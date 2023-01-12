You are here

Godolphin eyeing more success at Dubai World Cup Carnival

Godolphin eyeing more success at Dubai World Cup Carnival
Godolphin will run four this time (AFP)
Laura King

  • Dubai-based stable seeking 4th consecutive win in G2 Al-Rashidiya
  • 2 new races named after equine legends Thunder Snow, Ipi Tombe
DUBAI: The start of the carnival last week began with an early international winner in Enemy, and Algiers looking a possible Dubai World Cup contender.

And Friday’s action is set to be just as strong, although the featured G2 Al-Rashidiya is very much in the grip of Godolphin, the stable having won it for the last six years.

Godolphin will run four this time and there is no mistaking the credentials of trainer Charlie Appleby’s Ottoman Fleet and Valiant Prince, in particular, while Saeed Bin Suroor runs his G3 Bahrain Trophy first and second, Dubai Future, and Passion and Glory.

It has been a while since an international rider took the race (Luca Cumani’s Presvis in 2011) but that could change if Zagrey brings his A-game. Trained in France by Yann Barberot, the son of Zarak has won four of his nine starts including two Listed races. He will be ridden for the first time by Christophe Soumillon, who has won the race six times.

The best of the dirt action will see a renewal of the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial, which has become a bit of a Saudi Derby Trial.

They have to concede weight to the others, but the three South Americans — Loreley, Eye on The Prize, and ES-Unico — will be hard to beat, while Bhupat Seemar also has a strong hand with course winners Royal Dubai, and Morning. The latter has lots of speed and could well find himself in a pace tussle up front with Loreley, although Ricardo Colombo’s charge has more experience and can also stay further. It will be a fascinating race.

Two new races have been named after equine legends Thunder Snow, and Ipi Tombe.

The Thunder Snow Challenge, fittingly over the Dubai World Cup course and distance of 2,000 meters, will have two South Korean runners, King of the Match, and Haengbok Wangja. They are in tough company, however, against First Constitution, who went into plenty of notebooks after his eye-catching run when third in the Listed Entisar Stakes. The local challenge is further bolstered by Group 2 winner Military Law, who should be much fitter this time, and 2021 G1 Maktoum Challenge R3 winner Salute the Soldier.

The Ipi Tombe is a prep for the G2 Balanchine and Cape Verdi Stakes and there is no getting away from Appleby’s Wild Beauty here. A Grade 1 winner in Canada in 2021, she was deemed good enough to run in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May and this is a big drop in grade. She should win and win well, but do not ignore Italian trainer Marco Botti’s Rising Star, whose connections have proved several times they are adept at getting horses ready for these overseas assignments.

There are two super handicaps on the card and the returning Quality Boone could be hard to beat in the opening 1,600-meter Azizi Mina Handicap, although Royal Mews has race fitness on his side and looks a leading player.

The final race, the Azizi Riviera on turf, will be incredibly competitive but the sort of race which British trainer Jamie Osborne loves to win. He sends out Ouzo, last seen finishing sixth in the Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket, who may just run a big race.

However, Godolphin’s four-strong team will be hard to beat, with Saeed Bin Suroor’s Electrical Storm dropping in trip after winning here over 2,000 meters last month.

New UAE franchised cricket league boosts sustainable development prospects

New UAE franchised cricket league boosts sustainable development prospects
On Friday Jan. 13, after several years of delay beyond its control, the Emirates Cricket Board will launch its franchised T20 Tournament at Dubai International Stadium.

Titled the DP World ILT20, the tournament features six teams competing for a place in the final on Feb. 12. A few days prior to the opening match, I was able to conduct a question-and-answer session with ECB General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani, who is also an associate member representative on the International Cricket Council’s chief executives’ committee.

During the exchange, he outlined his hopes and aspirations for the tournament, for cricket in the UAE and for associate members in general.

Jon Pike: One of the guiding principles of DP World ILT20 is that it provides a platform to develop local talent. How will this be manifested?

