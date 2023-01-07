You are here

Saudi Arabia's entrepreneurial ecosystem demonstrating significant change

Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem demonstrating significant change
‘Countries like Saudi Arabia are spearheading the growth of entrepreneurialism in the region, and these are the markets where I see entrepreneurial knowledge in practice.’ (GettyImages)
Updated 07 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem demonstrating significant change

Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem demonstrating significant change
  • Saudi entrepreneurs are now getting access to lending mechanisms as well as upskilling programs, says official
Updated 07 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi entrepreneurs have shown prominence and courage in bolstering economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship. 

The Middle East region has witnessed unprecedented growth in the establishment of small and medium enterprises along with the shift toward entrepreneurship with Saudi Arabia setting an example for a blooming startup ecosystem. 

Entrepreneurship in the Kingdom and the region has changed significantly throughout the years with founders demonstrating exquisite skills in venture funding, accelerating, and scaling. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Saud Alsabhan, vice governor of entrepreneurship at Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, said that the Saudi entrepreneurial ecosystem has developed its own logic. 

“Over the past six years, we have seen unprecedented growth in our own entrepreneurial ecosystem, both institutionally and organically. With nearly a million SMEs throughout the country, over 90 percent of adults now see entrepreneurship as the right career move,” he added. 

The Saudi government has been supporting private institutions targeting startups to further boost investment and engagement in the ecosystem. 

Alsabhan added that Saudi entrepreneurs are now getting access to lending mechanisms as well as upskilling programs, accelerators, and incubators. 

The boost in knowledge and programs has shown significant effects on venture capital investment as Saudi startups raised $980 million in the first three quarters of 2022, an increase of 108 percent compared to 2021, according to a report by Monsha’at. 

“Our Monsha’at Academy, for example, has already upskilled over 20,000 trainees in better SME capacities, while our Mazaya platform, which helps SMEs optimize costs, has helped over 48,000 beneficiaries,” Alsabhan explained. 

He added that the Kingdom has also witnessed startups that support SMEs like Nawafth, an online consulting services app; Tomoh 2.0, a company that scales SMEs; and Fikra, a platform that drives enterprises to develop better public services. 

“Add to this the robust and ambitious funding mechanisms being provided by other institutional actors, and it’s no exaggeration to say there’s never been a better time to be a small and enterprising business in Saudi Arabia,” Alsabhan stated. 

Founder of Kuwait’s largest online marketplace 4Sale, Tarek Sakr, told Arab News exclusively that Saudi Arabia has spearheaded the growth of entrepreneurialism in the region but expects a downfall in venture funding in 2023. 

FASTFACTS

• The boost in knowledge and programs has shown significant effects on venture capital investment as Saudi startups raised $980 million in the first three quarters of 2022, an increase of 108 percent compared to 2021, according to a report by Monsha’at.

• The Kingdom has witnessed startups that support SMEs like Nawafth, an online consulting services app; Tomoh 2.0, a company that scales SMEs; and Fikra, a platform that drives enterprises to develop better public services.

• Founder of Kuwait’s largest online marketplace 4Sale, Tarek Sakr, said Saudi Arabia has spearheaded the growth of entrepreneurialism in the region.

“Countries like Saudi Arabia are spearheading the growth of entrepreneurialism in the region, and these are the markets where I see entrepreneurial knowledge in practice —  all the way from idea inception to successful exit.” 

He added: “Saudi Arabia stands out due to its government and sovereign wealth fund which have developed impressive support schemes for entrepreneurs and systematically encourage new business projects, trying to ease the journey at every turn.” 

Sakr explained that entrepreneurs in 2022 showed their resilience following global economic crises like inflation and the Russian-Ukraine war which in turn made startups focus more on generating revenues instead of public relations exercises. 

“In recent years, founders in the Middle East have experienced very few hurdles when fundraising, following a seemingly clear path set out by investors to secure the funding they desire. With this ‘cheap money’ came an increasing focus on presenting your startup in the right light —  and marketing became as important, or even more important than building the business,” Sakr said, describing the venture-funding space prior to 2022.  

As venture funding is vastly driven by acquisitions and mergers, Sakr explained that the startup ecosystem in the region was perceived as an extremely attractive investment opportunity but “the tide has changed.” 

“My prediction is that funding in 2023 will not continue to increase at rates seen in recent years. The tangible reason for that is a lack of exits in sufficient numbers to keep the excitement going,” he explained. 

He added that future investments in startups will be “smart money” with more conditions and due diligence attached. 

Sakr further elaborated that in order to further boost the ecosystem and avoid a downfall, startups must have access to traditional loans instead of relying on investors for funding. 

