200 Group 1 winners during his lifetime. The race offers a chance to honor and remember his long list of achievements in the sport.

Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said: “Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah is known throughout the racing world as one of the biggest contributors to the development of the Thoroughbred racehorse. His legacy took 40 years to build and it will be remembered for far more than 40 years in the future. The horses he produced and their exploits on the racecourse will live forever in the history books and in our memories.

“Now in its second year, the Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah Cup is our way of honoring the memory of a great racing mind and a beloved international sporting figure of whom Saudi Arabia is justifiably proud.

“Through this annual race day we aim to educate racegoers about the global impact of Prince Khalid and continue to build on the quality and international spread of horses competing in his namesake race.”

The approximate $266,000 (SR1 million) contest will see 14 runners compete over 2100m on the turf course.

Spearheading the international challenge is Fawzi Nass-trained Qaader, who will make his fourth start in Saudi Arabia after several promising runs last season.

Speaking on the race, the Bahrain-based trainer said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be running in a race in his (Prince Khalid’s) name.”

Qaader has reportedly worked well ahead of his first start of the season, and Nass said: “He worked yesterday and had a good blow after his work, so I think that should put him just right.

“It’s a competitive race obviously, and he’s carrying top-weight, but hopefully he should go well.

“Adrie de Vries is going to fly in from Dubai (to ride). He’s got a good draw in three, so there will be no excuses.”

Should Qaader perform well on Saturday, Nass is hoping to bring him back for further races in Riyadh this season.

“The plan is to come back for the race he ran third in last year, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup over 10 furlongs on the dirt on Jan. 28.

“Let’s get past these two hurdles and then we’ll see what’s next.”

Last year’s inaugural running of the Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah Cup was won by Star Of Wins for owner Refaei Sanat Alghuraban, trainer Fawaz Alghareeban and jockey Camilo Ospina.

This year’s event will be an opportunity to remember some of Juddmonte Farms’ greatest achievements, chief among them being the career of now retire British thoroughbred Frankel.

Born on February 2008, Frankel went undefeated throughout his 14-race career and was one of the main reasons behind the success of Prince Khaled bin Abdullah’s farms.

The horse was named after the renowned and late American trainer Bobby Frankel, who holds the records for first category races with 25 wins, in addition to 60 victories in Hollywood Park races.

Unfortunately, Bobby died before having the chance to witness the incredible achievements of Frankel on international tracks.

The late British trainer Henry Cecil accompanied the horse throughout its racing career, in which Frankel took part in and won 14 races, 10 of which were first-class victories.

