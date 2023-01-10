You are here

Saudi Arabia to launch ‘Made in Makkah’ and ‘Made in Madinah’ products: Minister

Saudi Arabia to launch ‘Made in Makkah’ and ‘Made in Madinah’ products: Minister
The Kingdom is aiming to significantly increase the number of pilgrims in the upcoming years after witnessing a huge decline due to COVID-19 (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Products bearing the slogans “Made in Makkah” and “Made in Medina” will soon be launched for pilgrims to Saudi Arabia’s holy sites, the Kigdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources has revealed. 

During the Hajj Expo 2023 held in Jeddah on Jan. 9, Bandar Al-Khorayef said: “We will raise the quality of products made in Makkah and Madinah to be worthy of them.”

He further added that the Ministry is working with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to prepare the launch of these products as part of the initial program “Made In Saudi”.

The “Made in Saudi” program was launched in March 2021 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Al Khorayeg as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

Running until Jan. 12, the Expo is set to see around 400 agreements aiming to build a thriving digital ecosystem that helps pilgrims have better experiences.

Under the patronage of Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, the event will host over 200 speakers and participants from around the world and have 10 keynote sessions, 13 panel discussions and Hajj talks, and 36 workshops.

The conference will discuss and highlight a wide range of themes relevant to the development of services for guests, including logistics, transportation, and crowd management operations.

There will also be a focus on housing and hospitality services, catering services, facility and service management, safety and healthcare, and enriching pilgrims’ experiences. 

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, the participants watched a visual presentation highlighting the Kingdom's efforts in serving the pilgrims, followed by the launch of the “Made in Makkah and Madinah” initiative by the Governors of Makkah and Madinah regions.

The Kingdom is aiming to significantly increase the number of pilgrims in the upcoming years after witnessing a huge decline due to COVID-19.

The “Made in Saudi” program is a National Industrial Development and Logistics Program initiative led by the Saudi Export Development Authority that aims to help local businesses grow, by encouraging local consumers to buy more locally made products, and helping businesses increase their exports to priority markets. 

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Investcorp plans to invest up to $1 billion in the real estate market across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries over the next five years, with a key focus on Saudi Arabia as it looks to capitalize on the Kingdom’s booming logistics sector.    

The global investment manager recently made its first real estate acquisition in Saudi Arabia, with a 215,000 square feet temperature-controlled warehouse in Dammam. This is the first of $100 million worth of real estate investments that the firm is currently assessing in the Kingdom, the company said in a statement. 

The company has leased out its Dammam warehouse to Racking Systems Logistics Services Co., also known as RTL, a third-party logistics company, which serves the Saudi market in the temperature-controlled warehousing and distribution segment.  

This brings the value of Investcorp’s global warehousing logistics investments to over $4 billion, representing around 42 million sq. ft of industrial space. 

“The Saudi Arabian real estate market is experiencing strong growth. The logistics and industrial sectors have enormous potential as key pillars of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda to transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub,” said  Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-CEO of Investcorp. 

Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-CEO of Investcorp (Supplied)

He added: “Investcorp is a natural partner in this growth journey, and this acquisition leverages our global experience investing in the logistics sector – particularly in the US, Europe and India.”  

Investcorp disclosed that this is the first in a series of investments that the company is planning to make in the near future – with a view to investing $1 billion over the next five years. 

Babak Sultani, head of GCC Real Estate at Investcorp, added: “Our first acquisition of a warehouse facility in the GCC expands on our recent activity in the region where we see long-term growth dynamics, particularly in the Saudi Arabian market.”  

He said the company has ambitious plans across diversified real estate sectors that support healthcare, education, and entertainment, as well as consumer goods, tech-enabled services, manufacturing, transport and logistics, and industrial services.  

Babak Sultani, head of GCC Real Estate at Investcorp (Supplied)

The acquisition follows the company’s another recent investment in the GCC logistics sector as its Gulf Pre-IPO Growth Fund led a $100 million financing round in TruKKer Holding Limited in September 2022.  

Investcorp also acquired a majority stake in NourNet, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading connectivity and information and communication technology services providers, according to the press release.  

Investcorp, which entered Saudi Arabia in 2008, has since then publicly listed four Saudi businesses on Tadawul, generating over $40 billion in potential demand from their respective pre-listing marketing exercises.  

