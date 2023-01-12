You are here

Integration between sectors crucial for mining sector development: Industrial Development chief

Integration between sectors crucial for mining sector development: Industrial Development chief
Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (Screenshot)
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Integration between sectors crucial for mining sector development: Industrial Development chief

Integration between sectors crucial for mining sector development: Industrial Development chief
Updated 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bringing different sectors under one umbrella is crucial for the development of the mining industry in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom places more emphasis on mineral exploration, a leading government official has insisted

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Jan. 12, Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, said the Kingdom has adopted long-term planning to make the nation a mining hub in a sustainable manner. 

Key to this has been moves by the government to ensure various sectors are interlinked as much as possible, he said, adding: “Integration is the key to the development of the mining sector. We have a program in NIDLP, where the main job is to integrate the four sectors; mining, industry, logistics and energy.”

Al-Mazroua went on: “Long-term planning is the shortest path to the destination. Vision 2030 has a long-term plan with a clean framework of circular carbon economy that was adopted by G20.”

According to Al-Mazroua, some of the long-term game-changing initiatives adopted in the Kingdom to ensure sustainability include the development of the largest hydrogen plant in NEOM, the energy efficiency program implemented in the Kingdom, and the EV manufacturing facility in the King Abdullah Economic City. 

“Our main target is to have 50 percent of our power generation coming from renewable sources,” he added. 

Al-Mazroua further noted that Saudi Arabia’s government is providing a healthy business atmosphere for mining companies to come and operate in the Kingdom. 

“The private sector should always be in the driving seat for development. The government provides enablers and incentives for the ease of doing the mining,” he said. 

Al-Mazroua added that Saudi Arabia is not only trying to accelerate mining operations to catalyze energy transition, but is also working on innovative practices to ensure sustainable operations in the mining sector. 

“Saudi Arabia is on both sides; supply and demand. We contribute on the innovation side to achieve sustainability, and we also provide the world with more metals,” said Al-Mazroua. 

The Future Minerals Forum is taking place in Riyadh from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, and is set to tackle several topics, including sustainability, the future of mining, energy transition, the contribution of minerals to the development of societies, digital transformation, and integrated value chains.

More than 200 speakers from around the world are due to address the event, including ministers, business leaders, and industry experts.

The Forum, which held its inaugural meeting in 2022, comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to boost its mining sector in keeping with plans under the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil.

Topics: FMS2023 National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP)

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; US says Russian oil revenues falling due to price cap

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; US says Russian oil revenues falling due to price cap
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; US says Russian oil revenues falling due to price cap

Oil Updates — Crude edges up; US says Russian oil revenues falling due to price cap
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices edged up on Thursday, building on gains in the previous session as China’s demand outlook improved, though gains were limited ahead of upcoming inflation data from the US. 

Brent crude had risen 8 cents, or 0.10 percent, to $82.75 per barrel by 09.40 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude also rose 6 cents, or 0.08 percent, to $77.47 per barrel. 

Both benchmarks rose 3 percent in Wednesday’s session, boosted by hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output. 

China’s CNOOC targets record oil, gas output in 2023 

China’s CNOOC Ltd. has raised its 2023 production target by around 8 percent to a record 650 million to 660 million barrels of oil equivalent, it said on Wednesday. 

The state-controlled offshore oil and gas company produced about 620 million boe last year, exceeding its goal of 600-610 million boe, CNOOC said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange outlining its annual strategic outlook. 

CNOOC is aiming for 6 percent average annual production growth by 2025 when output is forecast to hit 2 million boe a day, CEO Zhou Xinhuai told reporters following the release. 

Under its stated strategy to boost the share of natural gas in its portfolio, CNOOC is stepping up the development of large domestic finds like Baodao 21-1 in the Qiongdongnan basin of South China Sea as well as gas reservoirs in global projects. 

CNOOC has made a “good discovery” of natural gas in Gabon and is pushing for more condensate and gas development in Guyana, Zhou added. He did not elaborate. 

