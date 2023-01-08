You are here

  • Home
  • Sweden cannot meet some Turkiye demands for NATO bid: PM

Sweden cannot meet some Turkiye demands for NATO bid: PM

Sweden cannot meet some Turkiye demands for NATO bid: PM
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg with Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at Sunday’s conference. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v3t8c

Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

Sweden cannot meet some Turkiye demands for NATO bid: PM

Sweden cannot meet some Turkiye demands for NATO bid: PM
  • Sweden and Finland broke with decades of military nonalignment and applied to join the US-led defense alliance in response to Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Turkiye, which has for months blocked NATO membership bids by Sweden and Finland, has made some demands that Sweden cannot accept, Sweden’s prime minister said on Sunday.

Turkiye “has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do, but it also says that it wants things that we can’t, that we don’t want to, give it,” Ulf Kristersson said during a security conference also attended by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

“We are convinced that Turkiye will make a decision, we just don’t know when,” he said, adding that it will depend on internal politics inside Turkiye as well as “Sweden’s capacity to show its seriousness.”

Sweden and Finland broke with decades of military nonalignment and applied to join the US-led defense alliance in response to Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine. But Turkiye has refused to approve their bid until the two countries take steps, including joining Turkiye’s fight against banned Kurdish militants.

Most of Turkiye’s demands have involved Sweden because of its more robust ties with the Kurdish diaspora.

Finland’s foreign minister said that the country would join NATO at the same time as its neighbor.

“Finland is not in such a rush to join NATO that we can’t wait until Sweden gets the green light,” Pekka Haavisto, said at Sunday’s conference.

In late December, Turkiye praised Sweden for responding to its security concerns but stressed more was needed to win Ankara’s full backing for Stockholm’s stalled NATO membership bid.

Topics: Sweden Turkiye NATO

Related

Turkiye: Sweden still has requirements to meet to join NATO
Middle-East
Turkiye: Sweden still has requirements to meet to join NATO
Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan
World
Sweden blocks extradition of journalist sought by Erdogan

Bolsonaro supporters swarm Brazil Congress, clash with police

Bolsonaro supporters swarm Brazil Congress, clash with police
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Bolsonaro supporters swarm Brazil Congress, clash with police

Bolsonaro supporters swarm Brazil Congress, clash with police
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

BRASILIA: Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro have clashed with police outside Brazil Congress on Sunday.

More to follow...

Saudi startups eye more collaboration with Pakistan under new Tech House initiative 

Saudi startups eye more collaboration with Pakistan under new Tech House initiative 
Updated 08 January 2023

Saudi startups eye more collaboration with Pakistan under new Tech House initiative 

Saudi startups eye more collaboration with Pakistan under new Tech House initiative 
  • Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud announced initiative at Future Fest 2023 
  • Saudi companies say the program will help attract Pakistani talent, foster knowledge-sharing 
Updated 08 January 2023
Shahjahan Khurram

LAHORE: Saudi startups participating in Pakistan’s largest tech conference are eyeing future collaboration with the South Asian nation, after a plan to establish a joint technology house was announced during the event.  

Future Fest 2023, a three-day expo held in Lahore that concluded on Sunday, was joined by around 50,000 participants, representatives of 500 startups and 200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, including a delegation from Saudi Arabia.  

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud announced in a virtual address during the event a plan to set up a Saudi-Pakistan Tech House “to promote greater ease of doing business” between the two countries.  

Prince Fahad is the co-founder of the software development company ILSA Interactive, which was first established in 2009 by Pakistani entrepreneur Salman Nasir, with offices in Riyadh and Lahore.  

The initiative was met with optimism at the festival, as Saudi companies said it will help link Pakistani talent to the Kingdom and create more opportunities for development. 

“It’s actually a great achievement that will link the economies of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan,” Abdulrahman Al-Yemni, logistics director at Salasa, an e-commerce logistics company based in the Kingdom, told Arab News.  

Al-Yemni said the initiative can help Saudi businesses tap into the talent pool in Pakistan, as workers from the country are already contributing “to the structure and knowledge of Saudi Arabia big time.” 

He said: “We can use these human capital resources that Pakistan has to help us build an IT infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.”  

