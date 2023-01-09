You are here

  • Home
  • Burgers, brides, and birthdays: Careem reveals key figures in record-breaking year

Burgers, brides, and birthdays: Careem reveals key figures in record-breaking year

Burgers, brides, and birthdays: Careem reveals key figures in record-breaking year
Chicken McNuggets was the most frequently ordered item through Careem Food in 2022 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p7mjb

Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Burgers, brides, and birthdays: Careem reveals key figures in record-breaking year

Burgers, brides, and birthdays: Careem reveals key figures in record-breaking year
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A wedding dress left in a taxi, 505,856 burgers delivered to hungry clients, and 24,000 rides to World Cup stadiums are some of the notable revelations from Dubai-based super app Careem as it released its 2022 business figures.

Drivers for the company – which is owned by Uber, a firm in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has 3.75 percent stake – undertook 97 million rides and clocked up 1.2 billion kilometers in 2022, with Saudi Arabia marking the highest number of trips in the region with 26.8 million. 

According to Careem's data, mobile phones, laptops, Air Pods and wallets were the most repeatedly forgotten items during rides, whereas a bridal dress was the most unorthodox forgotten item.  

As well as the trips to the Qatar stadiums in the FIFA World Cup, 55,000 rides were completed to and from Dubai’s Expo 2022.  

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, described 2022 as an “exciting year for Careem” as it registered its 1 billionth ride, as well as celebrated its 10th birthday.

He added: “The Super App continued to deliver extraordinary value for customers as Careem Plus grew in popularity and we introduced a range of innovative new ride-hailing, delivery, fintech, and partner services, while expanding Careem BIKE in the UAE and into KSA."

Al Baik in Saudi Arabia and McDonalds in the UAE and Jordan were the most common restaurants ordered through Careem Food last year.  

Chicken McNuggets was the most frequently ordered item; however, healthy food orders grew 47 percent in 2022 from 2021.  

As for Careem Quik, its monthly grocery orders increased 26 times in 2022, and whereas Coca Cola topped the orders of men, women ordered more fruits, vegetables and herbs.  

That figures showed that orders through Careem Express, the company’s B2B delivery business, multiplied 2.3 times in 2022, with 505,856 burgers being delivered to Careem Express clients that year.  

Careem Pay's fintech services were used by 286,000 people, with clients topping up $50 million into their Careem wallets.  

The firm also raised $778,162 for humanitarian, education and economic empowerment initiatives throughout the year.

Topics: Careem Uber Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Dubai’s Careem celebrates 1bn rides
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Careem celebrates 1bn rides

Closing Bell: Saudi stock exchange recovers 110 points as oil prices fuel rally

Closing Bell: Saudi stock exchange recovers 110 points as oil prices fuel rally
Updated 09 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

Closing Bell: Saudi stock exchange recovers 110 points as oil prices fuel rally

Closing Bell: Saudi stock exchange recovers 110 points as oil prices fuel rally
Updated 09 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index marked a pronounced recovery as it rose 110.27 points — or 1.05 percent — on Monday to close at 10,647.18 following the surge in oil prices encouraged by top importer China’s move to reopen its borders.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up $2.29, or 2.9 percent, at $80.86 a barrel by 1:50 p.m. Riyadh time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 rose $2.46, or 3.3 percent, to $76.23.

“It seems that the easing of COVID-19 measures in China was a catalyst for the recovery in oil prices seen today, which gave a boost to the Saudi market. China’s reopening of its economy is important and may reduce concerns about global economic growth,” Raed Mohamed Diab, vice president of investment strategy and research of Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News.

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Monday surged 40 percent to SR4.21 billion ($1.03 billion) from Sunday’s SR3 billion. The market breadth was upbeat as 171 of the listed 223 advanced while 39 lagged.

“With the strong fundamentals of the Saudi market, it seems that investors have seized the opportunities available to them after the Tadawul index fell sharply in the last couple of months,” said Diab.

On the sectoral front, 19 of the 21 progressed, while two dipped. The Food and Beverages Index led the rally as it closed 2.37 percent higher at 4,735.32 points, followed by the materials and the commercial services industries that gained 1.87 percent and 1.66 percent to 6,608.97 and 3,497.30, respectively.

Parallel market Nomu and MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also yielded 99.65 points and 18.28 points to wrap up at 19,304.08 and 1,483.65, respectively.

“Saudi (exchange) witnessed a broad-based recovery during the day with small cap sectors like media and REITs (real estate investment trusts) reporting marginal declines while the rest of the market was in the green,” added Diab.

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region also joined the bandwagon as all indices except Abu Dhabi gained. Qatar Stock Exchange, in fact, rose 169.12 points to close at 11,466.70.

“Investors are waiting for the US inflation data this week, as it will give a strong indication of the Fed’s move at the next meeting in February,” said Diab.

Meanwhile, the most notable announcement of the day was Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain KSA, completing the sale of stakes in its tower infrastructure to Golden Lattice Investment Co. for SR3.02 billion.