The company this year plans to spend 100-110 billion yuan ($14.8-16.3 billion). That compares with last year’s 100 billion yuan, the second highest ever after the 105.7 billion yuan it spent in 2014. 

CNOOC said it expects to launch production at nine new projects this year, including domestic fields Bozhong 19-6 in the Bohai Bay basin and Lufeng 12-3 in the Pearl River Mouth basin, and global projects like Mero 2 in Brazil and Payara in Guyana. 

CNOOC is also accelerating the drilling of coal-seam methane in the onshore Ordos basin in northern China, as well as in the early exploration of shale oil in the Beibuwan basin of the South China Sea. 

On green energy, the listed entity repeated that it will allocate 5-10 percent of capital expenditure to low-carbon investment with a focus on offshore wind power, but said it has no plan to acquire new energy businesses. 

Separately, CNOOC pledged to maintain its dividend payout ratio at 40 percent or higher between 2022 and 2024. 

Russian oil revenues falling because of price cap: US official 

Russian oil revenues are falling due to the price cap that Western countries imposed on its crude oil shipments and, ahead of further caps on Russia’s oil products, Europe is well positioned to manage any price pressures, a US Treasury official said on Wednesday. 

The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the EU will extend sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine by putting a price cap on its oil products, such as gasoline and diesel, on Feb. 5. The coalition placed a $60 per barrel limit on sea-borne Russian crude oil sales late last year.

Russia is losing a great deal of money daily because of the cap, the senior Treasury official told reporters in a teleconference. 

“For every dollar, Russia is not getting in revenue, that’s one less dollar they can use propping up their economy, or investing into weapons they need to fight this illegitimate war in Ukraine,” the official said. 

The official did not estimate Russian revenue losses from crude oil shipments. But the cap has increased shipping costs on some Russian oil cargoes because it forces countries that want Russian oil above the cap to use a shadow fleet of non-Western ships and risk using “less trustworthy” insurance, the official said. 

US officials say the cap is “institutionalizing” price discounts for Russian oil pursued by big petroleum consumers, including India and China. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC

UAE and Israel hold ‘financial dialogue’ meeting in bid for closer economic ties

UAE and Israel hold ‘financial dialogue’ meeting in bid for closer economic ties
Updated 2 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

UAE and Israel hold ‘financial dialogue’ meeting in bid for closer economic ties

UAE and Israel hold ‘financial dialogue’ meeting in bid for closer economic ties
Updated 2 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE has held its first financial dialogue meeting with Israel in a bid to boost cooperation ties and encourage innovation between the two countries, according to the news agency WAM.

The virtual meeting saw discussions around financial services developments, cyber-financial cooperation, and opportunities and potentials for cooperation between the two countries at regional and global levels, such as the World Bank and the Financial Action Task Force.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, under-secretary of the Ministry of Finance, headed the UAE delegation, while the Israeli side was led by Shira Greenberg, chief economist and director of state revenue, research, and international affairs from the country’s Ministry of Finance. 

The meeting came a week after a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE was canceled by the Gulf state after Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

Saudi Arabia led condemnation following the Jan. 3 visit, stressing the need to preserve the status quo of Islam’s third holiest site.

Netanyahu’s visit to the UAE, scheduled for Jan. 8, was canceled, with the country joining China in calling for the convening of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss Israel’s moves over Al-Aqsa.

Speaking at the opening of the financial dialogue meeting, Al Khoori said the platform is a testament to the strength of the relationship between both countries. 

He went on: “The topics we discussed today is of great importance to both of our countries, given our shared positions as regional investment hubs and our aligned strategic objectives of encouraging innovation in our countries. 

“The UAE-Israel Financial Dialogue brings together the ministries of finance and central banks, as we believe it is important to keep an open dialogue between both countries to discuss issues that impact our financial systems and potential areas of bilateral and regional cooperation.”

Al Khoori also mentioned that the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Israel will further solidify the bilateral relations between both countries and create new opportunities to develop priority sectors such as agri-tech, renewable energy, and advanced technology.