Humayun Rashid, corporate account manager at Saudi-based cloud company Unifonic, said the talent in Pakistan was “amazing” and described the country as the “next tech destination.” 

“We here at Unifonic are really excited,” Rashid said, adding that the initiative will be “a positive breeze for businesses. 

“I’m looking forward (to it since) it will help businesses from both countries very positively and be a great opportunity for them to come together and grow as an industry.” 

Mujtaba Ahmad, technical support manager of Tracking, a Saudi Arabia-based fleet management solutions company, was also looking forward to exploring the program’s potential. 

“It will increase the trade between the two countries (and help them) to work on the technologies more efficiently to serve humanity.”  

Khalid Abou Kassem, founder and CEO of tutoring marketplace AlGooru, said the initiative would also foster knowledge-sharing.  

“We can learn a lot from each other. Both markets are considered emerging, so there are a lot of experiences that we can share with each other,” Kassem told Arab News.  

“This agreement is going to open doors for cross-border opportunities between Saudi and Pakistan, which is something that excites us.”  

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia startups

Related

Saudi startups kick off 2023 with fresh funding rounds
Business & Economy
Saudi startups kick off 2023 with fresh funding rounds
Pakistan’s biggest tech expo kicks off with leading Saudi startups, investors
World
Pakistan’s biggest tech expo kicks off with leading Saudi startups, investors

No sign of casualties at site of strikes Russia said killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers

No sign of casualties at site of strikes Russia said killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers
Updated 08 January 2023
Reuters

No sign of casualties at site of strikes Russia said killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers

No sign of casualties at site of strikes Russia said killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers
  • Russia’s defense ministry, in a statement, said the strike on the buildings in Kramatorsk was a revenge operation
  • There were no obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no sign of bodies or traces of blood
Updated 08 January 2023
Reuters

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: A Russian rocket strike on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk caused damage but did not destroy buildings and there were no obvious signs of casualties, a Reuters witness said on Sunday, after Russia said the attack killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers.
Reuters reporters visited the two college dormitories Russia’s defense ministry said had been temporarily housing Ukrainian servicemen close to the front line of the war at the time of the overnight strike. Neither appeared to have been directly hit by missiles or seriously damaged. There were no obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no sign of bodies or traces of blood.
Some of the windows were broken at Hostel No. 47, which stood by a courtyard that had a big crater in it.
The other building named by Russia’s defense ministry, Hostel No. 28, was entirely intact. A crater lay about 50 meters away closer to some garages.
Authorities in Kyiv did not immediately comment on the strike or on Russia’s claim of hundreds of casualties. Kramatorsk’s mayor earlier said there had been no casualties.
Russia’s defense ministry, in a statement, said the strike on the buildings in Kramatorsk was a revenge operation for a deadly Ukrainian attack last week on a Russian barracks in Makiivka, in part of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow’s forces, in which at least 89 servicemen were killed.
It said Moscow had used what it called reliable intelligence to target the Ukrainian troops. More than 700 Ukrainian troops had been housed in one hostel and more than 600 in another, it said.
“As a result of a massive missile strike on these temporary deployment points of Ukrainian army units, more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed,” the defense ministry said.
If true, it would be the single largest loss of Ukrainian troops since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 last year. Neither side in the grinding war, now in its eleventh month, usually disclose losses.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, Ukraine’s governor of Donetsk, had said earlier that Russia had launched seven missile strikes on Kramatorsk.
And Oleksandr Honcharenko, Kramatorsk’s mayor, said earlier on Sunday that the attack had damaged two educational facilities and eight apartment buildings and garages but that there had been no casualties.
Ukraine was believed to have stopped housing troops close together in single facilities after a deadly Russian missile strike on a base in western Ukraine in March which killed dozens.
The practice of housing soldiers all together came into focus too after the Ukrainian strike on Makiivka this month with Russian military commanders subject to fierce criticism inside Russia for not dispersing their forces.
Russia has repeatedly shelled Kramatorsk, which is also in the Donetsk region, one of four regions Moscow claims to have formally incorporated into Russia, something Ukraine and most countries in the world do not recognize.
Kramatorsk lies a few miles northwest of Bakhmut, a small city which Russia has been trying to take for more than five months in a brutal battle which has become the scene of some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.
Ukrainian officials earlier said at least two people had been killed elsewhere in Russian overnight bombing after a unilateral Russian Orthodox Christmas cease-fire had expired.
A 50-year-old man had been killed in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Another person had been killed in overnight attack on Soledar, close to Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, local officials said.
Reuters could not immediately verify those claims.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk
World
Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk
Little respite in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas
World
Little respite in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas

