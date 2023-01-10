You are here

New US speaker faces first major test with rules vote

Newly elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy holds the gavel after he was elected on the 15th ballot at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 7, 2023. (AFP)
Newly elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy holds the gavel after he was elected on the 15th ballot at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 7, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

  • One of the headline measures is a panel to investigate the “weaponization of government” that is expected to zero in on the Justice Department’s investigations into former president Donald Trump
WASHINGTON: Divisive new Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces the first test of his ability to lead the chaotic US House of Representatives Monday as Republicans seek to approve a rules package determining how they will govern.
An evening vote on the blueprint — which has caused alarm over its concessions to the Republican right — comes on the heels of one of the most turbulent weeks ever in the lower chamber of Congress.
Lawmakers almost came to blows in the newly Republican-controlled House as McCarthy was forced to go through 15 rounds of voting over four days to overcome a far right blockade to his candidacy.
Democrats complain the deals he cut to swing the vote have severely curtailed the role of speaker — Washington’s top legislator — and have ceded power to the Republicans’ most extreme lawmakers.
A publicly available 55-page rules package lays out Republican priorities for the remainder of Democratic President Joe Biden’s term and the operating procedures the party will adopt.
One of the headline measures is a panel to investigate the “weaponization of government” that is expected to zero in on the Justice Department’s investigations into former president Donald Trump.
The package also allows a single member of either party to force a vote to oust the speaker, an insurance policy that right-wingers will use to hold McCarthy’s feet to the fire.
And it requires the House to hold votes on a variety of right wing priorities, such as withdrawing $72 billion in agreed funding for income tax enforcement, and a ban on taxpayer-funded abortions.
McCarthy can afford to lose four of his lawmakers at most, assuming every Democrat votes against the package, but it is expected to pass since only two Republicans are publicly opposed.

Yet McCarthy’s most controversial concessions remain clouded in mystery, as they were negotiated off the books with the far right House Freedom Caucus and aren’t in the official package.
“We don’t know what (conservatives) got or didn’t get. We haven’t seen it,” one of the two Republican dissenters, South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace, told CBS on Sunday.
“We don’t have any idea what promises were made or what gentleman’s handshakes were made.”
McCarthy has agreed for example to give the Freedom Caucus outsized sway over the day-to-day handling of legislation, according to US media, ceding significant leadership powers to the right flank.
Even more controversial is a pledge for talks with conservatives on taking up a 10-year budget that freezes spending at 2022 levels.
This would mean slashed funding for federal agencies — and a likely 10 percent decrease in defense spending.
“This has a proposed billions of (dollars) cut to defense, which I think is a horrible idea,” Texas Republican Tony Gonzales told CBS on Sunday.
“When you have aggressive Russia and Ukraine, you have a growing threat of China in the Pacific... how am I going to look at our allies in the eye and say, I need you to increase your defense budget, but yet America is going to decrease ours?“
Jim Jordan, a McCarthy ally despite being part of the Freedom Caucus leadership, told Fox News that “everything has to be on the table,” including funding for Ukraine’s fightback against Russian invasion.
“Frankly, we’d better look at the money we send to Ukraine as well and say, ‘How can we best spend the money to protect America?’” Jordan said.
The cuts would delight many fiscal conservatives, except that they are largely symbolic since they would be dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
The upper chamber can bounce back House legislation with tweaks if it has objections, triggering compromise talks between the two sides of Congress.
 

 

Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Indonesia, Malaysia agree to fight 'discrimination' against palm oil after leaders' meeting

Indonesia, Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil after leaders’ meeting
Updated 09 January 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Both countries account for 85 percent of global palm oil production
  • PM Anwar also said Malaysia ready to invest in Indonesia’s new capital 
JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s biggest producers of palm oil, have agreed to strengthen cooperation to fight “discrimination” against the commodity, President Joko Widodo said on Monday after a meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Southeast Asian countries together account for 85 percent of global palm oil production, a sector that plays an important role in their economies and has long been associated with deforestation. 

Widodo hosted Anwar at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java. Anwar was visiting Indonesia on his first overseas trip since taking office in November. 

“We have also agreed to strengthen cooperation through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries, CPOPC, to boost the palm oil market and fight discrimination against palm oil,” Widodo said during a joint press conference. 

In recent years, concerns over the mass clearing of tropical rainforests, destruction of endangered wildlife habitats, land conflicts with indigenous communities and labor rights abuses have fueled consumer campaigns against products containing palm oil. 

CPOPC said palm oil has “experienced discrimination” in the EU market, such as with the bloc’s strict sustainable standard requirement for the commodity. 

The EU, under its renewable energy directive, plans to phase out use of palm oil-based fuels by 2030 due to the commodity’s links to deforestation, which has triggered outcries from Indonesia and Malaysia. Last month, EU lawmakers and governments reached a provisional deal that would ban the import of products that contribute to global deforestation.

The bloc’s latest move would be hardest on “small farmers,” CPOPC said. 

