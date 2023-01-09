You are here

Newcastle eyes first League Cup semifinal in 47 years ahead of Tuesday clash

Newcastle United’s English midfielder Jacob Murphy applauds the fans following an English Premier League football match in London. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

  • Key players to return after being rested for weekend’s FA Cup loss
  • Head coach Howe: “We’ll be going full strength to win the match”
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United must find their clinical edge if the team is to progress to its first League Cup semifinal since 1976.

However, the head coach has vowed to return to “full strength” after resting many of his key men for the weekend FA Cup loss at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leicester City stand in the way of Howe, Newcastle and a two-legged last four tie, with the quarterfinal set to take place at St. James’ Park on Tuesday evening.

And the likes of Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Fabian Schar, all rested on Saturday, will return to the side, according to Howe.

“We’ll be going full strength to win the match,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity and we need to be highly motivated for the game. I am sure we will be. We will need real energy from everyone to get the crowd into the game. We have a lot to be positive about and need to get Saturday out of our system very quickly.

“This is the biggest game of our season, because it is the next game. But it does have a special meaning, we understand that. We need what we have had every home game — a brilliant atmosphere and environment where the team can excel and feel free to give their best.

“The fact it’s earlier in the season means you have a better chance of playing your stronger team. Saturday’s game, the timing, was difficult because of Tuesday’s upcoming game. It was a very quick turnaround on the back of a congested league period. But the Carabao Cup, in the latter stages, now takes on huge importance.”

Wilson was left out after a recent illness, while Schar and Pope were given some extra time away from the group due to World Cup commitments with their respective nations in Qatar.

Others such as Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Joe Willock, all on the bench for the 2-1 loss at Hillsborough, are also likely to come back into contention.

The need for a swift Wilson recall has been negated somewhat by the return to full fitness of Sweden international frontman Alexander Isak.

The club record buy played just his fourth game for United, his first since September, after a lengthy hamstring issue kept him out for much of the season.

And there was much to like about the player’s performance — although, fully fit, he would have surely tucked away one of two gilt-edged chances that fell his way.

Howe said: “He’s getting closer. Hopefully Saturday will do him good and he’ll be involved. We want him fit and available as quickly as possible. I felt that 45 minutes was his maximum on Saturday.”

On Allan Saint-Maximin, out due to an illness at the weekend, as well as Wilson, Howe said: “Allan, I don’t know — we’ll have to wait and see. Callum, I expect to be back.

“Fingers crossed, Nick and Fabian will also be back.”

The Magpies hammered the Foxes 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Dec. 26 in the Premier League, which could act as a positive precursor to tomorrow’s main event.

However, Howe is not reading too much into the events of days gone by, no matter how recent.

“This game will be different to Boxing Day,” he said.

“Brendan is a very good tactician. I thought that game, the scoreline, slightly flattered us. It certainly wasn’t an easy game and we understand the quality they have. We will need to be at our best to get through.

“Psychologically, it would be a great thing for us to get through to a two-legged semifinal. We want to experience that, but we have a very different tough opponent in our way.

“We have to be more clinical. If we look back at the Leeds game and Saturday, there were too many chances not taken.”

Much-changed Newcastle dumped out of FA Cup by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday
Sport
Much-changed Newcastle dumped out of FA Cup by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal game a true test for Newcastle’s European ambitions, says Howe
Sport
Arsenal game a true test for Newcastle’s European ambitions, says Howe

Ahmed Hegazi goes zero-to-hero as Al-Ittihad earn SPL draw with Al-Shabab

Ahmed Hegazi goes zero-to-hero as Al-Ittihad earn SPL draw with Al-Shabab
Updated 10 January 2023
John Duerden

Ahmed Hegazi goes zero-to-hero as Al-Ittihad earn SPL draw with Al-Shabab

Ahmed Hegazi goes zero-to-hero as Al-Ittihad earn SPL draw with Al-Shabab
  • The result means that Al-Shabab move into second, though Al-Hilal will reclaim that spot if they defeat Al-Raed on Tuesday
  • Al-Ittihad go third
Updated 10 January 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Ahmed Hegazi was both hero and villain for Al-Ittihad as they drew 1-1 with Al-Shabab in the top of the table clash in the Saudi Professional League on Monday. The Al-Ittihad defender gave a penalty away in the first half from which Cristian Guanca put the hosts ahead but then moments later, he struck in the opposite area to earn a hard-fought point to take back to Jeddah.