Mubashshir Usmani: At its heart, the DP World ILT20 is focused on a sustainable model for UAE Cricket — development and financial. The league, as a first step, has recently agreed to fund the first-year central contracts for the UAE women’s team and also pick up the cost of a fulltime women development officer. Development programs have been committed to by the franchisees annually and will have significant impact on UAE cricket and will save funds that would otherwise have to be spent.

There are very clear goals that, by the sanctioning, the Emirates Cricket Board wants fulfilled and we are committed to fulfilling these. Once we have delivered a successful year-one, a women’s professional league is something that we would be interested in incorporating into the league in the years to come.

JP: In its inaugural year, the league has attracted players mainly from England, West Indies and Afghanistan, with each team allocated four UAE players, two of whom must play in each match. The fact that nine playing members in each team will be from overseas has attracted criticism from full ICC members. How this has been dealt with?

MU: The number of overseas players in a league is arbitrary. Yes, you will hear differing views on what is the right number of overseas players in a league. Some would say that the current practice in other leagues of four overseas players in (the) playing XI is at the cost of opportunity of four local talented players.

We think that, as an upcoming league, a guaranteed position for four UAE players in the official squad and two UAE players in (the) playing XI, as a start, is just the right number in the DP World ILT20. We believe it was a relevant and pertinent discussion and we believe this point has been listened to, time will be the decider as to how this is universally perceived.

JP: Currently, the ICC ranks the UAE T20 men’s team as 13th and 17th for ODIs. The women’s T20 team is ranked 15th. The men’s team qualified to participate in the T20 World Cup in October 2022. Has a timescale been set to break through to the next level?

MU: Our men’s team, and our under-19 and women’s team, have enjoyed impressive milestones over the past number of seasons in ICC tournaments, and Emirates Cricket’s management, support team and the board continue to seek opportunities and associations to expose the players to playing conditions that will raise the bar with the goal of securing a top-10 position (in the ICC rankings).

Our men’s side have already tasted victory of beating a full member outside of World Cups and that resonates deep with the players to replicate such a success. Our men are scheduled to embark on the next instalment of the ICC CWC series (as part of the ICC’s Road to India) and we have clear, quantifiable goals through our participation in such events.”

JP: Clearly, the ambitions of Emirates cricket are high. As an ICC associate member hosting a major T20 franchise league, to what extent could this initiative serve as an example to other associates to become self-sustainable, or is such sustainability only possible with Indian funding?

MU: It is important to note that the DP World ILT20 is one of the many leagues that work, and partner with entities from India, but not just from India — we are honored to have US interest in our league — which shows the power of cricket. Through this league, we are providing both our UAE players, and fellow associate players with the opportunity to rub shoulders with the best (in this format) and allow those that play the chance to take those learning experiences into their own international matches.

As mentioned in my previous answers, associates need to investigate and implement their own methods for financial security and sustainability: through the DP World ILT20 we hope they will embrace the concepts and adapt into their own markets.

“We strongly believe in representing your country, in whatever format, at an elite level is the pinnacle of our game. Associate members, who at best receive one-eighth of the (ICC) funding that a full member receives, need to continually manage their cash flow and revenue streams. Associates are becoming a more formidable force across two of the three formats, as we continue to see at events such as the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cups.

However, lack of funds affects and drives every aspect of business: play this tournament and gain valuable points to remain ICC-compliant, miss that tournament and lose an opportunity to develop talent. It is a delicate balancing act and, to be very transparent, we firmly stand behind our belief that the associates are the future of worldwide cricket — our game is not to be monopolized — in whatever format, UAE cricket has the opportunity to set an example for those that need to become self-sustainable.

JP: At present, cricket boards in Australia, India, Pakistan and South Africa have restraints on their contracted players, which make it difficult for them to play in tournaments such as DP World ILT20. What likelihood is there of a relaxation of these restraints or how likely is it that the players themselves, especially those coming to the end of their international careers, could break rank?

MU: While we won’t speak on behalf of the players, we can share that we have and continue to work with each board to find an agreeable outcome for players who excel in the T20 format to play and reap the rewards of playing in leagues such as the DP World ILT20.

