Saudi aid agency sends aid for kidney patients in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has sent four trucks carrying more than 36 tons of medical supplies related to kidney dialysis treatment to Yemen.
Dr. Abdullah Saleh Al-Moallem, director of KSrelief’s health and environmental aid department, said there are 11 more such trucks scheduled to enter Yemen in the coming few days, meaning a total of more than 116 tons of medical assistance will be supplied to kidney dialysis centers in several Yemeni governorates by the convoy.
Al-Moallem added that the shipment is a continuation of KSrelief’s humanitarian projects to enhance the health sector in Yemen.
Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. In total, the center has implemented 769 projects in Yemen at a total cost of almost $4.2 billion.
The center’s programs cover areas including food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid and nutrition.
A Riyadh exhibition showcased a priceless treasure trove of Arabic and Islamic texts
Asfar exhibition has given visitors a rare cultural experience by putting on display ancient manuscripts
Established in 1983, KFCRIS houses one of Saudi Arabia’s foremost cultural and religious collections
RIYADH: Ancient manuscripts held by the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in Riyadh are a priceless treasure trove of religious, historical, scientific, and philosophical knowledge that has allowed scholars to unlock the region’s remarkable past.
Created long before the invention of the printing press in the 1400s, these writings have provided religious and academic authorities with rich insights into how Middle Eastern civilizations were born, flourished, and evolved and over many centuries.
These handwritten texts, many of them beautifully decorated by skilled calligraphers, with ornate illustrations and elaborate maps distinct to their era, are still pored over by librarians, scientists, archivists, and curators even to this day.
Everything from pre-Islamic hanging odes to the earliest editions of the Torah, the Bible, and the Qur’an were painstakingly compiled, often over many years and by multiple authors, all for the sake of preserving history.
KFCRIS has an extensive library of such artifacts, including more than 28,500 rare physical manuscripts and 120,000 photographed pieces.
Established in 1983, the center serves as a repository for the Faisal Family Archives and is today considered one of the foremost cultural collections in the Kingdom for its contribution to the humanities and social sciences.
“Asfar,” KFCRIS’ year-long exhibition which ends in February 2023, has featured some of the world’s rarest Arabic and Islamic texts, including 36 manuscripts and printed works carefully selected from 178,500 original and photographed pieces held in its archives.
The exhibition, named after the plural for sifr in Arabic, a Qur’anic word that means “large book” or “tome,” has put on display some of the world’s rarest texts and manuscripts dating back hundreds of years.
“The term ‘asfar’ could mean travels and voyages where the visitor can journey through the contents of a book,” Rasha Ibrahem Al-Fawaz, the center’s director of museums, told Arab News.
“The exhibition sheds light on the most distinct and unique of books and manuscripts at KFCRIS.
Divided into six sections, the first being the journey of knowledge, the exhibition tells the story of how science was transmitted across civilizations, while showcasing various manuscripts, one of which — “Kalila wa Dimna” — was owned by King Faisal.
The second section showcases three manuscripts that are more than a thousand years old, displayed as examples of Arabic calligraphy down the ages, including “Al-Bayan wa Al-Tabyin,” which translates as “Elegance of Expression and Clarity of Exposition,” by Al-Jahiz.
The next section showcases three works reflecting the contributions of women to their respective societies, including Bab Bashir, consort of Abbasid Caliph Al-Musta’sim, and Umm Al-Husayn bint Shihab Al-Din Al-Makki.
The fourth, “By the Author’s Hand,” exhibits nine works of copyists.
“The most distinct of the items showcased in this exhibition is a Mamluk Condex of the Qur’an, an endowment of Sitt Miska, the caretaker of Sultan Ahmed Qalawun,” said Al-Fawaz.
“One of the fourth section’s most unique manuscripts is ‘Kitab Al-Ibar wa Diwan Al-Mubtada wa Al-Khabar,’ by Ibn Khaldun.
“The fifth section, titled ‘Rare Manuscripts,’ showcases eight manuscripts, which are single copies in the world written by their authors, hence the title.
“One of these manuscripts, ‘Women News’ by Usama ibn Munqidh, an equestrian and an Arab poet who lived to the age of 96 years during the Ayyubid dynasty, specifically during the reign of Salahuddin Ayubi, the sultan of Egypt.
“The manuscript is one of many from his biography ‘Al-Itebar,’ and in it he mentioned that he wrote the ‘Women News,’ which was believed to be missing for many years until we discovered it in the center, and is under investigation and research where we will soon print it and distribute it.”