As of June 30 2022, Investcorp Group had $42.7 billion in total assets under management including assets managed by third-party managers.

RIYADH: The non-oil private sector in Dubai continued to grow in December, driven by a sharp output rise amid rising customer demand, according to S&P Global. 

The firm’s seasonally adjusted Dubai’s Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 55.2 in December, from 54.9 in November, but nonetheless was at its second-lowest since April. 

According to S&P Global, readings above the 50-mark show growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.

Even though Dubai’s output growth remained strong in non-oil, it slipped to its weakest since February, the report pointed out.

“Growth in Dubai non-oil activity slipped to its softest rate for ten months in December, but nonetheless remained robust and stronger than the average seen since the survey began in 2010,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

He added: “Firms linked the expansion to a sharp upturn in new order inflows and a continued improvement in demand conditions.”  

Owen added that Dubai is performing much better than global economic trends for activity and demand. 

“This outperformance is also true for inflation, as businesses saw a reduction in input costs for the third time in five months helped by improved supply conditions, compared with marked inflation rates across regions such as US and Europe,” he added. 

According to the report, job creation in Dubai slipped to the weakest since September as new business growth remained down in December. 

The report further noted that companies in the non-oil sector were less upbeat about future activity levels in December, with positivity slipping to a four-month low.

S&P Global added that an overall fall in input costs encouraged Dubai businesses to offer additional price discounts at the end of the year. 

Meanwhile, a PMI report released by S&P Global on Jan. 4 suggested that the growth in the non-oil private sector in the UAE slowed for a second consecutive month in December, while output growth slid to a 15-month low. 

According to the report, UAE’s PMI fell to 54.2 in December from 54.4 in November.

RIYADH: Food and agribusiness Olam Agri Holdings could become the first global firm to list on the Saudi stock market the company has announced as it ponders a dual posting with the Singapore exchange.

The plan comes after the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Co.  — known as SALIC — bought a minority stake in the firm in December 2022 for S$1.24 billion.

That deal has led the agri company’s parent firm — Olam Group — to consider moving ahead with what would be the first ever listing in Saudi Arabia of a non-Gulf Cooperation Council incorporated business.

Sunny Verghese, co-founder and group CEO of Olam Group and CEO of Olam Agri, said: “With the completion of the minority stake sale and strategic partnership with SALIC, Olam Agri is positioned to grow as a result of the demand for food, feed and fiber across end-consumption growth markets. 

“We are exploring a dual-listing in Singapore and Saudi Arabia – which would be the first of its kind – to tap into our strong Singapore and global shareholder base whilst welcoming investors in the Middle East, a region we intend to grow further.”

In a statement, the company said it has chosen Singapore as its primary listing venue given the strong investor base for food and agri-business companies in the country, as well as the continued long-term support of its shareholders. 

The additional listing in Saudi Arabia is being considered given the importance of food security in the Gulf region, the large incremental investor base that would be able to participate in the initial public offering, and the new strategic partnership with SALIC, which will further enhance Olam Agri’s activities in the Gulf region.

The company is looking to move ahead with the IPO in the first half of 2023.

CAIRO: Egypt's Suez Canal is expected to generate $8.7 billion in revenues during 2023, the state news agency (MENA) said on Monday, citing the canal authority's Chairman, Osama Rabie.

CAIRO: Egyptian annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3 percent from 18.7 percent in November, exceeding analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday.

The inflation figure was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9 percent. The price rises followed a currency devaluation in October and restrictions on imports.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 economists had projected inflation of 20.50 percent. Five economists also forecast that core inflation, due later on Tuesday, would come in at a median 23.6 percent, up from 21.5 percent in November.

The central bank allowed the Egyptian pound to depreciate by about 14.5 percent on Oct. 27 and let its value continue to weaken slowly and incrementally in November and December.

"Food and beverages were up 4.6 percent month-on-month (adding to the 4.5 percent in November), impacted mainly by bread and cereals, dairy, vegetables and meat," said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.

This goes somewhat towards absorbing a 25 percent devaluation in late October but portends more inflation to come, Sandeep said.

"Now combined monthly inflation has risen by around 7 percent over three months. This is close to a 30 percent pass-through to the urban CPI index. With the new round of devaluation ongoing, which we expect to be roughly 15 percent, we can expect annual CPI to touch 25 percent by February."

Egypt's surging prices will add to pressure on the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates when it next meets on Feb. 2.

