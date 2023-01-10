You are here

US Navy says it seized Iran assault rifles bound for Yemen

US service members conduct a boarding on a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters the Gulf of Oman as a rigid-hull inflatable boat and patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) sail nearby. (US Navy)
US service members conduct a boarding on a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters the Gulf of Oman as a rigid-hull inflatable boat and patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) sail nearby. (US Navy)
AP

  • Kalashnikov-style rifles were individually wrapped in green tarps aboard the ship
  • United Nations arms embargo has prohibited weapons transfers to the Houthis since 2014
DUBAI: The US Navy seized over 2,100 assault rifles from a ship in the Gulf of Oman it believes came from Iran and were bound for Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, a Navy spokesman said Tuesday. It was the latest capture of weapons allegedly heading to the Arab world’s poorest country.
The seizure last Friday happened after a team from the USS Chinook, a Cyclone-class coastal patrol boat, boarded a traditional wooden sailing vessel known as a dhow. They discovered the Kalashnikov-style rifles individually wrapped in green tarps aboard the ship, said Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet.
The Chinook, along with the patrol boat USS Monsoon and the guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans, took possession of the weapons. They resembled other assault rifles previously seized by the Navy, suspected to be from Iran and heading to Yemen.
“When we intercepted the vessel, it was on a route historically used to traffic illicit cargo to the Houthis in Yemen,” Hawkins told The Associated Press. “The Yemeni crew corroborated the origin.”
The Yemeni crew, Hawkins added, will be repatriated back to a government-controlled part of Yemen.
A United Nations arms embargo has prohibited weapons transfers to the Houthis since 2014, when Yemen’s civil war erupted.
Iran has long denied arming the Houthis even as it has been transferring rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, missiles and other weaponry to the Yemeni militia using sea routes. Independent experts, Western nations and UN experts have traced components seized aboard other detained vessels back to Iran.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and forced the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition armed with US weaponry and intelligence entered the war on the side of Yemen’s exiled government in March 2015. Years of inconclusive fighting has pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of famine.
A six-month cease-fire in Yemen’s war, the longest of the conflict, expired in October despite diplomatic efforts to renew it. That’s led to fears the fighting could again escalate. More than 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen during the conflict, including over 14,500 civilians.
There have been sporadic attacks since the cease-fire expired, though international negotiators are trying to find a political solution to the war.
In November, the Navy found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer, also allegedly from Iran and bound to Yemen.

Topics: Iran US Yemen

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets US security organization delegation

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets US security organization delegation
Jordan's King Abdullah meets US security organization delegation

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets US security organization delegation
  • The king emphasized the importance of expanding Jordanian-US cooperation to address global challenges
  • The Business Executives for National Security delegates also held talks with the chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces
AMMAN: King Abdullah of Jordan and the country’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, on Monday greeted a delegation from Business Executives for National Security, the Jordan News Agency reported.

BENS is an American nonprofit, nonpartisan network of business and industry executives that was founded in 1982 to help address security challenges in the US through business practices.

During the meeting, at Al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman, King Abdullah praised the strong, strategic relationship between Jordan and the US and expressed his desire to further strengthen it in all sectors. He highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation to address global challenges, particularly those related to food security, energy and climate change.

The participants also discussed recent regional and international developments, most notably relating to the Palestinian cause.

On Tuesday, the BENS delegation met Yousef Huneiti, chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, with whom they discussed opportunities for cooperation and enhancing ties.

 

Topics: Jordan King Abdullah II

Partnership between Kuwait, Google Cloud to boost country's digital infrastructure

Partnership between Kuwait, Google Cloud to boost country’s digital infrastructure
Partnership between Kuwait, Google Cloud to boost country’s digital infrastructure

Partnership between Kuwait, Google Cloud to boost country’s digital infrastructure
  • Google Cloud and Kuwait will implement digital transformation roadmap across public sector
  • Agreement includes launch of skill program to train over 5,000 students, employees
KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Mazen Al-Nahedh said on Tuesday that Google Cloud’s plan to set up a local office in Kuwait and invest in the launch of a cloud region in the country will help the country’s digital infrastructure. 

