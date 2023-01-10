You are here

Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa is the new face of MUBA Cosmetics at the global pageant 
Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa is one of the new faces of MUBA Cosmetics at the Miss Universe pageant. (Supplied)
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa is the new face of MUBA Cosmetics at the global pageant 
Arab News

DUBAI: Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Abdullah Khalifa is already making waves at the global pageant as she was unveiled as part of the campaign shoot for MUBA Cosmetics by Andres Felipe — the official makeup partner of Miss Universe 2022. 

Khalifa was one of only five women handpicked by the brand, further strengthening her position in the competition. The four other participants included Alicia Faubel from Spain, Anna Sueangam-iam from Thailand, Ndavi Nokeri from South Africa and Celeste Cortesi from the Philippines. 

Khalifa took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. “When beauty meets fashion. Thanks to the whole team @mubacosmetics @andresfelipeofficial for making this high fashion shoot such a phenomenal experience for us ladies,” she captioned the post.  

The highly anticipated 71st Miss Universe, culminating on Jan. 14 in New Orleans, United States, will feature almost 90 women from around the globe vying for the coveted title. The evening will end with the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought the title back to India for the first time in 21 years, crowning her successor. 

Actress Catherine Zeta Jones steps out in a Zuhair Murad ensemble 
Arab News

Actress Catherine Zeta Jones steps out in a Zuhair Murad ensemble 
Arab News

DUBAI: Welsh actress Catherine Zeta Jones was spotted this week wearing an outfit by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Zuhair Murad.  

The “Wednesday” star wore a black jumpsuit with sheer lace detailing from his resort 2023 collection.  

The actress shared a picture of her look on Instagram on Sunday and wrote: “I just woke up like this and realized it’s the weekend. I am going back to bed.” 

This is not the first time Jones has worn a Murad creation.   

In December, she wore a black thigh-high romper during her appearance on the “Late Night Show” with US comedian Seth Meyers. 

The ensemble, from the designer’s fall/winter 2022 collection, featured caped cut-out sleeves with gold embroidered detailing at the chest.  

Bella Hadid ‘proud’ to star in her first Louis Vuitton campaign  
Arab News

Bella Hadid ‘proud’ to star in her first Louis Vuitton campaign  
Arab News

DUBAI: With a repertoire as extensive as Bella Hadid’s, it is hard to believe that the US Dutch Palestinian model has just starred in her first-ever campaign for luxury French label Louis Vuitton.  

The 26-year-old supermodel, who has a worked with countless luxury brands including Burberry, Dior and Versace, shared pictures and videos on Instagram of her partnership with the French fashion house this week.  

The latest campaign is a collaboration between the luxury label and famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who uses art to talk about mental health.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

 

In the pictures, Hadid posed wearing a pair of denim jeans with a Louis Vuitton handbag that had colorful splotches painted on. 

In one of the effects-heavy videos Hadid shared on her page, the model was lying on the floor and using a brush to add multi-colored blobs of paint to the air around her. In another multimedia clip, the catwalk star wore black pants with a black-and-white polka-dotted crop top. She sat on the floor with a red Louis Vuitton bag that had the same print as her top.  

“My first @louisvuitton campaign could not have been a better collaboration than with Yayoi Kusama,” Hadid wrote to her 57 million followers. “Not only am I the biggest fan, so intrigued with her story and life… but I connect with her deeply on healing mental struggles through artistic freedom and creation. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

 

“I am so proud to do this campaign, and hope that one day I will be able to embrace Miss Kusama and tell her how important she is to not only me, but so many people struggling,” she added. “Proud is the only word I have. Proud. Thank you @louisvuitton." 

Apart from professional insights, Hadid took to Instagram Stories to share that she is back with her family after a few busy months.  

She shared a heart-warming video of her father Mohamed Hadid, the real estate mogul, making her Palestinian breakfast. He prepared eggs and zaatar manakeesh for the model.  

“Wow… you outdid yourself,” Bella said in the short clip, to which her father replied: “No, I always do this for my babies.”  

Miss Universe Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun gets motivational on Instagram
Arab News

Miss Universe Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun gets motivational on Instagram
Arab News

DUBAI: After being crowned Miss Universe Lebanon, Yasmina Zaytoun is all set to be one of just two contestants from the Middle East at the Jan. 14 Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, US.