Al Khoori added: “In the UAE, and in-line with the global development agenda, we are actively exploring avenues to promote sustainable finance, which is an important strategic objective for the UAE as we seek to integrate global efforts within this area as part of our preparation for hosting COP28 this year.”

Topics: UAE-Israel

Saudi and UK ministers stress the urgency of transition to clean energy

Saudi and UK ministers stress the urgency of transition to clean energy
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi and UK ministers stress the urgency of transition to clean energy

Saudi and UK ministers stress the urgency of transition to clean energy
  • Kingdom continues to develop value chains for gold, phosphates and aluminum, and has taken significant steps to develop regulatory environment for electric cars, official says
  • There is significant scope for cooperation between the UK and Saudi Arabia in the clean-energy sector, said British politician Grant Shapps
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Immediate collective action is required to combat climate change and achieve net-zero emissions, according to Bandar Alkhorayef, the Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources, and Grant Shapps, the UK secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

They appeared together during a panel discussion titled “Lands of Opportunity: Enabling Mineral Development in Africa, Western and Central Asia,” on Tuesday, the opening day of the three-day Future Minerals Conference in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Alkhorayef said the emerging mining industry in those regions must move quickly to keep up with global demand for minerals. He highlighted the role the Kingdom has played in developing reliable mining chains in Africa and Asia, and added that global goals relating to the transition to clean energy can only be met through collective international efforts.

The minister reiterated the importance of developing the mining of minerals and metals in these regions by focusing on creative solutions, making data and technology more accessible, and attracting investment.

Saudi Arabia continues to develop its value chains for gold, phosphates and aluminum, and has taken significant steps to develop a regulatory environment for electric cars, Alkhorayef added.

He predicted a promising future for the mining industry in Saudi Arabia, citing a geological survey that reported mineral reserves worth about $1.3 trillion.

Shapps said that there is significant scope for cooperation between the UK and Saudi Arabia in the clean-energy sector, and emphasized the importance of international collective action to achieve global goals related to the transition.

 

Topics: FMF2023 Mining Saudi Arabia UK

NDMC closes $10bn bond offering, receives over $38bn in bids

NDMC closes $10bn bond offering, receives over $38bn in bids
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

NDMC closes $10bn bond offering, receives over $38bn in bids

NDMC closes $10bn bond offering, receives over $38bn in bids
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has received more than $38 billion in bids for its dollar-denominated bonds issuance, as it announced the completion of receiving investor requests for this year’s first international issuance.

The issuances were made under the Kingdom’s Global Medium-Trust Note Issuance Program, NDMC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Kingdom issued a total of $10 billion (SR 37.5 billion) divided into three tranches.The first tranche is valued at $3.25 billion for a five-year bind maturing in January 2028, the second valued at $3.5 billion for a 10.5 year bond maturing in 2033 while $3.25 billion for a 30-year bond maturing in January 2053.

The debt management center, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, also announced its arrangement of the first partial repurchase offer for the Kingdom’s dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2023, 2025 and 2026. 

The tender offers are being made as part of the Kingdom’s debt management exercise, which includes the pro-active management of its refinancing risk and debt maturities of the debt portfolio, the statement added. 

The repurchase amounts will be announced upon completion of the offers’ window on Oct. 24, it added.

Topics: NDMC bonds dollar-denominated

UK to deepen collaboration on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia

UK to deepen collaboration on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

UK to deepen collaboration on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia

UK to deepen collaboration on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia
  • The partnership could see Saudi investment in the UK’s manufacturing and mining finance sectors
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: The British government said on Wednesday it had agreed to deepen its collaboration with Saudi Arabia on diversifying sources of critical minerals.
Britain’s Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy department said the partnership could see Saudi investment in the UK’s manufacturing and mining finance sectors, and new opportunities for UK mining firms to do business in Saudi Arabia.
The British government said it was also important “in ensuring the UK’s critical mineral supply chains are not overly reliant on any one country, with supplies currently dominated by China.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Mining