“The EU has just agreed to implement a deforestation-free certificate requirement for palm oil and six other products…Fulfilling that requirement will only add burden to the small farmers,” CPOPC Secretary-General, Rizal Affandi Lukman, told Arab News. 

During the leaders’ meeting on Monday, Indonesia and Malaysia also discussed issues of border demarcation, the situation in military-ruled Myanmar, as well as the employment and protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia, which has been plagued with cases of abuse and human trafficking. 

Private sectors from the two countries had earlier signed several agreements worth over $360 million, according to a statement issued by Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Anwar said Malaysia was ready to invest in the development of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, on the island of Borneo, which both nations share. Anwar said Nusantara’s proximity to Malaysia’s Sabah and Sarawak states will benefit regional development. 

“The development of the capital will bring greater benefits to the wider region, including Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Indonesia Malaysia

Bangladesh gets 2023 Hajj quota increase from Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh gets 2023 Hajj quota increase from Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 January 2023

  • 2023 quota of over 127,000 pilgrims will be more than double that of 2022
  • Prospective pilgrims laud Kingdom’s move to remove age limit this year
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia signed on Monday an agreement on Hajj quota, with the Kingdom allowing more than 127,000 pilgrims from the South Asian country to perform the holy pilgrimage in 2023, more than double the number last year.

Bangladesh’s Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan took part in a signing ceremony in Jeddah with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, as part of an official visit to discuss matters related to the pilgrimage this year.

Bangladesh had received a quota of 60,000 pilgrims in 2022, when the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Before the pandemic, Bangladesh was allowed to send around 120,000 pilgrims.

“An agreement has been signed between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia which will allow 127,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims to perform the Hajj this year,” Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh who was a member of the official delegation, told Arab News.

“Good news is that there will be no age limit for the pilgrims in this year which means anyone aged 65 or above will be allowed to travel to the Kingdom to perform the Hajj.”

Saudi authorities had set an age limit during the 2022 Hajj season, requiring pilgrims to be younger than 65 and fully vaccinated to perform the pilgrimage.

As the Kingdom appears set to revoke the age limit this year, prospective pilgrims from Bangladesh have welcomed the move.

“I have been waiting to perform the Hajj since 2020 but failed to do so due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Ashraful Alam, a 67-year-old farmer from the northern city of Rajshahi, told Arab News.

“Since there will be no age limit in this year, I hope Allah will grant me the opportunity to perform Hajj pilgrimage traveling to the sacred land of Makkah.”

Mohammed Kibria, a 63-year-old businessman from the southern city of Barishal, said: “I am very happy to know that the quota for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year will not be limited,” he told Arab News.

“I intend to perform the Hajj this year along with my wife and two sons. I hope to start the pilgrimage preparations soon.”

Kibria added that he was looking forward to taking part in the Makkah Route initiative, a streamlined service launched in 2019 dedicated to Hajj pilgrims and aimed at easing their immigration process to enter Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh was among five Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Morocco — where Saudi Arabia operated its Makkah Route initiative last year.

“Makkah Route initiative will be a big blessing for the Bangladeshi pilgrims as all the immigration formalities will be completed in Dhaka before flying to the Kingdom. There will be no more hours-long queue,” Kibria said.

Bangladesh Saudi Arabia pilgrims hajj

Saudi-Pakistani tech collaboration plans to create 1,000 jobs, projects worth $100m

Saudi-Pakistani tech collaboration plans to create 1,000 jobs, projects worth $100m
Updated 09 January 2023

  • Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour announced plans at Pakistan’s Future Fest 2023
  • Prince Fahad is co-founder of software company ILSA Interactive, which has offices in Riyadh and Lahore
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi-Pakistani collaboration led by ILSA Interactive has announced plans to work with various partners in the South Asian country for the next five years, with projects worth $100 million expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahad bin Mansour, co-founder of the software development company ILSA Interactive, announced the upcoming plans at the closing ceremony of Pakistan’s largest tech conference, Future Fest 2023, on Sunday.

Prince Fahad also announced a plan to set up a Saudi-Pakistan Tech House during the three-day expo in Lahore, aimed at promoting “greater ease of doing business” between the two countries.

“For the next five years, we are looking forward to creating more than 1,000 jobs in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and globally,” Prince Fahad said. “We are expecting to have more than 300 projects, with a minimum total project value of $100 million.”

“We (have) ambitious, strategic plans for our company in which we plan to forge partnerships with IT companies, universities, (and) big enterprises in Pakistan and elsewhere,” he added.

ILSA Interactive, which has offices in Riyadh and Lahore, was established in 2009 by Pakistani entrepreneur Salman Nasir. Prince Fahad’s Tech House initiative also plans on establishing headquarters in the Saudi capital, followed by a branch in Pakistan’s second-most populous city.