As part of the deal, the telecom services provider transferred at least 3,000 out of the 8,069 towers. The company will transfer the rest in batches in 18 months, it said in a statement to Tadawul.

The Public Investment Fund owns 60 percent of GLIC, while Zain KSA, Prince Saud bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Co. hold 20 percent, 10 percent and 10 percent, respectively. Zain KSA’s share price on Monday rose 3.26 percent to SR10.76.

Naqi Water Co. also announced that its shareholders approved the board’s proposal to distribute a cash dividend at 10 percent of capital, or SR1 a share, for the second and third quarters of 2022, disbursing a total dividend of SR20 million on Jan.18. Its share price, however, slipped 0.88 percent to SR67.20.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: TASI closes flat at 10,536 points as investors exercise caution
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI closes flat at 10,536 points as investors exercise caution

Saudi Crown Prince adds $50bn Diriyah project to PIF’s portfolio

Saudi Crown Prince adds $50bn Diriyah project to PIF’s portfolio
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince adds $50bn Diriyah project to PIF’s portfolio

Saudi Crown Prince adds $50bn Diriyah project to PIF’s portfolio
  • Diriyah has become the fifth giga-project in the sovereign wealth fund’s portfolio
  • The other projects include NEOM, Red Sea, Qiddiya, and ROSHN
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Diriyah project will join the portfolio of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Monday. 

With the announcement, Diriyah has become the fifth giga-project in the sovereign wealth fund’s portfolio. 

The other projects include NEOM, Red Sea, Qiddiya, and ROSHN.

The development of Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was previously under Diriyah Gate Development Authority, which will continue its supervision, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing an announcement by the Saudi crown prince.

Diriyah’s mud-brick walls once housed a thriving desert city that was a powerhouse of culture and commerce.

Giga-projects form a key pillar of the PIF’s overall strategy to diversify the Kingdom’s economy by launching new sectors, promoting public-private partnerships, and boosting investment and employment opportunities.

The $50 billion giga-project will feature some of the world’s most luxurious restaurants and hotels built in traditional Najdi architectural style, alongside conservation areas and cultural venues.

Curved along the outskirts of Riyadh, and formed on an oasis that split from the banks of Wadi Hanifa, Diriyah’s mud-brick walls once housed a thriving desert city that was a powerhouse of culture and commerce.

At-Turaif district, with its famous citadel, was the original seat of power for the Kingdom’s Al-Saud family. In 1727, the city was named the country’s capital, laying the foundations for what would later become a unified Saudi Arabia.

The development of Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was previously under Diriyah Gate Development Authority, which will continue its supervision, SPA said, citing an announcement by the Saudi crown prince.

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF SaudiVision2030 giga-projects

Related

Saudi heritage town Diriyah to host 16 additional global hotel brands 
Business & Economy
Saudi heritage town Diriyah to host 16 additional global hotel brands 
Newcastle arrive in Riyadh for Diriyah Season Cup 
Sport
Newcastle arrive in Riyadh for Diriyah Season Cup 

Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2bn for Pakistan’s climate rebuilding efforts

Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2bn for Pakistan’s climate rebuilding efforts
Updated 09 January 2023
Reuters

Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2bn for Pakistan’s climate rebuilding efforts

Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2bn for Pakistan’s climate rebuilding efforts
Updated 09 January 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: The Islamic Development Bank has pledged $4.2 billion over the next three years to Pakistan as aid for its climate rebuilding effort, the bank's president said on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Development Bank group, as part of contributing to the achievement of Pakistan’s climate resilience and development objectives, pledges a financing amount of $4.2 billion over the next three years," Muhammad Al Jasser, president of Islamic Development Bank said in Geneva.

Officials from some 40 countries as well as private donors and international financial institutions are gathering for a meeting in Geneva as Islamabad seeks help covering around half of a total recovery bill of $16.3 billion.

Waters are still receding from the floods caused by monsoon rains and melting glaciers which killed at least 1,700 people and displaced around 8 million.

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb sent a tweet saying that pledges had reached $8.57 billion - more than it had initially sought.

Among the donors were the World Bank with $2billion, the Asian Development Bank with $1.5 b, as well as the EU and China, she said.

France and the US also made contributions.

Topics: Pakistan Bank loan

Wellbeing-led holidays to be key trend for Saudi travelers in 2023: Report 

Wellbeing-led holidays to be key trend for Saudi travelers in 2023: Report 
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Wellbeing-led holidays to be key trend for Saudi travelers in 2023: Report 

Wellbeing-led holidays to be key trend for Saudi travelers in 2023: Report 
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Travelers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are set to opt for wellbeing-led holidays in 2023 and are planning to enjoy more vacations this year, as the tourism and travel sector strongly rebound from the negative impacts caused by the pandemic, a new survey shows.