“Today, for most early technology startups, venture capital funding is much more feasible than receiving a loan from a bank, due to strict due diligence requirements,” he added. 

Alsabhan believes that internationalizing the entrepreneurial ecosystem is one way of enhancing the startup space.  

He explained that most of the products and innovations are built outside the Kingdom although the Saudi population is highly educated and youthful. 

“At Monsha’at, and throughout the government, we are keen to redirect some of that intellectual and entrepreneurial trend by inviting more investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative individuals to invest their time, resources and ideas into Saudi Arabia,” Alsabhan added. 

Moreover, global venture capitalists are also excited about the region’s startup space, specifically Saudi Arabia, but encourage entrepreneurs to be more careful when gathering funding and starting a business as the ecosystem starts to magnify. 

Igor Ryabenkiy, CEO and managing partner of AltaIR Capital, an early-stage global venture capital firm, gave a few tips for entrepreneurs to dodge a bubble burst. 

Ryabenkiy advises ambitious startups to avoid being hung up on the local markets and to look for global expansion from the very beginning. 

“If startup founders decide to build a global company, it is important to convey their idea to users, investors, and the market and develop a strong go-to-market strategy. We also suggest hiring international professionals with technological and business expertize,” he told Arab News exclusively. 

Ryabenkiy further explained that when it comes to fundraising, startups should be selective about the investors they bring to the table and look for industry knowledge as opposed to just monetary value.

Topics: ecosystem Saudi Entrepreneurs

Oil Updates — Crude flat; US drillers cut most rigs in a week since 2021 

Oil Updates — Crude flat; US drillers cut most rigs in a week since 2021 
Updated 08 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude flat; US drillers cut most rigs in a week since 2021 

Oil Updates — Crude flat; US drillers cut most rigs in a week since 2021 
Updated 08 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker US dollar and mixed US jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns. 

Brent futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at $78.57 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, to settle at $73.77. 

For the week, both Brent and WTI were down over 8 percent, their biggest weekly dives to start the year since 2016. Both benchmarks had gained about 13 percent during the prior three weeks. 

US drillers cut most rigs in a week since September 2021: Baker Hughes 

US energy firms this week cut seven oil and natural gas rigs in their biggest weekly decline since September 2021, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday. 

The US oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by seven to 772 in the week to Jan. 6, the lowest since November.  

US oil rigs fell three to 618 this week, their lowest since November, while gas rigs dropped by four to 152, their lowest since June. 

US oil production last year was forecast to have risen by an average of 620,000 barrels per day, according to the latest government estimates, a third less than the roughly 1 million bpd some forecasts called for at the start of the year. That shortfall has undercut shale’s influence on global markets and helped lift prices for the second year in a row. 

Venezuela owes over $20mn to law firms on guarding overseas assets 

Venezuela owes $20.7 million to US law firms handling litigation against creditors seeking to collect unpaid debts from bond defaults and nationalizations carried out more than 15 years ago, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The South American nation owes bondholders and companies more than $60 billion over companies nationalized under then-President Hugo Chavez as well as over defaulted bonds from the country and state oil firm PDVSA. 

Some US courts have granted creditors rights to negotiate the sale of Venezuelan assets abroad in order to collect debts, such as the Citgo refinery, the crown jewel of Venezuela’s overseas assets, and a subsidiary of PDVSA. 

However, some assets are protected by the US Treasury Department. 

The interim government of former opposition leader Juan Guaido, who was removed at the end of last year by assembly vote, had hired some eight law firms to handle litigation with companies and bondholders, including one seeking to nullify PVDSA’s 2020 bonds, which had offered Citgo as collateral. 

Between October 2020 and October 2022, Venezuela’s opposition parliament authorized nearly $30 million payments to the lawyers, but according to the document, they have yet to be paid $20.7 million. 

In the document, a report from the interim government’s prosecution team, the lawyers say failure to pursue the lawsuits would risk losing the overseas assets. 

Opposition groups maintain that control of overseas assets is not at risk, despite last month’s removal of the interim government, though they have not given details of what will happen with ongoing litigation. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: Oil OPEC Saudi

Uber eyes Mideast expansion with sustainable, innovative solutions

Uber eyes Mideast expansion with sustainable, innovative solutions
Updated 07 January 2023
Reina Takla

Uber eyes Mideast expansion with sustainable, innovative solutions

Uber eyes Mideast expansion with sustainable, innovative solutions
  • Latest product ‘Smart Itineraries’ is set to make booking experience seamless, says official
Updated 07 January 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Uber, the ride-hailing app, has come up with yet another feature called “Smart Itineraries” to make life easier for travelers to the region, according to its general manager for the UAE, Jordan and Lebanon.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Pia El Hachem said the newly launched feature allows riders to link their Uber profiles with their Google accounts and displays all upcoming travel plans.

