Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas

Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas
Elon Musk. (AP/File)
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas

Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas
  • If a move isn’t possible, Musk’s lawyers want the trial postponed until negative publicity regarding Musk’s purchase of Twitter has died down
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.
Instead, in a filing submitted late Friday — less than two weeks before the trial was set to begin on Jan. 17 — Musk’s lawyers argue that the trial should be moved to the federal court in the western district of Texas. That district includes the state capital of Austin, which is where Musk relocated his electric car company, Tesla, in late 2021.
If a move isn’t possible, Musk’s lawyers want the trial postponed until negative publicity regarding Musk’s purchase of Twitter has died down.
“For the last several months, the local media have saturated this district with biased and negative stories about Mr. Musk,” attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a court filing. Those items have personally blamed Musk for recent layoffs at Twitter, Spiro wrote, and have charged that the job cuts may have even violated laws.
The shareholder lawsuit stems from Musk’s tweets in August 2018 when he said he had sufficient financing to take Tesla private at $420 a share, an announcement that caused heavy volatility in Tesla’s share price.
The shareholders’ attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a victory for the shareholders last spring, Judge Edward Chen ruled that Musk’s tweets were false and reckless.
The filing by his attorneys also notes that Twitter has laid off about 1,000 residents in the San Francisco area since he purchased the company in late October.
“A substantial portion of the jury pool ... is likely to hold a personal and material bias against Mr. Musk as a result of recent layoffs at one of his companies as individual prospective jurors — or their friends and relatives — may have been personally impacted,” the filing said.
Musk has also been criticized by San Francisco’s mayor and other local officials for the job cuts, the filing said.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter Tesla

South Sudan union says journalists detained over viral video

South Sudan union says journalists detained over viral video
Updated 07 January 2023
AP

South Sudan union says journalists detained over viral video

South Sudan union says journalists detained over viral video
  • National Security Service statement says the staffers of the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporationare suspected of having knowledge of the public release of the controversial footage
Updated 07 January 2023
AP

JUBA, South Sudan: A journalists’ union in South Sudan asserted Friday that six staffers with the national broadcaster are detained in connection with footage apparently showing the country’s president urinating on himself during an event.
The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation footage aired in December and was widely shared online. It showed 71-year-old President Salva Kiir standing during the national anthem and then looking down at what appeared to be a spreading stain before the camera turned away.

 

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan in a statement called for a speedy conclusion to the investigation into the staffers it said are in the custody of the National Security Service. The statement said the staffers are suspected of having knowledge of the public release of “a certain footage.”
“If there is a prima facie case of professional misconduct or offense then let authorities expedite an administrative or legal process to address the issue in a fair, transparent and in accordance with the law,” union chair Oyet Patrick Charles said.
Calls to the NSS rang unanswered. Officials with the president’s office, and the national broadcaster refused to comment.
Kiir has been South Sudan’s only president since the country won independence from Sudan in 2011. The presidential election was recently postponed again, this time to late 2024, amid the slow implementation of a 2018 peace deal ending a five-year civil war.

 

Topics: South Sudan

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates' families: media

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
  • Nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists are held in connection with the protests till today
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested a journalist who published interviews with families of death row inmates sentenced in connection with nationwide protests, the reformist daily Etemad said Friday.
Fourteen Iranians have been sentenced to death in connection with the unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody on September 16.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd had been arrested by morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
“Mehdi Beikoghli, head of the political service at Etemad daily, was arrested last night,” the newspaper said on its website.
In recent weeks the journalist, the latest news worker to be arrested in Iran, interviewed several families of people sentenced to death over the protests.
Two men, both aged 23, were executed last month in connection with the demonstrations which Iranian authorities call “riots.” Twelve others have been sentenced to hang, according to an AFP tally based on official statements. Half are awaiting retrial.
Foreign-based rights groups and campaigners say dozens more protesters face charges punishable by death.
“His wife wrote on Twitter that Mehdi’s cellphone, computer and personal belongings were seized during the arrest,” Etemad said.
Shargh, another reformist newspaper, published in December a list of nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists held in connection with the protests.
One is Shargh journalist Niloufar Hamedi who, along with Elaheh Mohammadi from the Ham Mihan newspaper, helped expose the case of Amini by respectively reporting from the hospital and her funeral. Both have been held since September.
Local media have since reported the arrests of several other journalists.
Iran’s top security body reported last month that more than 200 people, including security force members, have been killed since the protests began. Judicial authorities have reported charges against more than 2,000 people.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Journalists

First Omani series on Netflix premieres this month

First Omani series on Netflix premieres this month
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

First Omani series on Netflix premieres this month

First Omani series on Netflix premieres this month
  • The six-episode series is set in Oman but was shot in Al Ain in the UAE
Updated 06 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix is continuing its investment in regional content with the launch of its latest series “Scattered Barriers.”

Scheduled to air on Jan. 12, the Omani series features local talent Amina Abdel Rasoul, Ibrahim Al Zadjali, Essam Al Zadjali, Balqis Al Balushi and Raed Al Ameri, along with Emirati actor Salama Al Mazrouei.

It is directed by award-winning director Adbelbary Adulkhair — known for shows like “Dreams Drawn by Dust” and “Al Hasan and Al Husein” — and filmed by cinematographer Susan Lumsdon.

The series sheds light on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on human behavior and society.

The lead character, Nasser, is a taxi driver who denies the severity of the virus until he loses his mother to it.

The six-episode series is set in Oman but was shot in Al Ain in the UAE.