The sixth and final section, titled “Gutenberg’s World,” showcases ten printed books from Germany’s first modern printing press in the mid-15th century. According to Al-Fawaz, the most famous of the earliest prints is the Hamburg Qur’an, the second oldest printed copy of the holy book after the Venice copy.
The treasures obtained by the center constitute a precious national asset. Furthermore, the center has trained many Saudi scholars on the process of manuscript preservation and restoration using traditional methods.
“In 1986, experts specializing in paper manuscript and artifact restoration visited the center to train those working in the center in the field,” said Al-Fawaz.
“Since then, the center applies the traditional conservation methods according to UNESCO standards. The center has provided 20 training courses to government, private and international entities and we have annual training for men and women interested in working in the field. Last year, we trained eight men and women, some of which are college students.
“This is an important and rare field that achieves sustainability and preserves the treasures at hand.”
When visitors descend into the center’s basement, home to the treatment and restoration department, they can witness for themselves the crisp, clean laboratory where specialized staff test the ink, paper, and binding of old manuscripts.
With extreme care, each delicate page is examined, photographed, and tested using chemical solutions to ensure no damage is caused during the preservation process.
To minimize the rate of deterioration, experts first ascertain the ink’s stability, remove acidity, soften dry and yellowed papers, and reinforce weak materials. Holes are filled and tears are repaired.
Preservation of these delicate documents depends to a great extent upon the physical conditions in which they are stored. Fluctuations in room temperature and humidity can have a significant impact on papers and fabrics.
Maintaining a consistent level of humidity of around 40-60 percent and temperatures of 16-21 C under low-energy ultraviolet light is essential to preserving these rare items.
As soon as the documents have been treated and repaired, they are immediately packed away in boxes away from natural light.
“Manuscripts are the major source of information to know about the historical facts, cultural and old traditions of the past,” said Al-Fawaz.
“They are scattered all over the world and we’re privileged to have such a vast variety at KFCRIS. It’s our duty to protect such rare treasures and display them for all to examine their intricate details.”
Jazan’s jasmine promises blooming business opportunities
Farmers launch new body to boost industry
Modeled on Taif’s flourishing rose markets
RIYADH: A trip to this southwest part of the Kingdom, to the province of Jazan, will offer travelers an immersive experience in a distinctive and alluring culture.
Flowers and plants are among the most significant elements of Jazan’s way of life because of the region’s rich and fertile soil that supports its horticulture.
About six months ago, a group of farmers came together and formed the Association of Jasmine and Aromatic Plants in Jazan.
Mohammed Al-Hobani, chairman of the body, told Arab News this was a “promising” way for the industry to reach its objectives. “The most important of these goals is to set up a factory in the Jazan region to distill jasmine and aromatic plants, just like … in the Taif region.”
Al-Hobani also spoke about the marketing of jasmine in various regions of the Kingdom, including supporting locals through small development projects such as embroidery and design.
Together with Al-Mayadeen Company, a training firm hired by the Ministry of Agriculture, Environment and Water, a three-month training course was offered on how to make jewelry inspired by jasmine flowers.
There were 130 people in the first intake, rising significantly to 640 in the second.
Al-Hobani believes it is important to invest in jasmine and other aromatic plants because they symbolize the region and have an ancient agricultural heritage.
He said all wedding ceremonies in Jazan feature these plants. Brides must wear necklaces and crowns made of jasmine flowers due to their cultural significance.
“Because it is in high demand, farmers want to grow it and make money from it,” he said.
The first Jasmine and Aromatic Plants Festival was held in 2018, overseen by Jazan Governor Prince Mohammed bin Nasser. The second edition will take place this year.
The event will include the Jazan Winter Festival and other special attractions showcasing locally sourced harid, mango, coffee and honey.
Dafer Al-Fahad, director general of the Jazan Mountains Development Authority, told Arab News: “Jazan Province has many comparative advantages. The six mountainous governorates are full of investment opportunities especially in agriculture, agritourism, wellness tourism, and heritage sites.”
Outdoor camping experience at Ithra mixes new, traditional
The outdoor camp has special zones with live musical performances and on-site cooking stations. Visitors can also shop for gifts from local vendors
DHAHRAN: Ithra has launched its own version of the “kashtah” experience, the quintessential Arabian tradition of desert residents unwinding under the winter night sky while wrapped up in cozy layers to chat and enjoy Arabic coffee.