“Riders can then reserve a ride to and from specific locations based on hotel and flight bookings, making the Uber app a one-stop-shop for all travel planning and bookings,” she added.

Smart Itineraries, the latest innovation in Uber’s product portfolio, is part of the Uber Travel Suite of offerings globally, with a range of features expected to launch in the region soon.

Smart Itineraries follows the expansion of Uber Reserve last year in Saudi Arabia.

Growth strategy

Commenting on Uber’s strategy to grow its market share in the UAE, Jordan, and Lebanon, El Hachem said: “Having a real presence on the ground in so many parts of the region allows us to connect cities, help businesses grow, and boost earning opportunities for millions of people across the region.”

She added: “We support the initiatives that matter (the) most to countries, bring diversified product innovation to address the needs of both riders and drivers.”

El Hachem went on to say that people are on the lookout for more convenience than ever before, including in the transport sector. 

At the start of 2022, Uber’s data revealed that it had moved over 31 million riders around the MENA region, with 18,000 drivers in the UAE making a trip since the launch using the Uber app. (Supplied)

“As cities grow and technology improves, we want to provide more choices and a reliable experience for riders through the app in a way that would enable riders to leave their house and plan their journey end to end, all while minimizing our impact on the environment,” she explained.

Uber is investing in a wide range of offerings across different categories to serve different lifestyles and price points. This includes core offerings like Uber Select and Uber XL, as well as premium offerings like Uber Comfort, Uber Black, and tailored offerings like Uber Family and Uber Green.

According to El Hachem, Uber Green is helping the company to quickly progress toward its commitment to have one in four trips in the UAE emission-free by 2030.

“We are also working closely with the public sector on the right policies, legal framework and initiatives on charging infrastructure to make the transition to electric vehicles easier and more affordable for drivers,” she added.

Future priorities

Asked about Uber’s priorities over the next 12 months for the UAE and the Levant, El Hachem said that since the Middle East is very diverse, people’s preferences and each market’s infrastructure demand a different strategy.

“However, our efforts in the region over the next 12 months are focused on providing a smooth app experience, doubling down on sustainability, and supporting earners,” she explained.

El Hachem stressed that Uber wants to provide a reliable experience and more choices for riders to get around town, starting from the moment they land in the country.

“Staying mindful of the current socio-economic challenges, we also aim to create more economic opportunities for drivers through new product launches and expansions to support their earnings,” she said.

El Hachem added: “As per our global and local commitment, we’re also prioritizing making mobility more sustainable. We have Uber Green available in the UAE and Jordan to encourage riders to choose more sustainable ways.”

In 2022, Uber’s local and global sustainability teams and Uber’s CEO also participated in several events at COP27, which was held in Egypt, to discuss its road to electrification with key stakeholders and how they can address this challenge together.

“We are excited COP28 is also happening in the Middle East and North Africa region, and in the lead up to it, we are focusing our efforts on providing wider access to the sustainable offerings on the app, and supporting drivers with transitioning to EVs,” El Hachem said.

By all accounts, the UAE and Levant are strategically important markets for Uber’s growth. At the start of 2022, Uber’s data revealed that it had moved over 31 million riders around the MENA region, with 18,000 drivers in the UAE making a trip since the launch using the Uber app.

“As the region just witnessed one of the biggest sports tournaments (FIFA) in the world, we have also had a moment to reflect on the impact we’ve created across the region,” she said. “People from the UAE were among the top 10 to visit Qatar during this period.”

Innovation is key

El Hachem said that Uber is tapping into the potential of its tech to innovate and make travel more convenient and sustainable.

“Our priority is to help people get from point A to point B in the most efficient way possible,” she explained.

“We want to make the expected time of arrivals shorter and to help people plan better, we’ve introduced new features like Uber Reserve that allow people to schedule rides days in advance.”

She said this gives riders more certainty over their trips and creates higher earning opportunities for drivers. “It also comes with unique features such as upfront driver assignment, early arrival, and wait time, which makes all the difference to the travel experience,” El Hachem added.

Asked how Uber deals with competition in the region, she promptly replied that they believe competition is healthy since it pushes companies to evolve and provide better services.

“Competition also enables more choices: market diversity allows for more earnings opportunities for drivers and options for riders,” El Hachem said.

