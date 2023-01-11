You are here

Man United, Newcastle advance to League Cup semifinals

Man United, Newcastle advance to League Cup semifinals
Newcastle United's English defender Dan Burn (L) scores the opening goal of the English League Cup quarterfinal between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park in Newcastle on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 11 January 2023
AP

Man United, Newcastle advance to League Cup semifinals

Man United, Newcastle advance to League Cup semifinals
  • While United are looking to end what will be a six-year trophy drought, Newcastle have a shot at a first piece of silverware since 1955
Updated 11 January 2023
AP

LONDON: Manchester United cannot stop winning. Marcus Rashford cannot stop scoring.

Make that eight straight wins in all competitions for United after a 3-0 victory over third-tier Charlton Athletic secured a place in the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

Rashford came on as a 60th-minute substitute and had enough time to grab two goals, scoring for the sixth game in a row.

While United are looking to end what will be a six-year trophy drought, Newcastle have a shot at a first piece of silverware since 1955.

The Saudi-backed club from northeast England dispatched Leicester 2-0 thanks to goals by Dan Burn and Joelinton and advanced to the last four of the League Cup for the first time since 1976. Not even 18 months into their new era, Newcastle are perhaps exceeding expectations after rapidly becoming a force in English soccer.

It is the latest positive step in encouraging seasons for two teams who have also established themselves in the top four of the Premier League.

Newcastle and Man United are tied on points in third and fourth place, respectively, and are in relentless form, with just one loss between them since September.

The other two quarterfinals take place Wednesday, when Manchester City visit Southampton and Nottingham Forest host Wolverhampton in another all-Premier League matchup.

Drawn against the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, Man United manager Erik ten Hag was able to field a weakened lineup against Charlton — perhaps in view of a derby match against Man City in the league on Saturday — and still come through fine.

“I said before the game, ‘No ifs, buts or maybes, we have to be in that semifinal’ and we did the job,” Ten Hag said.

Brazil winger Antony collected the ball on the right and curled a shot into the far corner from just outside the area to put the hosts ahead in the 21st minute at Old Trafford.

Rashford was one of three substitutes to enter on the hour mark and poked home a finish in the 90th at the culmination of a counterattack to end Charlton’s hopes. The England forward then stroked in a left-footed shot after beating the offside trap, for his 18th goal for club and country this season.

Rashford has 15 goals and six assists in 25 matches for United and is perhaps in the best form of his career.

United are through to the semifinals for the third time in four seasons. They were eliminated by City in the last four in 2020 and ‘21.

At St. James’ Park, Dan Burn was the unlikely scorer of Newcastle’s breakthrough goal in the 60th minute, the tall left back taking a pass from Joelinton and surging through Leicester’s defense before slipping home a low finish.

“I like to get forward and it’s entertaining watching a guy my size running into the box,” Burn said after scoring his first goal for the team he grew up supporting.

“I used to sit in the East Stand,” he added. “You always want to score in front of the Gallowgate End and to do that in front of my family was amazing.”

Joelinton, who had earlier hit the post, then scored himself in the 73rd with a low, angled shot.

The 1976 final was the only time Newcastle has reached the League Cup’s title match.

Topics: Man United Newcastle United English League Cup

Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

Butler stars as Heat break free-throw record to down Thunder

Butler stars as Heat break free-throw record to down Thunder
  • Kawhi Leonard’s 33 points helped the Clippers complete a 113-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks
Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Jimmy Butler led a record-breaking shooting display from the free-throw line as the Miami Heat edged past the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 on Tuesday.

Miami talisman Butler finished with a perfect 23-of-23 free throws — including a clutch game-winner with just under 13 seconds remaining — in a nail-biting victory at the FTX Arena.

Butler’s haul was part of a remarkable 40-for-40 free throws made by Miami, breaking the old record of 39-for-39 made by Utah against Portland in 1982.

Butler said afterwards he had been oblivious to Miami’s record-breaking night from the foul line.

“I had no idea,” Butler told reporters. “I’m more excited that we won this game by one point.”

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra was also unaware of his team’s free-throw record.

“I didn’t realiZe we hadn’t missed a free throw,” Spoelstra said. “We’ve been a very good free-throw shooting team all year, but that’s crazy.”

Miami trailed 111-106 with less than a minute remaining but fought back with a Victor Oladipo three-pointer and a Butler layup to tie the game.