The result means that Al-Shabab move into second, though Al-Hilal will reclaim that spot if they defeat Al-Raed on Tuesday, and Al-Ittihad go third. Al-Nassr are three points clear at the top

After two defeats in the previous three games had seen Al-Shabab slip down from pole position, the hosts were desperate to get back to winning ways and the visit of their title rivals offered the perfect opportunity. It also offered a chance to see Shabab’s Spanish boss Vicente Moreno take on Nuno Santo, his Portuguese opposite number.

There were chances at both ends in the opening stages but the game really burst into life after 20 minutes when Al-Shabab were awarded a penalty. Hegazi was adjudged to have stepped on the foot of Hattan Bahebri inside the area and Guanca stepped up to send Marcelo Grohe, who had already saved a penalty in 2023 in the 2-1 win at Abha, the wrong way.

The lead barely lasted two minutes however as the Egyptian defender made amends. An Igor Coronado corner caused chaos in the area with Romarinho having a close range shot at the far post. That was blocked but despite the presence of a number of bodies on the goalline, the ball eventually fell to Hegazi who lashed it high into the net with delight from inside the six yard box.

In the second half, Carlos almost reestablished Al-Shabab’s lead with a spectacular overhead kick that just went wide with Grohe nowhere. While the Riyadh team had more possession and always carried a goal threat, Al-Ittihad, coming off their first defeat of the season against Al-Hilal last Thursday, tried to break forward at every opportunity. On one such foray just before the hour, Coronado blasted just over from inside the area and soon after Abderrazak Hamdallah shot centimetres wide, though the flag had gone up.

Chances continued to come and go but neither team could make them count. It remains to be seen whether this is a valuable point earned or two lost.

Moussa Marega return boosts Al-Hilal ahead of Clasico clash with Al-Ittihad
Sport
Moussa Marega return boosts Al-Hilal ahead of Clasico clash with Al-Ittihad
Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej
Sport
Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej

Formula E returns to Diriyah with race doubleheader

Formula E returns to Diriyah with race doubleheader
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Formula E returns to Diriyah with race doubleheader

Formula E returns to Diriyah with race doubleheader
  • Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, hosts the ABB Formula E World Championship races on Jan. 27 and 28
  • Both races will take place at night, the only such races in the Formula E calendar
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

DIRIYAH: The Diriyah ePrix returns with a doubleheader of races scheduled for late January at the Riyadh Street Circuit.

Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, hosts the ABB Formula E World Championship races on Jan. 27 and 28.

Both races will take place at night, the only such races in the Formula E calendar.

In the ninth season of the competition, McLaren and Maserati will be joining established teams such as Jaguar, Porsche, and Nissan in the championship for electric cars.

Some 11 teams and 22 drivers will compete for team and individual honors. Races start at 8 p.m. on both dates.

Ticket holders will be entertained in the “Allianz-E Village” prior to the start of the action.

Maserati driver Edoardo Mortara said: “Diriyah is one of the most advanced circuits in Formula E.

“With the emergence of the fastest and lightest Gen3 cars, the track will be a real test of the drivers’ skills.”

Alberto Longo, co-founder and CEO of Formula E, said that “the Diriyah ePrix will always be one of the most important events in the calendar.”

DS Penske driver Stoffel Vandoorne said: “Racing against the backdrop of the UNESCO World Heritage Site has always been special and the addition of off-circuit entertainment activities will make for a great race weekend.”
 

