Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger
Brent futures for March delivery fell 43 cents to $79.22 a barrel, a 0.54 percent drop, by 8.55 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2bn merger
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil edged lower on Tuesday on expectations that further interest rate hikes in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, will slow economic growth and limit fuel demand.

Brent futures for March delivery fell 43 cents to $79.22 a barrel, a 0.54 percent drop, by 8.55 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 34 cents, or 0.46 percent, to $74.29 per barrel.

Both benchmarks climbed 1 percent on Monday after China, the world’s biggest oil importer and second-largest consumer, opened its borders over the weekend for the first time in three years.

China issues second set of 2023 oil import quotas

China issued a second batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters on Monday, raising the total for this year by 20 percent compared to the same time last year.

According to the document from the Ministry of Commerce, 44 companies, mostly independent refiners, were given 111.82 million tons in import quotas in this round.

Combined with the 20 million tons in 2023 quotas granted to 21 refineries in October, it takes the total for this year to 131.82 million tons. 

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, allocated some 2023 quotas earlier than usual to shore up the sluggish economy by encouraging refiners to boost operations. 

Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp., which operates China’s biggest privately-owned refinery site, was granted the largest quota of this batch at 20 million tons, on par with last year’s issuance, according to the documents.

Hengli Petrochemical received a quota of 14 million tons, and Shenghong Petrochemical’s newly started 320,000 barrels-per-day refinery received 8 million tons. Hengli won a quota of 4.83 million tons in the first batch in October.

Oil tanker groups Frontline and Euronav scrap $4.2 billion merger

Oil tanker company Frontline said on Monday that a $4.2 billion deal to merge with rival Euronav was terminated, a combination that would have created the world’s largest publicly listed tanker company.

Frontline will not make a voluntary conditional exchange offer for Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav’s shares and will no longer seek a listing on Euronext Brussels, it said in a statement.

“We regret that we could not complete the merger as envisaged in July 2022, as that would have created the by far largest publicly listed tanker company,” CEO Lars Barstad said.

The two companies announced the deal last year, aiming to create a market-leading oil tanker group with 146 vessels. Euronav had received “a clear signal” from shareholders in support of its proposed deal.

However, since the announcement of the planned merger, Euronav clashed with its biggest shareholder Compagnie Maritime Belge, which sought to block it.

The merged company was expected to have a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, and the merger was supposed to generate synergies of at least $60 million a year.

In November, Euronav reported its first quarterly net profit since 2020 and core earnings more than 10 times higher than a year ago, thanks to accelerated large tanker freight rate recovery.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Saudi Oil OPEC Russia

Saudi mining sector achievements fuelling optimism for FMF: Minister

Saudi mining sector achievements fuelling optimism for FMF: Minister
Updated 53 min 3 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi mining sector achievements fuelling optimism for FMF: Minister

Saudi mining sector achievements fuelling optimism for FMF: Minister
Updated 53 min 3 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s success in attracting a record amount of investment of $32 billion last year is merely the starting point of the potential impact of the Future Minerals Forum taking place in Riyadh, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources said at the event's opening.

Bandar Alkhorayef used his welcomed address to present evidence of tangible results from last year’s gathering to convey optimism towards the second FMF.   

The accomplishments include de-risking investments in mining exploration, production and processing, growing value chains in gold, phosphate and aluminum, as well as beginning to develop an electric vehicle ecosystem. 

In addition, Saudi Arabia “initiated the first auctions for sites on the Arabian Shield, attracting about 20 participants from around the world, bidding on our digital platform,” Alkhorayef said.  

“We achieved these results while facing the headwinds the entire world is facing: inflationary pressures, trade tensions, geopolitical polarization, and lingering public health issues.”  

He added: “But we cannot go it alone. None can.”  

Global mining leaders have come together to discuss the vital governmental roles in Africa, Western and Central Asia as catalysts for change to create a responsible and sustainable future.  

In the FMF, more than 60 countries are represented to “focus on solutions to accelerate net-zero transition and strengthen economic development through minerals and metals,” he said.  

Leaders will discuss decarbonization in addition to minerals and metals supply and value chains which are capable of satisfying global demand and thus managing global disputes. 

The development of minerals and metals in the region is crucial to form robust communities and enhance the balance of trade between this region and the rest of the world.  

“It is undeniable that the world needs more minerals and metals. The World Bank says that extraction of energy transition minerals will need to increase five-fold by 2050 to meet demand for clean energy technologies.”  

Alkhorayef went on to emphasize the large potential of the Africa, Western and Central Asia region in becoming a key bridge in the global transition.  

Since it possesses almost half of the global population and only contributes 11 percent to global gross domestic product, it shows ample room for growth.  

