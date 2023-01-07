Palestinians condemn new Israeli punitive steps against leadership and people

You are here

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said these measures are a reflection of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “racist colonial platform against our people.” (File Photo)
  • Netanyahu’s office said on Friday that the moves were in retaliation for the Palestinians pushing the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation
LONDON: The Palestinian Authority on Friday condemned the approval of a set of punitive measures by the Israeli government against the Palestinian people and its leadership, following its decision to go to the International Court of Justice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said these measures are a reflection of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “racist colonial platform against our people, a flagrant violation of Israel’s obligations as an occupying power, and a persistence in Israel’s rebellion against international law and signed agreements.”

Israel’s new Security Cabinet approved the series of steps, including withholding $39 million from the Palestinian Authority and transferring the funds instead to a compensation program for the families of Israeli victims of Palestinian attacks.

Netanyahu’s office said on Friday that the moves were in retaliation for the Palestinians pushing the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation, and it comes a week after the UN General Assembly voted to approve a resolution requesting that the ICJ intervene and render an opinion on the state of the conflict.

“The Foreign Ministry stressed that these and other measures will not discourage our people and our leadership from continuing the struggle and the political, diplomatic and legal action to provide international protection for our people and to put an end to Israel’s continued impunity from accountability, on the way to forcing it to end its occupation of the land of the State of Palestine,” the statement said.

The ministry called on the US administration to “seriously intervene” to stop the implementation of the Netanyahu government’s platforms that are “hostile” to the Palestinian people and to peace.

The Israeli Security Cabinet also reportedly ordered offsetting of the welfare payments made by the Palestinian government to the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and the families of those killed by Israeli occupation forces in 2022.

LONDON: Poor participation at a rally called by the Iran-backed Houthis on Friday confirms the lack of political support for the militia, Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar Al-Eryani said on Saturday.

The Houthis called for its supporters to take to the streets in Yemen’s northwestern city of Saada and other areas to protest against the internationally-recognized government.

Al-Eryani said the lack of participation in the event confirmed that the militia’s allegations had little support, and reflected its full responsibility for deteriorating economic and humanitarian conditions.

“Incidents that followed the humanitarian truce in April 2022, and the Houthis’ rejection to implement its obligations, i.e. opening inter-governorate roads, lifting the Taiz siege, and allocating oil revenues in the port of Hodeidah to pay salaries, confirmed the Houthis’ aggression and its siege,” he said in a series of tweets.

Al-Eryani added that the Houthi militia thwarted the humanitarian truce and impeded its expansion and stabilizing efforts in October 2022.

He said that it had also undermined calls for peace, organized military parades, and escalated hostile rhetoric and terrorist activities that threatened regional and international peace and security.

“Houthi militia took advantage of the stalemate to expand its repressive policies against citizens, confiscated money and assets, imposed a code of conduct for employees, restricted movement of women, imposed illegal levies on companies and individuals, and doubled burdens on citizens,” he said.

Al-Eryani added that the Houthi militia escalated crimes and violations, abducted and persecuted media, journalists, and celebrities on social media platforms, and issued death threats against dissidents in Saada and Al-Mahweet, following increasing calls for a popular uprising.

He added: “These calls reflect growing popular anger due to its practices, confirming its failure and corruption to all, including its supporters, its responsibility for the deteriorating conditions, and the absence of a national project, as it is just a proxy controlled by Iran.”

  • Saudi pavilion impresses visitors with heritage products of Kingdom’s various regions
CAIRO: The first Arab exhibition for productive families, Bait Al-Arab (House of the Arabs) opened in Cairo in the presence of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Arab League secretary-general, and several Egyptian and Arab officials, including a high-ranking Saudi delegation.

The products at the exhibition reflect the identity of the 12 participating Arab countries.

It offers an important opportunity to learn about the richness of the cultures of these countries in craftwork and handicrafts in order to protect these industries from extinction.

The number of participants featuring at the exhibition is about 150, of which 70 are Egyptian and 80 from other Arab countries.

The exhibition, which continues until Jan. 11, opens areas for the exchange of expertise between craftsmen, producers and exhibitors. 

Saeed Al-Zahrani, head of the Saudi delegation, shared with the audience at the opening ceremony a number of success stories, and said the participation of the Social Development Bank aimed at supporting and empowering micro-enterprises for family businesses, which are considered a fundamental pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

At the Saudi pavilion, visitors were drawn to the heritage products of various regions of the Kingdom, such as Al-Sadu weaving, Al-Qat Al-Asiri, and the manufacture of Al-Masleh, in addition to the products of many Saudi family businesses displayed within the Tagseed (incarnation) initiative, which is marketed for home projects in all international and local exhibitions. 

Nevin Al-Kilani, Egypt’s culture minister, said that the participation of dozens of families from Egypt and the Arab world was “the best evidence of Egypt’s keenness to support heritage both locally and regionally.”

Raef Al-Khouli, an official involved in the organization of the exhibition, told Arab News: “The Arab House exhibition in the Dome Palace is a wonderful opportunity to visit because there are many handicrafts from all Arab countries, which are sold at very reasonable prices, because all who are present are the owners of the profession or craft, and are not merchants.” 