Google Cloud recently announced a strategic partnership with the Kuwaiti government to implement a comprehensive digital transformation roadmap across government bodies and state-owned enterprises, Kuwait News Agency reported.

The two will team up to digitize citizen services, boost employee productivity, and implement digital transformation initiatives in healthcare, education, disaster recovery and smart living. 

Al-Nahedh said that the agreement will allow Kuwait to benefit from Google Cloud’s innovative technology and expertise in data analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. 

It will also create jobs for Kuwaiti youth, the minister added. 

The Kuwaiti Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority will work with Google Cloud to launch a national skill program that will train over 5,000 Kuwaiti students and employees in the public and private sectors.

 

Topics: Kuwait Google Cloud

Strong Arab presence at Davos reflects 'importance of Middle East in energy transition,' says WEF chief

Strong Arab presence at Davos reflects ‘importance of Middle East in energy transition,’ says WEF chief
Strong Arab presence at Davos reflects ‘importance of Middle East in energy transition,’ says WEF chief

Strong Arab presence at Davos reflects ‘importance of Middle East in energy transition,’ says WEF chief
  • Call to ‘address people's immediate needs’ ahead of Jan. 16-20 summit
  • More than 2,700 leaders to take part, with highest-ever business participation
GENEVA: Record participation from the Middle East and North Africa at the upcoming World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos reflects the importance of the region in energy transition, WEF President Borge Brende told a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.

“We have six heads of states and governments, and very strong delegations,” he said, adding that the “Middle East is also important when it comes to investments, with sovereign wealth funds that are investing all over the world.”

The WEF annual meeting from Jan. 16-20 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, will take place as multiple crises deepen and fragment the geopolitical landscape.

In a statement on Tuesday, the WEF urged world leaders to address people’s immediate, critical needs, while also creating the foundation for a more sustainable, resilient world by 2030.

“We see the manifold political, economic and social forces creating increased fragmentation on a global and national level. To address the root causes of this erosion of trust, we need to reinforce cooperation between the government and business sectors, creating the conditions for a strong and durable recovery. At the same time there must be the recognition that economic development needs to be made more resilient, more sustainable and nobody should be left behind,” said Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and executive chairman.

In the statement, the WEF announced the full agenda of its 53rd annual meeting, highlighting that it aims to explore solutions to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges through encouraging world leaders to cooperate on the interconnected issues of energy, climate and nature; investment, trade and infrastructure; frontier technologies and industry resilience; jobs, skills, social mobility and health; and geopolitical cooperation in a multipolar world.

Special emphasis will be placed on gender and geographical diversity across all sessions.

Over 2,700 leaders will take part in this year’s meeting, with a strong representation from all key regions of the world.

In addition, the Davos meeting will feature the highest-ever business participation, with more than 1,500 leaders registered across 700 organizations, including over 600 of the world’s top CEOs from the WEF Partners.

More than 125 experts and heads of the world’s leading universities, research institutions, and think tanks will also join the meeting.

The WEF also said that the meeting will be climate-neutral for the sixth consecutive year.