The company seeks “to provide a platform for greater collaboration” between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Prince Fahad said, as sectors across the Kingdom boost efforts to meet goals outlined under Vision 2030 established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The vision of (the crown prince) opened Saudi Arabia to the world, built and launched platforms for future growth,” he said.

Saudi Arabia Pakistan ILSA Interactive Future Fest 2023

Hate preacher urges attacks on British soldiers after Prince Harry's Taliban comments

Hate preacher urges attacks on British soldiers after Prince Harry’s Taliban comments
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

  • Anjem Choudary was featured in the Arab News series ‘Preachers of Hate’
  • Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan-Smith urges UK authorities to ‘move on this man’
LONDON: UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has urged extremists to stage attacks on British soldiers in the wake of Prince Harry’s comments about killing Taliban fighters, The Metro reported.

Choudary, who was convicted on terrorism charges in 2016 and has been accused of inciting a series of attacks, was featured in the Arab News series “Preachers of Hate.”

Prince Harry, in his newly released memoir “Spare,” revealed that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, describing them as “chess pieces.”

In response, Choudary, 55, urged extremists to target British forces in Syria, Iraq and North Africa.

“The world now knows of the wickedness that the US, UK and others engaged in, including repeatedly murdering innocent unarmed Muslims,” he said.

“Nevertheless, Harry still saw fit to plunge his knife further into the hearts of Muslims with his callous boastful comments.”

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan-Smith described Choudhary’s comments as a “direct and indirect threat to our constitutional head of state, our monarchy, and for that matter our government and all public servants.” Duncan-Smith urged authorities to “move on this man.”

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said: “I would encourage Prince Harry to follow up with a statement of humility to clarify it was unwise to make such comments and out of step to what the rest of the Armed Forces do.

“I believe he needs to recognize it was ill-construed and will be interpreted the wrong way to ratchet up hate. Otherwise there will be others in addition to Choudary who will try to stir up hatred.”

Prince Harry UK Taliban

UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery

UN urges 'massive investments' for Pakistan flood recovery
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, called the floods "a climate disaster of monumental scale"
  • Pakistan seeks $8 bln in three years for flood recovery
Geneva: The UN chief called Monday for "massive investments" to help Pakistan recover from last year's devastating floods, saying it was "doubly victimised" by climate change and a "morally bankrupt global financial system".
"No country deserves to endure what happened to Pakistan," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an international conference in Geneva, which is seeking billions of dollars to support recovery from the disaster.
Guterres opened the one-day event appealing to the world to help Pakistan bounce back from floods which submerged a third of the country, killing more than 1,700 people and affecting more than 33 million others.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who attended with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, called the floods "a climate disaster of monumental scale".
Eight million people were displaced, millions of acres of agricultural land were ruined and around two million homes destroyed, while nine million more people were pushed to the brink of poverty.

Pakistan needs $8 billion from its international partners over the next three years to rebuild the country that is reeling from last year's devastating floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.
The UN chief hailed how Pakistan and its people had responded to "this epic tragedy with heroic humanity".
"We must match the heroic response of the people of Pakistan with our own efforts and massive investments to strengthen their communities for the future," he told the conference.
According to Pakistan's so-called Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework, which it will officially present during Monday's conference, it will need $16.3 billion.
Pakistan's government has said the country should be able to cover half the cost, but is asking the international community to fund the rest.
"This is the greatest climate disaster in our country's history," Zardari told the conference, decrying a "colossal calamity."
"Pakistan will need considerable support over the next several years from our international partners to implement this comprehensive plan," he said.
The UN chief said the international community had a particular responsibility to help Pakistan, which has been "doubly victimised by climate chaos and a morally bankrupt global financial system."
He slammed a system that "routinely denies middle-income countries the debt relief and concessional financing needed to invest in resilience against natural disasters."
Around 450 participants from some 40 countries had registered for Monday's event.
French President Emmanuel Macron, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen were also due to address the conference via video-link.
Ahead of the conference, Achim Steiner, head of the UN development agency, described the floods as a "cataclysmic event", and said Pakistan would face "an extraordinary amount of misery" if the world did not step up and help.
"The waters may have receded, but the impacts are still there," he told AFP. "There is a massive reconstruction and rehabilitation effort that needs to be undertaken."
Millions of people remain displaced, and those who have been able to go back home are often returning to damaged or destroyed homes and mud-covered fields that cannot be planted.
Food prices have soared, and the number of people facing food insecurity has doubled to 14.6 million, according to UN figures.
The World Bank has estimated that up to nine million more people could be dragged into poverty as a result of the flooding.
Pakistan and the UN stress that Monday's event is broader than a traditional pledging conference, as it seeks to set up a long-term international partnership focused not only on recovery, but also on boosting Pakistan's climate resilience.
Pakistan, with the world's fifth-largest population, is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions but is one of the most vulnerable nations to extreme weather caused by global warming.
The country "is essentially a victim of a world that is not acting fast enough on the challenge of climate change", Steiner said.

Pakistan Flood 2022