“This points to the high potential for the nearly 80 countries that make up the region, and a possibility to be a game changer in terms of optimizing technology, community engagement and responsible practices as a new industrial revolution begins,” he said. 

Alkhorayef also stressed the importance of trust of all stakeholders involved, including upstream, midstream and downstream, as well as the vitality of collaborating together as a region.  

“Together, we have a stronger voice when decisions about our future are made. Together, we can shape the future of mining and minerals. Together, we can chart a course toward a future that is green and equitable.” 

The Future Minerals Forum is being held in Riyadh from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, with an estimated 200 speakers from around the world expected to attend the event. 

The summit is set to tackle several topics, including sustainability, the future of mining, energy transition, the contribution of minerals to the development of societies, digital transformation, and integrated value chains.

The second edition of the FMF comes as Saudi Arabia’s mining sector is witnessing a rapid transformation and is attracting investors from around the globe.

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.

However, with the prices of valuable minerals, especially gold, copper and zinc rising, the true value of the Kingdom’s current mineral wealth could be double that figure, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022.

Topics: FMS2023 Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources

UAE’s Masdar to develop renewable energy projects in Kyrgyzstan

UAE’s Masdar to develop renewable energy projects in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

UAE’s Masdar to develop renewable energy projects in Kyrgyzstan

UAE’s Masdar to develop renewable energy projects in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi renewable energy firm Masdar has signed an agreement with Kyrgyzstan's energy ministry to develop clean energy projects with a capacity to generate 1 gigawatt, it said on Tuesday.

The pipeline of projects will start with a 200-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant scheduled to begin operations by 2026, Masdar said in a statement.

The company, established by UAE sovereign wealth fund Mubadala in 2006, recently announced a new shareholding structure where Taqa holds a 43 percent stake, Mubadala retained its 33 percent stake and Abu Dhabi's National Oil Co. holds a 24 percent share.

Under the new structure, Masdar has a target to grow to at least 100 GW of renewable energy capacity, mostly wind and solar, by 2030 and grow its new green hydrogen business — hydrogen produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity — to an annual production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by 2030.

Kyrgyzstan is looking to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 44 percent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Central Asian nation already produces around 90 percent of its electricity from clean energy sources, but almost exclusively from aging hydropower plants.

Under the agreement, Masdar will explore and invest in a wide range of renewable energy projects such as ground-mounted solar PV, floating solar PV, and hydropower projects, the statement said.

The UAE, which is preparing to host the COP28 climate conference next year, has a target to reach net zero by 2050.

Topics: UAE Masdar renewable

DIFC maintains leading position among global financial centers, says CEO 

DIFC maintains leading position among global financial centers, says CEO 
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

DIFC maintains leading position among global financial centers, says CEO 

DIFC maintains leading position among global financial centers, says CEO 
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: With more than 250 companies worth over $450 billion, Dubai International Financial Centre has become the largest wealth and asset management center in the world, said the CEO of DIFC Arif Amiri.    

Calling it a major engine for economic growth in Dubai and the UAE, he revealed that the center contributes about 5 percent of the value of the nominal gross domestic product of Dubai. 

Amiri stated that DIFC has maintained its leading position among global financial centers, as Dubai ranked first in the Middle East and among the top 20 globally on the Global Financial Centres Index for 2022.  

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Amiri said that the contribution of financial companies operating from DIFC to the financial services sector in the country exceeds 13 percent of the nominal GDP of Dubai during the year 2021. 

Among the 4,031 companies registered in DIFC, the center hosts 17 of the top 20 banks in the world, and 25 of the 30 most important banks of systemic importance globally. It is also home to five of the top 10 insurance companies, five of the top 10 asset management companies, and many other leading law and consulting companies at the global level.  

He stressed that DIFC enjoys a pioneering operating environment and legal and regulatory frameworks that are in line with the best international standards. 

The center attracted 1,252 related companies specialized in finance and innovation. This comes as the first six months of 2022 witnessed an increase in the number of financial technology companies and innovation companies registered in the center to 599 companies, registering a year-on-year increase of 23 percent.  

Amiri pointed out that the center’s strategic location helps wealth and asset managers access emerging wealth in the fast-growing markets in the Middle East Africa and South Asia region.  

He concluded by saying that the center will continue its leading role in defining the parameters of the sector by launching initiatives that are consistent with its strategy for the year 2030.  

