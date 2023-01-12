You are here

Spanish Super Cup
Spanish Super Cup

Thibaut Courtois heroics help Madrid beat Valencia in Saudi Arabia to reach Spanish Super Cup final

The reigning Super Cup champions were below their best again amid a difficult start to 2023, but Courtois excelled, making crucial saves and then decisively denying Jose Gaya in the shootout. (AFP)
The reigning Super Cup champions were below their best again amid a difficult start to 2023, but Courtois excelled, making crucial saves and then decisively denying Jose Gaya in the shootout. (AFP)
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Thibaut Courtois heroics help Madrid beat Valencia in Saudi Arabia to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Thibaut Courtois heroics help Madrid beat Valencia in Saudi Arabia to reach Spanish Super Cup final
  • The Spanish Super Cup was first held in Saudi Arabia in 2020 in the current “final four” format
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

RIYADH: Thibaut Courtois was the hero for Real Madrid as they beat Valencia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Riyadh on Wednesday to reach the Spanish Super Cup final.
The reigning Super Cup champions were below their best again amid a difficult start to 2023, but Courtois excelled, making crucial saves and then decisively denying Jose Gaya in the shootout.
Madrid will go on to play either Barcelona or Real Betis, who play Thursday, in Sunday’s final.
La Liga champions Madrid, facing the Spanish Cup runners-up, had chances to win the game within 90 minutes but needed Courtois to make a stunning reflex save from Fran Perez in extra-time.
The Spanish Super Cup was first held in Saudi Arabia in 2020 in the current “final four” format — and will remain in the country until at least 2029, despite criticism over the hosts’ human rights record.
Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was without recently injured duo Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba, started with Nacho at left-back and brought Fede Valverde into the midfield trio.
Los Blancos started strongly, with Benzema producing a glorious dribble, but Cenk Ozkacar did well to cut him off and block the French striker’s shot.
Courtois kept out Edinson Cavani’s header and then did enough to put off Toni Lato, who burst in from the right and appealed in vain for a penalty when he slipped.
Madrid took the lead shortly before half-time, when Eder Militao played a fine ball over the top to send Benzema through.
The forward was clumsily felled in the area by Eray Comert and tucked away the resulting penalty, sending Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way.
Courtois made a stunning save to deny Cavani before the break, although the veteran Uruguayan forward was offside.
It was a warning for what was to come, with Samuel Lino scoring just seconds after the restart, escaping Lucas Vazquez to finish Lato’s cross.
Madrid had further bad luck with injury, with Vazquez appearing to sustain a knee problem, while Militao was withdrawn after being hit in the head with a shot.
Vinicius Junior, who had been quiet, should have won the game for Madrid in stoppage time but Mamardashvili denied him with his legs from close range.
The Valencia goalkeeper denied the Brazilian again and made a fine save to keep out a vicious Toni Kroos drive in extra-time as Madrid turned the screw.
It was his counterpart Courtois’s turn to make a miraculous save as the clocked ticked down, showing sensational reflexes to deflect Perez’s near-post effort to safety.
Cavani and Benzema both converted from the spot in the shoot-out but Comert completed a poor individual night by firing over the bar and Luka Modric put Madrid ahead.
Los Blancos converted all four of their spot-kicks and did not need a fifth when Courtois read Gaya’s intentions and saved his effort down the middle.

Topics: Spanish Super Cup Spanish Super Cup 2023 Saudi Arabia football soccer real madrid Valencia

Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024

Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024
Updated 37 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024

Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024
  • The Japanese tennis champ had not explained her absence until Wednesday, when she posted what she called “a little life update for 2023”
Updated 37 min 22 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI, Florida: Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and will be taking a break from tennis until 2024.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom’ haha,” she wrote on Twitter, accompanied by an ultrasound picture of a pregnancy scan.

“2023 will be a year full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys at the start of the next one cause I will be back at the Australian Open 2024. Love you all infinitely,” she added.

The 25-year-old Osaka has not played a tennis match since September and her withdrawal from the Australian Open, which starts next week, had puzzled many observers.

Her social media posts in recent months had shown her traveling in Europe with her boyfriend, American rapper Cordae.

The two have been together since 2019.

Osaka had not explained her absence until Wednesday, when she posted what she called “a little life update for 2023.”

Osaka’s last tournament appearance was at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, where the home favorite withdrew before her second-round match, complaining of abdominal pain.