New look for Formula E season 9 as Gen3 era set to begin
Sport
New look for Formula E season 9 as Gen3 era set to begin
Formula E Diriyah E-Prix 2023 tickets open for sale
Saudi Sport
Formula E Diriyah E-Prix 2023 tickets open for sale

Arabian Gulf Cup hosts Iraq sink Saudi Arabia 2-0

Arabian Gulf Cup hosts Iraq sink Saudi Arabia 2-0
Updated 09 January 2023
John Duerden

Arabian Gulf Cup hosts Iraq sink Saudi Arabia 2-0

Arabian Gulf Cup hosts Iraq sink Saudi Arabia 2-0
  • A point for Iraq against Yemen should be enough to qualify for the knockouts
  • Saudi Arabia will likely have to beat Oman to progress
Updated 09 January 2023
John Duerden

BASRA: Iraq defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 on Monday evening at a near-waterlogged Basra International Stadium to go top of Group A after two games in the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Despite conditions that bordered on the farcical, Ibrahim Bayesh’s first-half goal put the hosts in control before Aso Rostam sealed the win just before the end.

It means that in the final round of games in the group on Thursday, a point for Iraq against Yemen will be enough, while Saudi Arabia will probably have to beat Oman to progress.

It was always going to be tough for the Green Falcons, who fielded a young and inexperienced team against the full-strength hosts.

Torrential rain made the game almost unplayable and it did not help that Oman and Yemen had played on the same surface earlier in the day.

Running with the ball was almost impossible and it was only long balls that made an impact. Any attempt at the short game failed more often than not.

The conditions also meant a lot of sliding and long follow-throughs with Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi — the busier of the two — earning the ire of the home crowd on more than one occasion.

However, the home fans were dancing in the rain on the half-hour mark. Raed Al-Ghamdi rose to clear an Iraqi corner but it only went as far as Bayesh. Standing near the penalty spot, the Al Quwa Al Jawiya star had time to pick his spot and fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the Saudi Arabian net with Al-Aqidi unsighted.

Ten minutes later, the goalkeeper got down well at the same post to beat out a fierce shot from Ayman Hussein.

The Al-Nassr star was in action once again before the break, and was the busier of the two stoppers.

Saad Al-Shehri’s men showed little in the first half, with the exception of an early free-kick with which Qassem Lajami failed to connect.

Iraq also looked more dangerous after the break. The Lions of Mesopotamia should have doubled their lead almost immediately when, just yards out, Hussein climbed high to get on the end of a right-sided cross, but Al-Aqidi was equal to the challenge and made a point-blank save.

Soon after, Hassan Abdulkareem broke free but was foiled by the pitch.

Saudi Arabia pushed forward in the closing stages in an attempt to get a point, but five minutes from the end Iraq made it two from a corner, Rostam heading home at the far post.

VAR took time to check that the ball had not gone out of play, but the goal was given.

There is still work for Iraq to do, but avoiding defeat against Yemen in the final group game is well within their reach, although not a foregone conclusion.

Earlier in the day, Oman had to come from behind to defeat Yemen 3-2. An own goal from Ali Ahmed inside the opening two minutes put Oman ahead, but by the half-hour Yemen were 2-1 up and dreaming of a first-ever win in the competition.

However, goals either side of the break from Arshad Al-Alawi and Issam Al-Sabhi gave Oman the lead and, in the end, three points. 

It means that Oman and Iraq have four points each from the two games, one more than Saudi Arabia, while Yemen are still looking to get off the mark.

Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq photos
Sport
Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq
Tears of joy as Basra puts on memorable Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony
Sport
Tears of joy as Basra puts on memorable Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony

Messi and Ronaldo to meet in friendly between PSG and Saudi select

Messi and Ronaldo to meet in friendly between PSG and Saudi select
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