As the big date approaches, the 20-year-old model and journalism student took to social media to post snapshots from her time so far in the US. 

From workout routines to workshops and time spent with the other contestants, Zaytoun has made sure to keep her fans and followers in the know as she prepares for the pageant.

In her latest Instagram post, Zaytoun ⁠—  who is from Kfarchouba, a village in southern Lebanon ⁠— can be seen posing in an elegant black dress. “Girls! Know your worth. Then add tax,” she captioned the image. 

The 20-year-old model is an ambassador for the Children Cancer Center of Lebanon, a leading national organization dedicated to the treatment and support of kids and adolescents with cancer.

Zaytoun is also a motivational speaker and likes to pepper her social media posts with inspirational quotes. 

She began her own social media show “With Yasmina Show” in 2020. The show has featured well-known personalities such as TV presenter Lana Daoud, politician Paula Yacoubian, and actress and influencer Enjy Kiwan,

Passionate about her country, Zaytoun hopes the Miss Universe pageant will shed more light on Lebanon. “I will tell the universe about a country that survived and chose life over everything,” she wrote on Instagram last week.

Zaytoun was crowned Miss Lebanon 2022 in a glittering ceremony in Beirut in July last year, almost four years after the last edition of the pageant in Lebanon. 

“This is the best thing that happened in my life ... my dream has finally come true,” Zaytoun said on stage, after being crowned Miss Lebanon. "I dedicate my victory to my parents, for sure."

Zaytoun beat first runner-up, Maya Aboul Hosn; Jacintha Rached, who was named second runner-up; Lara Hraoui who came fourth; and Dalal Hoballah, who took fifth place.

The highly anticipated 71st Miss Universe will feature almost 90 women from around the globe vying for the coveted title. The evening will culminate with the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought the title back to India for the first time in 21 years, crowning her successor.

Saudi fans flock to recreate Georgina Rodriguez’s style as Ronaldo settles in Saudi Arabia
Georgina Rodriguez opted for a graceful maroon velvet abaya from Qatari brand Dollab Line. (Getty Images)
Arab News

Saudi fans flock to recreate Georgina Rodriguez’s style as Ronaldo settles in Saudi Arabia
Arab News

Riyadh: Ever since her arrival in Saudi Arabia, Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez has made a splash with her impeccable fashion taste and penchant for unique makeup looks — and it has set off a frenzy on social media as fans from Saudi Arabia and beyond rush to copy her style on TikTok and Instagram.

Over the past week, social media platforms have been choked with beauty and fashion influencers giving detailed breakdowns of Rodriguez’s iconic makeup look from her first appearance in Riyadh, when her long-time partner footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al-Nassr as the Saudi club’s new signing.

@makeup_rhk حبيتو البلش بهالطريقة؟ #georginarodriguez #جورجيا #makeuptutorial #makeup ♬ Tubarão Te Amo - DJ LK da Escócia & Tchakabum & Mc Ryan SP

Amassing millions of views, beauty aficionados from Saudi Arabia and beyond shared their take on Rodriguez’s pink-hued makeup look, complete with rose-flushed cheeks and the on-trend brownie glazed lip, consisting of brown-lined lips layered with high shine gloss.

@dinashariff بستاهل او عادي؟#georginarodriguez #georginamakeup ♬ original sound - dinalsharif

Content creators shared video tutorials in both Arabic and English.

@weambaasher مكياج جورجينا #georginarodriguez #makeup #makeupartist #fyp #arabtiktok #مكياج #makeuptutorial #makeupartist ♬ original sound - Weam

While she may have tempered her more daring sartorial choices, the 28-year old model also has admirers flocking to recreate her sartorial style.

@sarainchicago Part 2 of @georginagiocr makeup look #georginarodriguez #makeuptutorial #chicagoblogger #christianoronaldo #middleeastern #jordanblogger #lebanonbdtiktokgroup #syriatiktok #emiratestiktok ♬ love nwantinti (ah ah ah) - CKay

For those who would like to follow further in Rodriguez’s fashionable footsteps, we have broken down her look from her first appearance in Saudi Arabia.