The main challenge, according to her, is actually people’s personal cars. “If we can get more people to use integrated transport systems, we will solve bigger challenges like (road) congestion and pollution — this is what we’re aiming for, globally and locally,” she concluded.

Topics: Uber Mideast

Saudi startups kick off 2023 with fresh funding rounds

Saudi startups kick off 2023 with fresh funding rounds
Updated 07 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi startups kick off 2023 with fresh funding rounds

Saudi startups kick off 2023 with fresh funding rounds
  • Kingdom’s innovation ecosystem is ‘healthily growing’
Updated 07 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia-based property technology startup AtarCloud raised $1.3 million in a seed funding round from BIM Ventures along with other investors from the Investors’ Mine Group.

Established in 2021 by Haseeb Mohammed, AtarCloud offers property owners and real estate developers with tools to streamline their management activities.

“We’re proud to be enabling property owners and real estate developers in setting the new standard in property management in Saudi Arabia,” Mohammed said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia’s property management market is estimated to be worth over $8 billion annually and is expected to grow by at least 50 percent in the upcoming years.

Crowdfunding platform secures $28m in series A round

Manafa Capital, the first authorized crowdfunding platform in Saudi Arabia, announced the closing of its series A funding round of $28 million by Riyadh-based venture capital firm STV and Wa’ed Ventures, the venture capital arm of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Founded in 2018, the company provides debt and equity financing to small and medium enterprises through a crowdfunding model that hosts institutional and individual investors scouting for SME funding opportunities.

Licensed by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority, Manafa has funded more than 180 SMEs and facilitated almost $400 million through its platforms, reaching out to over 100,000 retail and institutional investors.

“Manafa is planning to launch a new set of products that tackle quick access to financing and capital and empowers SMEs to fuel their growth,” said Abdulaziz Al-Adwani, founder and CEO at Manafa Capital, in a press statement.

Since its inception, the company has been focused on attracting Saudi talent that helped build a sophisticated technical infrastructure that has enabled the financing of SMEs in less than 48 hours through its investor network, Al-Adwani added.

Manafa plans to fuel its growth in the Kingdom by expanding its offering through launching several products and financing solutions across untapped sectors. It also plans to double the number of investors keen on investing in previously inaccessible alternative asset classes.

“The idea of Manafa started with the launch of the Financial Sector Development Program as one of the Vision 2030 realization programs. Today, and within a short period, we were able to transform one of the vision’s goals into a reality,” said Amr Murad, co-founder and chairman at Manafa Capital.

The funding assumes significance as there is a financing gap that SMEs have been facing due to the challenges in obtaining financing from traditional banks. It is evident in the share of SMEs in the total commercial financing in the Kingdom, amounting to 8.4 percent, which is aimed to be increased to 20 percent under the Vision 2030 plan.

Growth Avenue Co. invests in on-demand delivery market

Growth Avenue Co., a subsidiary of Tadawul-listed company Maharah Human Resources Co., acquired a 20 percent stake in Saudi Arabia’s on-demand delivery app SororApp for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2020 by Musfer Alyami and Abbas Safadieh, SororApp provides on-demand home services in multiple markets and regions in the Kingdom.

The app will utilize its funding to further improve its user experience and expand its offerings into new regions in the Kingdom.

Safadieh stated that the home services sector is estimated to be worth SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) as the app currently offers nearly 200 services through more than 500 accredited service providers.

Ninja raises a pre-seed round

Saudi Arabia-based quick commerce startup Ninja raised a pre-seed funding round for an undisclosed amount led by the UAE venture capital firm Bunat Ventures along with investors from the US and the Kingdom.

Founded in 2022 by Saud Al-Qahtani and Canberk Donmez, Ninja’s quick commerce platform offers groceries and other products to be delivered in under 25 minutes from its network of dark stores.

“The innovation ecosystem of our region and Saudi specifically is healthily growing, we keep striving to be the first in of best-led startups, building from ideation to going live is exciting, especially when the team is getting things done for a reason, leading for impacting,” Chadi Hajjar, chief technology officer of Bunat Ventures, said in a statement.

The company exited its stealth model four months ago and is operating in Jeddah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province of the Kingdom.

UAE’s Bayzat targets KSA amid a $25m fundraise

The UAE-based human resources technology company Bayzat raised $25 million in a series C funding round led by DisruptAD alongside Ischyros New York to expand its customer base.

Established in 2013 by Brian Habibi, Talal Bayaa and Tarek Bayaa, the company offers corporate clients the right tools to digitize their administrative HR processes with payroll, onboarding, and health insurance features.

