What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
Updated 41 sec ago
What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
Updated 41 sec ago
Author: Daniel Akst

In “War By Other Means,” Daniel Akst takes readers into the wild, heady, and uncertain times of America on the brink of a world war, following four fascinating resisters — four figures who would subsequently become famous political thinkers and activists — and their daring exploits: David Dellinger, Dorothy Day, Dwight MacDonald, and Bayard Rustin.

The lives of these diverse anti-war advocates create the perfect prism through which to see World War II from a new angle, that of the opposition, as well as to show how great and lasting their achievements were.

The resisters did not stop the war, of course, but their impact would be felt for decades.

Authors: Adam Michael & Tariq Thachil

As the Global South rapidly urbanizes, millions of people have migrated from the countryside to urban slums, which now house 1 billion people worldwide. 

The transformative potential of urbanization hinges on whether and how poor migrants are integrated into city politics.

Popular and scholarly accounts paint migrant slums as exhausted by dispossession, subdued by local dons, bought off by wily politicians, or polarized by ethnic appeals.

“Migrants and Machine Politics” shows how slum residents in India routinely defy such portrayals, actively constructing and wielding political machine networks to demand important, albeit imperfect, representation and responsiveness within the country’s expanding cities.

Drawing on years of pioneering fieldwork in India’s slums, including ethnographic observation, interviews, surveys, and experiments, Adam Michael Auerbach and Tariq Thachil reveal how migrants harness forces of political competition—as residents, voters, community leaders, and party workers—to sow unexpected seeds of accountability within city politics. 

We know fungi are important, for us as well as the environment. But how they live, and what they can do, remains mysterious and surprising.

Filled with stunning photographs, “The Lives of Fungi” presents an inside look into their hidden and extraordinary world.

The wonders of fungi are myriad: a mushroom poking up through leaf litter literally overnight, or the sensational hit of umami from truffle shavings.

Daniel Akst’s  “We Have Met the Enemy” is an intelligent and irreverent investigation into the age-old problem of self-control finds that, in the modern world, solving it is the most important thing we can do.

This conundrum of self-control has occupied thinkers since the time of Socrates. Philosophers, theologians, psychologists, and lately economists have wrestled with the question of how it is possible for us to act against our own best interest. 

Using self-control as a lens rather than a cudgel, the book combines social insight with history, literature, psychology, and economics to alarm, teach, and empower us.