Visitors can now rent elegant and cozy tents for a few hours in Dhahran. It’s the perfect spot to take a step back, rejoice in the winter air, and sip a warm drink while chatting under the benevolent stars.
Open nightly from 5 p.m. until midnight, Wacafe Camp at Ithra provides a cozy desert experience.
Visitors rent a semi-open space, with a view of the iconic Ithra building decorated in lights. The tent is covered from the top but open from the sides.
The outdoor camp has special zones with live musical performances and on-site cooking stations. Visitors can also shop for gifts from local vendors.
Reservations must be booked by time slot through the MyTable app. It costs SR600 ($160) for a tent that would be comfortable for five people.
It costs SR50 to enter the area if you would like to simply wander and soak up the atmosphere, taking a breather at the communal seating areas. Dress code is semi-formal.
Parking is plentiful and, as in all Ithra spots, payment is accepted from Mada and Apple Pay.
There are now several refreshment options at Ithra. On entering the Ithra Plaza, fresh coffee can be savored at popular pop-up Coyard.
Contemporary Greek food is offered at Okto, a restaurant on the 14th floor of the plaza.
Tucked away at the back of the library is Madeleine, for coffees and pastries. Down the escalator and to the back is a bigger menu selection in the main dining area.
Those who choose to exit the main Ithra building to spend time in the Lush Garden can enjoy a refreshing drink break at Inner Circle or Maskob.
A brisk walk will take you to Zooba, a funky street food joint straight from Cairo. Meat lovers will find Marble nearby.
A free Ithra bus transports visitors to and from the main building to the outdoor eateries on the premises.
Al-Ammar told Arab News that it was a different, rich, cultural and artistic experience, especially after receiving accolades from citizens, residents and foreigners in the city
MAKKAH: Artist Mohammed Al-Ammar’s mural of King Abdulaziz decorating a tower on the King Fahd Road in Riyadh has been registered with Guinness World Records, and the hope is for a winning entry.
The artist has captivated passersby and visitors with his detailed graffiti art, covering an area of 1,200 sq m.
Al-Ammar worked for about 50 days on the mural, using thermal gaseous paint sprays to make sure that the graffiti was not damaged by weather elements such as wind and rain.
Al-Ammar told Arab News that it was a different, rich, cultural and artistic experience, especially after receiving accolades from citizens, residents and foreigners in the city.
He explained that this type of graffiti was challenging, requiring great care and professionalism since it was about the founder of the nation. “It was a great responsibility” but he was confident he could pull it off.
“I always dreamt about painting a giant mural. My first experiment was on this tower, and it received broad acclaim. It was not easy to paint at a high altitude; it was rather dangerous, but I was encouraged every day by passers-by who showed me great support,” he said.
It took weeks of planning and reviewing the idea in detail, studying dimension and size to achieve the feat.
Speaking about his future plans, Al-Ammar said that he will focus on large-scale paintings as many are turning to graffiti art given its power of influencing and attracting people.
Graffiti art has passed through several stages before becoming one of the most widespread forms in the world with unconventional approaches to subject matter, style and use of tools.
Saudi family businesses on show at Bayt Al-Arab expo in Egypt
Saudi delegation highlights Kingdom’s cultural diversity
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank is representing the Kingdom at the first exhibition for Arab family businesses — Bayt Al-Arab — in Egypt.
The exhibition, which opened at Al-Qubba Palace in Cairo on Thursday and runs until Jan. 11, is supervised by the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity and the Arab League, under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
The head of the Saudi delegation, Saeed Al-Zahrani, noted that the Social Development Bank provides a suitable work environment for entrepreneurs through its production incubators, business accelerators, and community kitchens.
He added that the Kingdom applies international best practices to support micro-enterprises.
HIGHLIGHT
The CEO of the Social Development Bank, Ibrahim bin Hamad Al-Rashid, said the expansion of the Productive Families Support Program has enabled 150,000 Saudi family businesses to enter the market with financing amounting to SR2 billion ($532 million), and has trained over 50,000 families across the Kingdom.
Al-Rashid said: “The bank allows productive families to be present in the most important venues throughout the year, and at all national events, to sell their products and ensure the sustainability and growth of their projects.”
There are 13 countries taking part in Bayt Al-Arab, with around 150 family businesses exhibiting — 70 from Egypt, and 80 from other Arab countries.