The top ranked player in the world in 2019, the Japanese star — who grew up in the US — is now ranked 47th in the world.

Osaka has won four Grand Slam singles titles with triumphs in the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 and the US Open in 2018 and 2020.

She had been open about her struggles with mental health and depression in the past and took a break from the sport after the French Open in 2021 before returning to compete at the Tokyo Olympics later that year.

With a string of lucrative endorsement deals across the globe, including with several top Japanese brands, she was named the world’s top-earning female athlete for 2022 by Forbes, with reported earnings of $51.1 million.

Her commercial success was not reflected on the court last year however as she suffered first-round defeats at both the French and US Opens and withdrew from Wimbledon with an Achilles injury.

Osaka has also been vocal in support of various causes and in 2020 she said she wouldn’t play in her semifinal at the Cincinnati Open in response to the shooting of black man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Following her statement the tournament paused for a day.

Osaka’s recent absence from the tour had promoted speculation over her future in the game, but on Wednesday she said her break has given her a new perspective on the sport.

“These few months away from the sport have really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

“I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted; every day is a new blessing and adventure.”

In recent years it has become increasingly common for women players to resume their careers after giving birth.

Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Kim Clijsters all returned to the court to continue competing after becoming mothers.

Topics: Naomi Osaka tennis pregnancy

Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win

Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win
Updated 12 January 2023
AP

Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win

Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win
  • Messi was given a warm ovation by the crowd at Parc des Princes, who chanted his name when he applauded them back
Updated 12 January 2023
AP

PARIS: Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday.

Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitike.

Messi then started the move that led to his 72nd-minute goal, with Ekitike and Mukiele combining quickly to put him through before he side-footed home. His eighth league goal this season was initially disallowed for offside but then awarded following a video review.

It was otherwise a poor performance overall from PSG against a team in last place, but the Parisian club moved six points clear at the top after second-place Lens drew 2-2 at 19th-place Strasbourg.

Messi was given a warm ovation by the crowd at Parc des Princes, who chanted his name when he applauded them back.

He scored twice against France in a wild 3-3 draw on Dec. 18 and converted his penalty in the shootout. Messi and PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe , who scored a hat trick in the final, are frontrunners to win the next men’s Ballon d’Or award.

With Mbappe rested, Messi started in attack with Neymar and Ekitike. But PSG were asleep for stretches of the game and Angers had two good chances before Messi’s goal.

PSG’s players warmed up wearing T-shirts with Pele’s face on. The Brazilian great who won a record three World Cups, died in late December at the age of 82.

In Strasbourg, forward Alexis Claude-Maurice gave Lens an 11th-minute lead but five minutes later Strasbourg led after goals from midfielder Sanjin Prcic and veteran striker Kevin Gameiro. Belgian forward Lois Openda equalized for Lens.

Elsewhere, third-place Marseille moved within two points of Lens after winning 2-0 at Troyes.

Central defender Chancel Mbemba put Marseille ahead in the 10th after France midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi headed on a cross. Guendouzi’s France teammate Jordan Veretout made it 2-0 just after the break from Cengiz Under’s pass.

Fourth-place Rennes fell five points behind Marseille after losing 2-1 at Clermont, which won thanks to a goal five minutes into stoppage time from midfielder Johan Gastien. Rennes had two players sent off late on.

Rennes are level on points with fifth-place Monaco, which needed a stoppage-time equalizer from top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder to draw 2-2 at sixth-place Lorient. Nigeria striker Terem Moffi grabbed his 11th goal for Lorient, moving him level with PSG’s Neymar and two behind scoring leader Mbappe.

Lyon coach Laurent Blanc described Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare as “more than a close friend” before the game. Their teams drew 0-0, as did Brest and seventh-placed Lille.

Toulouse had five different scores in a 5-0 win at lowly Auxerre.

Reims won 1-0 at Ajaccio to make it 10 league games unbeaten and Nice routed Montpellier 6-1.

Midfielder Képhren Thuram — the son of former France defender Lilian Thuram — dribbled past several players before setting up winger Nicolas Pépé in the 15th. Thuram doubled Nice’s lead in the 34th with a powerful shot.

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey set up a second goal for Pepe — who is on loan from Arsenal — in the 56th. Striker Andy Delort added another for Nice before midfielder Teji Savanier pulled one back for the visitors with a fine free kick.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley then scored twice inside two minutes to make it 6-1.