At the entrance, Al-Khouli said, visitors can register their names and phone numbers, and will receive entry for free, taking a dedicated bus to the exhibition venue.

Al-Khouli added: “At the Saudi pavilion there is a wonderful medal that the visitors can buy. It is a commemorative medal for the door of the Kaaba and the door of the Prophet’s Mosque.

“On the sidelines, there is a large theater and artistic performances are held in it throughout the day,” Al-Khouli said, adding that visiting families could bring children as well, because there is a play area and many drawing and coloring activities.

  • Khamenei ordered the police department to “improve its capabilities” as well as “train specialized forces for various security sectors”
TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed on Saturday a new police chief, nearly four months into protests triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death.
The Islamic republic has been gripped by unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian Kurdish Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.
Khamenei, who has the final say in major state policies and is commander-in-chief of Iran’s armed forces, appointed General Ahmad-Reza Radan to replace Hossein Ashtari, said a statement posted on the leader’s official website.
Khamenei ordered the police department to “improve its capabilities” as well as “train specialized forces for various security sectors.”
Radan, born in 1963, was deputy police chief from 2008 to 2014 and went on to lead the police’s Center for Strategic Studies. He was replaced as deputy by Ashtari, who was made the force’s commander in 2015.
Both Radan and Ashtari began their military career in the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The new police chief was sanctioned by the United States in 2010, and later on by the European Union, over “human rights abuses” in connection with protests that followed Iran’s contested presidential elections of 2009.
In the statement announcing Radan’s appointment, Khamenei expressed “gratitude and satisfaction” with Ashtari’s eight-year service.
Iranian authorities describe the current nationwide protests as “riots” and say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested.

  • Iran’s judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Karami and Mohammad Hosseini
  • EU, Britain, France and the US called the executions appalling
DUBAI: Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy.
Iran’s judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, making it four men known to have been executed since the demonstrations began in September over the death of Mahsa Amini.
The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said the men had been convicted of killing Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij Force, in the city of Karaj outside of Tehran on Nov. 3. The Basij have deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back.
It wasn’t immediately clear which court heard the two men’s cases. However, Iran’s internationally criticized closed-door Revolutionary Courts have handed down two of the death sentences.

The European Union said it was “appalled” by the executions.
“The EU is appalled by the execution of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini arrested and sentenced to death in connection with the ongoing protests in Iran,” the spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
“This is yet another sign of the Iranian authorities’ violent repression of civilian demonstrations,” he said.
“The European Union calls once again on the Iranian authorities to immediately end the strongly condemnable practice of imposing and carrying out death sentences against protesters.”
The US envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, said he was “appalled by the regime’s execution of two more young Iranians after sham trials,” and called on Iran to stop these executions. 
“We and others across the globe will continue to hold Iran’s leadership accountable,” he added.


British foreign minister James Cleverly condemned the executions and urged it to “immediately end the violence against its own people.”
“The execution of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Iranian regime is abhorrent,” Cleverly said on Twitter. “The UK is strongly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances.”
French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna also called the executions appalling and said France reiterated its “opposition to the death penalty in all places and in all circumstances.”


Meanwhile, the Dutch government will summon the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands for the second time in a month to voice its deep concerns over the execution of demonstrators, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.
“Appalled by the horrible executions of demonstrators in Iran. I will summon the Iranian ambassador to underline our serious concerns and I call upon EU Member States to do the same,” Hoekstra said in a tweet.
Hoekstra said these actions underlined the need for the EU to impose stronger sanctions on Iran than are currently being considered.
The Netherlands also summoned the Iranian ambassador in The Hague last month to protest against the execution of demonstrators in the country. 
Activists say at least 16 people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings over charges linked to the protests. Death sentences in Iran are typically carried out by hanging.


At least 517 protesters have been killed and over 19,200 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have not provided an official count of those killed or detained.
The protests began in mid-September, when 22-year-old Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Women have played a leading role in the protests, with many publicly stripping off the compulsory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab.
The protests mark one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces have used live ammunition, bird shot, tear gas and batons to disperse protesters, according to rights groups.

(With AP, AFP and Reuters)

  • The aid aims to provide warmth in Ukrainian homes after Russian strikes have targeted energy infrastructure, causing nationwide power outages
DUBAI: A UAE plane carrying the second batch of household electricity generators arrived in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday as part of aid for Ukrainian civilians battling winter amid the war.

The aid aims to provide warmth in Ukrainian homes after Russian strikes have targeted energy infrastructure across the country, causing power outages and posing an additional challenge for civilians battling harsh winter conditions.

The UAE announced earlier in December that it was sending a shipment of 2,500 household generators to Ukraine. While the first batch of 1,200 generators was sent last month, the rest were delivered on Friday, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The support comes as part of the $100 million humanitarian aid pledged by the UAE to Ukraine.

In response to the United Nations Ukraine Flash Appeal and the Ukraine Situation Regional Refugee Response, the UAE has dispatched eight planes carrying 360 tonnes of food supplies, medical aid and ambulances for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria since the onset of the war.