In keeping with the cold weather and modest sensibilities of her host country, Rodriguez opted for a graceful maroon velvet abaya from Qatari brand Dollab Line.

Rodriguez completed the look with a black Max Mara turtleneck and classic bootleg blue jeans by Italian label Elisabetta Franchi.

When it came to accessories, the model chose the Hermes Rose Pourpre Shiny Niloticus Crocodile Birkin and chunky diamond jewelry by Italian jeweler Pasquale Bruni.

Her latest outing in Saudi Arabia was not the first time Rodriguez was spotted wearing an Arab label, however. In Doha last month for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, she opted for a sage green abaya by Qatari brand 1309 Studios while cheering for Portugal at Lusail Stadium.

Rethinking feminism with Saudi designer to the stars Honayda Serafi
Tamara Turki

Rethinking feminism with Saudi designer to the stars Honayda Serafi
  • Saudi designer says there is a time and place for everything when considering fashion
Tamara Turki

LONDON: The issue of gender inequality is undoubtedly a universal one. 

However, the feminism that is being pushed to the forefront of global discourse remains largely Western, particularly concerning views on freedom of choice in dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

Mainstream feminists fail to reflect the diversity of women’s perspectives. They celebrate demonstrators in Iran fighting oppressive laws on dress codes while ignoring extended curbs on the hijab in France and India that exclude Muslim women from places of employment and education. 

Halima Aden, a supermodel, announced her retirement from the fashion industry in 2021, telling the BBC that she found her job compromised her religious beliefs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

In order to balance the narrative and include the views from the region on feminism, Arab News sat with Saudi designer Honayda Serafi, who has committed her business to the empowerment of women.

In August, her fashion label HONAYDA became the Kingdom’s first designer shown at Harrods in London.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

The label’s latest collection, which is available at the department store and is inspired by the flamboyant Afghan heritage, has noticeably more modest options than is typical of mainstream brands.

However, Serafi, who describes herself as “a feminist to the core,” says she doesn’t like to limit her products to being modest or risque and focuses instead on catering to all needs. 

“We sell long trousers and gowns as well as shorts and mini-dresses. We have high necks and long sleeves and we have backless and sleeveless,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

While she believes that “there is a time and place for everything,” Serafi isn’t advocating that women conform to ideals of correctness.

Instead, she suggests that reconstructing a different outfit every day reflects women’s understanding of varying social spaces.

“It is not in my place to tell women how they should dress. But what’s great is that a woman can choose what to wear according to the time and place because it is an extension of her identity, culture and the life path she paves for herself.

“At our store, the ‘conservative’ women will find a piece she would want to wear in mixed spaces and another to wear when surrounded by only women,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

What Serafi is saying contains an important feminist lesson. A woman’s versatility cuts across female archetypes such as “conservative,” “modest,” “risque,” and “revealing,” all of which are rarely applied to men.  

Perhaps it is best to avoid using terminology that reduces women to barometers of body coverage.

Clothing is more than just pieces of fabric. It acquires many social, cultural and personal meanings. As we form our views of the world, we learn to communicate through the language of dress. 

With each passing year, Serafi reaffirms her commitment to her brand’s core mission, telling the stories of women across the globe through her designs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HONAYDA (@honaydaofficial)

Her Spring/Summer 2020 collection was inspired by the wardrobe of Bedouin women in Saudi Arabia she watched as a child during the harvest in the mountainous regions of Al-Hada and Taif. Elements of traditional prints and ornamentation were translated into elegant, contemporary gowns, jumpsuits and blazers.

For the Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, Serafi paid tribute to the legendary 7th century Berber warrior Queen Dihya by drawing on geometric patterns and metallic threadlines central to Amazighi costume. 

Following the death of Ruth Gader Ginsburg, the Spring/Summer 2021 collection showcased variations of lace, chiffon, and jeweled necklines — the signature fashion of the late US Supreme Court Judge. 

The Notorious ‘RBG’ once told the BBC that her recognizable collar was a deliberate attempt to inject femininity into a judicial robe historically designed for men

As Serafi continues on her rise to success in the global fashion industry, she continues to lift others with her: An excellent model of feminism.

