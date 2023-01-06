You are here

McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
McCarthy could be seen talking, one on one, in whispered and animated conversations in the House chamber. (Reuters)
WASHINGTON: For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the US House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.
Pressure was building as McCarthy lost seventh, eighth and then historic ninth and 10th rounds of voting, surpassing the number it took the last time this happened, 100 years ago, in a prolonged fight to choose a speaker in a disputed election.
With McCarthy’s supporters and foes locked in stalemate, the House could not formally open for the new session of Congress. And feelings of boredom, desperation and annoyance seemed increasingly evident.
One McCarthy critic, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, cast votes in two rounds for Donald Trump — a symbolic but pointed sign of the broad divisions over the Republican Party’s future. Then he went further, moving the day from protest toward the absurd in formally nominating the former president to be House speaker in the 11th vote.
As night fell on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election, Democrats said it was time to get serious.
“This sacred House of Representatives needs a leader,” said Democrat Joe Neguse of Colorado, nominating his own party’s leader, Hakeem Jeffries, as speaker.
McCarthy could be seen talking, one on one, in whispered and animated conversations in the House chamber. His emissaries sidled up to holdouts, and grueling negotiations proceeded in the GOP whip’s office down the hall. McCarthy remained determined to persuade Republicans to end the paralyzing debate that has blighted his new GOP majority.
McCarthy’s leadership team had presented a core group of the Republican holdouts with a deal on paper in exchange for their support, said one of the opponents, conservative Republican Ralph Norman of South Carolina, as he exited a late-day meeting. “It’s good,” Norman said, about changes that would include mandating 72 hours for bills to be posted before votes, though details were scarce.
Lest hopes get ahead of reality, he added, “This is round one.”
Holdouts led by the chamber’s Freedom Caucus are seeking ways to shrink the power of the speaker’s office and give rank-and-file lawmakers more influence — with seats on key committees and the ability to draft and amend bills in a more open process.
“We’re having good discussions and I think everyone wants to find a solution,” McCarthy told reporters hours earlier.
The House, which is one-half of Congress, is essentially at a standstill, unable to launch the new session, swear in elected members and conduct official business.
Yet, despite endless talks, signs of concessions and a public spectacle unlike any other in recent political memory, the path ahead remained highly uncertain. What started as a political novelty, the first time since 1923 a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis.
Jeffries of New York won the most votes on every ballot but also remained short of a majority. McCarthy ran second, gaining no ground.
McCarthy resisted under growing pressure to somehow find the votes he needed or step aside so the House could open fully and get on with the business of governing.
The incoming Republican chairmen of the House’s Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence committees all said national security was at risk.
“The Biden administration is going unchecked and there is no oversight of the White House,” Republicans Michael McCaul, Mike Rogers and Mike Turner wrote in a joint statement. “We cannot let personal politics place the safety and security of the United States at risk.”
But McCarthy’s right-flank detractors appeared intent on waiting him out, as long as it takes.
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania, the leader of the Freedom Caucus, asserted that McCarthy cannot be trusted, and tweeted his displeasure that negotiations over rule changes and other concessions were being made public.
“When confidences are betrayed and leaks are directed, it’s even more difficult to trust,” he tweeted.
Republican Party holdouts repeatedly put forward the name of Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, assuring the stalemate that increasingly carried undercurrents of race and politics would continue. They also put forward Republican Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, splitting the protest vote.
Donalds, who is Black, is seen as an emerging party leader and GOP counterpoint to the Democratic leader, Jeffries, who is the first Black leader of a major political party in the US Congress and on track himself to become speaker some day.
Another Black Republican, newly elected John James, nominated McCarthy on the seventh ballot as nominators became a roll call of the GOP’s rising stars. Brian Mast of Florida, a veteran, appeared to wipe away a tear as he nominated McCarthy on the eighth, and insisted the California Republican was not like past GOP speakers who are derided by conservatives. For the ninth ballot, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, Troy Nehls of Texas, made the nomination. For the 10th it was newly elected Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, an immigrant from Mexico whose speech drew chants of “USA! USA!”
“This battle we are waging must end,” Nehls told his colleagues.
A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, want to upend business as usual in Washington and are committed to stopping McCarthy’s rise without concessions to their priorities.
To win support, McCarthy has already agreed to many of the demands of his opponents.
One of the holdouts’ key asks is to reinstate a rule that would allow a single lawmaker to seek a motion to vacate the chair — essentially to call a House vote to oust the speaker. It’s the same rule a previous era of tea party Republicans used to threaten the removal of GOP Speaker John Boehner, and McCarthy has resisted reinstating it.
But those opposing McCarthy do not all have the same complaints, and he may never be able to win over some of them. Several Republicans appear unwilling to ever vote for McCarthy.
Ballots kept producing almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support McCarthy and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.
In fact, McCarthy saw his support slipping to 201, as one fellow Republican switched to vote simply present, and later to 200. With just a 222-seat GOP majority, he could not spare votes.
Thursday was a third long day. The new Republican majority was not expected to be in session on Friday, which is the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. A prolonged and divisive speaker’s fight would almost certainly underscore the fragility of American democracy after the attempted insurrection two years ago.
“We must open the House and proceed with the people’s work,” California Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker, said in a tweet.
Some Republicans appeared to be growing increasingly uneasy with the way the party has taken charge after the midterm elections only to see the chamber upended over the speaker’s race in their first days in the new majority.
Colorado Republican Ken Buck voted for McCarthy but said Wednesday that he told him “he needs to figure out how to make a deal to move forward” or eventually step aside for someone else.
The right-flank conservatives, led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with former President Trump, appeared emboldened by the standoff — even though Trump publicly backed McCarthy.
The disorganized start to the new Congress pointed to difficulties ahead with Republicans now in control of the House, much the way that some past Republican speakers, including John Boehner, had trouble leading a rebellious right flank. The result: government shutdowns, standoffs and Boehner’s early retirement.
The longest fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.