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum annual meeting

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 12.5 years for spying

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 12.5 years for spying
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 12.5 years for spying

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 12.5 years for spying
  • Vandecasteele, 41, was handed multiple sentences totalling 40 years on a range of charges
  • With the sentences to run concurrently, he will serve 12.5 years behind bars
TEHRAN: Iran has sentenced Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele for 12.5 years behind bars for espionage as well handing him 74 lashes, the judiciary said Tuesday.
Vandecasteele, 41, was handed multiple sentences totalling 40 years on a range of charges, but with the sentences to run concurrently he will serve 12.5 years behind bars, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.
Iran arrested Vandecasteele in February 2022, and he has since been held in conditions that Belgium’s government has described as “inhumane.”
He was found guilty of “espionage against the Islamic Republic of Iran for the benefit of foreign intelligence services,” and given a 12.5 year sentence.
He was given the same sentence for the crime of “cooperation with the hostile government of the United States.”
Vandecasteele was given another 12.5 years for “money laundering,” as well as a further 2.5 years and 74 lashes for “professional currency smuggling to the amount of $500,000.”
The verdict can be appealed, it added.
Last month, Vandecasteele’s family said he had been sentenced to 28 years in prison, but it was not confirmed by Iran.
Belgium insists Vandecasteele is innocent and is being held as a hostage as Tehran attempts to force Brussels to release Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat convicted of terrorism.
Assadi, an Iranian diplomat who was stationed in Austria, was arrested in 2018 after Belgian, French and German security officers foiled a plot to set off a bomb at a rally outside Paris by an Iranian exiled opposition group.
After three years in detention, Assadi was sentenced in Belgium to 20 years in prison in May 2021.
Under a treaty Belgium and Iran signed in 2022, Vandecasteele would have been eligible to be swapped for Assadi.
But in early December, Belgium’s constitutional court suspended the implementation of the prisoner swap treaty pending a final ruling on its legality.

Topics: Iran Olivier Vandecasteele Belgium

UAE participates in high-level meeting on mobilizing international support for Pakistanis affected by floods

UAE participates in high-level meeting on mobilizing international support for Pakistanis affected by floods
UAE participates in high-level meeting on mobilizing international support for Pakistanis affected by floods

UAE participates in high-level meeting on mobilizing international support for Pakistanis affected by floods
  • Country’s humanitarian response reached affected areas, met population’s urgent needs, said the UAE’s climate change minister
  • UAE is committed to advancing international efforts in addressing climate challenges, minister said
GENEVA: The UAE supports all international efforts to enhance emergency relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and prevention in the aftermath of Pakistan’s unprecedented floods, said a top Emirati official.
The country’s humanitarian response reached affected areas and met the urgent needs of the population to improve their living conditions, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, the UAE’s minister of climate change and the environment, told a high-level international conference held in Geneva.
She headed the Emirati delegation participating in the high-level meeting, which was organized by the Pakistani government and the UN, reported the Emirates News Agency on Tuesday.
Held in the presence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the conference aimed to discuss efforts to rebuild infrastructure and review mechanisms for mobilizing international support for those affected by the devastating floods that swept Pakistan last year.
The minister said: “Extending a helping hand to those affected and ensuring that food, medical supplies and basic goods are sent has been an essential component of the UAE’s foreign policy since its formation as a nation.”
The UAE was one of the first countries to respond to the crisis, according to Almheiri, as it deployed an air and sea bridge that included the dispatch of 71 aircraft and six ships carrying over 8,000 tons of food, medicine, and shelter supplies at a value of more than $80 million, benefiting over 6.5 million families — mostly women, children and the elderly.
“Over the past five years, the UAE has provided more than $2.4 billion in relief and development supplies to Pakistan, which included providing more than 647 million doses of polio vaccines to 119 million children from 2014 to 2022. Moreover, $53 million has been allocated for the 2023-2026 period to continue the vaccination campaign as part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative,” she added.
Almheiri said the UAE is committed to advancing international efforts in addressing climate challenges, reflecting its readiness to host the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP28, this year.
She noted that her country regards this as an opportunity to work closely with the international community to seek effective and sustainable solutions to mitigate climate change and prioritize economic growth.
The UAE will work to accomplish this, Almheiri stated, through a comprehensive approach that takes into account the interests of developing countries that suffer from the impact of climate change, including Pakistan, to achieve faster recovery and enhance resilience in facing future challenges.

Topics: UAE Pakistan Floods climate change UN