The Marriott Bonvoy’s 2023 Travel Trends research report suggests that 93 percent of holiday-goers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE are planning vacation trips in 2023, with around a quarter planning on staying in luxury accommodations while away. 

According to the report, 66 percent of travelers in Saudi Arabia and 69 percent in the UAE are planning more vacations this year than they did in 2022 due to the increased confidence that holidays will not be impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The report further noted that 73 percent of Saudi-based travelers prefer wellbeing-led holidays, while 56 percent in the Kingdom want to explore new destinations and cultures.  

Interestingly, 27 percent of respondents from Saudi Arabia who participated in the survey revealed that they are planning on taking an extended holiday of three weeks or more in one destination.  

Some 44 percent of respondents from the Kingdom going on extended holidays pointed out that the opportunity to work from home is allowing them to take longer holidays without having to take annual leave for a prolonged vacation trip.  

According to the report, 31 percent of respondents from the UAE and 23 percent from Saudi Arabia plan to take a work-away holiday– where they will continue to log on and work even during the vacation.  

“The pandemic also hastened the increase in remote working and it is clear that many plan to take advantage of the flexibility, using the opportunity to get away without taking annual leave,” said Neal Jones, chief sales and marketing officer at Marriott International — Europe, Middle East & Africa.  

When it comes to the selection of properties to stay in, the survey report revealed that some 25 percent of travelers in Saudi Arabia and 26 percent in the UAE prefer to stay in luxury accommodations.  

It should be also noted that 74 percent in the UAE and 69 percent in Saudi Arabia are willing to spend more during their 2023 holidays compared to 2022. 

The report also noted that 85 percent of travelers from the UAE and 80 percent from Saudi Arabia are considering sustainability and environmental factors before fixing their destination.  

“Forty-three percent in the UAE go as far as to say environmental considerations define their travel plans and they will only spend money with companies that have a positive environmental impact, whilst the figure is 38 percent in Saudi Arabia,” said Marriott in a press release. 

Topics: Saudi UAE Travelers vacation

Related

AlUla joins Conde Nast Traveler ‘Seven Wonders of the World’ for 2023
Offbeat
AlUla joins Conde Nast Traveler ‘Seven Wonders of the World’ for 2023
China ends quarantine for overseas travelers
World
China ends quarantine for overseas travelers

Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  

Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  

Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority has announced that Geneva-based international liner operator Mediterranean Shipping Co. has added Jeddah Islamic Port to its new India-West Mediterranean route.  

The ports authority, also known as Mawani, said this is a critical step towards boosting Saudi Arabia’s liner connectivity as the new route is set to open new opportunities for importers and exporters to all parts of the region. 

The new service falls in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services by consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and hub connecting three continents.   

Industries between India and the Mediterranean such as clothing, automotive, and pharmaceutical are projected to benefit from the new direct communication between the two regions. 

In addition to this, the new service is expected to reduce transshipments and provide fast transit times. 

The first container vessel to travel the route was the “MSC Shanghai”, which left Khalifa Port on Dec.19.

The service offers Mundra to Genoa in 19 days, Valencia in 23 days, and Nhava Sheva to Barcelona in 16 days without having to transshipment between loading and unloading ports.  

MSC further announced the addition of the Himalaya Express shipping service which connects the Jeddah Islamic Port with ten other international ports.  

The aim of the Himalaya Express shipping service is to facilitate the movement of exports and imports to and from the port through reliable and effective operations as well as a safe and sustainable environment.  

Established in 1976, Jeddah Islamic Port seeks to be among the top ten ports on the global shipping line by 2030 considering its strategic location and its leading position on the Red Sea coast in the field of transit maritime trade and transshipment of containers and goods.  

With the new services, Mawani looks to elevate the maritime navigation network’s connectivity index with global shipping lines, boost the competitiveness of Saudi ports, and raise the strength of its link with the ports of the East and West. 

Topics: MSC shipping Jeddah Islamic Port Mawani

Related

Saudi Mawani partners with Maersk, Refad to operate huge cold storage center in Dammam
Business & Economy
Saudi Mawani partners with Maersk, Refad to operate huge cold storage center in Dammam
Container volumes at Saudi ports rise by 8.3% in November: Mawani
Business & Economy
Container volumes at Saudi ports rise by 8.3% in November: Mawani

Latest updates

Gaza patients at grave risk as Israel bans diagnostic medical equipment
Gaza patients at grave risk as Israel bans diagnostic medical equipment
Egypt police foil attempt to steal pharaonic era statue in Aswan
The suspects confessed to carrying out excavation work with the intent of smuggling antiquities, police said. (REUTERS)
Egypt launches Giza Zoo, Orman Garden redevelopment
An Egyptian zoo keeper feeds a bear at Giza Zoo in Cairo. (AFP file photo)
EU investigators begin arriving in Lebanon
General view of the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020. (REUTERS)
Officials prepare for 2nd Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit this month
Officials prepare for 2nd Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit this month

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.