“Scattered Barriers” is the latest show in Netflix’s content strategy for the Middle East, with other recent examples being “Dubai Bling,” and “The Cage,” a comedy-drama and its first Kuwaiti series.

Topics: media Streaming Netflix Oman

Vice Media Group set to open regional HQ in Riyadh

Vice Media Group set to open regional HQ in Riyadh
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

Vice Media Group set to open regional HQ in Riyadh

Vice Media Group set to open regional HQ in Riyadh
  • The company’s new base in the region, located in the Jax cultural district, will offer clients a full range of production facilities, including a podcast studio, soundstage and editing suites
  • ‘Our enhanced operations in the Kingdom are truly a testament to our continued drive and focus to contribute and be a part of the country’s dynamic youth culture,’ said Vice’s regional chief
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Vice Media Group is preparing to open its new regional headquarters in Riyadh’s Jax cultural district next month.

The new headquarters will offer clients a full range of production facilities, including a podcast studio, soundstage and editing suites.

The company said it aims to expand its presence in the region and bolster its relationships with key partners in the Kingdom, including the Ministry of Culture, Saudi Research and Media Group, the NEOM smart city development, media conglomerate MBC, and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

Tarek Khalil, managing director of Vice in the Middle East and Africa, said the company will hire local talent to join its new operations.

“Our enhanced operations in the Kingdom are truly a testament to our continued drive and focus to contribute to and be a part of the country’s dynamic youth culture,” he added.

Young Saudis — defined as those between the ages of 15 and 34 years old — represented 36.7 percent of the Kingdom’s total population in 2020, according to the General Authority for Statistics. This growing youth population, combined with Saudi Arabia’s investments in arts and entertainment in recent years, represents a potentially lucrative market for global brands that cater to such audiences.

According to Vice, the group brought its unique brand of journalism to the Middle East in 2017 and delivers content covering sectors such as culture, lifestyle and entertainment in multiple languages including Arabic, Farsi, Urdu and English.

With the opening of its new regional headquarters, the company, which also owns a creative agency, Virtue, seems to be positioning itself to play a role in the ongoing cultural and societal transformation of Saudi Arabia.

“Our unique storytelling capabilities and presence in the Kingdom will allow us to grow our business and support new and existing partners who are looking to tap into younger audiences and be part of the Kingdom’s cultural movement,” said Khalil.
 

Topics: Vice Media Group

Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons

Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
Updated 05 January 2023
AP

Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons

Iran closes French institute over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
  • Iran warned France on Wednesday of repercussions following publication of cartoons mocking country's supreme leader
  • French Minister Catherine Colonna said there were no lessons to take from Iran over press, judicial freedoms
Updated 05 January 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iran on Thursday shut down a decades-old French research institute in response to cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that mocked the country’s ruling clerics.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the closure of the French Institute for Research in Iran a “first step” in response to the cartoons, which the magazine had billed as a show of support for anti-government demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for nearly four months.
The ministry said it would “seriously pursue the case and take the required measures” to hold France accountable. On Wednesday, Iran summoned the French ambassador to complain about the cartoons.
The shuttered research institute, which is connected to the French Foreign Ministry, was created in 1983 through the merger of an archaeological delegation dating back to the late 19th century and an institute of Iran studies. It includes a library boasting some 49,000 references, including 28,000 books.
On Thursday, there was a heavy security presence around the institute and the nearby French Embassy in central Tehran. Graffiti left on the outer walls — apparently by government supporters — referred to France as “the home of homosexuals” and a “place of blasphemy.”
Charlie Hebdo has a long history of publishing vulgar cartoons mocking Islamists, which critics say are deeply insulting to Muslims. Two French-born Al-Qaeda extremists attacked the newspaper’s office in 2015, killing 12 cartoonists, and it has been the target of other attacks over the years.
Its latest issue features the winners of a recent cartoon contest in which entrants were asked to draw the most offensive caricatures of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
One of the finalists depicts a turbaned cleric reaching for a hangman’s noose as he drowns in blood, while another shows Khamenei clinging to a giant throne above the raised fists of protesters. Others depict more vulgar and sexually explicit scenes.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday vowed a “decisive and effective response” to the publication of the cartoons, which he said had insulted Iran’s religious and political authorities.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna accused Iran of following “bad politics.’’
Iran “is not only practicing violence against its own people but is also practicing a policy of keeping people hostage, which is particularly shocking,” she said Thursday on LCI television.
“In France, not only does freedom of the press exist — unlike what happens in Iran — it is also exercised under the control of judges and an independent justice system, which is something that Iran undoubtedly knows little about. Also in French law we do not have the notion of blasphemy.”
She did not respond directly to the ambassador being summoned or expressly defend Charlie Hebdo. The French government, while defending free speech, has rebuked the privately-owned magazine in the past for fanning tensions.
Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests for nearly four months following the death in mid-September of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code.
Women have taken the lead in the protests, with many stripping off the compulsory Islamic headscarf in public. The protesters have called for the overthrow of Iran’s ruling clerics in one of the biggest challenges to their rule since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought them to power.
Charlie Hebdo, which has published similarly offensive cartoons about dead child migrants, virus victims, neo-Nazis, popes, Jewish leaders and other public figures, presents itself as an advocate for democracy and free expression. But it routinely pushes the limits of French hate speech laws with often sexually explicit caricatures that target nearly everyone.
The paper drew fire for reprinting caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad that were originally published by a Danish magazine in 2005. Those cartoons were seen as sacrilegious and deeply hurtful to Muslims worldwide. Islamist groups around the world organized demonstrations, many of which turned violent, as well as boycotts of Danish products.

Topics: Charlie Hebdo France Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cartoons