JP: Looking to the future, what is the ECB’s ambition to become an ICC full member, despite the strict entry criteria and difficulty of arranging bilateral matches against full members.

MU: Emirates Cricket’s ambition to become an ICC full member is unwavering and we continue to work toward this goal. As previously mentioned, our team, collectively, works tirelessly to create associations that will assist us on this path, most recently our association with Bangladesh (Cricket Board) and now Afghanistan (Cricket Board) — with both of whom we enjoy a very strong, deep affiliation and relationship.

JP: In keeping with its pioneering ethos, the DP World ILT 20 will deploy innovative Smart Ball Technology. Who stands to benefit?

MU: A number of initiatives that will be implemented during the inaugural edition of the DP World ILT20 have been in the planning from day one — such as the Smart Ball — and now that we are fast approaching the opening match between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on Friday Jan. 13, we are looking forward to seeing what this technology brings.

The technology contained within these handcrafted Kookaburra balls sends information from the ball to the end user in no more than 2.2 seconds — split-second information which is an extremely valuable tool for any commentator, high-performance manager, as well as hardcore cricket fan wanting to know more about the swing, the pace off the pitch, from the air and how much it spins. It is extremely exciting technology.

JP: Finally, what will success look like at the end of the tournament and what are the most significant risks or concerns which have the potential to create sleepless nights.

MU: When the winning team lift the magnificent DP World ILT20 trophy to the world — that moment will mark an incredible, emotional, successful milestone on which the league will have established itself.

Right now, I and this group of very talented, thorough professionals (involved in delivering the league) are approaching every day, every minute with complete dedication and focus to ensure every facet of delivering a successful inaugural edition is being met, so I can honestly say that once we reach the end of the day, not much is keeping me awake.

Brown leads Celtics over Pelicans 125-114, Bucks sink Hawks

Brown leads Celtics over Pelicans 125-114, Bucks sink Hawks
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Jaylen Brown scored 41 points as the Boston Celtics underscored their status as the NBA’s form team with a 125-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

The Eastern Conference leaders warmed up for Thursday’s crunch clash against Brooklyn with a composed performance to overpower the Pelicans, the third-ranked team in the Western Conference this season.

Brown, averaging just under 27 points per game this season, once again delivered for the Celtics, shooting 15-of-21 from the field with 12 rebounds.

“It’s a long season, it’s a lot of basketball, day-in, day-out — you’ve just got to come in ready to do your job,” Brown said after his season-high points tally.

“I was able to come out and get something going.”

Boston’s balanced offense proved too much for New Orleans, with Jayson Tatum also chipping in with 31 points and Malcolm Brogdon adding 20 from the bench.

Al Horford added 14 points for Boston, who were missing starters Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III.

C.J. McCollum excelled for New Orleans with 38 points while Naji Marshall added 18 for a Pelicans team missing the injured Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe).

Boston lead the Eastern Conference with a 30-12 record heading into Thursday’s game against the second-placed Nets.

The third-placed Milwaukee Bucks meanwhile kept up the pursuit of the Eastern Conference leaders with a 114-105 win over the Hawks in Atlanta, with Jrue Holiday leading the scoring with 27 points.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was restricted to a season-low seven points but still influenced proceedings with 18 rebounds and 10 assists

Holiday was one of five Milwaukee players in double figures, with Brook Lopez adding 20 points and Bobby Portis and Jevon Carter each scoring 13. Pat Connaughton finished with 10 points.

Milwaukee looked to be in total control early in the second half, jumping into a 24-point third-quarter lead and seemingly poised for a routine win.

However, Atlanta chipped away at the Bucks total and eventually grabbed their first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter when Bogdan Bogdanovic’s pullup jump shot made it 103-101.

Lopez restored the Bucks’ advantage with a three-pointer to make it 104-103 and Milwaukee reasserted their control to close out the win.

“We’re resilient, we don’t like to lose,” Holiday said after the Bucks win.

“Close games like that are teaching moments, where we’re able to close out games and use all that in the future.”