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Lionel Messi League 1

Southampton stun Man City in English League Cup quarterfinals

Southampton stun Man City in English League Cup quarterfinals
Updated 12 January 2023
AP

Southampton stun Man City in English League Cup quarterfinals

Southampton stun Man City in English League Cup quarterfinals
  • The bottom team in the Premier League will now face Newcastle over two legs in a bid to reach the final
  • Nottingham Forest beat Wolves 4-3 on penalties and will take on Man United in the other semifinal
Updated 12 January 2023
AP

LONDON: Southampton stunned Manchester City to book a place in the semifinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

The bottom team in the Premier League produced a major upset by beating defending champions City 2-0 at St. Mary’s and will now face Newcastle over two legs in a bid to reach the final.

Nottingham Forest beat Wolves 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw and will take on Manchester United in the other semifinal.

It was Southampton, however, that produced the shock of the round against City.

First-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo allowed the hosts to put aside worries about their relegation battle and provide their fans with a reason for celebrating.

Eight-time winners City were the overwhelming favorite to progress to the semifinals after dominating the competition in recent times, lifting the trophy on six occasions in the last nine years.

Manager Pep Guardiola has won it four times since taking charge of City in 2016.

However, Southampton moved a step closer to the final at Wembley with the most impressive win yet since manager Nathan Jones was appointed in November.

“I’m really proud of the players, of myself and the coaches. We’ve gone through a lot recently, people questioning a lot of things. That goes a little way to justifying why we’re here and what team we’re trying to create,” Jones said.

In the night’s other match, Wily Boly’s first-half goal put Forest ahead in the game between two more teams who are battling against relegation from the Premier League. Raul Jimenez evened the score after the break.

Dean Henderson made the decisive save to deny Wolves’ Joseph Hodge in the shootout and send Forest through.

Perhaps Guardiola had one eye on Saturday’s league derby against Manchester United, but his much-changed team couldn’t handle Southampton’s flying start.

Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Ederson were among the big names left out of his starting XI.

Not that there was any shortage of stellar talent in his lineup, including Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Argentina’s World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, but Southampton were worthy winners, with both goals coming inside 28 minutes.

It is far from ideal preparation ahead of City’s trip to Old Trafford in a game that could see United move to within a point of their Manchester rival.

“The better team won. We didn’t play good, we didn’t play well in the beginning. There are many games you can start not good and overcome and we didn’t do it,” Guardiola said. “Today was a bad night, the opponent was better so we have to congratulate them. To win games you have to deserve it and tonight we didn’t deserve it.”

Forest’s reward for victory against Wolves is a two-legged semifinal against in-form United.

The two teams met over Christmas, with United winning 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Despite victory and progression to the semis, Forest manager Steve Cooper was still critical of his team.

“The objective of the tie was to get through. I can’t say I loved our performance, I shouldn’t be too negative and won’t be. But we have to play a lot better than we did over large spells of the game,” he said.
 

Germany's Kimmich says family saved him from World Cup woe

Germany’s Kimmich says family saved him from World Cup woe
Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

Germany’s Kimmich says family saved him from World Cup woe

Germany’s Kimmich says family saved him from World Cup woe
  • Immediately after Germany's elimination from the Qatar World Cup in December the midfielder said he was "afraid that I'll fall into a hole"
  • "That's a little bit down to my three kids. With them it's difficult to fall into a hole,” Kimmich said
Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich thanked his family for picking him up out of a post-World Cup “hole,” which he had described as “the worst day of my life.”
Immediately after Germany’s elimination from the Qatar World Cup in December — the second consecutive exit for both Germany and Kimmich after Russia in 2018 — the midfielder said he was “afraid that I’ll fall into a hole.”
Speaking on Wednesday afternoon from Bayern’s summer training camp in Doha, Kimmich told reporters “honestly, I did not fall in a hole after all.”
“That’s a little bit down to my three kids. With them it’s difficult to fall into a hole — you’ve got other things to do.
“My statements after the game were very emotional. It’s not so easy to put that behind you” the 27-year-old footballer said.
Asked if he could see Germany get past the group stage in future World Cups, Kimmich joked “I’ll just need to play until I’m 45.”
Kimmich, who like most of his Germany teammates has not played since December 1, said he was motivated to return to the field with Bayern after a “holiday (which was) very long, maybe too long.”
“I’m incredibly motivated to be here again. I’m glad that it’s starting up again.”
Bayern sit four points clear atop the Bundesliga table and will re-start their season away at third-placed RB Leipzig on January 20.
Another World Cup participant, 2014 winner and Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Mario Goetze, also said on Wednesday preparations for the new season had helped him get over his post-tournament blues.
“We don’t need to talk about (what happened in Qatar). That was disappointing for everyone,” Goetze said at Frankfurt’s winter training camp in Dubai.
“But for me, to be back in the national side after five years, was very positive.”
Goetze, whose goal clinched Germany a 1-0 extra time win over Argentina in the 2014 Brazil World Cup final, made two appearances in Qatar — both from the bench.
“I would have liked to have played more because we all know you don’t play World Cups every year.”
After this season’s opening day thrashing against Bayern Munich, Frankfurt have rebounded to occupy fourth place ahead of the restart.
The club are through to the last 16 in both the German Cup and the Champions League, in what is their first ever appearance in the latter competition.
“What we delivered every three days was very impressive. Getting through a difficult Champions League group was huge.
“We need to play on the same level until the end of May. That’s a massive challenge and means we need to work hard.”
Frankfurt resume their season at home against last-placed Schalke on January 21.

