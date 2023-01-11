You are here

Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats

Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats
A number of Afghani women pose for portraits with the equipment of the sports they loved. They chose to hide their identities with their burqas because they fear Taliban (AP)
Updated 11 January 2023
AP

  • One woman said Taliban fighters came to a gym where she was giving private lessons to women in mixed martial arts and detained all of them
  • The ban on sports is part of the Taliban’s escalating campaign of restrictions that have shut down life for girls and women
KABUL: Noura’s determination to play sports was so great that she defied her family’s opposition for years. Beatings from her mother and jeers from her neighbors never stopped her from the sports she loved.
But the 20-year-old Afghan woman could not defy her country’s Taliban rulers. They have not just banned all sports for women and girls, they have actively intimidated and harassed those who once played, often scaring them from even practicing in private, Noura and other women say.
Noura has been left shattered. “I’m not the same person anymore,” she said. “Since the Taliban came, I feel like I’m dead.”
A number of girls and women who once played a variety of sports said they have been intimidated by the Taliban with visits and phone calls warning them not to engage in their sports. The women and girls spoke on condition of anonymity for fear they will face further threats.
They posed for an AP photographer for portraits with the equipment of the sports they loved. They hid their identities with burqas, the all-encompassing robes and hood that completely cover the face, leaving only a mesh to see through. They didn’t normally wear the burqa, but they said they sometimes do now when they go outside and want to remain anonymous and avoid harassment.
The ban on sports is part of the Taliban’s escalating campaign of restrictions that have shut down life for girls and women.
Since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have barred girls from attending middle and high school. Last month, they ordered all women thrown out of universities as well.
The Taliban require women to cover their hair and faces in public and prohibit them from going to parks or gyms. They have severely limited women’s ability to work outside the home and most recently forbade non-governmental organizations from employing women, a step that could cripple the vital flow of aid.
Even before the Taliban, women’s sports were opposed by many in Afghanistan’s deeply conservative society, seen as a violation of women’s modesty and of their role in society. Still, the previous, internationally-backed government had programs encouraging women’s sports and school clubs, leagues and national teams for women in many sports.
A 20-year-old mixed martial artist recalled how in August 2021, she was competing in a local women’s tournament at a Kabul sports hall. Word spread through the audience and participants that the advancing Taliban were on the city’s outskirts. All the women and girls fled the hall. It was the last competition Sarina ever played in.
Months later, she said she tried to give private lessons for girls. But Taliban fighters raided the gym where they were practicing and arrested them all. In detention, the girls were humiliated and mocked, Sarina said. After mediation by elders, they were released after promising not to practice sports anymore.
She still practices at home and sometimes teaches her close friends.
“Life has become very difficult for me, but I am a fighter, so I will continue to live and fight,” she said.
Mushwanay, spokesman of the Taliban’s Sports Organization and National Olympic Committee, said authorities were looking for a way to restart sports for women by building separate sports venues. But he gave no time frame and said funds were needed to do so. Taliban authorities have repeatedly made similar promises to allow girls 7th grade and up to return to school, but still have not done so.
Noura faced resistance her whole life as she tried to play sports.
Raised in a poor Kabul district by parents who migrated from the provinces, Noura started out playing soccer alongside local boys in the street. When she was nine, a coach spotted her and, at his encouragement, she joined a girls’ youth team.
She kept it a secret from everyone but her father, but her cover was blown by her own talent. At 13, she was named the best girl soccer player in her age group, and her photo and name were broadcast on television.
“All over the world, when a girl becomes famous and her picture is shown on TV, it’s a good day for her and she’s at the peak of happiness,” she said. “For me, that day was very bitter and the beginning of worse days.”
Furious, her mother beat her, shouting that she was not allowed to play soccer. She kept playing in secret but was exposed again when her team won a national championship, and her photo was in the news. Again, her mother beat her.
Still, she sneaked off to the award ceremony. She broke down in tears on stage as the audience cheered. “Only I knew I was crying because of loneliness and the hard life I had,” she said.
When she found out, her mother set fire to her soccer uniform and shoes.
Noura gave up soccer, but then turned to boxing. Her mother eventually relented, realizing she couldn’t stop her from sports, she said.
The day the Taliban entered Kabul, she said, her coach called her mother and said Noura should go to the airport to be taken out of the country. Noura said her mother didn’t deliver the message because she didn’t want her to leave. When she learned of the message— too late to escape— Noura said she cut her wrists and had to be taken to the hospital.
“The world had become dark for me,” she said.
Three months later, someone who identified himself as a member of the Taliban called the family and threatened her. “They were saying, why did you play sports? Sports are forbidden,” she recalled.
Terrified, she left Kabul, disguising herself in her burqa to travel to her family’s hometown. Eventually, she returned but remains in fear.
“Even if my life was difficult, I used to have confidence in myself and knew that, with effort, I could do what I wanted,” she said. “Now I don’t have much hope anymore.”

Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties

Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties
  • Images show people lying in the snow in the street outside the central Kabul building
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
KABUL:A suicide bomber detonated a device Wednesday near Afghanistan’s foreign ministry in the capital, causing more than 20 causalities, an AFP staff member said.
Images from the scene show people lying in the snow in the street outside the central Kabul building.
“I don’t know how many of them were dead or injured,” AFP driver Jamshed Karimi said, adding: “I saw the man blow himself up.”
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the explosion “which unfortunately resulted in casualties.”
“Security teams have reached the area,” he tweeted.
The Taliban claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of DAESHgroup.

Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap

Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap

Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap
  • Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps — most recently on Sunday — amounting to hundreds of captives each
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war each, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkiye.
Moskalkova and Lubinets were meeting on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara. Photos showed them sitting on opposite sides of a table.
“It is very important that the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, in the absence of diplomatic relations (between the two countries), take concrete actions to help people,” Moskalkova told reporters.
Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps — most recently on Sunday — amounting to hundreds of captives each in the course of the war, which is now in its 11th month.
Earlier, Moskalkova said on the Telegram messaging app that she and Lubinets had also discussed the issue of servicemen missing on both sides, and civilian humanitarian issues.
She said she had asked Lubinets to help Ukrainian citizens who want to visit relatives in Russia.
Given the current difficulty of establishing humanitarian corridors inside Ukraine, she said the ombudsmen should help specific people to move between regions and countries, saying Turkiye could play an important role.
Separately, Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency quoted Moskalkova as saying “important words about the need for a cease-fire” in Ukraine had been spoken during her meeting with her Ukrainian and Turkish colleagues.
Moskalkova said a cease-fire was necessary to stop human rights violations, RIA reported. She also asked Turkiye, a NATO ally, to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.
As Moskalkova and Lubinets met in Ankara, a fierce battle was raging for the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.
Both were later due to visit the Turkish presidential palace, where President Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to make a speech for the conference.

Flight delays in US after FAA computer outage

Flight delays in US after FAA computer outage
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Agencies

Flight delays in US after FAA computer outage

Flight delays in US after FAA computer outage
  • The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Agencies

NEW YORK: US flights were grounded or delayed on Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage, with passengers told to check with airlines for updates.
The FAA said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.
Flights already in the air were allowed to continue to their destinations.
The FAA said it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information.
“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited,” the FAA said on Twitter.
A total of 1,230 flights were delayed within, into or out of the United States as of 7.19 am ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed, without citing reasons. Another 103 within, into or out of the country were also canceled.
Shares of US carriers fell in Wednesday’s premarket trading. Southwest Airlines was down 2.4 percent, while Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines and American Airlines were down about 1 percent.
A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means.
Information can go up to 200 pages for long-haul international flights and may include items such as runway closures, bird hazard warnings and construction obstacles.
United Airlines said it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update when it learned more from the FAA.
Germany’s Lufthansa and Air France both said they were continuing to operate flights to and from the United States, while the French airline said it was monitoring the situation.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said on Twitter that ground stops across the country were causing delays. A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that slows or halts aircraft at a given airport.
In an earlier advisory on its website, the FAA said its NOTAM system had “failed,” although NOTAMs issued before the outage were still viewable.
A total of 21,464 flights are scheduled to depart airports in the United States on Wednesday with a carrying capacity of nearly 2.9 million passengers, data from Cirium shows.
American Airlines has the most departures from US airports with 4,819 flights scheduled, followed by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, Cirium data showed.