Butler’s 23rd free throw of the night edged Miami into a one-point lead with just under 13 seconds remaining before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s attempted three-pointer to win it for Oklahoma City bounced off the rim.

“We had to make some plays and we did,” Spoelstra said of his team’s last-minute rally.

Miami improved to 22-20 while the Thunder fell to 18-23.

Elsewhere, there were contrasting fortunes for Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry as they returned from injury.

Sixers ace Embiid had missed three straight games with a minor foot injury heading into Tuesday’s Eastern Conference clash against lowly Detroit.

But the two-time MVP runner-up looked back to his dominant self with 36 points in just 23 minutes on court as Philadelphia romped to a 147-116 victory at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid’s points tally came from 12-of-20 shooting, while the Sixers big man also chipped in with 11 rebounds and two blocks.

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey added 16 points each while Tobias Harris had 14 points as Philadelphia led from start to finish to improve to 25-15.

Harden’s points tally was part of a second straight triple double. The 10-time All-Star added 12 rebounds and 15 assists.

After jumping out to a 65-43 half-time lead, the Sixers cut loose in a blizzard of scoring in the third quarter with 42 points before adding 40 more in the fourth.

Philadelphia remain in fifth place in the East, 3.5 games adrift of leaders Boston. Detroit are rooted to the foot of the table with a dismal 11-33 record.

But there was disappointment for Warriors star Curry in San Francisco as he returned from an 11-game absence to face a Phoenix Suns team decimated by injuries.

Curry scored 24 points — including five three-pointers — but was unable to stop the Warriors falling 125-113 to Phoenix.

Mikal Bridges top-scored for Phoenix with 26 points.

In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard’s 33 points helped the Clippers complete a 113-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic led the game scoring with 43 points for Dallas, but the Mavs were chasing the game from the outset as the Clippers completed a wire-to-wire win.

In Salt Lake City, Jordan Clarkson’s 32-point performance, including a crucial 9-0 run in the fourth quarter, helped the Utah Jazz upset the high-flying Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114.

Lauri Markkanen added support with 25 points while Malik Beasley, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker all chipped in with 13 points each.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell produced another high-scoring performance with 46 points but it was not enough to deny Utah victory.

Topics: basketball USA

Newcastle shatter Carabao Cup hoodoo with first semifinal in 46 years

Newcastle shatter Carabao Cup hoodoo with first semifinal in 46 years
Updated 11 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle shatter Carabao Cup hoodoo with first semifinal in 46 years

Newcastle shatter Carabao Cup hoodoo with first semifinal in 46 years
  • First PIF-era trophy tantalizingly close for Magpies
  • Tough possible matchups with Manchester giants
Updated 11 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: What a night. What a performance. What a team.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United continue to make history at St James’ Park, this time breaking a Carabao Cup hoodoo by finally reaching their first semifinal of the competition since the 1970s.

Goals from home hero Dan Burn and adopted Geordie Joelinton saw the Magpies fly past Leicester City and into the final four of the competition, just three games from an elusive first trophy of the PIF-financed era.

The draw for the final four, which will be a two-legged affair later this month, will be made on Wednesday, with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City potentially lying in wait for the high-flying Magpies.

“Very much so. I’m delighted to achieve that,” said Howe about taking United to their first League Cup semi in 46 years.

“That is what we wanted pre-game, obviously, we were determined to try and get into the semifinal. Performance levels I thought were very, very good tonight. The players were excellent from start to finish and created a lot of chances today. Their goalkeeper played very well to keep us out for a period of time but gave a great performance.

“Getting to the semifinal is one thing but you want to get into the final and experience that. We know we have a huge test ahead of us, whoever we get. But we are just delighted to be in there.”

Team selection does the magic

Having been burned by his team selection at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup at the weekend, Howe went with the tried and tested back on home turf, picking the same team who started at Arsenal last time out in the Premier League.

And much like that affair, this was also a tight encounter — but who was to expect anything less in a cup quarterfinal? Especially when the Magpies have lost every single one of their ties at this stage of the competition since making their only ever final, all the way back in 1976.

On Boxing Day the Magpies flew out of the blocks and blitzed the Foxes within eight first-half minutes, and they could easily have done the same on a special evening on Tyneside.

However, as has been the case, in recent weeks at least, United’s finishing in the first half went missing.

Newcastle’s man of the moment this campaign has been Miguel Almiron, his nine goals have taken the Magpies into the top four of the Premier League — and he was instrumental in wresting control of this encounter.