Elsewhere Wednesday, Ja Morant returned from a two-game injury absence to score 38 points as the Memphis Grizzlies claimed a 135-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Memphis’s eighth straight victory saw them improve to 28-13, leaving them level with the Denver Nuggets at the top of the Western Conference.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, kept pace with the Grizzlies after destroying the under-powered Phoenix Suns 126-97.

Denver’s two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic just missed out on his 12th triple double of the season, finishing with 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists at the Ball Arena.

Denver were out of sight by half-time, pouring in 70 points in the first half to lead by 16 at the break.

The Nuggets kept up the scoring frenzy in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 32 points at one stage in the third quarter as they cruised to victory.

In other games on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons moved off the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 135-118 blowout over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Saddiq Bey led the scoring for Detroit with 31 points as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak to climb above the Charlotte Hornets at the foot of the table.

Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024

Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024
AFP

MIAMI, Florida: Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and will be taking a break from tennis until 2024.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom’ haha,” she wrote on Twitter, accompanied by an ultrasound picture of a pregnancy scan.

“2023 will be a year full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys at the start of the next one cause I will be back at the Australian Open 2024. Love you all infinitely,” she added.

The 25-year-old Osaka has not played a tennis match since September and her withdrawal from the Australian Open, which starts next week, had puzzled many observers.

Her social media posts in recent months had shown her traveling in Europe with her boyfriend, American rapper Cordae.

The two have been together since 2019.

Osaka had not explained her absence until Wednesday, when she posted what she called “a little life update for 2023.”

Osaka’s last tournament appearance was at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, where the home favorite withdrew before her second-round match, complaining of abdominal pain.

The top ranked player in the world in 2019, the Japanese star — who grew up in the US — is now ranked 47th in the world.

Osaka has won four Grand Slam singles titles with triumphs in the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 and the US Open in 2018 and 2020.

She had been open about her struggles with mental health and depression in the past and took a break from the sport after the French Open in 2021 before returning to compete at the Tokyo Olympics later that year.

With a string of lucrative endorsement deals across the globe, including with several top Japanese brands, she was named the world’s top-earning female athlete for 2022 by Forbes, with reported earnings of $51.1 million.

Her commercial success was not reflected on the court last year however as she suffered first-round defeats at both the French and US Opens and withdrew from Wimbledon with an Achilles injury.

Osaka has also been vocal in support of various causes and in 2020 she said she wouldn’t play in her semifinal at the Cincinnati Open in response to the shooting of black man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Following her statement the tournament paused for a day.

Osaka’s recent absence from the tour had promoted speculation over her future in the game, but on Wednesday she said her break has given her a new perspective on the sport.

“These few months away from the sport have really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

“I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted; every day is a new blessing and adventure.”

In recent years it has become increasingly common for women players to resume their careers after giving birth.

Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Kim Clijsters all returned to the court to continue competing after becoming mothers.

Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win

Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win
AP

PARIS: Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday.

Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitike.

Messi then started the move that led to his 72nd-minute goal, with Ekitike and Mukiele combining quickly to put him through before he side-footed home. His eighth league goal this season was initially disallowed for offside but then awarded following a video review.

It was otherwise a poor performance overall from PSG against a team in last place, but the Parisian club moved six points clear at the top after second-place Lens drew 2-2 at 19th-place Strasbourg.

Messi was given a warm ovation by the crowd at Parc des Princes, who chanted his name when he applauded them back.

He scored twice against France in a wild 3-3 draw on Dec. 18 and converted his penalty in the shootout. Messi and PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe , who scored a hat trick in the final, are frontrunners to win the next men’s Ballon d’Or award.

With Mbappe rested, Messi started in attack with Neymar and Ekitike. But PSG were asleep for stretches of the game and Angers had two good chances before Messi’s goal.

PSG’s players warmed up wearing T-shirts with Pele’s face on. The Brazilian great who won a record three World Cups, died in late December at the age of 82.

In Strasbourg, forward Alexis Claude-Maurice gave Lens an 11th-minute lead but five minutes later Strasbourg led after goals from midfielder Sanjin Prcic and veteran striker Kevin Gameiro. Belgian forward Lois Openda equalized for Lens.

Elsewhere, third-place Marseille moved within two points of Lens after winning 2-0 at Troyes.

