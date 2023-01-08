‘Salt in wounds’: Prince Harry’s admission draws anger from Afghans

You are here

Prince Harry scrambles to his attack helicopter in this Nov. 3, 2012 file photo. (AP)
KABUL: A mixture of anger, pain, and confusion has been felt by Afghans on hearing Prince Harry’s admission of killing more than two dozen people while on military duty in Afghanistan.

The British royal served in Afghanistan, first as a forward air controller in 2007-08 and in 2012-13 when he was an Apache attack helicopter co-pilot gunner in the US-led NATO campaign against the Taliban.

In his memoir “Spare,” from which the British media quoted on Friday prior to its global launch next week, the prince said he had killed 25 Taliban fighters, describing them as “chess pieces taken off the board, bad guys eliminated before they kill good guys.”

The comment provoked outrage from Afghanistan’s current rulers, the Taliban, who seized power when foreign troops withdrew in August 2021.

“The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return,” prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani said on Twitter.

Suhail Shaheen, Taliban government spokesperson and permanent representative-designate to the UN, issued a statement accusing Prince Harry of being on the side of invaders and of committing crimes against humanity.

Prince Harry’s words also reopened the wounds of those who lost family members during 20 years of war that killed more than 176,000 Afghans.

“Hearing such news is like putting salt on our wounds. It’s not good, there is no benefit in doing so,” said Shaheen Fidaee, a resident of Kabul province, whose grandmother and uncle were killed during raids by foreign troops.

“We suffered a lot of victims and hardship in the last two decades.”

Akmal Khan, a social activist, saw Prince Harry’s admission of killing as just a “small example” of crimes by foreign troops in Afghanistan.

“We can say hundreds of other similar incidents were committed by them across Afghanistan in the past two decades,” he told Arab News.

Khan added that the remarks in the royal’s memoir were a “huge insult to the entire Afghan nation.”

Noor Mohammad, a street vendor in Kabul city, said: “He himself [Prince Harry] claimed he killed our countrymen as chess pieces.

“It’s so painful for us to be hearing such news.”

For Wahidullah, a shop owner in the Afghan capital, Prince Harry had “insulted all humans and the Afghan nation.”

Wahidullah, along with Khan and Mohammad, told Arab News that the royal should face prosecution from the international authorities.

However, some believe he was taking part in a military mission and should not be judged until all the circumstances are clear.

“The statement given by the UK’s Prince Harry is about incidents 10 years ago and during that period of war we had thousands of casualties in Afghanistan,” said Arzo Joya, who worked for an NGO before the Taliban banned women from such work in December.

However, she was surprised that Prince Harry remembered the number of those he had killed.

She added: “We should leave this issue for the future, until we get to know how he had committed this.”

Refugees celebrate first Christmas since fleeing Ukraine

Refugees celebrate first Christmas since fleeing Ukraine
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

Refugees celebrate first Christmas since fleeing Ukraine

Refugees celebrate first Christmas since fleeing Ukraine
  • The Christmas Eve meal was organized by the Ukrainian House in Warsaw — a non-governmental group that has helped refugees settle in Poland
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