London barber shop owner jailed for sending COVID-19 grant funding to Daesh

London barber shop owner jailed for sending COVID-19 grant funding to Daesh
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

London barber shop owner jailed for sending COVID-19 grant funding to Daesh

London barber shop owner jailed for sending COVID-19 grant funding to Daesh
  • Barber shop owner received bounce-back loans from UK government during the coronavirus pandemic and sent around £11,280 to Daesh militants in Syria
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The owner of a London barber shop who claimed thousands of pounds in COVID-19 grant payments and sent the money to Daesh militants in Syria was on Thursday jailed for 12 years.

Tarek Namouz, 43, from west London, had received the bounce-back loans from the British government during the coronavirus pandemic to support his hair-cutting business.

The scheme was introduced to help companies during the global virus outbreak, with small and medium-sized enterprises able to borrow between £2,000 and up to 25 percent of their turnover.

Namouz had previously been found guilty of eight counts of funding terrorism and two of possessing information likely to be useful for terrorism, Sky News reported.

The sentence was handed down at Kingston Crown Court and included a further year on extended licence.

Namouz sent around £11,280 to Syria on dates between November 2020 and April 2021, the court heard. The money was intended to fund a militia in the country.

He was also recorded telling someone visiting him in prison while on remand that he had sent around £25,000, the court was told.

Prosecutors said cash and a hidden mobile phone containing messages to a contact in Syria, a Daesh bomb-making video, and a video showing how to kill with a knife, were found at the barber shop after a police raid.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism command, said that terrorist groups relied on funding to carry out their activities and to continue to operate.

“People like Namouz who provide money to terrorist groups — both in the UK and overseas — are enabling others to go and commit serious and deadly attacks, and we will always pursue and investigate those people and seek to bring them to justice,” Smith added.

Judge Peter Lodder said Namouz had shown a “commitment to terrorism” and had planned to “re-establish a state run in accordance with extreme Islamic principles.”

He added: “In 2020 and 2021 you ran a barber’s shop in Hammersmith. You were entitled to COVID-19 bounce-back loans which were paid to you by the local council.

“You sent that money, and other money, through a west London transfer and currency exchange, to terrorists in Syria.”