The company will utilize its acquired funding to grow its customer base across existing markets in the Middle East with a specific focus on Saudi Arabia.

Bayzat has recorded over 100 percent annual growth in the past three years increasing its employee base to almost 350 across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the region.

The company’s platform currently serves over 127,000 employees in over 1,500 companies with more than 2 million employee logins per month.

Topics: Start-up of the Week saudi startups AtarCloud

Future Minerals Forum: Minister eyes securing investment from global firms at key summit

Future Minerals Forum: Minister eyes securing investment from global firms at key summit
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

Future Minerals Forum: Minister eyes securing investment from global firms at key summit

Future Minerals Forum: Minister eyes securing investment from global firms at key summit
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: New mining contracts could be snapped up by international firms attending a key industry conference in Riyadh next week, according to Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister.

Khalid Al-Mudaifer has talked up the possibility of even more global companies seeking to operate in the Kingdom, with the Future Minerals Forum acting as a shop window for Saudi Arabia’s mining sector

Speaking to Saudi Almadina daily, the deputy minister revealed that between 20 to 30 percent of the mining permits granted in 2022 were handed out to firms that attended last year’s FMF event.

This year’s gathering is set to have an even wider global reach, with delegates attending from more than 60 countries, compared to the 38 represented in 2022.

“The Kingdom is planning to intensify a drive to attract more investment in the mining sector to boost its contribution to GDP to over $64 billion in 2030,” Al-Mudaifer said.

A roundtable of ministers is set to kick off the forum, which has been described as the “largest-ever gathering of its kind” by event organizers.

The Ministerial Roundtable will analyze the ways in which global collaboration can be enhanced to unleash the mining potential of the region, and also focus on measures that can be taken to turn the Middle East and North Africa region into a future hub of “green metals”.

The summit is set to tackle several topics, including sustainability, the future of mining, energy transition, the contribution of minerals to the development of societies, digital transformation, and integrated value chains.

The second edition of the FMF comes as Saudi Arabia’s mining sector is witnessing a rapid transformation and is attracting investors from around the globe.

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.

However, with the prices of valuable minerals, especially gold, copper and zinc rising, the true value of the Kingdom’s current mineral wealth could be double that figure, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022.

Topics: FMS2023 Future Minerals Forum

Hedge fund fees fall to lowest level since 2008 financial crisis: HFR

Hedge fund fees fall to lowest level since 2008 financial crisis: HFR
Updated 06 January 2023

Hedge fund fees fall to lowest level since 2008 financial crisis: HFR

Hedge fund fees fall to lowest level since 2008 financial crisis: HFR
Updated 06 January 2023

LONDON: Hedge fund fees have dropped to their lowest level since the global financial crisis in 2008, research firm Hedge Fund Research said on Friday, as high inflation and recession fears hit investors, according to Reuters.

HFR said hedge fund base fees fell from the second to the third quarter of 2022 by one basis point to an estimated 1.35 percent and that average incentive fees tumbled 4 bps to 16.01 percent.

Both estimated fees represent their lowest levels since HFR began publishing the estimates in 2008, a note from the firm added.

It was a challenging year for some classes of hedge funds, particularly long-only stock investing firms broadsided by declines across all of Wall Street’s three main indexes, which booked their first yearly drop since 2018 as surging inflation and the risk of recession dented investment in equities.

The HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index, which tracks many of the biggest global hedge fund performances, posted a year to date decline of 2.78 percent through November 2022, whereas a larger index tracking the total industry fell by 3.87 percent to the end of November 2022.

Hedge fund managers are traditionally known for their two-and-20 fees, which means a lower constant percentage is applied to the amount of assets managed in the hedge fund and then a higher incentive fee applied as a part of profit sharing when performance numbers rise.

“Fees are still too high, especially in relation to the meagre result, which unfortunately has been going on for too long,” said Bruno Schneller, a managing director at INVICO Asset Management.

Fee structures can vary significantly depending on the fund, he said.

HFR said that larger hedge funds did better in the third quarter of 2022. The top hedge funds in their weighted composite index had a positive 10.9 percent return while the bottom decile averaged a negative 14.3 percent.

“The hedge funds that attract the most capital and charge the highest fees are usually the managers with a long, successful track record,” said David Bizer, managing director of investment firm Global Customised Wealth, adding: “Many of the best funds are closed to new capital in order preserve their ability to generate attractive returns.”

The hedge funds that are easy to get into might not be the best ones to invest in, he added.

According to HFR, the number of new hedge funds launched fell to 71 in the third quarter of last year, nine fewer than in the previous quarter and the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2008. 

Topics: hedge fund Hedge Fund Research