Topics: DIFC Dubai Investment financial sector

Saudi Arabia to launch ‘Made in Makkah’ and ‘Made in Madinah’ products: Minister

Saudi Arabia to launch ‘Made in Makkah’ and ‘Made in Madinah’ products: Minister
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to launch ‘Made in Makkah’ and ‘Made in Madinah’ products: Minister

Saudi Arabia to launch ‘Made in Makkah’ and ‘Made in Madinah’ products: Minister
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Products bearing the slogans “Made in Makkah” and “Made in Medina” will soon be launched for pilgrims to Saudi Arabia’s holy sites, the Kigdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources has revealed. 

During the Hajj Expo 2023 held in Jeddah on Jan. 9, Bandar Al-Khorayef said: “We will raise the quality of products made in Makkah and Madinah to be worthy of them.”

He further added that the Ministry is working with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to prepare the launch of these products as part of the initial program “Made In Saudi”.

The “Made in Saudi” program was launched in March 2021 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Al Khorayeg as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

Running until Jan. 12, the Expo is set to see around 400 agreements aiming to build a thriving digital ecosystem that helps pilgrims have better experiences.

Under the patronage of Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, the event will host over 200 speakers and participants from around the world and have 10 keynote sessions, 13 panel discussions and Hajj talks, and 36 workshops.

The conference will discuss and highlight a wide range of themes relevant to the development of services for guests, including logistics, transportation, and crowd management operations.

There will also be a focus on housing and hospitality services, catering services, facility and service management, safety and healthcare, and enriching pilgrims’ experiences. 

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, the participants watched a visual presentation highlighting the Kingdom's efforts in serving the pilgrims, followed by the launch of the “Made in Makkah and Madinah” initiative by the Governors of Makkah and Madinah regions.

The Kingdom is aiming to significantly increase the number of pilgrims in the upcoming years after witnessing a huge decline due to COVID-19.

The “Made in Saudi” program is a National Industrial Development and Logistics Program initiative led by the Saudi Export Development Authority that aims to help local businesses grow, by encouraging local consumers to buy more locally made products, and helping businesses increase their exports to priority markets. 

Topics: Makkah Madinah Hajj Expo 2023

Investcorp to capitalize on Saudi logistics market as it plans $1bn GCC investment

Investcorp to capitalize on Saudi logistics market as it plans $1bn GCC investment
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Investcorp to capitalize on Saudi logistics market as it plans $1bn GCC investment

Investcorp to capitalize on Saudi logistics market as it plans $1bn GCC investment
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Investcorp plans to invest up to $1 billion in the real estate market across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries over the next five years, with a key focus on Saudi Arabia as it looks to capitalize on the Kingdom’s booming logistics sector.    

The global investment manager recently made its first real estate acquisition in Saudi Arabia, with a 215,000 square feet temperature-controlled warehouse in Dammam. This is the first of $100 million worth of real estate investments that the firm is currently assessing in the Kingdom, the company said in a statement. 

The company has leased out its Dammam warehouse to Racking Systems Logistics Services Co., also known as RTL, a third-party logistics company, which serves the Saudi market in the temperature-controlled warehousing and distribution segment.  

This brings the value of Investcorp’s global warehousing logistics investments to over $4 billion, representing around 42 million sq. ft of industrial space. 

“The Saudi Arabian real estate market is experiencing strong growth. The logistics and industrial sectors have enormous potential as key pillars of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda to transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub,” said  Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-CEO of Investcorp. 

Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-CEO of Investcorp (Supplied)

He added: “Investcorp is a natural partner in this growth journey, and this acquisition leverages our global experience investing in the logistics sector – particularly in the US, Europe and India.”  

Investcorp disclosed that this is the first in a series of investments that the company is planning to make in the near future – with a view to investing $1 billion over the next five years. 

Babak Sultani, head of GCC Real Estate at Investcorp, added: “Our first acquisition of a warehouse facility in the GCC expands on our recent activity in the region where we see long-term growth dynamics, particularly in the Saudi Arabian market.”  

He said the company has ambitious plans across diversified real estate sectors that support healthcare, education, and entertainment, as well as consumer goods, tech-enabled services, manufacturing, transport and logistics, and industrial services.  

Babak Sultani, head of GCC Real Estate at Investcorp (Supplied)

The acquisition follows the company’s another recent investment in the GCC logistics sector as its Gulf Pre-IPO Growth Fund led a $100 million financing round in TruKKer Holding Limited in September 2022.  

Investcorp also acquired a majority stake in NourNet, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading connectivity and information and communication technology services providers, according to the press release.  

Investcorp, which entered Saudi Arabia in 2008, has since then publicly listed four Saudi businesses on Tadawul, generating over $40 billion in potential demand from their respective pre-listing marketing exercises.  

As of June 30 2022, Investcorp Group had $42.7 billion in total assets under management including assets managed by third-party managers.

Topics: Saudi logistics Bahrian Investcorp GCC real estate