Iranian arrested in Germany suspected of chemical terror plot

Iranian arrested in Germany suspected of chemical terror plot
Updated 08 January 2023
AFP

Iranian arrested in Germany suspected of chemical terror plot

Iranian arrested in Germany suspected of chemical terror plot
  • Germany arrests Iranian man on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals
Updated 08 January 2023
AFP

BERLIN: An Iranian man has been arrested in western Germany suspected of preparing an “Islamist attack” using cyanide and ricin, police and prosecutors said Sunday.
Muenster police and the Duesseldorf prosecutors’ office said in a press release that officers searched a residence in the town of Castrop-Rauxel for “toxic substances” intended to carry out an attack.
The 32-year-old Iranian was “suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence threatening the security of the state by obtaining cyanide and ricin with a view to committing an Islamist attack,” said investigators.
The arrest was carried out shortly before midnight on Saturday evening, a spokeswoman for the police said. Another person, said to be the main suspect’s brother, was also taken into custody during the operation, she said.
The 32-year-old suspect will be presented in the coming days to an investigating judge ahead of possible pre-trial detention, police said.
Ricin is a highly toxic substance, which is classed as a “chemical weapon” in Germany. Similar to cyanide, ricin can be lethal.
According to local media reports, the raids were carried out by agents wearing protective suits, due to the chemical hazard.
German authorities were tipped off to the risk of an attack with a “chemical bomb” several days ago by a foreign intelligence service, the German daily Bild reported.
In 2018, a Tunisian man and his wife were arrested on suspicion of planning a biological bomb attack in Germany.
The couple, who sympathized with the Daesh group, were found in possession of 84 milligrams of ricin in their Cologne apartment. The man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020, while his wife received an eight-year sentence.
Germany has been targeted in recent years by several Islamist attacks, including a 2016 truck attack on a Christmas market, that killed 12 people and left dozens injured.
A 13th victim died five years later having suffered serious injuries in the assault.

Topics: Iran Germany chemical attack

Related

Update Iran announces jail terms of up to 10 years to intimidate protesters
Middle-East
Iran announces jail terms of up to 10 years to intimidate protesters
US targets supply of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions
Middle-East
US targets supply of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions

Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk

Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk
Updated 08 January 2023
Reuters

Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk

Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk
Updated 08 January 2023
Reuters

Two thermal power plants were damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Russian-controlled parts of the country’s Donetsk region, Moscow-installed officials said on Sunday.

Early information suggested that the plants in Zuhres and Novyi Svit had been hit and that some people on the spot had sustained injuries, the officials said on their Telegram channels.
Two people might be trapped under debris at the damaged Starobesheve power plant in Novyi Svit, TASS reported. Citing officials, it said the strike was carried out using a multiple rocket launcher system.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine which never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

Related

Little respite in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas
World
Little respite in fighting as Ukraine, Russia mark Orthodox Christmas
Refugees celebrate first Christmas since fleeing Ukraine
World
Refugees celebrate first Christmas since fleeing Ukraine

Latest updates

Saudi art movement stagnates in Jeddah as Riyadh flourishes
Artwork by Saudi artists fahd Khulaif, left, and nawal al-Suraihi being displayed at the 6-icons exhibition by 55-icon Gallery.
Winter Wonderland dress code: Wear as much as you can
Winter Wonderland dress code: Wear as much as you can
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard
Sweden cannot meet some Turkiye demands for NATO bid: PM
Sweden cannot meet some Turkiye demands for NATO bid: PM
‘Extraordinary’ OIC meeting to discuss Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa
‘Extraordinary’ OIC meeting to discuss Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.