Cost-of-living crisis poses biggest short-term threat, finds WEF's Global Risks Report 2023

Cost-of-living crisis poses biggest short-term threat, finds WEF’s Global Risks Report 2023
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Cost-of-living crisis poses biggest short-term threat, finds WEF’s Global Risks Report 2023

Cost-of-living crisis poses biggest short-term threat, finds WEF’s Global Risks Report 2023
  • Danger of inflation, trade wars, spiraling prices, social unrest
  • Collective action urged by world body, ahead of annual meeting
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: As the world returns to a new normal after the global COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine is wreaking havoc on global supply chains resulting in energy, inflation, food and security crises, according to the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Risks Report.

The impact of these crises will be felt over the next two years exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis, increasing the risk of recession, growing debt distress, and polarizing societies due to disinformation and misinformation.

The report argues that the window for action on the most serious long-term threats is closing rapidly and calls for collective action before the risks reach a tipping point.

The cost-of-living crisis, natural disasters and extreme weather events, and geoeconomic confrontation, are the top three short-term risks, according to the report.

However, environmental concerns are growing rapidly, with the failure to mitigate climate change, the lack of climate change adaptation, and natural disasters and extreme weather ranking as the top three long-term risks over the next 10 years.

“The short-term risk landscape is dominated by energy, food, debt and disasters. Those that are already the most vulnerable are suffering — and in the face of multiple crises, those who qualify as vulnerable are rapidly expanding, in rich and poor countries alike,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the WEF.

This year’s report also examines how present and future risks can interact with each other to form a “polycrisis,” which is a cluster of related global risks with compounding impacts and unpredictable consequences.

Due to the uncertainty of relationships between global risks, the report suggests foresight exercises, which can help anticipate potential connections in order to set measures that can minimize the scale and scope of polycrises before they arise.

The report also recommends urgent and coordinated climate action, as well as joint efforts between countries and public-private cooperation to strengthen financial stability, technology governance, economic development and investment in research, science, education and health.

“In this already toxic mix of known and rising global risks, a new shock event, from a new military conflict to a new virus, could become unmanageable,” said Zahidi.

She added: “Climate and human development therefore must be at the core of concerns of global leaders to boost resilience against future shocks.”

The Global Risks Report 2023, part of the WEF’s Global Risks Initiative, was produced in partnership with Marsh McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group and draws on the views of over 1,200 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders.

The upcoming 53rd edition of the WEF Annual Meeting, held under the theme “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” comes amid tensions rising over several growing crises and the fragmentation of the geopolitical landscape.

Taking place from Jan. 16-20 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, the annual meeting will host over 2,700 leaders from 130 countries and will see the highest-ever business participation, with over 1,500 leaders registered across 700 organizations.

Uranium found in package at UK's Heathrow Airport in December

Uranium found in package at UK’s Heathrow Airport in December
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

Uranium found in package at UK’s Heathrow Airport in December

Uranium found in package at UK’s Heathrow Airport in December
  • The amount of material, detected by routine screening, was extremely small
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A small amount of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29, British police said in a statement, adding that it did not appear to be linked to any direct threat.
The amount of material, detected by routine screening, was extremely small and has been assessed by experts as posing no threat to the public, Richard Smith, head of London police’s Counter Terrorism Command said in a statement.
“Although our investigation remains ongoing, from our inquiries so far, it does not appear to be linked to any direct threat,” Smith said. Police said no arrests had been made.
“We will continue to follow up on all available lines of enquiry to ensure this is definitely the case.”
Heathrow Airport did not respond to a request for comment.
Uranium can be used for civilian power generation and scientific purposes and is a key ingredient in nuclear weapons. Certain isotopes emit radiation that can be harmful to humans, and the metal itself is toxic if ingested or inhaled.