WARSAW: Filled with sadness and hopes of a victorious 2023, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees celebrated their first Christmas since fleeing the Russian invasion at a contemporary theater in Warsaw.
The celebrants at the Nowy Teatr, a former truck repair workshop, were among the 1.5 million Ukrainians who have settled in Poland since the war began — the highest number for any country.
Almost all were women as most Ukrainian men of recruitment age are not allowed to leave.
They spoke of the pain of marking the family holiday separated from husbands and sons.
“How can one feel?” said Svitlana Borysova, a hairdresser, before breaking down in tears.
Helped by friends, Borysova left Ukraine in the first days of the war with her two children, aged three and six, but had to leave her 21-year-old son behind.
Olena Sigitova, who came to the dinner with her 10-year-old daughter Daryna, said: “We feel sad but there are new friends, new opportunities.”
“At least we are not alone,” she said, wearing a paper crown typical of Polish Christmas celebrations for the Three Kings feast day.
The Christmas Eve meal was organized by the Ukrainian House in Warsaw — a non-governmental group that has helped refugees settle in Poland.
“The main goal is to give warmth, a sense of home,” Myroslava Keryk, head of the organization, told AFP.
The meal included popular Ukrainian dishes such as borscht beetroot soup as well as vareniki, a type of dumpling, and kutia — a wheat grain pudding.
Many wore brightly embroidered Ukrainian shirts.
About 500 people attended the dinner, which also featured typical Ukrainian carols and words of support for the soldiers defending their country.
“The most important thing for everyone this year is victory. We dream about it to be able to calm down and think about the future,” Keryk said.
Several of the women said childcare duties meant they had difficulty finding steady work but that their children were settling in and beginning to learn Polish in kindergartens and schools.
Sigitova, from Dnipro in eastern Ukraine, said she found it difficult to make time for Polish classes and was grateful to the host family who has put her and her daughter up since the beginning of the war.
“They said we can count on them as long as we need,” said Sigitova, whose husband is in the army.
Borysova said that during the first three months in Poland she barely left the house.
“I was so afraid, panicking,” she said.
Since then, she has been working as a hairdresser in people’s homes, unable to find more settled work because of having to look after her children.
But Natalia Golomsha, who attended the dinner with her eight-year-old son Marko, said she had managed to find a full-time job in a company that helps Ukrainian children study in Poland.
“I was helped a little by my friends, my contacts, but also by the desire and ability to adapt to the conditions,” she said.
Kateryna Krahmalova, a university researcher from Kyiv, said she had also found work and had the advantage of already speaking Polish.
“The main thing is that my loved ones are with me, so my home is where they are,” she said.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Christmas refugees

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
Updated 07 January 2023
AP

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
  • China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak
Updated 07 January 2023
AP

BEIJING: China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to further open up.
The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations including attacks on experts, scholars and medical workers and issued temporary or permanent bans on 1,120 accounts.
The ruling Communist Party had largely relied on the medical community to justify its harsh lockdowns, quarantine measures and mass testing, almost all of which it abruptly abandoned last month, leading to a surge in new cases that have stretched medical resources to their limits. The party allows no direct criticism and imposes strict limits on free speech.
The company “will continue to increase the investigation and cleanup of all kinds of illegal content, and create a harmonious and friendly community environment for the majority of users,” Sina Weibo said in a statement dated Thursday.
Criticism has largely focused on heavy-handed enforcement of regulations, including open-ended travel restrictions that saw people confined to their homes for weeks, sometimes sealed inside without adequate food or medical care. Anger was also vented over the requirement that anyone who potentially tested positive or had been in contact with such a person be confined for observation in a field hospital, where overcrowding, poor food and hygiene were commonly cited.
The social and economic costs eventually prompted rare street protests in Beijing and other cities, possibly influencing the party’s decision to swiftly ease the strictest measures.
As part of the latest changes, China will also no longer bring criminal charges against people accused of violating border quarantine regulations, according to a notice issued by five government departments on Saturday.
Individuals currently in custody will be released and seized assets returned, the notice said.
The adjustments “were made after comprehensively considering the harm of the behaviors to the society, and aim to adapt to the new situations of the epidemic prevention and control,” the official China Daily newspaper website said in a report on the notice.
China is now facing a surge in cases and hospitalizations in major cities and is bracing for a further spread into less developed areas with the start of the Lunar New Year travel rush, set to get underway in coming days. While international flights are still reduced, authorities say they expect domestic rail and air journeys will double over the same period last year, bringing overall numbers close to those of the 2019 holiday period before the pandemic hit.
The Transportation Ministry on Friday called on travelers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly if they involve elderly people, pregnant women, small children and those with underlying conditions.
People using public transport are also urged to wear masks and pay special attention to their health and personal hygiene, Vice Minister Xu Chengguang told reporters at a briefing.
Nonetheless, China is forging ahead with a plan to end mandatory quarantines for people arriving from abroad beginning on Sunday.
Beijing also plans to drop a requirement for students at city schools to have a negative COVID-19 test to enter campus when classes resume Feb. 13 after the holiday break. While schools will be allowed to move classes online in the event of new outbreaks, they must return to in-person instruction as soon as possible, the city education bureau said in a statement Friday.
However, the end to mass testing, a highly limited amount of basic data such as the number of deaths, infections and severe cases, and the potential emergence of new variants have prompted governments elsewhere to institute virus testing requirements for travelers from China.
The World Health Organization has also expressed concern about the lack of data from China, while the US is requiring a negative test result for travelers from China within 48 hours of departure.
Chinese health authorities publish a daily count of new cases, severe cases and deaths, but those numbers include only officially confirmed cases and use a very narrow definition of COVID-related deaths.
Authorities say that since the government ended compulsory testing and permitted people with mild symptoms to test themselves and convalesce at home, it can no longer provide a full picture of the state of the latest outbreak.
On Saturday, the National Health Commission reported 10,681 new domestic cases, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 482,057. Three new deaths were also reported over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,267.
The numbers are a fraction of those announced by the US, which has put its death toll at more than 1 million among some 101 million cases.
But they’re also much smaller than the estimates being released by some local governments. Zhejiang, a province on the east coast, said Tuesday it was seeing about 1 million new cases a day.
China has said the testing requirements being imposed by foreign governments — most recently Germany and Sweden — aren’t science-based and has threatened unspecified countermeasures. Its spokespeople have said the situation is under control, and reject accusations of a lack of preparation for reopening.
Despite such assertions, the Health Commission on Saturday rolled out regulations for strengthened monitoring of viral mutations, including testing of urban wastewater. The lengthy rules called for increased data gathering from hospitals and local government health departments and stepped-up checks on “pneumonia of unknown causes.”
If a variant emerges in an outbreak, it is found through genetic sequencing of the virus.
Since the pandemic started, China has shared 4,144 sequences with GISAID, a global platform for coronavirus data. That’s only 0.04 percent of its reported number of cases — a rate more than 100 times less than the United States and nearly four times less than neighboring Mongolia.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong also plans to reopen some of its border crossings with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross every day without being quarantined.
The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has been hard-hit by the virus and its land and sea border checkpoints with the mainland have been largely closed for almost three years. Despite the risk, the reopening is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Hong Kong’s tourism and retail sectors.