Messi and Ronaldo to meet in friendly between PSG and Saudi select

Messi and Ronaldo to meet in friendly between PSG and Saudi select
  • Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the sport over the last 15 years, winning the Ballon d’Or 12 times between them
  • Riyadh clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr are Saudi Arabia’s two most successful sides
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will play a friendly against a select side made up of players from Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and their Saudi rivals Al Hilal in Riyadh on January 19, the French champions announced on Monday.
Qatar-owned PSG will travel to Doha on January 17 before moving on to the Saudi capital for the match at the King Fahd Stadium which will see Messi and Ronaldo renew their rivalry.
Messi returned to training with PSG last week after being given a fortnight off following Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar in December.
Meanwhile Ronaldo, who will turn 38 in February, recently joined Al Nassr after agreeing a contract that runs until 2025 and is reportedly worth more than 200 million euros ($214m).
His arrival at Al Nassr, who are coached by Frenchman Rudi Garcia, comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to improve the profile of football in the country ahead of a possible joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup along with Greece and Egypt.
Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the sport over the last 15 years, winning the Ballon d’Or 12 times between them.
Their rivalry grew during nine years in which they came up against each other in Spain, when Messi was starring for Barcelona and Ronaldo for Real Madrid.
Riyadh clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr are Saudi Arabia’s two most successful sides.
PSG have made a habit of traveling to Qatar in winter since the Gulf state bought the club in 2011.
However, this trip comes despite the Ligue 1 leaders having a French Cup tie scheduled for the weekend of January 21 and 22 against lower-league opponents yet to be determined.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer like Pele’s move to New York Cosmos, says club’s coach
Sport
Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer like Pele’s move to New York Cosmos, says club’s coach
Al-Nassr defeat Al-Tai 2-0 but Ronaldo missing from team video
Sport
Al-Nassr defeat Al-Tai 2-0 but Ronaldo missing from team

Global auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game kicks off at SR1m

Global auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game kicks off at SR1m
Bidding for a golden ticket to see a star-studded team of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players take on the mighty Paris Saint-Germain.
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Global auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game kicks off at SR1m

Global auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game kicks off at SR1m
  • Auction ends Jan. 17, all proceeds go to National Platform for Charitable Work
  • Match between star-studded Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr team, PSG to be played on Jan. 19 at Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Bidding for a golden ticket to see a star-studded team of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players take on the mighty Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh has kicked off at SR1 million ($270,000).

A global auction for the single pass to the sell-out Riyadh Season Cup match began on Monday evening.

The game will bring together stars of the rival Saudi clubs to take on French giants PSG at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Jan. 19.

Event organizers revealed they had received more than 2 million inquiries about tickets for the clash from fans in 170 countries.

The winning bidder for the special ticket is being promised an experience “beyond imagination.” The auction will end on Jan. 17 and all proceeds will go to the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan).

In a tweet, Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, said the auction ticket would allow its owner certain match-day privileges, including attending the awards ceremony, access to the changing rooms of both sides, and a seat at a gala dinner attended by the footballers.

Al-Sheikh told Al Arabiya: “Everything is possible in Saudi Arabia in light of the support of our wise leadership.

“The cup represents a historic event by all standards, and is unprecedented in the history of football, after requests to attend reached more than 2 million from 170 countries.

“This is the largest in the history of Paris Saint-Germain matches.”

He added that tickets for the game were quickly sold out.

“If we had not stopped the system, the demand would have exceeded this number — every second it increases by 10,000 and 15,000 ticket requests.”

During several calls between Al-Sheikh and PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, it was pointed out that tickets for the game could have been sold 100 times over.

“We asked the management of Paris Saint-Germain to triple the shirts of the French team to meet the demand expected from fans,” Al-Sheikh said.

And he was optimistic that the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr would be victorious.

“I promised the coach and the players a motivational gift if they won the cup, as we will face a great team and we will play and fight.

“God willing, the Riyadh Season Cup will remain in Riyadh despite the strength of the star-studded French team,” he added.

The game will be broadcast around the world on numerous TV channels and platforms and is likely to see Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, now an Al-Nassr player, and Argentina’s World Cup star Lionel Messi of PSG go head-to-head again following their former Real Madrid and Barcelona days.

The combined Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr team will be led by an international coach and assistant.

Paris Saint-Germain to face off with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars in Riyadh Season Cup match
Sport
Paris Saint-Germain to face off with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars in Riyadh Season Cup match
Marcelo Gallardo to lead Saudi select team against Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh Season Cup
Sport
Marcelo Gallardo to lead Saudi select team against Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh Season Cup