His ball to Joe Willock, then a cross, saw Sean Longstaff blaze over the bar with the goal at his mercy, with just two minutes on the clock. The Paraguayan then teed up Bruno Guimaraes who was wasteful with a shot from 25 yards.

With the crowd swirling thousands of scarves and flags over their heads, the players responded with their performances. On fire, chances flowed as Bruno again fired wide when well placed, Longstaff drew a save from the impressive Danny Ward and Callum Wilson saw a goal-bound shot deflected wide.

It took half an hour for the Foxes to show signs of life and get to grips with United. Although they did extinguish many Newcastle advances and craft a few of their own before the break.

A ball deflected kindly for Marc Albrighton on the United left and his first-time ball into Patson Daka caused alarm among the usually stern Newcastle defense, but the Zambian’s cutback was poorly executed with Harvey Barnes waiting. Kieran Trippier, as he so often does, mopped up the danger.

After the break it was nip and tuck between the two sides again, although the home side showed more intent.

The impressive Joelinton struck the foot of a post with a low drive and fellow goalscorer Burn would have been disappointed not to ripple the net when Trippier delivered a free-kick right on to his towering frame.

Around the hour, though, the floodgates opened — and it was a monumental moment for born and bred Geordie Burn. A cushioned pass by Joelinton found the towering left-back in the Foxes’ area, and one touch with his left, some trademark strength and a sprinkling of pace saw him open up a yard for a shot, and with a swipe of his right he found the bottom corner of Ward’s net.

Lift off at St James’.

The goal sparked the visitors into life again and Brendan Rodgers decided to throw the kitchen sink at the Magpies, with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho on to bolster their attacking lines.

But all it did was open up spaces and Joelinton was in no mood not to take his opportunity as he strode through to tuck home left-footed for 2-0.

‘We’re going to Wembley’

Cries of “We’re going to Wembley” could be heard from Hadrian’s Wall to North Yorkshire as the city erupted in collective joy.

Vardy had a couple of late chances to reduce the arrears but fluffed his lines as United saw out time and booked their place in the hat.

“We knew this game was very important because we went out of the FA Cup and we had to give a reaction,” said skipper Trippier.

“I think we did that from the first whistle. Bruno says we can rest a little but I don’t think so. We’ve got a big game coming up soon. From my very first game against Cambridge it was a sellout and the supporters here are brilliant.

“They follow us in numbers, they sell out all of the time and it’s been a long time for success at this club and all these lads, we want to make them proud and give everything on the pitch, which we have done this season. Long may that continue. It would mean everything (to win silverware). We just need to believe as a team, focus on the next game and take it a game at a time. The Premier League is relentless and there are some fantastic teams in this competition. We just focus on the next game.”

Topics: football

Champions Al-Hilal continue indifferent form with another draw

Champions Al-Hilal continue indifferent form with another draw
Updated 11 January 2023
John Duerden

Champions Al-Hilal continue indifferent form with another draw

Champions Al-Hilal continue indifferent form with another draw
  • Now third, behind leaders Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab
  • Much to ponder as season’s halfway mark approaches
Updated 11 January 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal’s indifferent league form continued on Tuesday with a 1-1 draw at Al-Raed, the champions’ third stalemate in four games. The result leaves them third in the Saudi Professional League, three points behind leaders Al-Nassr after having played a game more.

It was a frustrating evening for the visitors after they started brightly. Hamad Al-Yami’s first-half goal put them ahead but they were left to regret not putting the game to bed after 76 minutes as substitute Yahya Mubarak headed home the equalizer to give Al-Raed a hard-fought point.

It means that Ramon Diaz’s men now have 26 points from 13 games, level on points but behind second-placed Al-Shabab, who drew 1-1 with Al-Ittihad, now in fourth, on Monday. As the season approaches the halfway stage, just four points separate the top four. Al-Raed move into 10th.

Al-Hilal quickly took control against the hosts, who would have moved into the top half of the table with a win. The opening goal may have been scrappy but it was no more than the visitors deserved.

Al-Yami burst into the left side of the area and while his first shot from close range was saved, as was Michael’s follow-up, the 25-year-old was on hand to lash the ball into the roof of the net from the tightest of angles.

Three minutes later, it looked as if the Blues had doubled their lead. There was more good work from Al-Yami down the left that ended in Luciano Vietto slotting home, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

Al-Raed had a great chance to level 10 minutes into the second half as Damjan Dokovic sprinted free of the visiting defense but the Croatian skied his shot from the edge of the area with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Al-Hilal should have sealed the win with 20 minutes remaining. Salem Al-Dawsari marauded down the left and cut inside but his low shot was saved by Ahmad Al-Harbi as was Vietto’s follow-up.