Topics: UK London Daesh

Prince Harry says he killed 25 in Afghanistan: Media

Prince Harry says he killed 25 in Afghanistan: Media
Updated 05 January 2023
AFP

Prince Harry says he killed 25 in Afghanistan: Media

Prince Harry says he killed 25 in Afghanistan: Media
  • The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex served two tours of duty against the Taliban
  • He said he was neither proud nor ashamed of doing so and described eliminating the targets as like removing "chess pieces" from a board
Updated 05 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Prince Harry has acknowledged killing 25 people during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, British media reported Thursday, quoting a soon-to-be-published autobiography.
The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex served two tours of duty against the Taliban, first as a forward air controller calling in airstrikes in 2007-2008, then flying the attack helicopter in 2012-2013.
In the book “Spare,” due out next week, he said he undertook six missions as a pilot that led to him “taking human lives,” the Daily Telegraph reported.
He said he was neither proud nor ashamed of doing so and described eliminating the targets as like removing “chess pieces” from a board.
Harry served for 10 years in the British Army, rising to the rank of captain, and has described his time in the military as his formative years.
His first tour was conducted under a strict news blackout for security reasons, which was agreed by British media outlets. He was forced to return home when a foreign publication broke the embargo.
He has never publicly discussed how many Taliban he killed.
Video cameras mounted on the nose of his Apache helicopter enabled him to assess his missions — and determine with certainty how many he had killed.
“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote.
He justified his actions because of his memory of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, and after meeting families of the victims.
Those responsible and their sympathizers were “enemies of humanity” and fighting them was an act of vengeance for a crime against humanity, he added.
Harry has since voiced concern about his security, not just because of his royal status but also because of his time fighting extremists.
The Telegraph quoted the extracts from the Spanish version of the autobiography it obtained after mistakenly being put on sale in bookshops on Thursday before being withdrawn.

Topics: Afghanistan Prince Harry UK Taliban

Taliban claim killing, capture of Daesh involved in attacks on foreigners

Taliban claim killing, capture of Daesh involved in attacks on foreigners
Updated 05 January 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

Taliban claim killing, capture of Daesh involved in attacks on foreigners

Taliban claim killing, capture of Daesh involved in attacks on foreigners
  • 11 killed, 7 held in night raids, says govt spokesman
  • Chinese at a hotel, Pakistani embassy hit in December
Updated 05 January 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The Taliban said on Thursday they had killed 11 Daesh militants and arrested seven during overnight raids in Kabul and two other provinces.

Sounds of explosions rang out in the Afghan capital on Wednesday evening in what the chief spokesman of the Taliban administration, Zabihullah Mujahid, said hours later was part of an operation targeting “a dangerous and significant network of Daesh” that was behind recent high-profile attacks in Kabul.

Mujahid said in a statement that the militants had “organized and carried out attacks on Langan Hotel, the airport and the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, and were still planning attacks on some other important places.”

In the past few weeks, a regional affiliate of Daesh — known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K — claimed responsibility for a Dec. 2 attack on the Pakistani embassy in what officials in Islamabad said was an attempt to assassinate the country’s top envoy in Afghanistan.

On Dec. 11, Daesh gunmen stormed a hotel that caters to Chinese businessmen in central Kabul. The hours-long attack left the assailants dead and another 21 people wounded, including two foreigners.

On Jan. 2, a Daesh-claimed explosion outside the Kabul military airport caused multiple casualties among Taliban security forces.

The operations on Wednesday night targeted the militants in two areas of Kabul, in one location of Zaranj, the capital of southwestern Nimroz province, and in eastern Nangarhar province.

In Kabul and Nimroz, “eight Daesh, including foreign nationals were killed and seven were arrested alive,” Mujahid said, adding that large numbers of weapons and explosives were seized from the scene.

In a tweet posted hours after his initial statement, the spokesman added that the operation in Nangahar saw three militants killed, including a Daesh leader known as Musa.

Officials at the Ministry of Interior did not respond to requests for comment on whether Wednesday’s raids were a new operation to counter the Daesh threat in the country.

Hamza Momen Hakimi, professor of law and political science at Salam University in Kabul, told Arab News that they were “counterattacks and operations by the Taliban forces to control these attacks.”

A surge in Deash attacks has been seen as the group’s attempts to further destabilize the country, and undermine its already battered economy, in the wake of the US and several international organizations placing it under sanctions when the Taliban took control in August 2021.

“The growing sequence of attacks by ISIS shows that the operational power of this group is increasing daily, which seems to be impossible without external aid and support,” Hakimi said.

