Indonesians celebrate lifting of age restrictions for Hajj

Muslim pilgrims arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on June 5, 2022. (AFP)
  • World’s largest Muslim-majority country receives quota of 221,000 pilgrims for 2023
  • In some provinces, the wait to perform Hajj lasts 30 years
JAKARTA: The lifting of age restrictions for Hajj is being celebrated across Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, where many prospective pilgrims have to wait many years to embark on the religious journey.

The Hajj was restricted to domestic participants in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic fears.

After Saudi Arabia lifted most of its COVID-19 curbs last year, precautionary measures were still in place in 2022, with an age limit of 65 for pilgrims.

But this year, the annual pilgrimage will return to pre-pandemic rules, and Saudi authorities have announced that those older than 65 will also be allowed.

“This is certainly wonderful news because firstly, many Hajj pilgrims from Indonesia are above 60 years of age, and even older than 65 years,” said Mizaj Iskandar, professor in the faculty of Shariah and Law at Ar-Raniry State Islamic University in Banda Aceh, who in 2022 was tasked with organizing the pilgrimage in Aceh province.

Last year, about 100,000 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia from Indonesia during the Hajj season. This year, the quota for the world's largest Muslim-majority nation will return to its pre-pandemic figures.

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas signed on Sunday an agreement on the 2023 quota with Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, who approved the arrival of 221,000 Indonesian pilgrims this year.

“The Hajj is a long-awaited pilgrimage … on average the wait is about 25 to 28 years in Indonesia to perform the Hajj,” Iskandar told Arab News, citing data from the Religious Affairs Ministry.

In some regions such as Aceh, South Sulawesi and South Kalimantan, the wait can be even longer than 30 years.

Now that the quota is higher and age restrictions have been lifted, it will help “accelerate the departure of Indonesian pilgrims,” Iskandar added.

Indonesians also took to social media to celebrate the lifting of restrictions for Hajj, with many writing to express their gratitude.

Indonesian officials are now gearing up to prepare for the upcoming Hajj season, as elderly pilgrims will likely require more support, including medical assistance.

“Many of our pilgrims are indeed elderly,” Indonesia’s consul-general in Jeddah, Eko Hartono, told Arab News.

“For that reason, we are considering the need to limit the number of elderly pilgrims so that we can prepare even better for Hajj-related things … we will certainly formulate the right kind of policy to limit disappointment from prospective pilgrims.”

In Ukraine, a young gymnast’s Olympic dreams hit by war

Updated 7 sec ago

In Ukraine, a young gymnast’s Olympic dreams hit by war

In Ukraine, a young gymnast’s Olympic dreams hit by war
Updated 7 sec ago
KYIV: Moments after wailing air raid sirens stopped short Eva Evstratenko’s gymnastics class, forcing the nine-year-old into a basement for shelter, she was back on the mat, determined to keep pushing.
“I’ve been doing gymnastics for four years, and I want to become an Olympic champion,” she told AFP. “Every gymnast wants that.”
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the epicenter of fighting has shifted to the east of the country and away from Evstratenko’s home city of Kyiv.
But frequent Russian missile strikes and daily warnings of aerial attacks have disrupted routines for millions in the capital and upset Evstratenko’s goal to become a star.
Behind Evstratenko, whose blond hair was tied in a tight bun, her classmates were swirling, practicing jumps, leaps and cartwheels.
Their coach Anastasia Provotorova is just as motivated to keep at it, preparing her would-be champions for competition despite constraints brought on by Russia’s assault.
“We came back up and continued to train because the sirens stopped, but now we are without electricity,” Provotorova said, watching over her proteges.
The children were “supposed to be training at this time,” she said.
Power cuts have become the norm too, with Russia targeting energy infrastructure in recent months.
The UN has warned these attacks put almost seven million children at risk, without sustained access to electricity, heating and water.
“Our children are not giving up, they are full of spirit,” Provotorova said.
But still the fighting has brought psychological hardship to children throughout Ukraine. More than 400 have been killed and many more injured, Kyiv says.
“The first day of war was the worst day of my life... we woke up in panic,” the nine-year-old Evstratenko told AFP.
“You have no idea what to do. It’s scary,” she said.
More than two million children left the country, while another three million were displaced internally between February and June, the UN has said.
Evstratenko, her parents and brother Demyan left their home too, relocating to western Ukraine where they remained for seven months.
“It wasn’t as good as it was at home. You feel that you aren’t where you were born,” Evstratenko said.
The family have since returned to their small Kyiv apartment and are adjusting to life under Russian bombardment.
When power goes off, Evstratenko’s parents set the table for candle-lit dinners in their kitchen under twinkling fairy lights.
They also constantly monitor signs of incoming missile attacks.
“It’s a lot more difficult at night. You hope that even if the missiles do come that they won’t hit you,” Evstratenko’s father, Andriy, said.
Back in the gymnastics studio, Evstratenko says the threat of missile attacks are impacting her training too.
Anytime she goes to shelter, she has to warm up all over again, leaving less time to actually improve.
“Classes are shorter and there are no extra classes, so it’s more difficult to get back into the form that I used to have,” she said.

Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor

Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor
Updated 10 January 2023
AFP

Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor

Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor
  • 2022 saw a cascade of unprecedented natural disasters made more likely and deadly by climate change
  • Earth’s polar regions also experienced record temperatures last year as well
Updated 10 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: The last eight years were the warmest on record even with the cooling influence of a La Nina weather pattern since 2020, the European Union’s climate monitoring service said Tuesday.
Average temperatures across 2022 — which saw a cascade of unprecedented natural disasters made more likely and deadly by climate change — make it the fifth warmest year since records began in the 19th century, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Pakistan and northern India were scorched by a two-month spring heatwave with sustained temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius, followed in Pakistan by flooding that covered a third of the country.
France, Britain, Spain and Italy set new average temperature records for 2022, with Europe as a whole enduring its second hottest year ever, Copernicus said in an annual report.
Heatwaves across the continent were compounded by severe drought conditions.
European temperatures have increased by more than twice the global average over the past 30 years, with the region showing the highest rate of increase of any continent on the globe.
“2022 was yet another year of climate extremes across Europe and globally,” said deputy head of the Copernicus climate change service Samantha Burgess in a statement.
“These events highlight that we are already experiencing the devastating consequences of our warming world.”
Large swathes of the Middle East, China, central Asia and northern Africa also saw unprecedented warmth averaged across the whole of 2022.
China and western Europe reported negative impacts on agriculture, river transport and energy management related to weather conditions.
Earth’s polar regions also experienced record temperatures last year as well.
The remote Vostok station deep in the interior of East Antarctica reached a relatively balmy minus 17.7C, the warmest ever measured in its 65-year history.
At the other end of the globe, Greenland experienced September temperatures 8C higher than average, accelerating ice sheet loss that has become a major contributor to sea level rise.
The hottest years on record globally so far are — in descending order — 2016, 2020, 2019 and 2017, according to Copernicus.
The atmospheric concentrations of the two main greenhouse gases that drive global warming — carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) — also continued a decades-long climb to record levels.
CO2 levels rose to 417 parts per million — the highest level in over two million years. Methane rose to 1,894 parts per billion to levels not seen in 800,000 years.
“Atmospheric concentrations are continuing to rise with no sign of slowing,” said Vincent-Henri Peuch, director of the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service.

