Saudi Naval Forces conclude military exercise with ministries of interior and energy

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces have concluded a five-day naval exercise at King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail that included internal maneuvers and simulations, the Saudi defense ministry said on Friday.
In addition to the RSNF, represented by the Eastern Fleet, the participants in the exercise also included the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Border Guard in the Eastern Region, and the Ministry of Energy, represented by Saudi Aramco and Aramco Gulf Operations Company
The exercise was designed to help protect maritime lines of communication, improve the ability to confront threats to oil installations, guarantee freedom of maritime navigation, and enhance cooperation and coordination among the participating units.
It included a number of lectures, as well as training in ways to deal with floating mines, defend vital installations and oil fields, and confront unmanned boats and drones.
The director of the exercise, Rear Adm. Khalid Al-Shammari, said the exercise also aimed to increase the readiness of participating units, strengthen joint actions, raise levels of coordination, improve the exchange of information, and enhance joint leadership and communications, to help guarantee the security and safety of vital installations and oil fields, along with freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf.
Israel’s persecution of Palestinian social-media activists slammed by rights groups
Free-speech advocates say continued crackdown violates international laws and ‘entrenches disrespect for human rights’
Updated 8 min 22 sec ago
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Israel’s security authorities are cracking down hard on Palestinian social-media activists and users for allegedly inciting violence, Palestinian human rights groups claim.
The groups say that Israeli authorities significantly escalated their persecution of Palestinians on social-media platforms, especially Facebook, in 2022. Around 410 Palestinians were detained over the year because of their social-media activities, according to the Palestine Center for Prisoners’ Studies.
The center claims that the number of Palestinians arrested for expressing opinions online had steadily increased over the past few years. In 2018, the figure was 45, climbing to 184 in 2019, 220 in 2020, and 390 in 2021, when arrests soared during Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip in May of that year.
Shahid, the Palestinian Association for Human Rights, claimed the crackdown violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and described it as a dangerous development in Israel’s repressive policies in the Palestinian Territories, saying that Israel had “significantly escalated” its persecution of Palestinians last year to stifle their freedom of speech.
I did not invite or participate in any mass marches after that veiled, indirect threat, and I became cautious and careful with the words I use on social media.
Amer Hamdan, Legal activist
Shahid also warned that continuing such policies will likely lead to “a violent environment that entrenches disrespect for human rights.”
More than 2 million Palestinians currently use Facebook, with around half that number using Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Telegram, Palestinian social-media experts confirmed to Arab News.
Israel had tried to pressure Meta — the owner of Facebook and Instagram — to restrict the accounts of Palestinians they accuse of incitement to violence against Israel. Meta has restricted and blocked hundreds of Palestinian accounts, prompting many Palestinian activists to turn to Tik-Tok and Telegram.
Israel reportedly intends to enact a law that it says will curb content on social media that it views as inciting violence against Israelis.
Shahid claims Palestinians are being arrested for Facebook posts that simply express anger at Israeli oppression and continued occupation of Palestinian territories, without any incitement to violence.
Israel’s censorship of social networking platforms increased following the recent escalation of violence in the West Bank that started in April 2022. The Israeli authorities claim that social media sites have witnessed, since that time, an unprecedented number of posts encouraging readers to launch attacks against Israel.
Israeli security services have set up monitoring units to track Palestinian posts on social media, looking for any content that indicates support for violence or membership of an armed group. An indictment is filed against the owners of content that the security services categorize as incitement to violence.
Akram Tamara, a lawyer for Palestine’s Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, told Arab News that the Israeli military authorities were arresting and prosecuting people under the Military Emergency Law, and that sentences ranged from six to 18 months, depending on the number of likes the published post received, the number and content of the comments, and the Israelis’ classification of the people who wrote the remarks.
Legal activist and lawyer Amer Hamdan from Nablus told Arab News that Shin Bet had summoned him in April 2022 because of the content of some of his Facebook posts and warned him to stop calling for solidarity marches with Gaza.
“They told me clearly and frankly that I was on their radar, and that if they thought I was inciting against the State of Israel, they would deal with me ‘as an instigator,’” Hamdan told Arab News.
Hamdan subsequently reduced the number of posts he made on Facebook and other social-networking sites including Tik-Tok and began to self-censor those posts, he said.
“I did not invite or participate in any mass marches after that veiled, indirect threat, and I became cautious and careful with the words I (use) on social media,” Hamdan said.
Algerian poet denies claims he will challenge president’s reelection bid
A prolific journalist, writer and poet, Mihoubi was a member of parliament from 1997 to 2002
Updated 9 min 19 sec ago
AFP
ALGIERS: Algerian poet Azzedine Mihoubi, a former minister and presidential candidate, has announced he is quitting politics, denying claims he will challenge President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s re-election bid in 2024.
“My name has been cited by several publications ... alongside speculation that has no truth to it,” Mihoubi said in a message shared this week on social media.
“I wish to refute all these allegations,” wrote the 64-year-old, who said back in 2020 he would relieve himself of his duties in the Democratic National Rally, formerly one of Algeria’s ruling parties, to focus on writing.
FASTFACT
“I publicly reiterate once more my withdrawal from all party political activity.”