Central defender Chancel Mbemba put Marseille ahead in the 10th after France midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi headed on a cross. Guendouzi’s France teammate Jordan Veretout made it 2-0 just after the break from Cengiz Under’s pass.

Fourth-place Rennes fell five points behind Marseille after losing 2-1 at Clermont, which won thanks to a goal five minutes into stoppage time from midfielder Johan Gastien. Rennes had two players sent off late on.

Rennes are level on points with fifth-place Monaco, which needed a stoppage-time equalizer from top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder to draw 2-2 at sixth-place Lorient. Nigeria striker Terem Moffi grabbed his 11th goal for Lorient, moving him level with PSG’s Neymar and two behind scoring leader Mbappe.

Lyon coach Laurent Blanc described Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare as “more than a close friend” before the game. Their teams drew 0-0, as did Brest and seventh-placed Lille.

Toulouse had five different scores in a 5-0 win at lowly Auxerre.

Reims won 1-0 at Ajaccio to make it 10 league games unbeaten and Nice routed Montpellier 6-1.

Midfielder Képhren Thuram — the son of former France defender Lilian Thuram — dribbled past several players before setting up winger Nicolas Pépé in the 15th. Thuram doubled Nice’s lead in the 34th with a powerful shot.

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey set up a second goal for Pepe — who is on loan from Arsenal — in the 56th. Striker Andy Delort added another for Nice before midfielder Teji Savanier pulled one back for the visitors with a fine free kick.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley then scored twice inside two minutes to make it 6-1.

Southampton stun Man City in English League Cup quarterfinals

Southampton stun Man City in English League Cup quarterfinals
AP

LONDON: Southampton stunned Manchester City to book a place in the semifinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

The bottom team in the Premier League produced a major upset by beating defending champions City 2-0 at St. Mary’s and will now face Newcastle over two legs in a bid to reach the final.

Nottingham Forest beat Wolves 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw and will take on Manchester United in the other semifinal.

It was Southampton, however, that produced the shock of the round against City.

First-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo allowed the hosts to put aside worries about their relegation battle and provide their fans with a reason for celebrating.

Eight-time winners City were the overwhelming favorite to progress to the semifinals after dominating the competition in recent times, lifting the trophy on six occasions in the last nine years.

Manager Pep Guardiola has won it four times since taking charge of City in 2016.

However, Southampton moved a step closer to the final at Wembley with the most impressive win yet since manager Nathan Jones was appointed in November.

“I’m really proud of the players, of myself and the coaches. We’ve gone through a lot recently, people questioning a lot of things. That goes a little way to justifying why we’re here and what team we’re trying to create,” Jones said.

In the night’s other match, Wily Boly’s first-half goal put Forest ahead in the game between two more teams who are battling against relegation from the Premier League. Raul Jimenez evened the score after the break.

Dean Henderson made the decisive save to deny Wolves’ Joseph Hodge in the shootout and send Forest through.

Perhaps Guardiola had one eye on Saturday’s league derby against Manchester United, but his much-changed team couldn’t handle Southampton’s flying start.

Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Ederson were among the big names left out of his starting XI.

Not that there was any shortage of stellar talent in his lineup, including Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Argentina’s World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, but Southampton were worthy winners, with both goals coming inside 28 minutes.

It is far from ideal preparation ahead of City’s trip to Old Trafford in a game that could see United move to within a point of their Manchester rival.

“The better team won. We didn’t play good, we didn’t play well in the beginning. There are many games you can start not good and overcome and we didn’t do it,” Guardiola said. “Today was a bad night, the opponent was better so we have to congratulate them. To win games you have to deserve it and tonight we didn’t deserve it.”

Forest’s reward for victory against Wolves is a two-legged semifinal against in-form United.

The two teams met over Christmas, with United winning 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Despite victory and progression to the semis, Forest manager Steve Cooper was still critical of his team.

“The objective of the tie was to get through. I can’t say I loved our performance, I shouldn’t be too negative and won’t be. But we have to play a lot better than we did over large spells of the game,” he said.
 