Amid Ukraine war, Russia to continue developing its nuclear forces

Amid Ukraine war, Russia to continue developing its nuclear forces
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

Amid Ukraine war, Russia to continue developing its nuclear forces

Amid Ukraine war, Russia to continue developing its nuclear forces
  • Shoigu facing nationalist criticism over setbacks in Ukraine
  • Aerospace technology also cited as key priority
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin’s defense minister vowed on Tuesday to build a deeper arsenal of weapons, bolster aviation technology to better evade air defenses and improve drone production after a series of battlefield humiliations in Ukraine.
Since Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, the once mighty army of a former superpower has been repeatedly outwitted and outmaneuvered by the smaller Ukrainian army, which is supported by the United States and its European allies.
The conflict has turned into a grinding war of attrition that has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides as well as Ukrainian civilians, though there is no end in sight and both sides are re-arming as fast as they can.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told top generals that to renew the army they would have to take account of the experience of fighting in the Syrian civil war — where Russia intervened on the side of President Bashar Assad — and in Ukraine.
“We need to constantly analyze and systematize the experience of our groups’ actions in Ukraine and Syria, and on that basis to draw up training programs for personnel and plans for the supply of military equipment,” Shoigu said.
Putin, after meeting the mothers of dead soldiers, ordered Shoigu on Jan. 2 to prepare a report on how military units are supplied, with details about weapons and equipment as well as proposals on how to improve the defense ministry’s work.
NUCLEAR GUARANTEE
Shoigu said Russia would continue to develop its nuclear triad of ballistic missiles, submarines and strategic bombers because such weapons were “the main guarantee of its sovereignty.”
On conventional weapons, Shoigu gave a remarkably frank analysis of where Russia needed to improve.
Nationalist critics of Shoigu have repeatedly asked why Russia failed to establish air superiority in Ukraine, why top generals made such grave tactical mistakes and why Russian soldiers were sent into battle without the right equipment, intelligence or even medical kits.
Shoigu said Russia would pay particular attention to the air force, build up its overall strike capabilities and improve command, communication and training.
Russia will “increase the combat capabilities of the aerospace forces — both in terms of the work of fighters and bombers in areas where modern air defense systems are in operation, and in terms of improving unmanned aerial vehicles.”
“Our immediate plans are to expand the arsenals of modern strike weapons,” he said. “We need to improve the management and communication system.”
Shoigu also said the military commissariats, which are responsible for drafting soldiers, needed to be modernized.
After Putin ordered on Sept. 21 what he cast as a “partial mobilization,” Russia’s first since World War Two, around 300,000 additional men were drafted, though several hundred thousand more Russian men fled abroad to avoid being called up.
“It is necessary to digitalize databases, establish interaction with local and regional authorities, as well as industry,” Shoigu said of the commissariats.

WHO/Europe backs travel checks from US given spread of latest omicron variant

WHO/Europe backs travel checks from US given spread of latest omicron variant
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

WHO/Europe backs travel checks from US given spread of latest omicron variant

WHO/Europe backs travel checks from US given spread of latest omicron variant
  • Europe backs travel checks from US given spread of latest omicron variant
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Given the rapid spread of the latest offshoot of the omicron variant — XBB.1.5 — in the United States, WHO Regional Office for Europe officials on Tuesday recommended travel measures be implemented in a “non-discriminatory” manner.
That is not to say that “we recommend testing of patient of passengers coming from the US at this stage. Countries need to look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing,” WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, told a news briefing.
Passengers should be recommended to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, she added, “this should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread COVID-19 transmission.”

Russian warship holds drills in Norwegian Sea

Russian warship holds drills in Norwegian Sea
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

Russian warship holds drills in Norwegian Sea

Russian warship holds drills in Norwegian Sea
  • Putin sent the frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters
MOSCOW: A Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons has held exercises in the Norwegian Sea, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.
“The crew of the frigate ‘Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov’ conducted an air defense exercise in the Norwegian Sea,” the ministry said.
“The crew... conducted an exercise to repel the means of an air attack of a simulated enemy in the Norwegian Sea.”
Last week, President Vladimir Putin sent the frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles, a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over the war in Ukraine.
The frigate is armed with Zircon missiles which Russia says fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of over 1,000 km.
Russia sees the weapons as a way to pierce increasingly sophisticated US missile defenses which Putin has warned could one day shoot down Russian nuclear missiles.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev last week warned the United States that the hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO’s shores.