A prolific journalist, writer and poet, Mihoubi was a member of parliament from 1997 to 2002.
He then held various posts in state institutions, including as head of public radio and the national library, before entering the government of longtime ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was unseated in 2019.
After serving as communications minister from 2008 to 2010, he became culture minister in 2015 until March 31 that year, two days before Bouteflika resigned in the face of mass street protests.
Mihoubi stood for president in the election that followed Bouteflika’s ouster but lost to Tebboune.
In his statement, Mihoubi said he had dedicated himself “completely to writing and culture ... contributing to the consolidation of the state, its identity, cultural pluralism and influence on the international level.”
What We Are Reading Today: We Have Met the Enemy by Daniel Akst
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
Daniel Akst’s “We Have Met the Enemy” is an intelligent and irreverent investigation into the age-old problem of self-control finds that, in the modern world, solving it is the most important thing we can do.
This conundrum of self-control has occupied thinkers since the time of Socrates. Philosophers, theologians, psychologists, and lately economists have wrestled with the question of how it is possible for us to act against our own best interest.
Using self-control as a lens rather than a cudgel, the book combines social insight with history, literature, psychology, and economics to alarm, teach, and empower us.
Much-changed Newcastle dumped out of FA Cup by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday
At the same stage last year, Newcastle were beaten at home by another third-tier club, Cambridge United
Updated 27 min 57 sec ago
AP
SHEFFIELD: Even having club soccer’s richest owners cannot improve Newcastle's pitiful record in the FA Cup.
Newcastle were humbled by a lower-league opponent in the third round of the famous old competition for the second straight year, losing at third-tier Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Saturday.
At the same stage last year, Newcastle were beaten at home by another third-tier club, Cambridge United. Yet the northeast team were still in the early days of the new era then.
Now, they are a rising force in the Premier League, in third place and fighting to reach the Champions League.
Two other Premier League teams — Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth — were beaten by lower-league opposition in Blackpool and Burnley, respectively, on Saturday. But neither represented major shocks, given they fielded weakened lineups because top-flight survival is their priority.
Newcastle’s elimination was a big surprise, with Josh Windass scoring for Sheffield Wednesday in the 52nd and 65th minutes before Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back in the 69th.
Newcastle have advanced beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup only once since 2006 — in the 2019-20 season.
The early exit at least allows Newcastle to concentrate on finishing in the Champions League qualification positions in the league. The team doesn't have European competitions to deal with, either.
‘Salt in wounds’: Prince Harry’s admission draws anger from Afghans
Royal says he killed 25 people, ‘chess pieces’ taken off the board
US-led NATO war killed more than 176,000 Afghans
Updated 44 min 18 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL
KABUL: A mixture of anger, pain, and confusion has been felt by Afghans on hearing Prince Harry’s admission of killing more than two dozen people while on military duty in Afghanistan.
The British royal served in Afghanistan, first as a forward air controller in 2007-08 and in 2012-13 when he was an Apache attack helicopter co-pilot gunner in the US-led NATO campaign against the Taliban.
In his memoir “Spare,” from which the British media quoted on Friday prior to its global launch next week, the prince said he had killed 25 Taliban fighters, describing them as “chess pieces taken off the board, bad guys eliminated before they kill good guys.”
The comment provoked outrage from Afghanistan’s current rulers, the Taliban, who seized power when foreign troops withdrew in August 2021.
“The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return,” prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani said on Twitter.
Suhail Shaheen, Taliban government spokesperson and permanent representative-designate to the UN, issued a statement accusing Prince Harry of being on the side of invaders and of committing crimes against humanity.
Prince Harry’s words also reopened the wounds of those who lost family members during 20 years of war that killed more than 176,000 Afghans.
“Hearing such news is like putting salt on our wounds. It’s not good, there is no benefit in doing so,” said Shaheen Fidaee, a resident of Kabul province, whose grandmother and uncle were killed during raids by foreign troops.
“We suffered a lot of victims and hardship in the last two decades.”
Akmal Khan, a social activist, saw Prince Harry’s admission of killing as just a “small example” of crimes by foreign troops in Afghanistan.
“We can say hundreds of other similar incidents were committed by them across Afghanistan in the past two decades,” he told Arab News.
Khan added that the remarks in the royal’s memoir were a “huge insult to the entire Afghan nation.”
Noor Mohammad, a street vendor in Kabul city, said: “He himself [Prince Harry] claimed he killed our countrymen as chess pieces.
“It’s so painful for us to be hearing such news.”
For Wahidullah, a shop owner in the Afghan capital, Prince Harry had “insulted all humans and the Afghan nation.”
Wahidullah, along with Khan and Mohammad, told Arab News that the royal should face prosecution from the international authorities.
However, some believe he was taking part in a military mission and should not be judged until all the circumstances are clear.
“The statement given by the UK’s Prince Harry is about incidents 10 years ago and during that period of war we had thousands of casualties in Afghanistan,” said Arzo Joya, who worked for an NGO before the Taliban banned women from such work in December.
However, she was surprised that Prince Harry remembered the number of those he had killed.
She added: “We should leave this issue for the future, until we get to know how he had committed this.”