“Whether it’s on civilians, like in mosques and educational centers, or on political and highly guarded places like the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense and other places that they have targeted in the past few months ... These operations and these attacks are targeting the stability and peace in Afghanistan.”

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan Daesh group Daesh Afghan Taliban

Woman faces UK trial for genital mutilation of girl, 4

Woman faces UK trial for genital mutilation of girl, 4
Updated 05 January 2023
AFP

Woman faces UK trial for genital mutilation of girl, 4

Woman faces UK trial for genital mutilation of girl, 4
  • The practice is common in some African, Middle Eastern and Asian countries and involves the partial or total removal of a young girl's clitoris and labia
  • More than 200 million girls and women alive today have been subjected to the practice: WHO
Updated 05 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: A woman appeared in a London court Thursday accused of helping in the genital mutilation of a four-year-old girl, a common but risky practice in parts of Africa, the Mideast and Asia
Amina Noor, 39, who required a Somali interpreter, pleaded not guilty to an offense dating back 16 years to when the alleged victim was aged just four.
Noor, from Harrow in northwest London, faces a single charge of assisting a non-UK resident to mutilate female genitalia while abroad.
The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is now aged 20 and a British citizen.
A trial will take place in October, the Central Criminal Court at the Old Bailey in central London was told.
The practice is common in some African, Middle Eastern and Asian countries and involves the partial or total removal of a young girl’s clitoris and labia.
The procedure — also known as “female circumcision,” often under unsterile conditions — can lead to severe complications.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 200 million girls and women alive today have been subjected to the practice.
Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is illegal in the UK and many other nations. It is also a criminal offense for UK nationals or permanent residents to perform or help to perform it overseas.
The maximum penalty is 14 years in prison.

Topics: female genital mutilation UK Somalia

Motorbike ambulances help women survive childbirth in rural India

Motorbike ambulances help women survive childbirth in rural India
Updated 05 January 2023

Motorbike ambulances help women survive childbirth in rural India

Motorbike ambulances help women survive childbirth in rural India
  • Service operates in remote forest areas of Chhattisgarh
  • Since 2014, more than 21,000 pregnant women in region have benefited from motorbike service
Updated 05 January 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When Mungli Korram was giving birth in October, an ambulance sidecar took her to the nearest health center along near-impassable forest paths in Narayanpur.

The remote district of Chhattisgarh, a tribal state in central India, is a heavily forested area, where many villages are miles away from roads suitable for vehicle access.

The state has one of the highest maternal mortality rates, around 1.5 times the national average, with 137 pregnancy-related deaths for mothers per 100,000 births.

The death rate has, however, significantly decreased in the past few years, partly due to the motorbike ambulance service which helped Korram safely deliver her child.

“For women like us the bike ambulance has come as a savior,” she told Arab News.

“The ambulance is saving many lives of women in rural areas who were earlier deprived of such facilities.”

The sidecar hospital beds covered with a white canopy were introduced to the area eight years ago by Bhupesh Tiwari, the founder of Saathi, a developmental non-governmental organization working with rural communities.

“The problems women faced moved me and keeping in mind their problems I designed this ambulance, and I am happy that in the last eight years we have made substantial differences in the lives of women in these inaccessible areas,” Tiwari said.

“In 2014, when I started the motorbike ambulance, the situation was acute in remote villages with many women losing their lives during childbirth as they did not have access to any hospital.”

In 2014, the maternal mortality rate in the region was 159 per 100,000 births.

The initiative was initially supported by the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund until local authorities stepped in when the project’s tenure ended.

Today, the NGO operates 17 motorbike ambulances in the least accessible forest districts, covering 368 tribal villages with a population of around 100,000.

Saathi records show that since 2014 its team has attended to more than 21,000 pregnant women in the areas.

Pramod Potoi, a local community member who has been working with Saathi since the beginning of the project, noted that its presence had encouraged more women to seek professional medical help.

“In 2014, when the ambulance started, there were only a few women going to the nearest clinic. Now almost 90 percent of women prefer to do so,” he said.

“Health workers reach out to these villages and monitor the pregnancy of women in villages ... We are saving the lives of many women and infants through the ambulance service.”

Topics: Health