Five minutes later, Al-Raed were level thanks to a flowing move. Mohamed Fouzair was freed down the left and the Moroccan floated over a perfect cross for the diving Mubarak to head past Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

It set up an exciting final quarter of an hour. The Riyadh giants poured forward, in a desperate attempt to restore their lead but in doing so, left themselves open to counter. They were almost punished with eight minutes remaining as Mubarak’s shot, though it was probably a miscued cross, from the right ended up hitting the bar with Al-Mayouf beaten.

There was still time for Al-Hilal to miss more chances but they return to Riyadh with just a point and much to think about.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football

Al-Nassr club denies Ronaldo’s World Cup bid ambassador claims

Al-Nassr club denies Ronaldo’s World Cup bid ambassador claims
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr club denies Ronaldo’s World Cup bid ambassador claims

Al-Nassr club denies Ronaldo’s World Cup bid ambassador claims
  • The club denied reports that Ronaldo would receive additional incentives to promote Saudi 2030 World Cup
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr club does not include any commitments to promote the Kingdom’s World Cup 2030 bid, the club said in an official statement on Wednesday.

The club denied earlier reports that the Portuguese superstar would receive additional incentives to serve as an ambassador for the Saudi 2030 World Cup.

“Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids,” read the club’s statement.

“His main focus is on Al-Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success.”

 

 

Ronaldo has made international headlines in the past weeks after moving to Al-Nassr in a striking two-and-a-half year deal that will see him play with the team until June 2025.

He is yet to make his debut for Al-Nassr after missing Friday's clash with Al-Tai as he served the first part of a two-match ban from the English Football Association.

Topics: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr

FIFA chief Infantino quizzed by Swiss special prosecutors

FIFA chief Infantino quizzed by Swiss special prosecutors
Updated 11 January 2023
AP

FIFA chief Infantino quizzed by Swiss special prosecutors

FIFA chief Infantino quizzed by Swiss special prosecutors
  • The case potentially implicating Infantino is now moving forward in his home country
Updated 11 January 2023
AP

GENEVA: FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with special prosecutors in Switzerland on Tuesday as part of their criminal investigation into his undisclosed meetings with the country’s attorney general during a wider probe of soccer officials.

Criminal proceedings against Infantino were recommended in 2020 by a previous special prosecutor — who was later removed from the case by a Swiss federal court — for possible incitements to commit abuse of public office and breach of official secrecy.

The case potentially implicating Infantino is now moving forward in his home country, weeks after he oversaw the World Cup in Qatar and about two months before he is due to be re-elected unopposed by FIFA member federations.

Special prosecutor Hans Maurer confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that “a confrontation hearing was held in the proceedings,” conducted by himself and a second prosecutor, Ulrich Weder.

“However, I do not comment on the time, scope and purpose of this hearing,” Maurer wrote.

The two prosecutors were elected at the Swiss parliament in December 2021 to continue an investigation relating to three undocumented meetings held in 2016 and 2017 involving Infantino and then-attorney general Michael Lauber.

The meetings started soon after Infantino was elected FIFA president in the fallout from American and Swiss investigations of suspected corruption in international soccer that forced his predecessor Sepp Blatter out of office.

After the meetings were revealed by media reports starting in 2018, both Lauber and Infantino said the meetings were routine but claimed not to recall details or to have taken notes.

Lauber was ousted from his job after being found to have misled and obstructed a federal office overseeing prosecutors, which had sought more information about the meetings.

FIFA declined to comment Tuesday on the questioning of its president.

Soccer’s world body has previously said “both FIFA and the FIFA president are fully available to cooperate with the authorities, whether that concerns meetings that the FIFA president had with the former Attorney General of Switzerland, or anything else.”

Infantino is due to be re-elected for a four-year presidential term at a March 16 election meeting in Rwanda. His unopposed candidacy must pass FIFA’s eligibility and integrity check.

Blatter and Michel Platini, Infantino’s former boss at European soccer body UEFA, were acquitted last year by a Swiss federal judge of financial wrongdoing with FIFA money.

That case came to trial nearly seven years after the allegations surfaced, which removed Platini from the contest to succeed Blatter. Infantino then became European soccer’s candidate for the FIFA presidency.

Topics: FIFA Gianni Infantino