Topics: Coronavirus China

US changes to Turkiye’s preferred spelling at ally’s request

US changes to Turkiye’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
Updated 07 January 2023
AP

US changes to Turkiye’s preferred spelling at ally’s request

US changes to Turkiye’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
  • Several other federal agencies had already adopted the new spelling, which had led to inconsistencies in documents across the US government
  • The US still refuses to refer to Burma as Myanmar although the country’s military rulers formally adopted Myanmar in 1989
Updated 07 January 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said Thursday it has adopted Turkiye’s preferred spelling for the name of the country, Turkiye, acceding to a request from the NATO ally after several months of hesitation.
The department has instructed that new official documents refer to Turkiye instead of Turkiye, although the pronunciation will not change, officials said. But neither the State Department website nor the Foreign Affairs Manual, which guides US diplomatic practices, had been revised to reflect the change as of midday Thursday.
“The Turkish embassy requested that the US government use the name “Republic of Turkiye” in communications,” the department said. “We will begin to refer to Turkiye and Republic of Turkiye accordingly in most formal, diplomatic, and bilateral contexts, including in public communications.”
The move comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington later this month by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during which Turkiye’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its resistance to allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO will be high on the agenda.
Several other federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, had already adopted the new spelling, which had led to inconsistencies in documents across the US government.
The change was revealed as the State Department released a statement in support of a Treasury move to sanction several Turkiye-related businessmen and companies for supporting the Islamic State. It was later confirmed by two department officials.
Turkiye asked last year for its name to be changed to Turkiye in international forums and most, including the United Nations and NATO, had switched to the new spelling.
The State Department, however, does not often change its style on the names of foreign countries and, in at least one notable case, has refused to do so for decades.
The US still refuses to refer to Burma as Myanmar although the country’s military rulers formally adopted Myanmar in 1989.
The last two countries that the State Department renamed following requests by their governments were North Macedonia, which changed its name from Macedonia in 2019, and Eswatini, which changed its name from Swaziland a year earlier.

Topics: Turkiye Turkey