Topics: Germany Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich

Loeb wins again as Dakar champion Al-Attiyah eyes fifth title

Loeb wins again as Dakar champion Al-Attiyah eyes fifth title
Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

Loeb wins again as Dakar champion Al-Attiyah eyes fifth title

Loeb wins again as Dakar champion Al-Attiyah eyes fifth title
  • Al-Attiyah holds a daunting one hour 21 minutes advantage over his Brazilian Toyota team-mate Lucas Moraes with Loeb in third
Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

SHAYBAH: French driver Sebastien Loeb won his second successive stage and fourth in all of this year’s Dakar Rally though Qatari defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah remains firmly in charge.
Al-Attiyah holds a daunting one hour 21 minutes advantage over his Brazilian Toyota team-mate Lucas Moraes with Loeb in third, a further 16 minutes in arrears.
Loeb — a record nine-time world rally champion — timed 3min 4sec quicker in his Prodrive than Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom with Moraes third on the 624 kilometers 10th stage from Harad to Shaybah.
Al-Attiyah may be looking comfortable for a fifth title but the 52-year-old knows there remain potential pitfalls as the race heads into the final four stages.
The next two are challenging even by the ultimate endurance race’s standards as they are termed “marathons” and take place in the Empty Quarter.
Adding to their challenges the competitors will not have assistance at camp following Thursday’s stage.
“We got to the Empty Quarter! It was a good day to test things for tomorrow, we know what we need,” said Al-Attiyah.
“I’m pleased, I’ve got a good feeling with the car, we didn’t make any mistakes. I didn’t push too hard today, I didn’t want to take risks. The marathon stage is tomorrow.”
The situation in the motorbike category is far tighter.
Kevin Benavides took over as the overall leader after Botswana’s Ross Branch won Wednesday’s stage.
Benavides, 34 and seeking his second Dakar title to add to his 2021 victory, now heads former leader Skyler Howes of the USA by 1min 29sec.
Australia’s Toby Price is third, 2min 10sec off the pace.
Benavides finished fourth in the stage, a minute slower than Branch — who recorded his second victory in this year’s race and more than made up for the embarrassment of having run out of fuel on two previous stages.
“I think I did a good job,” said Benavides.
“I attacked before crashing and losing a few minutes there, then I went back on the offensive.”
Howes posted the 17th fastest time, over seven minutes off the winner.
“I just wanted to make it through this stage today and get ready for the marathon stage,” said Howes.
“On short stages like this, you can definitely lose it, but trying to win it is not necessary.”
Price was pleased too with his day’s work ahead of Thursday’s far more intimidating stage.
“We just played it safe today,” said two-time champion who is yet to win since the race moved to Saudi Arabia in 2020.
“There was a lot of broken dunes and the sand was really soft.
“All in all, I think so far the position was pretty good.
“Hopefully a few people will get in the mix of it.
“We’ll try and get some gaps (Thursday) and see if it works.”
The leader of the truck category Ales Loprais meanwhile said he was “terribly sorry” after his vehicle hit an Italian tourist who subsequently died on Tuesday.
Loprais’s Praga truck struck the 69-year-old Italian man who was taking pictures behind a sand dune during the ninth stage between Riyadh and Haradh.

Topics: Dakar Rally 2023 Sebastien Loeb Nasser Al-Attiyah

